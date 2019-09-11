Launch of the climate-related disclosure online courses

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Launch of climate-related financial disclosure e-learning courses.
Gemma Clements, Project Manager, CDSB Launch of climate-related financial disclosure e-learning courses. Jo Paisley, Co-President, GARP Risk Institute
Board Technical Working Group (examples) To provide decision-useful environmental information to markets via the mainstream corporate report
September 19 | Tweet @CDSBGlobal Climate-related financial disclosure e-learning courses 4 CDSB Framework • 7 guiding prin...
September 19 | Tweet @CDSBGlobal 5 TCFD recommendations 5 Overview 1. Voluntary 2. Report climate-related financial disclo...
September 19 | Tweet @CDSBGlobal A Introduction B Climate-RelatedRisks, Opportunities,and FinancialImpacts C Recommendatio...
2019 Status Report 825 supporters globally, with market capitalisation of more than $9 trillion.
September 19 | Tweet @CDSBGlobal Climate-related financial disclosure e-learning courses 8 Key Themes Disclosure of climat...
September 19 | Tweet @CDSBGlobal Increasing numbers of companies and investors recognize that climate related-risks are al...
September 19 | Tweet @CDSBGlobal Aims Climate-related financial disclosure e-learning courses 10 Why do we need online cou...
TCFD Knowledge Hub www.tcfdhub.org Resources Contribute Case studies Break down of the recommendations Introduction to the TCFD and scenario analysis
Online courses • Self paced • Activities and quizzes • Video interviews • Examination • Feedback • Forum for discussion • Certificate of completion
September 19 | Tweet @CDSBGlobal Course 1 Learning objectives • To explain the drivers for reporting climate change and en...
September 19 | Tweet @CDSBGlobal Course 2 Climate-related financial disclosure e-learning courses 14 Understanding the rec...
September 19 | Tweet @CDSBGlobal Course 3 Climate-related financial disclosure e-learning courses 15 Embedding climate cha...
September 19 | Tweet @CDSBGlobal Developed with insights from experts: Climate-related financial disclosure e-learning cou...
Earn badges of success Select from the library of courses
Keep track of completed tasks Understand the learning objectives and outcomes
Work your way through the lessons Complete the lessons to receive a badge of success
Complete the quizzes and watch the videos
Pass the exam to complete the course and receive a certificate
September 19 | Tweet @CDSBGlobal What’s next? Implementing the TCFD recommendations 22 Sign up to the newsletter for updat...
Managing the Financial Risks from Climate Change Jo Paisley, Co-President 23
Climate Risk 24 ‣ Climate risk used to be viewed as purely an ESG issue ‣ Now increasingly seen as posing financial risks ...
Regulatory Focus has Grown Over Past 5 Years China added green finance to the G20 agenda Paris Agreement - finance flows n...
GRI Survey on Climate Risk Management ‣ Is there board governance? ‣ Have they seen papers? ‣ Is anyone senior accountable...
‘Maturity Model’ of Climate Risk Management 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Firm 27 Firm 26 Firm 25 Firm 24 Firm 23 Firm 22 ...
Results Show a Wide Range of Practices 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 Firm 27 Firm 26 Firm 25 Firm 24 Firm 23 Firm 22 Firm 21 F...
Key Insights ‣ Wide range of practices ‣ Many firms have board-level governance, and have considered strategic climate-rel...
‣ Just over half of respondents described their approach to climate- related risks as ‘strategic’ ‣ More than 95% of the f...
External Disclosures and TCFD Requirements ‣ Not all firms disclose all the information that the survey asked about ‣ Many...
Key Messages ‣ Firms needs to start taking climate risk seriously ‣ Their self-assessments don’t always connect with their...
GARP’s Climate Publications • A Good Start But More Work To Do: a survey showing financial firms’ uneven progress in creat...
34 garp.org About GARP | The Global Association of Risk Professionals is a non-partisan, not-for-profit membership organiz...
Q&A Gemma Clements Project Manager gemma.clements@cdsb.net Sign up to e-learning: learn.tcfdhub.org Visit TCFD Knowledge Hub tcfdhub.org Jo Paisley Co-President riskinstitute@garp.com
This webinar introduces the climate-related financial disclosures online courses. The webinar also includes insights from the GARP Risk Institute.

Launch of the climate-related disclosure online courses

  Launch of climate-related financial disclosure e-learning courses.
