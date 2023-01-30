St Nicodemus of the Holy Mountain: Can Christians Laugh and Joke?

What can we learn when we reflect on the teachings of St Nicodemus the Hagiorite regarding slander?



In particular, should Christians avoid telling jokes, fables, jesting, laughing, and letting loose our emotions?



This blog includes footnotes and Amazon book links:

https://seekingvirtueandwisdom.com/st-nicodemus-can-christians-laugh-and-joke/



We also reflect on:

• How laymen should allegorize the lesson of monastic works to apply them to their own lives, as discussed by St John Climacus of the Ladder of Divine Ascent.

• How Christians should be judicious in posting on the internet, as Pope Francis teaches us in his encyclical Gaudete et Exsultate.

• Progression seen by Nicodemus and the Decalogue, from thoughts to words, from thoughts and words to deeds.

• Related teachings by St Basil of Caesarea, St Gregory of Nyssa, Sirach, and Aristotle.

