The Rationale for Continuous Delivery by Dave Farley

Dave Farley http://www.davefarley.net @davefarley77 http://www.continuous-delivery.co.uk The Rationale For Continuous Delivery
The State of Software Development
The State of Software Development Source: KPMG (New Zealand) Date: 2010 In a study of project management practices: 1) 70%...
If Software Projects Worked…
Failure Success If Software Projects Worked…
(C)opyright Dave Farley 2015 We Have Got The Model Wrong! Source: Malin Christersson http://www.malinc.se/math/trigonometr...
The State of Software Development Has Been Err…. Sub-Optimal
The State of Software Development Has Been Err…. Sub-Optimal But there are signs of change…
What Have We Tried?
(C)opyright Dave Farley 2015 Waterfall - Precisely Where We Went Wrong Managing The Development of Large Software Systems ...
(C)opyright Dave Farley 2015 “…the implementation described above is risky and invites failure.” <snip> “The testing phase...
Learning From Our Mistakes
What Do We Really Want? Customer Feedback Business Idea
What Do We Really Want? Customer Feedback Business Idea Quickly Cheaply Reliably
A Question….
A Question…. What is the most successful invention in human history?
A Question…. SCIENCE
The Scientiﬁc Method Characterisation Make a guess based on experience and observation. Hypothesis Propose an explanation....
Smart Automation - a repeatable, reliable process for releasing software Unit Test CodeIdea Executable spec. Build Release...
Smart Automation - a repeatable, reliable process for releasing software Unit Test CodeIdea Executable spec. Build Release...
Smart Automation - a repeatable, reliable process for releasing software Unit Test CodeIdea Executable spec. Build Release...
Cycle-Time 103 days Typical Traditional Cycle Time 10 days 64 days
Cycle-Time Commit Stage Compile Unit test Analysis Build Installers Automated acceptance testing Automated performance tes...
What Is Continuous Delivery? “Our highest priority is to satisfy the customer through early and continuous delivery of val...
The Principles of Continuous Delivery Create a repeatable, reliable process for releasing software. Automate almost everyt...
The Principles of Continuous Delivery Create a repeatable, reliable process for releasing software. Automate almost everyt...
Example Continuous Delivery Process Artifact Repository Local Dev. Env. Deployment Pipeline Acceptance Commit Component Pe...
“This may work for small projects but can’t possibly scale”
“This may work for small projects but can’t possibly scale” The Google Build Process • Single Monolithic Repository • Cont...
“This is too risky, releasing all the time is a recipe for disaster”
“This is too risky, releasing all the time is a recipe for disaster” The Amazon Build Process • Mean time between deployme...
“This may work for simple web sites but my technology is too complex”
“This may work for simple web sites but my technology is too complex” • Transformation of Development Approach for all Las...
HP LaserJet Firmware Team 10% Code Integration 20% Detailed Planning 25% Porting Code 25% Product Support 15% Manual Testi...
The Results A Practical Approach to Large scale Agile Development (Gruver, Young and Fulgrhum) • Overall development costs...
The Impact of Continuous Delivery on Software Source: “ Lianping Chen Paddy Power (http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/ar...
The Impact of Continuous Delivery on Software 90% lower defect rate Source: “ Lianping Chen Paddy Power (http://www.scienc...
Source: “2014 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) The Impact of C...
Source: “2014 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) 8000x faster de...
Source: “2017 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) The Impact of C...
Source: “2017 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) 21% Less time s...
Source: “2017 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) The Impact of C...
Source: “2017 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) 44% More time o...
Source: “2017 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) The Impact of C...
Source: “2017 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) 50% lower chang...
Source: “2017 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) The Impact of C...
Source: “2017 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) 50% Less time s...
Source: “2014 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) The Impact of C...
Source: “2014 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) 50% Higher Mark...
Who Practices CD?
Who Practices CD?
Q&A http://www.continuous-delivery.co.uk Dave Farley http://www.davefarley.net @davefarley77
The Rationale for Continuous Delivery by Dave Farley

The production of software is a complex, collaborative process that stretches our ability as human beings to cope with its demands.

Many people working in software development spend their careers without seeing what good really looks like.