  Gemma Clements, Project Manager, CDSB Launch of climate-related financial disclosure e-learning courses. Jo Paisley, Co-President, GARP Risk Institute
  Board Technical Working Group (examples) To provide decision-useful environmental information to markets via the mainstream corporate report
  CDSB Framework • 7 guiding principles • 12 reporting requirements • Fully aligned with the TCFD recommendations • Complementary to existing reporting provisions (CDP, GRI, SASB) and existing regulations • Referenced in the EU NFRD guidance and stock exchange guidance globally For reporting environmental information, natural capital and associated business impacts cdsb.net/Framework
  TCFD recommendations Overview 1. Voluntary 2. Report climate-related financial disclosures in the annual financial filings (mainstream report) 3. Financial sector & high risk non-financial sectors 4. Transition risks & physical risks (and opportunities) 5. Scenario analysis & forward-looking information 6. Short-term, medium-term & long-term 7. Qualitative & quantitative disclosures Governance Strategy Risk Management Metrics and Targets
  A Introduction B Climate-RelatedRisks, Opportunities,and FinancialImpacts C Recommendationsand Guidance D Scenario Analysisand Climate-RelatedIssues E KeyIssuesConsideredand Areasfor Further Work F Conclusion Appendices Figure 12 Implementation Path (Illustrative) More complete, consistent, and comparable information for market participants, increased transparency, and appropriate pricing of climate- related risks and opportunities Final TCFD Report Released Companies already reporting under other frameworks implement the Task Force's recommendations. Others consider climate-related issues within their businesses Organizations begin to disclose in financial filings Greater adoption, further development of information provided (e.g., metrics and scenario analysis), and greater maturity in using information Five Year Time Frame AdoptionVolume Climate-related issues viewed as mainstream business and investment considerations by both users and preparers Broad understanding of the concentration of carbon-related assets in the financial system and the financial system's exposure to climate-related risks
  2019 Status Report 825 supporters globally, with market capitalisation of more than $9 trillion.
  Key Themes Disclosure of climate-related financial information has increased since 2016, but is still insufficient for investors. More clarity is needed on the potential financial impact of climate-related issues on companies. Of companies using scenarios, the majority do not disclose information on the resilience of their strategies. Mainstreaming climate- related issues requires the involvement of multiple functions.
  Increasing numbers of companies and investors recognize that climate related-risks are also financial risks. Inaction in tackling climate change could cost companies nearly $1.2 trillion over the next 15 years. The new e-learning courses on the TCFD Knowledge Hub offer organizations an effective and convenient tool to further their understanding of the financial impact of climate-related risks and help them take steps to integrate such disclosures into their existing reporting processes. — Mary Schapiro, Special Advisor to the TCFD Chair and Vice Chair for Global Public Policy at Bloomberg LP
  Aims Why do we need online courses? Specific courses for specific topics or audiences TCFD second status report – not enough disclosure Understanding of the reporting landscape remains "confused" Don't leave the laggards behind
  TCFD Knowledge Hub www.tcfdhub.org Resources Contribute Case studies Break down of the recommendations Introduction to the TCFD and scenario analysis
  Online courses • Self paced • Activities and quizzes • Video interviews • Examination • Feedback • Forum for discussion • Certificate of completion
  Course 1 Learning objectives • To explain the drivers for reporting climate change and environmental information and build understanding of how it can be material to your organisation. • To provide definitions and explanations of key concepts in relation to the reporting of climate-related information. • To introduce the corporate reporting landscape – including regulations, standards, frameworks and initiatives for reporting climate-related information. Introduction to climate-related disclosures - starting your climate journey
  Course 2 Understanding the recommendations of the TCFD Learning objectives • To introduce the four core elements (Governance, Strategy, Risk Management, Metrics and Targets), key principles and the specific eleven recommended disclosures of the TCFD. • To consider the recommendations and how they can be used to improve reporting process to produce consistent, comparable and reliable climate-related information to enhance the efficient allocation of capital within the financial market.
  Course 3 Embedding climate change into financial management - climate-related reporting for accountants Learning objectives • To establish the role of accountants in identifying, measuring, managing and presenting information on climate-related risk and opportunities. • Identify where existing accountancy practice (including financial accounting standards), processes and expertise could be applied in the context of climate change.
  Developed with insights from experts: 1. Introduction to climate-related disclosures – starting your climate journey 2. Understanding the recommendations of the TCFD • Aviva Investors • Unilever • Japan Stock Exchange • GARP Risk Institute • World Business Council for Sustainable Development • International Federation of Accountants • Association of Chartered Certified Accountants • Chartered Accountants Australia, New Zealand • Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales • Australian Accounting Standards Board • Japan's Financial Services Agency • Deloitte • KPMG • CFA Institute • Durham University
  Earn badges of success Select from the library of courses
  Keep track of completed tasks Understand the learning objectives and outcomes
