Polycarp's Epistle to the Philippians, Apostolic Father

Jan. 27, 2022
Polycarp's Epistle to the Philippians is similar to the epistles to the various churches written by the martyr St Ignatius of Antioch, and like St Ignatius, Polycarp will also be martyred as a very elderly bishop. Polycarp had fond memories of his years as a disciple of St John the Apostle, the original apostles installed him as a bishop in Smyrna, which had a rich pagan tradition and claimed to be the birthplace of Homer. Polycarp also has advice on following several of the Ten Commandments which we will review. One main reason why these writings are not included in the New Testament canon is because they were written in the second generation after the original apostles.

Polycarp discusses:
• How faith, hope and love are the foundation of Christianity.
• How we must endure in our faith, and in our suffering, as Christ endured in His ministry.
• How we should refrain from gossip guard our neighbor’s reputation in addition to refraining from bearing false witness, one of the Ten Commandments.

Polycarp's Epistle to the Philippians, Apostolic Father

  1. 1. Today we will learn and reflect on Polycarp’s Epistle to the Philippians. This epistle is similar to the epistles to the various churches by the martyr St Ignatius of Antioch, and like St Ignatius, Polycarp will also be martyred as a very elderly bishop, that is a subject of another video. He also has advice on following several of the Ten Commandments which we will review.
  2. 2. At the end of our talk, we will discuss the sources used for this video, and my blogs, and you follow along in our script shared on SlideShare. Please, we welcome interesting questions in the comments. Let us learn and reflect together!
  6. 6. We know more about Polycarp than most second-generation Church Fathers. “Irenaeus tells us that the youthful Polycarp had been ‘instructed by the Apostles, and many of his acquaintances had seen Christ.’” Polycarp’s name could be translated as very fruitful, in his Epistle to Polycarp St Ignatius said his beliefs were ‘anchored to an unshakable rock.’ Irenaeus also tells us that Polycarp had many fond memories of his years of his years as disciple to St John the Apostle. St Polycarp was bishop of Smyrna, which claimed to be the birthplace of Homer, and was the recipient of one of the church letters in the Book of Revelations. With a rich pagan tradition, Smyrna was also a center of the cult of emperor worship. The authorities complied with Rome’s request for unrepentant Christians to sacrifice in the arena, as recorded in the Martyrdom of Polycarp.
  7. 7. Eusebius quotes Irenaeus from the third book in Against Heresies, “Polycarp was not only instructed by the apostles and conversant with many who had seen the Lord, but was appointed by apostles to serve in Asia as Bishop of Smyrna. I (Irenaeus) myself saw him in my early years, for he lived a long time and was very old indeed when he laid down his life by a glorious and most splendid martyrdom. At all times he taught what he had learned from the apostles, which the Church transmits, which alone are true.”
  8. 8. St Paul in First Corinthians tells us that “faith, hope, and love abide, these three; and the greatest of these is love.” Faith, hope and love are the core of the Christian message, Polycarp teaches us that “Faith is the mother of us all, with Hope following in her train, and Love of God and Christ and our neighbor leading the way. Let a man’s mind be wholly bent on these, and he has fulfilled all the demands of holiness; for to possess Love is to be beyond the reach of sin.” This reminds us of St Augustine’s admonition that if we truly Love God and love our neighbor we can do as we will.
  9. 9. https://youtu.be/uQCnAJMPoos
  10. 10. St Polycarp advises us, “when it is in your power to perform an act of kindness, never put it off to another time, for ‘charity is death’s reprieve.’” The wedding of Tobias and Sarah: Raphael binds the demon. Jan Steen, c.1660
  11. 11. This verse is quoted from Tobit, which is unfamiliar to many Christians, so we will quote this section, which is an exhortation from the Angel Raphael to the God-fearing newlyweds Tobias and Sarah:
  12. 12. Raphael exhorts, “Do good and evil will not overtake you. Prayer with fasting is good, but better than both is almsgiving with righteousness. A little wealth with righteousness is better than great wealth with wrongdoing. It is better to give alms than to lay up gold. For almsgiving saves from death and purges away every sin. Those who give alms will enjoy a full life, but those who commit sin and do wrong are their own worst enemies.” The wedding of Tobias and Sarah: Raphael binds the demon. Jan Steen, c.1660
