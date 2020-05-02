Successfully reported this slideshow.
MAKALAH DAUR ULANG TEMBAGA DARI LIMBAH PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) DENGAN TEKNIK HIDROMETALURGI BENEDIKTUS MA’DIKA 1706986...
2 KATA PENGANTAR Segala puji bagi Tuhan Yang Maha Esa yang telah memberikan saya kemudahan sehingga saya dapat menyelesaik...
3 DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR .................................................................................................
4 BAB l PENDAHULUAN A. LATAR BELAKANG MASALAH Perangkat listrik dan elektronik (electrical and electronic equipment/EEE) t...
5 peralatan elektronik komersial kelas atas, seperti aerospace, produk elektronik pertahanan, peralatan kesehatan, dan rou...
6 BAB ll LANDASAN TEORI A. PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) PCB adalah sirkuit elektronik yang dibuat dengan memasang komponen ...
7 Tabel 2.2 Keuntungan Penggunaan Besi Tua dan Baja Tua No. Keuntungan (%) 1. Penghematan energy 74 2. Penghematan virgin ...
8 WPCB Dibandingkan dengan pirometalurgi, daur ulang dengan teknik hidrometalurgi lebih akurat, mudah diprediksi, dan muda...
9 untuk pelarutan selektif PM dari e-waste. Pregnant solution dipisahkan dan dimurnikan untuk pengayaan konten logam sehin...
10 Tabel 2.4. Ringkasan pemulihan hidrometalurgi dari PMs dari e-waste. No. Investigator Agen Pelindi Kondisi Proses Recov...
11 7. Mecucci dan Scott HNO3 Deposisi elektrokimia Cu pada katode dari larutan Pb dan Cu 8. Zhou et. al HCl, H2SO4 NaClO3 ...
12 BAB 3 PEMBAHASAN A. PELINDIAN TEMBAGA DARI LIMBAH PCB 1. Metode Pelindian Asam a. Asam Nitrat Tembaga dapat secara lang...
13 kiat perlu menggunakan peralatan membran dalam proses regenerasi elektrolitik (aplikasi skala besar membutuhkan investa...
14 2. Andrea Asam Nitrit Menggunakan asam nitrat sebagai agen pre-processing Daur ulang yaitu logam dasar timah, timah dan...
15 Menurut persamaan di atas, nilai pH dari sistem pelindian mempengaruhi kesetimbangan reaksi, dan berubah sehingga mempe...
16 dikontrol oleh difusi 5. Koyama Amonia-garam ammonium yang mengandung ion kompleks amonia Cu(l) dan Cu (ll). Pelindian,...
17 sebagai agen etsa. Alasannya adalah dengan menggunakan besi klorida sebagai oksidan, reaksi kimia terjadi sebagai berik...
18 tembaga lebih signifikan 5. Herreros CuSO4—NaCl— HCl Cu2+ adalah reagen yang paling penting dalam proses pelarutan Sifa...
19 BAB 4 KESIMPULAN Limbah PCB adalah limbah berbahaya, tetapi pada saat yang sama merupakan sumber daya yang kaya untuk b...
20 DAFTAR PUSTAKA (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-D/Climate-Change/Pages/Global-E-waste- Monitor-2017.as...
