Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
P PF FP PP P _ _0 02 20 03 31 10 01 19 9 _ _I IN NT TR RO OD DU UC CI IÓ ÓN N Á Á R RO OB BÓ ÓT TI IC CA A E EN N P PR RI ...
P PF FP PP P _ _0 02 20 03 31 10 01 19 9 _ _I IN NT TR RO OD DU UC CI IÓ ÓN N Á Á R RO OB BÓ ÓT TI IC CA A E EN N P PR RI ...
P PF FP PP P _ _0 02 20 03 31 10 01 19 9 _ _I IN NT TR RO OD DU UC CI IÓ ÓN N Á Á R RO OB BÓ ÓT TI IC CA A E EN N P PR RI ...
P PF FP PP P _ _0 02 20 03 31 10 01 19 9 _ _I IN NT TR RO OD DU UC CI IÓ ÓN N Á Á R RO OB BÓ ÓT TI IC CA A E EN N P PR RI ...
P PF FP PP P _ _0 02 20 03 31 10 01 19 9 _ _I IN NT TR RO OD DU UC CI IÓ ÓN N Á Á R RO OB BÓ ÓT TI IC CA A E EN N P PR RI ...
P PF FP PP P _ _0 02 20 03 31 10 01 19 9 _ _I IN NT TR RO OD DU UC CI IÓ ÓN N Á Á R RO OB BÓ ÓT TI IC CA A E EN N P PR RI ...
P PF FP PP P _ _0 02 20 03 31 10 01 19 9 _ _I IN NT TR RO OD DU UC CI IÓ ÓN N Á Á R RO OB BÓ ÓT TI IC CA A E EN N P PR RI ...
P PF FP PP P _ _0 02 20 03 31 10 01 19 9 _ _I IN NT TR RO OD DU UC CI IÓ ÓN N Á Á R RO OB BÓ ÓT TI IC CA A E EN N P PR RI ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
47 views
May. 30, 2021

Retos mbot block_proxecto_robotica_2020_2021_pfpp_0203019_ceip_maceda

ROBOTICA EN PRIMARIA
CEIP DE MACEDA
SEMINARIO
PFPP 02031019

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(0/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(5/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Retos mbot block_proxecto_robotica_2020_2021_pfpp_0203019_ceip_maceda

  1. 1. P PF FP PP P _ _0 02 20 03 31 10 01 19 9 _ _I IN NT TR RO OD DU UC CI IÓ ÓN N Á Á R RO OB BÓ ÓT TI IC CA A E EN N P PR RI IM MA AR RI IA A C CE EI IP P D DE E M MA AC CE ED DA A_ _3 32 20 00 06 65 55 53 3 2020/21 1 1
  2. 2. P PF FP PP P _ _0 02 20 03 31 10 01 19 9 _ _I IN NT TR RO OD DU UC CI IÓ ÓN N Á Á R RO OB BÓ ÓT TI IC CA A E EN N P PR RI IM MA AR RI IA A C CE EI IP P D DE E M MA AC CE ED DA A_ _3 32 20 00 06 65 55 53 3 2020/21 2 2 A continuación detállanse as resolucións ás programacións subidas aos Mbot deseñandas con Mblock.5 para o proxecto “un paseo pola vila de Maceda” realizado no presente PFPF (02031019): 1. PRÁCTICA_COCHE_TELEDIRIGIDO_LUCES DE AVANCE
  3. 3. P PF FP PP P _ _0 02 20 03 31 10 01 19 9 _ _I IN NT TR RO OD DU UC CI IÓ ÓN N Á Á R RO OB BÓ ÓT TI IC CA A E EN N P PR RI IM MA AR RI IA A C CE EI IP P D DE E M MA AC CE ED DA A_ _3 32 20 00 06 65 55 53 3 2020/21 3 3 2. PRÁCTICA_VENTILADOR_LED_PISCINA_OLAS
  4. 4. P PF FP PP P _ _0 02 20 03 31 10 01 19 9 _ _I IN NT TR RO OD DU UC CI IÓ ÓN N Á Á R RO OB BÓ ÓT TI IC CA A E EN N P PR RI IM MA AR RI IA A C CE EI IP P D DE E M MA AC CE ED DA A_ _3 32 20 00 06 65 55 53 3 2020/21 4 4 3. PRACTICA_SEGUELIÑAS NO CIRCUITO_CON OBSTÁCULO
  5. 5. P PF FP PP P _ _0 02 20 03 31 10 01 19 9 _ _I IN NT TR RO OD DU UC CI IÓ ÓN N Á Á R RO OB BÓ ÓT TI IC CA A E EN N P PR RI IM MA AR RI IA A C CE EI IP P D DE E M MA AC CE ED DA A_ _3 32 20 00 06 65 55 53 3 2020/21 5 5 4. PRÁCTICA_LUZ_SONIDO_POLÍCIA
  6. 6. P PF FP PP P _ _0 02 20 03 31 10 01 19 9 _ _I IN NT TR RO OD DU UC CI IÓ ÓN N Á Á R RO OB BÓ ÓT TI IC CA A E EN N P PR RI IM MA AR RI IA A C CE EI IP P D DE E M MA AC CE ED DA A_ _3 32 20 00 06 65 55 53 3 2020/21 6 6 5. PRÁCTICA LETREIRO ESTACIÓN DE TREN DE MACEDA
  7. 7. P PF FP PP P _ _0 02 20 03 31 10 01 19 9 _ _I IN NT TR RO OD DU UC CI IÓ ÓN N Á Á R RO OB BÓ ÓT TI IC CA A E EN N P PR RI IM MA AR RI IA A C CE EI IP P D DE E M MA AC CE ED DA A_ _3 32 20 00 06 65 55 53 3 2020/21 7 7 6. PRÁCTICA BARREIRA CON SON E LUZ
  8. 8. P PF FP PP P _ _0 02 20 03 31 10 01 19 9 _ _I IN NT TR RO OD DU UC CI IÓ ÓN N Á Á R RO OB BÓ ÓT TI IC CA A E EN N P PR RI IM MA AR RI IA A C CE EI IP P D DE E M MA AC CE ED DA A_ _3 32 20 00 06 65 55 53 3 2020/21 8 8 7. PRÁCTICA SEMÁFORO CON SON

×