Our history is littered with inefficient processes creating poor quality output, too late to capitalise on the expected business value. How have we got into this state? How do we get past it? What does good really look like?

Continuous Delivery changes the economics of software development for some of the biggest companies in the world, whatever the nature of their software development, find out how and why.

Published in: Technology
  1. 1. Dave Farley http://www.davefarley.net @davefarley77 http://www.continuous-delivery.co.uk The Rationale For Continuous Delivery Or What Does ‘Good’ Look Like?
  2. 2. The State of Software Development
  3. 3. The State of Software Development Source: KPMG (New Zealand) Date: 2010 In a study of project management practices: 1) 70% of organizations have suffered at least one project failure in the last 12 months 2) 50% of respondents indicated that their projects consistently failed to achieve what they set out to achieve.
  4. 4. The State of Software Development Source: KPMG (New Zealand) Date: 2010 In a study of project management practices: 1) 70% of organizations have suffered at least one project failure in the last 12 months 2) 50% of respondents indicated that their projects consistently failed to achieve what they set out to achieve. Source: KPMG – Global IT Management Survey Date: 2005 In a survey of 600 projects worldwide: 1) 49% of organisations had suffered a project failure in the past 12 months 2) 2% of organisations reported that all of their projects achieved their desired benefits.
  5. 5. The State of Software Development Source: KPMG (New Zealand) Date: 2010 In a study of project management practices: 1) 70% of organizations have suffered at least one project failure in the last 12 months 2) 50% of respondents indicated that their projects consistently failed to achieve what they set out to achieve. Source: KPMG – Global IT Management Survey Date: 2005 In a survey of 600 projects worldwide: 1) 49% of organisations had suffered a project failure in the past 12 months 2) 2% of organisations reported that all of their projects achieved their desired benefits. Source: Logica Management Consulting Date: 2008 In a survey of 380 senior execs in Western Europe: 1) 35% of organisations abandoned a major project in the last 3years 2) 37% of business change programmes fail to deliver benefits.
  6. 6. The State of Software Development Source: KPMG (New Zealand) Date: 2010 In a study of project management practices: 1) 70% of organizations have suffered at least one project failure in the last 12 months 2) 50% of respondents indicated that their projects consistently failed to achieve what they set out to achieve. Source: KPMG – Global IT Management Survey Date: 2005 In a survey of 600 projects worldwide: 1) 49% of organisations had suffered a project failure in the past 12 months 2) 2% of organisations reported that all of their projects achieved their desired benefits. Source: Logica Management Consulting Date: 2008 In a survey of 380 senior execs in Western Europe: 1) 35% of organisations abandoned a major project in the last 3years 2) 37% of business change programmes fail to deliver benefits. Source: The McKinsey Group with Oxford University Date: 2012 In a study of 5,400 large scale projects (> $15m): 1) 17% of projects go so badly that they threaten the existence of the company performing them. 2) On average large projects run 45% over budget and 7% over time while delivering 56% less value than predicted.
  7. 7. If Software Projects Worked…
  8. 8. If Software Projects Worked…
  9. 9. Failure Success If Software Projects Worked…
  10. 10. Failure Success If Software Projects Worked…
  11. 11. (C)opyright Dave Farley 2015 We Have Got The Model Wrong! Source: Malin Christersson http://www.malinc.se/math/trigonometry/geocentrismen.php
  12. 12. (C)opyright Dave Farley 2015 We Have Got The Model Wrong! Source: Malin Christersson http://www.malinc.se/math/trigonometry/geocentrismen.php
  13. 13. The State of Software Development Has Been Err…. Sub-Optimal
  14. 14. The State of Software Development Has Been Err…. Sub-Optimal
  15. 15. The State of Software Development Has Been Err…. Sub-Optimal But there are signs of change…
  16. 16. What Have We Tried?
  17. 17. What Have We Tried?
  18. 18. What Have We Tried?
  19. 19. What Have We Tried?
  20. 20. What Have We Tried?
  21. 21. What Have We Tried?
  22. 22. What Have We Tried?
  23. 23. What Have We Tried?
  24. 24. What Have We Tried?
  25. 25. What Have We Tried?
  26. 26. What Have We Tried?