21
Daur ulang tembaga dari limbah printed circuit board (PCB) dengan metode hidrometalurgi

  1. 1. MAKALAH DAUR ULANG TEMBAGA DARI LIMBAH PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) DENGAN TEKNIK HIDROMETALURGI BENEDIKTUS MA’DIKA 1706986574 DEPARTEMEN TEKNIK METALURGI DAN MATERIAL FAKULTAS TEKNIK UNIVERSITAS INDONESIA DEPOK, 1 MEI 2020
  2. 2. 2 KATA PENGANTAR Segala puji bagi Tuhan Yang Maha Esa yang telah memberikan saya kemudahan sehingga saya dapat menyelesaikan makalah ini dengan tepat waktu. Tanpa pertolongan-Nya tentunya saya tidak akan sanggup untuk menyelesaikan makalah ini dengan baik. Penulis mengucapkan syukur kepada Yang Maha Kuasa atas limpahan nikmat sehat-Nya, baik itu berupa sehat fisik maupun akal pikiran, sehingga penulis mampu untuk menyelesaikan pembuatan makalah sebagai tugas dari Mata Kuliah Metalurgi Ekstraksi Lanjut dengan judul “DAUR ULANG TEMBAGA DARI LIMBAH PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) DENGAN TEKNIK HIDROMETALURGI”. Penulis tentu menyadari bahwa makalah ini masih jauh dari kata sempurna dan masih banyak terdapat kesalahan serta kekurangan di dalamnya. Untuk itu, penulis mengharapkan kritik serta saran dari pembaca untuk makalah ini, supaya makalah ini nantinya dapat menjadi makalah yang lebih baik lagi. Kemudian apabila terdapat banyak kesalahan pada makalah ini penulis mohon maaf yang sebesar-besarnya. Demikian, semoga makalah ini dapat bermanfaat.Terima kasih. Depok, 1 Mei 2020 Penulis
  3. 3. 3 DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR .....................................................................................................................2 DAFTAR ISI....................................................................................................................................3 BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN...............................................................................................................4 LATAR BELAKANG MASALAH ................................................................................................4 RUMUSAN MASALAH.................................................................................................................5 TUJUAN..........................................................................................................................................5 BAB 2 LANDASAN TEORI...........................................................................................................6 PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) ...............................................................................................6 DAUR ULANG MINERAL BERHARGA DARI LIMBAH PERALATAN LSTRIK DAN ELEKTRONIK DENGAN TEKNIK HIDROMETALURGI .........................................................7 BAB 3 PEMBAHASAN................................................................................................................12 PELINDIAN TEMBAGA DARI LIMBAH PCB ...............................................................................12 Metode Pelindian Asam.................................................................................................................12 Pelindian Asam Nitrat....................................................................................................................12 Metode Pelindian Asam Sulfur dan Hidrogen Peroksida ..............................................................13 Metode Pelindian Amonia-Garam Amonium................................................................................14 Metode Pelindian Klorida..............................................................................................................16 Reaksi Redoks Sendiri untuk Memperkaya Tembaga dengan Elemen yang Ada Dalam Material Mentah ..........................................................................................................................................18 BAB 4 KESIMPULAN..................................................................................................................19 DAFTAR PUSTAKA....................................................................................................................20