  13. 13. Endurance in the faith is a theme for Polycarp. Polycarp teaches us, “Jesus Christ steadfastly endured all things for our sakes, that we might have life in Him. Let us imitate that patient endurance of His; and if we do have to suffer for His Name’s sake, let us give glory to Him.” We often prefer to pray for relief from our suffering, and become angry at God when suffering comes our way, when life is not fair, when we should rather pray for endurance so we can not only endure our suffering, but through our suffering give glory to God!
  14. 14. St Polycarp’s advice to widows shows a deep understanding of the commandment, Do not bear false witness, from which is also derived the commandments, Do not gossip, Do not damage your neighbor’s reputation, Do not be eager to retell prattle that might be true when it harms your neighbor. St Polycarp teaches us, “widows should be discreet in practicing our Lord’s faith; they should constantly intercede for everyone, and be careful to avoid any tale- bearing, spiteful tittle-tattle, false allegations, over-eagerness for money, or misconduct of any description.”
  15. 15. Gossip damages your reputation, when you talk about others not in the room, when does this talk cross over to gossip? Those who live godly lives praise their neighbor, it is always good to build up your neighbor’s reputation. But when news about your neighbor is not so good, what do you do? It is best when you don’t have anything good to say about someone to not say anything at all. Sometimes you are justified in frank talk when you are a manager talking about an employee, or you are parents talking about their children, or teachers talking about their students. When you confer with others to plans how you can improve the situation of your neighbor, when you talk about their faults out of love when you can possibly influence them to improve, that possibly can be okay. It is better to be discreet than to tell the truth that hurts your neighbor, that violates the commandment, this hatefulness does not pass muster.
  16. 16. St Polycarp teaches us, “Let us have a real ardor for goodness, taking every care to avoid giving offense.” There is a footnote for the passage, “we should keep ourselves from wrongdoing, overreaching, penny-pinching, tale-telling, and prevaricating.” The translator says that in Greek the word for overreaching can also mean committing adultery, in the Scriptures and adultery and unfaithfulness are often interchangeable.
  17. 17. The church of the Philippians, even in the age of the martyrs to the faith, has a problem that many of our churches today face, the problem of the clergy dipping their hands into the till. St Polycarp warns us “against any excessive fondness for money,” that “eagerness for money should be entirely alien to the clergy.” But Polycarp is also compassionate to the transgressors. “I feel the deepest sorrow for that man and his wife, may the Lord grant them real repentance. You must not be over-severe with them, for they are not your enemies, you must restore them, like parts of your own person that are ailing, so your whole body can be healthy. Do this, and you will be promoting your own spiritual welfare at the same time.” The Fall of Man by Peter Paul Rubens, 1628–29
  18. 18. People tend to be very defensive against thieves, regarding them to be in the same category as murderers and rapists, although robbing you of your possessions is not as great a calamity as robbing you of your life or dignity or chastity. The past few decades have unfortunately taught us that molesters are so prone to repeat offenses that we have to put the welfare of others over that of the offender and urge them to make a living in a profession that does not put them in contact with potential victims. But we can afford to be more generous with thieves, for they cannot steal from us our treasures in Heaven, which is our true wealth.
  19. 19. My cousin told me of a sad case many years ago of a high church official that redirected a rather large contribution into a slush fund that financed fancy vacations, gambling trips, home improvements, and frequent withdrawals of large amounts of cash. The sad part of the story was this high church official was widely admired for his generosity, he was known handing wads of cash to destitute clergy, and for paying the tab for dozens of local parishioners at fancy restaurants on his many church travels. These local church members were only too happy to benefit from his generosity and rarely questioned how a modestly paid church official could afford such largesse.
  20. 20. Even in the age of martyrs, when anytime Christians could be drug before the local governors, Polycarp teaches us that we should “pray for all God’s people. Pray too for our sovereign lords, and for all governors and rulers, for any who abuse you or dislike you, and for the enemies of the Cross. Thus the fruits of your faith will be plain for all to see, and you will be perfected in Jesus Christ.
  21. 21. https://www.thegreatcourses.com/courses/after-the-new-testament-the-writings-of-the-apostolic-fathers https://amzn.to/3qRiYMQ
