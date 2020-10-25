Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRODUCTION SUPPORT THE DEVOPS WAY Mustafa Mehmedić, Authority Partners
Mustafa Mehmedić Program Manager and Scrum Master @ Authority Partners Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Sa...
Benefits Benefits of DevOps way 01 Needs Production support needs 02 Culture How does it impacts teams, company and the bu...
Benefits of DevOps way Digital transformation Business transparency Agility Prod support Faster delivery to Production Cus...
Production Support needs Holdbacks, obstacles, problems, ...
DevOps Culture What is important for Prod Support? Shared responsibility Quality Feedback Automation
How to setup a DevOps team for Prod Support? Crash-course
How to setup a DevOps team for Prod Support? Crash-course Developers on all or key applications/systems QA engineers for t...
Questions?
Production Support - the DevOps way by Mustafa Mehmedić
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Production Support - the DevOps way by Mustafa Mehmedić

38 views

Published on

The concept of DevOps has been introduced to combine teams which have been functioning completely separately. It's goal is to enable continuous improvements to deliver software at a rapid pace, to respond to market conditions and customer feedback.

Sound familiar? Where the need for these is greater than in Production support – introducing the DevOps way for handling live applications support is only the next logical step, where collaboration between teams, continuous delivery and handling customers are all key factors for success. We are going to explore what does it mean for the teams and the Company, and how it has a positive impact on the Business.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Production Support - the DevOps way by Mustafa Mehmedić

  1. 1. PRODUCTION SUPPORT THE DEVOPS WAY Mustafa Mehmedić, Authority Partners
  2. 2. Mustafa Mehmedić Program Manager and Scrum Master @ Authority Partners Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Sarajevo – Computer Science PSM, PSPO SPEAKER INFORMATION
  3. 3. Benefits Benefits of DevOps way 01 Needs Production support needs 02 Culture How does it impacts teams, company and the business?03 Bonus Crash-course: How to setup a DevOps team for Prod Support04 AGENDA Today’s journey
  4. 4. Benefits of DevOps way Digital transformation Business transparency Agility Prod support Faster delivery to Production Customer feedback Stability, quality & security
  5. 5. Production Support needs Holdbacks, obstacles, problems, ...
  6. 6. DevOps Culture What is important for Prod Support? Shared responsibility Quality Feedback Automation
  7. 7. How to setup a DevOps team for Prod Support? Crash-course
  8. 8. How to setup a DevOps team for Prod Support? Crash-course Developers on all or key applications/systems QA engineers for the same applications/systems At least one infrastructure specialist Sprint Backlog 100% Capacity 80% Sprint Goal
  9. 9. Questions?

×