  4. 4. 4 BAB l PENDAHULUAN A. LATAR BELAKANG MASALAH Perangkat listrik dan elektronik (electrical and electronic equipment/EEE) telah menjadi kebutuhan tak terpisahkan dari kehidupan sehari-hari manusia dimana industri manufakturnya telah mengalami pertumbuhan pesat selama beberapa dekade terakhir. Laju produksi EEE diperkirakan antara 8,3 dan 9,1 juta ton per tahun pada tahun 2005 dan diproyeksikan laju pertumbuhannya akan terus-menerus meningkat dari tahun ke tahun karena teknologi yang semakin canggih. Pesatnya perkembangan industri EEE telah membuat industri manufaktur Printed Circuit Board (PCB) semakin berkembang dengan cepat pula. Sementara itu, percepatan peningkatan penataran (uprading) dari industri EEE juga memperpendek umur EEE dari sekitar lima tahun menjadi dua atau tiga tahun. Sementara itu laporan Global E-waste monitoring pada tahun 2017 menyatakan bahwa pada tahun 2016 terdapat 44,7 juta meter kubik limbah elektronik yang dihasilkan secara global . Pasar global PCB dan PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) diperkirakan akan tumbuh dengan Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) sebesar 3-4 % hingga mencapai $ 66,6 miliar pada tahun 2020. Pertumbuhan ini didorong oleh kemungkinan kenaikan permintaan dari industri otomotif dan elektronik di negara-negara Asia. Karena meningkatnya penggunaan produk elektronik, jumlah total limbah elektronik yang dihasilkan secara global terus tumbuh pada tingkat 3-5% per tahun dan diperkirakan sekitar 50 juta ton (Mt) pada tahun 2018[6]. PCB adalah bagian integral dan dominan dari setiap EEE, yang menyediakan platform dasar untuk menghubungkan berbagai komponen elektronik, termasuk resistor, relai kapasitor, dioda, microchip dan sirkuit terintegrasi lainnya. Ini biasanya digunakan dalam perangkat elektronik konsumen dan high-end komersial. Misalnya, produk elektronik konsumen seperti komputer pribadi (PC): PCB digunakan dalam motherboard,RAM dan kartu jaringan antarmuka.Kegunaan lainnya seperti TV, kamera digital, dan pemutar MP3. Di sisi lain, PCB juga digunakan dalam
  5. 5. 5 peralatan elektronik komersial kelas atas, seperti aerospace, produk elektronik pertahanan, peralatan kesehatan, dan router komunikasi.Limbah PCB mengandung unsur logam berat, bahan organik (seperti resin dan brominated flame retardants) dan residu kimia yang dapat menyebabkan ancaman serius bagi lingkungan serta kesehatan manusia . Di sisi lain, limbah PCB memiliki nilai residu yang besar karena keberadaan logam mulia bermutu tinggi (~ 28% berat) seperti Au, Ag, Cu, Pd, Ta dan sebagainya . Selain itu, metallic grade logam mulia dalam PCB lebih dari seratus kali lipat dari pada sumber daya mineral alam. Oleh karena itu, daur ulang limbah PCB memainkan peran penting dalam perlindungan lingkungan dan pengembangan ekonomi. B. RUMUSAN MASALAH 1. Bagaimana kelayakan proses hidrometalurgi terhadap daur ulang tembaga dari limbah PCB? 2. Bagaimana proses daur ulang tembaga dari limbah PCB dengan dengan menggunakan proses hidrometalurgi? 3. Bagaimana proses daur ulang tersebut berdampak pada proteksi lingkungan ? C. TUJUAN 1. Menjelaskan kelayakan daur ulang tembaga dari limbah PCB dengan proses hidrometalurgi. 2. Menjelaskan proses hidrometalurgi terhadap daur ulang tembaga dari PCB. 3. Menjelaskan dampak proses daur ulang tersebut pada proteksi lingkungan.
