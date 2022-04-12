Successfully reported this slideshow.

Tabble of 12.docx.pdf

0

Share

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 31 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Tabble of 12.docx.pdf

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 31 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

To solve mathematical problems it is necessary to learn the table of 12. So let’s learn the 12’s Table for a quick calculation.

We can write it down by using various methods such as addition and multiplication. Let us see the table below to understand Table 12 to 10.

To solve mathematical problems it is necessary to learn the table of 12. So let’s learn the 12’s Table for a quick calculation.

We can write it down by using various methods such as addition and multiplication. Let us see the table below to understand Table 12 to 10.

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
One Degree of Connection: Networking Your Network Laura Mignott
(5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
(4.5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Notice and Name Emotions Emma McAdam
(5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(4/5)
Free
Dad on Pills: Fatherhood and Mental Illness Chris Gethard
(5/5)
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
(4.5/5)
Free
Enter the Zone: Three Steps for Accessing Peak Performance Jari Roomer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World David Robson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
Empath Up!: How to Embrace the Gift of Empathy Cheryl Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free

Tabble of 12.docx.pdf

  1. 1. Table of 12 12 multiplication table To solve mathematical problems it is necessary to learn the table of 12. So let’s learn the 12’s Table for a quick calculation. We can write it down by using various methods such as addition and multiplication. Let us see the table below to understand Table 12 to 10. Tips 12 does not have rules to learn its table, but there is a pattern for all multiples of twelve: 12, 24, 36, 48, 60, 72, 84, 96, 108, 120 The last digits which means that the learner can help the table by learning the last fixed digits. Tricks to Remember There are several strategies for memorizing table. Tip 1: To make it easier for students to read the table of 12, we have provided a simple idea here. First write the numbers 1 to 12 without adding 5 and 11 in sequence. 1 -2- 3- 4- 6 -7 -8- 9- 10- 12 Now rewrite the same numbers 2,4,6,8,0 before the above array, so that: 12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96 108 108 120 So, we get the required values. Tip 2:
  2. 2. We can generate, table of 12 results using the table of 10 and table of 2 as shown below: 1. table of 10. 2. table of 2 Table of 12(1+2) “10 × 1 = 10” “ 2 × 1 = 2” 10+ 2 Is 12 “10 × 2 = 20” “2 × 2 = 4” 20 + 4 is 24 “10 × 3 = 30” “2 × 3 = 6” 30 + 6 is 36 Tip 3: Another way to write the table is here with the help of table 6. In this case, by doubling the results of Table 6. Below is a method how we can do it: Table Of 6 Enter the second result for Table ‘6 × 1 = 6’ 6 + 6 is 12 ‘6 × 2 = 12’ 12 + 12 is 12 How to remember Table 12 ? First write the numbers 1 to 12 without adding 5 and 11 in sequence. 1 -2 -3 -4 -6 -7 -8- 9- 10- 12 Now write the same number 2,4,6,8,0 next to the top row in the correct order. 12, 24, 36, 48, 60, 72, 84, 96, 108, 120 So, we got a table of 12 here. How can we get Table 12? Writing it by adding 12 each time.
  3. 3. 12 12 + 12 is 24 12 + 12 + 12 is 36 12+ 12+ 12 + 12 is 48 And 12 +12 +12 + 12 + 12 is 60 Is the table of 12 always even? Yes, it is always the even, because the unit area of ​ ​ 12 is the even number, i.e. 2. So, any 12 times is always the even number.

×