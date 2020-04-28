Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NEA PITCH Cassi Macaulay
Overall messages/ideas Short introduction/summary of what’s going to be summarised in documentary About the rise of online...
Language ◦ I’ll use a range of shot-types, taking inspiration from BBC Three’s Stacey Dooley’s documentaries. E.g. close-u...
Industries ‘You work for an independent media production company. You have been given the task of producing a three- minut...
Audience I must primarily target a socially-conscious, 16–25, middle to upmarket demographic. As being part of Generation ...
Representation ◦ Although I’ll briefly introduce TikTok as an extremely popular app that allows ‘talent’ to be seeked and ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

26 3 nea pitch

12 views

Published on

nea pitch

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

26 3 nea pitch

  1. 1. NEA PITCH Cassi Macaulay
  2. 2. Overall messages/ideas Short introduction/summary of what’s going to be summarised in documentary About the rise of online crime including trolling and exploitation of children, in particular, analysing the rise in usage of the app TikTok and the dangers of this, but also how the app is used to create interesting content which some people make a career out of. Main purpose – to educate parents and children and to raise awareness of the easily accessible dangers of the internet.
  3. 3. Language ◦ I’ll use a range of shot-types, taking inspiration from BBC Three’s Stacey Dooley’s documentaries. E.g. close-up of interviewer – can be useful when the interviewer wants to talk directly to and inform the audience of real-life, ongoing events such as confronting an online troller. ◦ Realistic, naturally lit mise-en-scène when interviewing people to ensure there is high realism, giving an authentic look. Could use some artificially lit shots when the interviewer is talking to the camera in a formal fashion to make the documentary look less homemade.
  4. 4. Industries ‘You work for an independent media production company. You have been given the task of producing a three- minute opening sequence of a documentary for BBC Three and two web pages on the BBC Three website about the documentary.’ The remit of BBC Three is to bring younger audiences to high quality public service broadcasting through a mixed- genre schedule of innovative UK content featuring new UK talent. The channel should use the full range of digital platforms to deliver its content and to build an interactive relationship with its audience. I’ll adhere to this by: Utilising cross-media convergence through links to social media on the website and a banner on the documentary. Depicting how people have started a career through use of TikTok- this can be the Uk ‘talent’. Giving audiences places to cote about, for example, if they use TikTok, if so how many times a day/week, have they ever experienced online trolling – interactivity with audience
  5. 5. Audience I must primarily target a socially-conscious, 16–25, middle to upmarket demographic. As being part of Generation Z, it is arguable that the majority of this demographic will be invested in technology, in particular, their mobile phones. Due to this, I’ll utilise cross-media convergence to engage them through offering interactive activities as I previously said last slide. The younger part of this generation are probably familiar with, and use TikTok, and the older part of this generation could be young parents with children who may use TikTok in the near future. Therefore, this generation is likely to be most affected by the dangers of the app, or simply be more aware of the app itself, and so will benefit from being informed and educated via this documentary of the dangers and how to protect themselves/others and can learn what to do when
  6. 6. Representation ◦ Although I’ll briefly introduce TikTok as an extremely popular app that allows ‘talent’ to be seeked and made into careers(thus constructing an initial positive representation), I’ll then use different shot types depicting an interviewer exploring the dangers of the app and how it can be misused. ◦ TikTok can be associated with grooming, trolling and even drug use, and so b depicting this, a negative representation will be contracted of the app, hopefully injecting a sense of fear into parents and children, enticing them to be more careful of the usage of the app and the care taken when it’s being used. ◦ I’ll construct these negative representations through use of multiple shots of the interviewer/interviewee(s), depicting a confrontation in which the interviewee has been found to be trolling a child on the app.

×