  6. 6. 6 BAB ll LANDASAN TEORI A. PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD (PCB) PCB adalah sirkuit elektronik yang dibuat dengan memasang komponen elektronik pada papan nonkonduktif, dan membuat koneksi konduktif di antara mereka serta membuat pola rangkaian dilakukan dengan menggunakan metode aditif dan subtraktif. Sirkuit konduktif umumnya tembaga tetapi aluminium, nikel, krom dan logam lainnya kadang-kadang juga digunakan. Secara umum, PCB terdiri dari polimer (50%), seperti resin epoksi atau resin fenolik, penghambat api terbrominasi, serat kaca (20%) dan logam (30%): tembaga (20%), besi (8%), tungsten (4%), nikel (2%), timah (2%), seng (1%), perak (0,2%), emas (0,1%), dan paladium (0,005%) . Namun, residu limbah yang dihasilkan oleh PCB dapat beragam di berbagai peralatan, produsen, dan tingkat produksi (Rajagopal et al., 2015). Meskipun logam mulia dan berharga dalam PCB hanya 1% dari berat, namun nilainya 80% dari total nilai intrinsik sehingga mendapatkan perhatian daur ulang dari pendaur ulang formal dan informal. Dalam hal penghematan energi pada saat daur ulang, USEPA (Badan Perlindungan Lingkungan Amerika Serikat) telah mengidentifikasi tujuh manfaat utama ketika besi dan baja tua digunakan sebagai pengganti virgin material (tabel 2.1) dan penggunaan bahan daur ulang sebagai pengganti virgin material menghasilkan penghematan energy yang signifikan. Tabel 2.1 Penghematan Energi dari Material yang Didaur Ulang terhadap Virgin Material No. Material Penghematan Energi (%) 1. Al 95 2. Cu 85 3. Besi dan Baja 74 4. Pb 65 5. Zn 60 6. Kertas 64 7. Plastik >80
  7. 7. 7 Tabel 2.2 Keuntungan Penggunaan Besi Tua dan Baja Tua No. Keuntungan (%) 1. Penghematan energy 74 2. Penghematan virgin material 90 3. Reduksi polusi udara 86 4. Reduksi Penggunaan air 40 5. Reduksi polusi air 76 6. Reduksi limbah tambang 97 7. Plastik limbah yang dihasilkan konsumen 105 Secara umum komposisi PCB yang saat ini digunakan diklasifikasikan sebagai resin epoksi yang diperkuat serat gelas (FR-4) biasanya digunakan untuk peralatan elektronik yang berukuran kecil atau fenol yang terlaminasi kertas (FR-2) untuk peralatan rumah tangga. Juga, selama proses pembuatan, senyawa berkarbon termasuk penghambat api terbrominasi dan pewarna ditambahkan untuk meningkatkan ketahanan api dan kemampuan pengenalan visual. Secara umum diterima bahwa limbah PCB (waste printed circuit board/ WPCB) mengandung sekitar 30% fraksi logam (metallic fraction/MF) dan 70% fraksi non-logam berat (non-metallic fraction/NMF). Namun, yang perlu diklarifikasi adalah bahwa persentase logam mulia dalam WPCB telah menurun dalam beberapa tahun terakhir karena penataran (uprading) teknologi. Secara umum, ketidakpastian komposisi WPCB menghambat perlakuan yang sistematis atau daur ulang WPCB, karena kompleksitasnya mengganggu masing-masing komponen . Oleh karena itu, pulverisasi adalah bagian pre-treatment yang sangat penting bagi teknik daur ulang dan perlakuan WPCB campuran karena homogenitas pseudo yang tinggi lebih disukai untuk aplikasi yang lebih mudah dalam perlakuan secara keseluruhan. B. DAUR ULANG MINERAL BERHARGA DARI LIMBAH PERALATAN LSTRIK DAN ELEKTRONIK DENGAN TEKNIK HIDROMETALURGI Teknik daur ulang hidrometalurgi memanfaatkan pelindian pelarut menggunakan sianida, tiourea, tiosulfat, halide dan daur ulang fraksi logam (terutama tembaga dan emas) dari bahan baku
  8. 8. 8 WPCB Dibandingkan dengan pirometalurgi, daur ulang dengan teknik hidrometalurgi lebih akurat, mudah diprediksi, dan mudah terkontrol, yang menjadikannya sebagai teknik paling kompetitif untuk daur ulang WPCB saat ini dengan bantuan penghancuran mekanis sebagai pre- treatment. Namun terlepas dari kelebihan metode hidrometalurgi, terdapat masalah serius yang dihasilakan karena menghasilkan banyak air limbah terkontaminasi sianida atau halida, yang sangat berbahaya untuk tanah dan air. Selain itu, pelarut pelindian non-sianida atau non-halida seperti tiourea atau tiosulfat memiliki kelemahan