  27. 27. (C)opyright Dave Farley 2015
  28. 28. (C)opyright Dave Farley 2015 Waterfall - Precisely Where We Went Wrong Managing The Development of Large Software Systems - Dr Winston W. Royce (1970)
  29. 29. (C)opyright Dave Farley 2015 Waterfall - Precisely Where We Went Wrong Managing The Development of Large Software Systems - Dr Winston W. Royce (1970) The IEEE has a lot to answer for!
  30. 30. (C)opyright Dave Farley 2015 Waterfall - Precisely Where We Went Wrong Managing The Development of Large Software Systems - Dr Winston W. Royce (1970)
  31. 31. (C)opyright Dave Farley 2015 Waterfall - Precisely Where We Went Wrong Managing The Development of Large Software Systems - Dr Winston W. Royce (1970)
  32. 32. (C)opyright Dave Farley 2015 Waterfall - Precisely Where We Went Wrong Managing The Development of Large Software Systems - Dr Winston W. Royce (1970)
  33. 33. (C)opyright Dave Farley 2015 “…the implementation described above is risky and invites failure.” <snip> “The testing phase which occurs at the end of the development cycle is the ﬁrst event for which timing, storage, input/output transfers, etc., are experienced as distinguished from analysed. These phenomena are not precisely analysable.” Waterfall - Precisely Where We Went Wrong Managing The Development of Large Software Systems - Dr Winston W. Royce (1970)
  34. 34. (C)opyright Dave Farley 2015 Waterfall - Precisely Where We Went Wrong Managing The Development of Large Software Systems - Dr Winston W. Royce (1970)
  35. 35. (C)opyright Dave Farley 2015 Waterfall - Precisely Where We Went Wrong Managing The Development of Large Software Systems - Dr Winston W. Royce (1970)
  36. 36. (C)opyright Dave Farley 2015 Waterfall - Precisely Where We Went Wrong Managing The Development of Large Software Systems - Dr Winston W. Royce (1970)
  37. 37. Learning From Our Mistakes
  38. 38. Learning From Our Mistakes “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Albert Einstein
  39. 39. What Do We Really Want? Customer Feedback Business Idea
  40. 40. What Do We Really Want? Customer Feedback Business Idea Quickly Cheaply Reliably
  41. 41. A Question….
  42. 42. A Question…. What is the most successful invention in human history?
  43. 43. A Question…. SCIENCE
  44. 44. The Scientiﬁc Method Characterisation Make a guess based on experience and observation. Hypothesis Propose an explanation. Deduction Make a prediction from the hypothesis. Experiment Test the prediction. Repeat!
  45. 45. Smart Automation - a repeatable, reliable process for releasing software Unit Test CodeIdea Executable spec. Build Release What Really Works?
  46. 46. Smart Automation - a repeatable, reliable process for releasing software Unit Test CodeIdea Executable spec. Build Release What Really Works?
  47. 47. Smart Automation - a repeatable, reliable process for releasing software Unit Test CodeIdea Executable spec. Build Release “It doesn’t matter how intelligent you are, if you guess and that guess cannot be backed up by experimental evidence – then it is still a guess!” - Richard Feynman What Really Works?
  48. 48. Cycle-Time 103 days Typical Traditional Cycle Time 10 days 64 days
  49. 49. Cycle-Time Commit Stage Compile Unit test Analysis Build Installers Automated acceptance testing Automated performance testing Manual testing Release 57 mins 3 mins 20 mins 20 mins 30 mins 4 mins Typical CD Cycle Time 103 days Typical Traditional Cycle Time 10 days 64 days
  50. 50. What Is Continuous Delivery? “Our highest priority is to satisfy the customer through early and continuous delivery of valuable software.” The first principle of the agile manifesto. The logical extension of continuous integration. A holistic approach to development. Every commit creates a release candidate. Finished means released into production!
  51. 51. The Principles of Continuous Delivery Create a repeatable, reliable process for releasing software. Automate almost everything. Keep everything under version control. If it hurts, do it more often – bring the pain forward. Build quality in. Done means released. Everybody is responsible for the release process. Improve continuously.
