Definizione agevolata delle controversie
Ambito di applicazione Controversie in cui è parte l'Agenzia delle Entrate Criteri di accesso all'istituto della definizio...
Esclusioni dall'accesso all'istituto della definizione agevolata Liti per le quali non è possibile determinare il quantum ...
Termini e modalità di versamento In un'unica soluzione entro il 2 ottobre 2017 Rateazione La definizione sarà perfezionata...
Definizione agevolata delle controversie

Definizione agevolata delle controversie

Definizione agevolata delle controversie

  Definizione agevolata delle controversie
  Ambito di applicazione Controversie in cui è parte l'Agenzia delle Entrate Criteri di accesso all'istituto della definizione agevolata Non ha alcuna rilevanza lo stato e il grado di giudizio presso cui pende la singola controversia Invece rileva la notifica del ricorso in primo grado (entro il 24 aprile 2017, data di entrata in vigore della manovra correttiva)
  Esclusioni dall'accesso all'istituto della definizione agevolata Liti per le quali non è possibile determinare il quantum dovuto dal contribuente Rottamazione dei carichi affidati all'agente della riscossione E' possibile accedere all'istituto anche a coloro che si sono avvalsi della rottamazione dei carichi affidati all'agente della riscossione (decreto fiscale collegato al legge di stabilità 2017) Domanda termini di presentazione Entro il 2 ottobre 2017 Ad ogni domanda deve corrispondere un atto impugnato
  Termini e modalità di versamento In un'unica soluzione entro il 2 ottobre 2017 Rateazione La definizione sarà perfezionata con il versamento della prima rata Per le somme >2.000,00 Euro é possibile versare un massimo di 3 rate Prima rata, d'importo pari al 40 per cento, entro il 2/10/2017. Seconda rata, d'importo pari al 40 per cento, entro il 30/11/2017 La terza rata del 20 per cento, entro il 02/07/2018 I pagamenti devono essere effettuati mediante modello F24 La definizione sarà perfezionata con il versamento dell'intera somma dovuta