termasuk stabilitas rendah, biaya tinggi dan konsumsi reagen ekstraksi yang tinggi. Korosi juga menyebabkan masalah pada perlengkapan yang digunakan ketika terpapar pada berbagai jenis larutan pelindian seperti yang ditunjukkan pada tabel 2.3 di bawah ini. Selain itu, proses pelindian biasanya membutuhkan waktu lama untuk mendapatkan logam yang kaya solusi karena laju pelindian yang lambat,yang mana membuat prosesnya memakan waktu. Tabel 2.3. Komparasi Beragam Jenis Pelarut Pelindian No. Agen Pelindian Keuntungan Kerugian 1. Asam dan campuran asam Laju disolusi yang tinggi Korosif, dibutuhkan dalam konsentrasi yang tinggi 2. Sianida Murah,stabilitas tinggi dan dibutuhkan dalam dosis yang rendah Toksisitas yang tinggi, laju pelindian yang rendah 3. Tiourea Toksisitas yang rendah Sulit dalam recovery, mahal 4. Tiosulfat Selektivitas yang tinggi, non-toksik , non-korosif Sensitif pada perubahan PH 5. Halida Laju pelindian yang tinggi, selektivitas yang tinggi Mahal, iritasi pada lingkungan 6. Hidrogen Peroksida Toksisitas yang rendah Membutuhkan bantuan asam Berbagai peneliti telah mempelajari ekstraksi PMs, tembaga, timah dan seng dari penggunaan dari e-waste menggunakan rute hidrometalurgi Rute-rute ini didasarkan pada teknologi hidrometalurgi tradisional. Langkah-langkah serupa dari pelindian asam atau kaustik digunakan
  9. 9. 9 untuk pelarutan selektif PM dari e-waste. Pregnant solution dipisahkan dan dimurnikan untuk pengayaan konten logam sehingga kotoran dikeluarkan sebagai material gangue. Isolasi logam dilakukan melalui ekstraksi pelarut, adsorpsi dan proses pengayaan ertukaran ion.Pada akhirnya, logam dipulihkan dari larutan melalui electrorefining (elektrometalurgi) atau proses reduksi kimiawi . Gambar 1.1 Contoh daur ulang hidrometalurgi PCB untuk pemulihan PMs.
  10. 10. 10 Tabel 2.4. Ringkasan pemulihan hidrometalurgi dari PMs dari e-waste. No. Investigator Agen Pelindi Kondisi Proses Recovered Metal 1. Park and Fray Aqua regia Rasio logam terhadap Pelindi = 1:20 g / mL Au, Ag dan Pd 2. Sheng dan Estell HNO3 (tahap1), resin epoksi (tahap 2) dan akua regia (tahap 3) Ektraksi dilakukan dalam tiga tahap (self-agitation) Au 3. Quinet et al H2 SO4 , klorida, tiourea dan sianida Pelindian dan pemulihan logam melalui sementasi, presipitasi,pertukaran ion dan adsorpsi karbon Au,Ag,Pd dan Cu 4. Chielewski et al. HNO3 dan akua regia Pemanggangan e-waste dengan kehadiran karbon;pelindian dengan HNO3 dan akua regia; ekstraksi pelarut dengan dietil malonat Au 5. Kogan HCl, MgCl2, H2 SO4 dan H2O2 Pelarutan e-waste dalam pelarut yang berbeda HCl, H2SO4 dan NaClO3 dan kondisi pencucian yang berbeda; dan H2O2 dan pemulihan logam secara bertahap Al,Sn, Pb dan Zn (tahap pertama),Cu dan Ni (tahap kedua),Au,Ag dan Pd (tahap ketiga) 6 Veit et all. HNO3 dan akua regia Pemrosesan mekanik dan kemudian pelarutan e-waste dalam pelarut yang berbeda Cu
  11. 11. 11 7. Mecucci dan Scott HNO3 Deposisi elektrokimia Cu pada katode dari larutan Pb dan Cu 8. Zhou et. al HCl, H2SO4 NaClO3 Pembakaran e-waste pada 400- 500°C diikuti dengan pelindian Ag,Au dan Pd Teknik daur ulang hidrometalurgi mudah diterapkan dan sederhana untuk dioperasikan. Namun, masalah yang tidak bisa dihindari atau diabaikan adalah pembuangan lindi (leachate) serta polutan karena teknik ini tidak memasukkan daur ulang NMF. Proses ini terutama merusak struktur NMF dan mengemisikannya, yang mana tidak hanya membuang bagian berguna dari NMF tetapi juga mengubahnya menjadi polutan. Masalah lain yang harus disorot adalah tingkat pemulihan (recovery) untuk teknik daur ulang hidrometalurgi adalah pemulihan penuh. Karena itu, akan ada sejumlah tertentu dari logam berat hadir dalam cairan dalam bentuk ion bebas yang akan memperkuat konten berbahaya tersebut. Jadi uprading teknik hidrometalurgi saat ini sangat diperlukan untuk menangani masalah tersebut.