  Work your way through the lessons Complete the lessons to receive a badge of success
  Complete the quizzes and watch the videos
  Pass the exam to complete the course and receive a certificate
  What's next? Implementing the TCFD recommendations Sign up to the newsletter for updates • Register and enrol in the courses at learn.tcfdhub.org • New courses coming soon: o Governance o Risk management o Water o Biodiversity
  23. 23. Managing the Financial Risks from Climate Change Jo Paisley, Co-President 23
  24. 24. Climate Risk 24 ‣ Climate risk used to be viewed as purely an ESG issue ‣ Now increasingly seen as posing financial risks ‣ Pressure coming from: regulators, disclosures (e.g. TCFD), investors ‣ Scenario analysis is seen as a key tool ‣ There’s a lot to do to embed in BAU risk management ‣ But it is highly uncertain
  25. 25. Regulatory Focus has Grown Over Past 5 Years China added green finance to the G20 agenda Paris Agreement - finance flows needs to be part of the answer Task Force on Climate Related Disclosures Report – disclosures are voluntary for now Network for Greening the Financial System created in 2017 – MAS part of original eight members, now up to 36 members and 6 observers PRA is the first regulator to set out formal expectations: PRA Supervisory Statement SS3/19 25
  26. 26. GRI Survey on Climate Risk Management ‣ Is there board governance? ‣ Have they seen papers? ‣ Is anyone senior accountable? Governance Strategy Risk management Metrics, Targets, Limits Scenario Analysis Disclosure ‣ Have you identified climate-related risks/opportunities? ‣ Have you done any scenario analysis? ‣ Regular or ad hoc? ‣ Over what time horizon? ‣ How have you organised your climate resources? ‣ What have you disclosed? ‣ Do you use metrics, targets and limits? ‣ What for? ‣ Are they integrated in your risk management? Survey covered 27 firms: banks, asset managers, insurance and market infrastructure $20 trillion assets, $12 trillion AUM 26
  27. 27. ‘Maturity Model’ of Climate Risk Management 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Firm 27 Firm 26 Firm 25 Firm 24 Firm 23 Firm 22 Firm 21 Firm 20 Firm 19 Firm 18 Firm 17 Firm 16 Firm 15 Firm 14 Firm 13 Firm 12 Firm 11 Firm 10 Firm 9 Firm 8 Firm 7 Firm 6 Firm 5 Firm 4 Firm 3 Firm 2 Firm 1 Governance Strategy Disclosure Metrics Targets Limits Scenario analysis 27
  28. 28. Results Show a Wide Range of Practices 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 Firm 27 Firm 26 Firm 25 Firm 24 Firm 23 Firm 22 Firm 21 Firm 20 Firm 19 Firm 18 Firm 17 Firm 16 Firm 15 Firm 14 Firm 13 Firm 12 Firm 11 Firm 10 Firm 9 Firm 8 Firm 7 Firm 6 Firm 5 Firm 4 Firm 3 Firm 2 Firm 1 Governance Strategy Disclosure Metrics Targets Limits Scenario analysis 28
  29. 29. Key Insights ‣ Wide range of practices ‣ Many firms have board-level governance, and have considered strategic climate-related risks and opportunities ‣ Metrics used for both operations and asset/liability management ‣ Targets used more for firms’ own operations; limits used for asset/liability management ‣ Scenario analysis least well developed ‣ Better firms are more aware of the distance they need to travel ‣ Disclosures are also work in progress 29
  30. 30. ‣ Just over half of respondents described their approach to climate- related risks as ‘strategic’ ‣ More than 95% of the firms aim to have a strategic approach in the future. Approach to Climate Risk Management ‣ Responsible : approach driven primarily by corporate social responsibility (CSR), focusing on reputational risks ‣ Responsive : climate change is viewed as a financial risk, albeit from a relatively narrow, short-term perspective ‣ Strategic : more comprehensive approach, taking a long-term view of the financial risks, with board engagement 30
  31. 31. External Disclosures and TCFD Requirements ‣ Not all firms disclose all the information that the survey asked about ‣ Many firms are working to meet the TCFD standards in the future 31
  32. 32. Key Messages ‣ Firms needs to start taking climate risk seriously ‣ Their self-assessments don’t always connect with their maturity – less advanced firms may not yet be aware of what they need to do. ‣ Board-level governance critical. ‣ A cross-disciplinary working group can help to bring everyone together. ‣ Scenario analysis least well developed. ‣ Just start! 32
  33. 33. GARP’s Climate Publications • A Good Start But More Work To Do: a survey showing financial firms’ uneven progress in creating core climate risk capabilities such as governance, strategy and scenario analysis. • Challenges and Opportunities: an overview on climate change itself, the evolving regulatory landscape, and how climate risk can be embedded into existing risk management frameworks. 33
  34. 34. 34 garp.org About GARP | The Global Association of Risk Professionals is a non-partisan, not-for-profit membership organization. GARP offers risk certification – the Financial Risk Manager (FRM®) and Energy Risk Professional (ERP®) – and educational programs for professionals at financial institutions, government agencies, central banks, academia and corporations. Through the GARP Benchmarking Initiative and GARP Risk Institute, GARP sponsors research in risk management and promotes collaboration among practitioners, academics and regulators to promote a culture of risk awareness. Founded in 1996, governed by a Board of Trustees, GARP is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, with offices in London, Washington, D.C. and Beijing. Headquarters 111 Town Square Place 14th Floor Jersey City, New Jersey 07310 USA +1 201.719.7210 London 17 Devonshire Square 4th Floor London, EC2M 4SQ UK +44 (0) 20.7397.9630 Washington D.C. 1001 19th Street North #1200 Arlington, Virginia 22209 USA +1 703.420.0920 Beijing Unit 1010 Financial Street Centre No 9A, Financial Street Xicheng District Beijing 100033 P.R. China +86 (010) 5737.9835
  Q&A Gemma Clements Project Manager gemma.clements@cdsb.net Sign up to e-learning: learn.tcfdhub.org Visit TCFD Knowledge Hub tcfdhub.org Jo Paisley Co-President riskinstitute@garp.com

