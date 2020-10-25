Production Support - the DevOps way by Mustafa Mehmedić

The concept of DevOps has been introduced to combine teams which have been functioning completely separately. It's goal is to enable continuous improvements to deliver software at a rapid pace, to respond to market conditions and customer feedback.



Sound familiar? Where the need for these is greater than in Production support – introducing the DevOps way for handling live applications support is only the next logical step, where collaboration between teams, continuous delivery and handling customers are all key factors for success. We are going to explore what does it mean for the teams and the Company, and how it has a positive impact on the Business.