  52. 52. The Principles of Continuous Delivery Create a repeatable, reliable process for releasing software. Automate almost everything. Keep everything under version control. If it hurts, do it more often – bring the pain forward. Build quality in. Done means released. Everybody is responsible for the release process. Improve continuously. “If Agile software development was the opening act to a great performance, Continuous Delivery is the headliner.” Forrester Research 2013
  53. 53. Example Continuous Delivery Process Artifact Repository Local Dev. Env. Deployment Pipeline Acceptance Commit Component Performance System Performance Production Env. Deployment App. Commit Acceptance Manual Perf1 Perf2 Staged Production Source Repository Manual Test Env. Deployment App. Data Migration
  54. 54. “This may work for small projects but can’t possibly scale”
  55. 55. “This may work for small projects but can’t possibly scale” The Google Build Process • Single Monolithic Repository • Continuous Build & Test on Commit For: • > 60 Million builds per year and growing exponentially. • > 100 Million lines of code. • All tests are run on every commit, (>20 commits per minute). • > 100 Million test cases executed per day.
  56. 56. “This is too risky, releasing all the time is a recipe for disaster”
  57. 57. “This is too risky, releasing all the time is a recipe for disaster” The Amazon Build Process • Mean time between deployment - 11.6 seconds • Mean hosts simultaneously receiving a deployment - 10,000 • 75% reduction in outages triggered by deployment • 90% reduction in outage minutes triggered by deployment • ~0.001% of deployments cause an outage • Instantaneous rollback • Reduction in complexity
  58. 58. “This may work for simple web sites but my technology is too complex”
  59. 59. “This may work for simple web sites but my technology is too complex” • Transformation of Development Approach for all LaserJet Firmware Products • Large Complex Project • Multiple Products • Four Year Timeframe • 10x Developer Productivity Increase HP Laserjet Firmware Team Experience
  60. 60. HP LaserJet Firmware Team 10% Code Integration 20% Detailed Planning 25% Porting Code 25% Product Support 15% Manual Testing ~5% Innovation 2% Continuous Integration 5% Agile Planning 15% Architectural Integrity 10% Unified Support 5% Automated Testing 3% Improving Tools 10% Writing Tests ~40% Innovation 2008 2011
  61. 61. The Results A Practical Approach to Large scale Agile Development (Gruver, Young and Fulgrhum) • Overall development costs reduced by ~40% • Programs under development increased by ~140% • Development cost per program down by 70% • Resources now driving innovation increased by 5x
  62. 62. The Impact of Continuous Delivery on Software Source: “ Lianping Chen Paddy Power (http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0164121217300353)
  63. 63. The Impact of Continuous Delivery on Software 90% lower defect rate Source: “ Lianping Chen Paddy Power (http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0164121217300353)
  64. 64. Source: “2014 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) The Impact of Continuous Delivery on Software
  65. 65. Source: “2014 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) 8000x faster deployment lead times The Impact of Continuous Delivery on Software
  66. 66. Source: “2017 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) The Impact of Continuous Delivery on Software
  67. 67. Source: “2017 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) 21% Less time spent on unplanned work and rework The Impact of Continuous Delivery on Software
  68. 68. Source: “2017 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) The Impact of Continuous Delivery on Software
  69. 69. Source: “2017 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) 44% More time on new work The Impact of Continuous Delivery on Software
  70. 70. Source: “2017 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) The Impact of Continuous Delivery on Software
  71. 71. Source: “2017 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) 50% lower change-failure rates The Impact of Continuous Delivery on Software
  72. 72. Source: “2017 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) The Impact of Continuous Delivery on Software
  73. 73. Source: “2017 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) 50% Less time spent ﬁxing security issues The Impact of Continuous Delivery on Software
  74. 74. Source: “2014 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) The Impact of Continuous Delivery on Software
  75. 75. Source: “2014 State of DevOps report”, Jez Humble, Gene Kim, Nicole Forsgren Velasquez, Puppet Labs (2014) 50% Higher Market cap growth over 3 years The Impact of Continuous Delivery on Software
  76. 76. Who Practices CD?
  77. 77. Who Practices CD?
  78. 78. Q&A http://www.continuous-delivery.co.uk Dave Farley http://www.davefarley.net @davefarley77

