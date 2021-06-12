Successfully reported this slideshow.
Software Testing
Definition of testing?
Who does testing?
Why testing is important?
Software development life cycle (SDLC)
SDLC Models • Waterfall model • V-model • Spiral Model • Prototype Model • Hybrid Model
Spiral Model
The rest of the SDLC models we’ve chosen fall under the umbrella of Agile. Nowadays, more than 70% of organizations employ...
Software Testing Principles
Software Testing Life Cycle (STLC)
Types of testing
White-box testing techniques: • Data Flow Testing • Control Flow Testing • Branch Coverage Testing • Statement Coverage Te...
Black-box test design techniques: • Decision table testing. • All-pairs testing. • Equivalence partitioning. • Boundary va...
Verification & Validation • Verification is termed as static technique and it does not involve in any execution of code , ...
Methods of Verification • Self Review • Peer Review • Superior Review • Walkthrough • Inspection (Formal Review) • Audits
Levels of testing
How to find bugs ?
Test Data Management & Defect tracking Tools • TFS (Team Foundation Server) • ALM (Application Lifecycle Management) • ADO...
Bug Reporting
Bug Title: Forgot password option is missing. Bug ID: (It will be automatically created by the BUG Tracking tool once you ...
Software Testing Documentation
What is an Exit Criteria? Exit criteria is used to determine whether a given test activity has been completed or NOT. Exit...
Automation Testing!!
Different automation testing tools
Software testing

  1. 1. Software Testing
  2. 2. Definition of testing?
  3. 3. Who does testing?
  4. 4. Why testing is important?
  5. 5. Software development life cycle (SDLC)
  6. 6. SDLC Models • Waterfall model • V-model • Spiral Model • Prototype Model • Hybrid Model
  7. 7. Spiral Model
  8. 8. The rest of the SDLC models we’ve chosen fall under the umbrella of Agile. Nowadays, more than 70% of organizations employ this or that Agile approach in their IT projects. In general, at the heart of Agile are iterative development(Incremental and Iterative model), intensive communication, and early customer feedback.
  9. 9. Software Testing Principles
  10. 10. Software Testing Life Cycle (STLC)
  11. 11. Types of testing
  12. 12. White-box testing techniques: • Data Flow Testing • Control Flow Testing • Branch Coverage Testing • Statement Coverage Testing • Decision Coverage Testing
  13. 13. Black-box test design techniques: • Decision table testing. • All-pairs testing. • Equivalence partitioning. • Boundary value analysis. • Cause–effect graph. • Error guessing. • State transition testing. • Use case testing. Exhaustive testing is not possible every time so below techniques are useful to do testing.
  14. 14. Verification & Validation • Verification is termed as static technique and it does not involve in any execution of code , program or product. It is a manual process and normally occurs during the requirements, design, and program • Validation testing is testing where tester performed functional and non-functional testing. Here functional testing includes Unit Testing (UT), Integration Testing (IT) and System Testing (ST), and User acceptance testing (UAT).
  15. 15. Methods of Verification • Self Review • Peer Review • Superior Review • Walkthrough • Inspection (Formal Review) • Audits
  16. 16. Levels of testing
  17. 17. How to find bugs ?
  18. 18. Test Data Management & Defect tracking Tools • TFS (Team Foundation Server) • ALM (Application Lifecycle Management) • ADO (Azure Devops) • JIRA
  19. 19. Bug Reporting
  20. 20. Bug Title: Forgot password option is missing. Bug ID: (It will be automatically created by the BUG Tracking tool once you save this bug) Area Path: username->password->forgot password.(or) a specific scrum team Iteration Path: current sprint number Build Number: (Generates automatically when dev deploys the bug) Severity: (Critical/ High/Medium/Low) Priority: (Critical/ High/Medium/Low) or (1 to 4) Assigned to: Developer-X Reported(created) By: Your Name Reported (created) On: Date Reason: Defect Status: New/Open/Active (Depends on the Tool you are using) Environment: Description:. Missing “Forgot password” option Screenshot/video: For better understanding of bug Recreation steps: steps to recreate the bug Removal/closer Reason: Given by SM or dev while removing or closing the bugs Root cause: provided by DEV Tags: different tag to classify bugs
  21. 21. Software Testing Documentation
  22. 22. What is an Exit Criteria? Exit criteria is used to determine whether a given test activity has been completed or NOT. Exit criteria can be defined for all of the test activities right from planning, specification and execution. Exit criterion should be part of test plan and decided in the planning stage. Examples of Exit Criteria:  Verify if all tests planned have been run.  Verify if the level of requirement coverage has been met.  Verify if there are NO Critical or high severity defects that are left outstanding.  Verify if all high-risk areas are completely tested.  Verify if software development activities are completed within the projected cost.  Verify if software development activities are completed within the projected timelines.
  23. 23. Automation Testing!!
  24. 24. Different automation testing tools

