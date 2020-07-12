Facial proportion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The good, of course, is always beautiful, and the beautiful never lacks proportion.” –Plato
Facial proportions- DEPARTMENT OF PROSTHODONTICS PRESENTED BY DR C PRADEEP
CONTENTS  INTRODUCTION  GOLDEN PENTAGON, GOLDEN RECTANGLE  FACIAL SYMMETRY  HORIZONTAL THIRDS  GOLDEN RATIO,GOLDEN PR...
Introduction  It is commonly said that ‘beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder’. Nonetheless, is esthetic judgment entir...
 Human Prosthodontics body is also designed like that. Leonardo da Vinci has created the famous drawing –Vitruvian man – ...
Golden rectangle , Pentagon  For many centuries golden proportion has been considered as an ideal ratio.  Golden ratio ...
 One of the interesting properties of the golden rectangle is that, if a square section having sides equal to the shortes...
Facial symmetry is shown to have an effect on attractiveness of human faces.  Symmetrical faces are perceived as more at...
 Body parts maintain some proportions for example, the height of face from chin to top of forehead is equal to the length...
 . The face can be divided into horizontal thirds.  :  The points to be considered are  Trichion - the beginning of th...
Similarly face can be divided vertically into five equal parts.  Width of the face measured from helix of one ear to the ...
 The golden proportion of 1:1.618 exists between many parts of the face/head.  Height of the head measured from hair to ...
 Distance between the line passing through the centre of pupils and centre of lips and the distance between the line pass...
 The distance between chin to nostrils and to pupils also have golden ratio .  Inter pupillary axis to top of ala of nos...
 The distance between the arc of the eye brow to upper eye lid and the distance between upper and lower eyelids also have...
 Upper and lower lips maintain golden proportion  Similarly nostrils, top of the upper lip and centre of lips also maint...
 One side of the face to inner canthus of same side eye to opposite side of face and  side of face to inner canthus of s...
 The following relations of side of face and eye are also in golden proportion:  side of face to outer canthus of eye to...
 side of face to outer canthus to inner canthus of same side eye  Side of face, termination of eye brow and outer canthu...
 Midline, side of nose and angle of mouth have a distance in golden proportion In attractive faces nose tip, centre of th...
 To improve beauty of face, modifications are made by the beauticians in these parameters.  Angle of the mouth on one si...
 Facial proportions will serve as an aid in many prosthodontic procedures viz. determination of vertical dimension in com...
Do these celebrities owe their good looks to the Golden Ratio?  White lines show golden ratio proportions from pupils to ...
 White lines show golden ratio proportions from width of face to the inside of the eyes
When a joke becomes science, then science becomes a joke.  A designer in Russia morphed several celebrity faces as a joke...
Compare the fit of celebrity faces to the golden ratio  This first gallery compares the fit of four of the celebrity face...
 This second gallery illustrates how these four celebrity faces fit the vertical golden ratio proportions often found in ...
The evidence speaks for itself.  The golden ratio can of course be found in the facial dimensions of attractive women as ...
Meisner Beauty Guide for Golden Ratio Facial Analysis  the most important features that define a human face are the simpl...
 Let’s instead express these same facial markers with normal human proportions, and with the simplest possible representa...
 This simple facial configuration is easily mapped to very natural human proportions with the use of four simple golden r...
 The next important human facial feature is the nose, most simply represented by two nostrils. These too can be mapped to...
The guide is based on 33 facial markers  Of these 33 markers, 28 are 14 sets of symmetrical markers that appear on both s...
Why are golden ratios in the human face often missed by researchers?  A number of studies over the years have sought to d...
 Note how different their markers and ratios are from those in the Meisner Beauty Guide:  Their study didn’t include the...
 Their ten ratios thus did not include a single one of the ratios of the Meisner Beauty Guide. When the Meisner Beauty Gu...
 The importance of facial width in attractiveness measures is illustrated by the image below. The only facial marker chan...
 A 2009 study by US researchers titled “New “Golden” Ratios for Facial Beauty” made a very simplistic and invalid assumpt...
 Horizontally, the researchers properly identified the pupils and face width as an important marker. The ratio they calcu...
 There are clearly many dozens of places on a human face that could be identified as a marker, and hundreds of ratios tha...
Every face is unique, and not all fit the golden ratio.  The one celebrity in the Kochmala’s blog who didn’t fit these go...
Are Jack’s facial proportions somewhat unusual?  One independent answer to that question can be found in how caricature a...
 Note how his jaw is shown as very prominent. Note that the nose is shown as being small and unusually close to the eyes....
CONCLUSION The Golden Ratio as the simplest and most logical solution  Our design as humans may be the result of somethin...
 Its ability, however, to provide the simplest mechanism and explanation for facial dimensions should be embraced, not ig...
References 1.https://www.goldennumber.net/meisner-beautyguide- golden-ratio-facial-analysis/ 2.Alam MK, Mohd Noor NF, Basr...
Thank you
×