Polycarp's Epistle to the Philippians, Apostolic Father

Polycarp's Epistle to the Philippians is similar to the epistles to the various churches written by the martyr St Ignatius of Antioch, and like St Ignatius, Polycarp will also be martyred as a very elderly bishop. Polycarp had fond memories of his years as a disciple of St John the Apostle, the original apostles installed him as a bishop in Smyrna, which had a rich pagan tradition and claimed to be the birthplace of Homer. Polycarp also has advice on following several of the Ten Commandments which we will review. One main reason why these writings are not included in the New Testament canon is because they were written in the second generation after the original apostles.



Polycarp discusses:

• How faith, hope and love are the foundation of Christianity.

• How we must endure in our faith, and in our suffering, as Christ endured in His ministry.

• How we should refrain from gossip guard our neighbor’s reputation in addition to refraining from bearing false witness, one of the Ten Commandments.



YouTube video: https://youtu.be/wmZ8A9R0ngE



Please support our channel by purchasing the books we discuss from Amazon, we receive a small associate’s commission:

Kindle: The Complete Ante-Nicene, Nicene and Post-Nicene Collection of Early Church Fathers

https://amzn.to/3kMFdBa

The best eBook for Volume 1 of the Ante-Nicene Fathers can be purchased from:

www.christianbook.com

History of Early Christian Literature (Midway Reprint Series), by Edgar Johnson Goodspeed

https://amzn.to/36S0UHV

The Early Church, by Henry Chadwick:

https://amzn.to/36W9OUB

The History of the Church: From Christ to Constantine, by Eusebius (263-339), Penguin Classic, introduction by Andrew Louth

https://amzn.to/3eRbZgK

The Apostolic Fathers: Greek Texts and English Translations, by Michael W. Holmes

https://amzn.to/3hXiBfq

Our blog:

http://www.seekingvirtueandwisdom.com/epistle-of-polycarp-to-the-philippians/

