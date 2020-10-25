The Rationale for Continuous Delivery by Dave Farley

The production of software is a complex, collaborative process that stretches our ability as human beings to cope with its demands.



Many people working in software development spend their careers without seeing what good really looks like.



Our history is littered with inefficient processes creating poor quality output, too late to capitalise on the expected business value. How have we got into this state? How do we get past it? What does good really look like?



Continuous Delivery changes the economics of software development for some of the biggest companies in the world, whatever the nature of their software development, find out how and why.