  12. 12. 12 BAB 3 PEMBAHASAN A. PELINDIAN TEMBAGA DARI LIMBAH PCB 1. Metode Pelindian Asam a. Asam Nitrat Tembaga dapat secara langsung teroksidasi untuk menghasilkan tembaga nitrat oleh asam nitrat encer pada suhu normal sehinga tidak perlu pengoksidasi tambahan. Proses pelindian dapat menghasilkan gas asam. Tembaga nitrat tidak bisa langsung diterapkan untuk preparasi tembaga dengan kemurnian tinggi dengan cara electroplating yang mana perlu diubah menjadi larutan tembaga sulfat murni melalui teknologi reverse extraction baik sebelum elektro-deposisi. Persamaan reaksi relatifnya adalah sebagai berikut: 3Cu + 8HNO3 (encer) = 3Cu(NO3 )2 + 2NO↑+ 4H2O …………… (1) Cu + 4HNO3 (terkonsentrasi) = Cu(NO3 )2 + 2NO2↑+ 2H2O……...(2) Penelitian yang dilakukan oleh Zhang menggunakan dua jenis sistem pelindian daur ulang, H2SO4-HNO3 –H2O-NaOH dan H2SO4-HNO3 –H2O-NOX, untuk pre-treatment limbah elektronik. Lix84I dan asam sulfat digunakan sebagai agen ekstraksi dan mendapat kemurnian tembaga lebih dari 99,9%, efisiensi saat ini di atas 90%. Sementara itu, penelitian yang dilakukan oleh Andrea menemukan bahwa asam nitrat adalah agen pre-processing yang baik, dimana timah dapat dikonversi menjadi presipitas asam timah, sementara timah dan tembaga berubah menjadi ion dan terpisah dengan logam. Asam timah dilarutkan dalam asam klorida setelah filtrasi dan kemudian dilakukan pemulihan secara elektrolitik dari logam timah, sementara timah dan tembaga berubah menjadi logam tembaga dan PbO2 melalui proses elektrolisis. Efisiensi arus elektrolit untuk semua proses adalah setinggi 95%. Proses ini, dengan pelindian asam nitrat, dapat mendaur ulang tiga jenis logam dasar yaitu timah,timbal dan tembaga melalui elektrolisis yang menghasilkan asam nitrat dan asam klorida dan memperoleh logam yang recovery-nya efisien. Tetapi proses tersebut juga memiliki beberapa kekurangan karena menurunkan efisiensi seperti membutuhkan jumlah yang besar NaOH untuk netralisasi dan juga meningkatkan kekuatan regenerasi elektrolit berikutnya, Pada saat durasi itu mungkin dihasilkan akumulasi natrium, maka
  13. 13. 13 kiat perlu menggunakan peralatan membran dalam proses regenerasi elektrolitik (aplikasi skala besar membutuhkan investasi tinggi). b. Metode Pelindian Asam Sulfur dan Hidrogen Peroksida Asam sulfat encer tidak dapat secara langsung melarutkan tembaga dari limbah PCB dalam bentuk larutan tembaga sulfat, Oleh karena itu, tambahan zat pengoksidasi perlu ditambahkan untuk mencapai pelindian tembaga. Chi melakukan penelitian dengan menggunakan metode mekanis dan fisik untuk memilah logam non-magnetik dari limbah PCB dan kemudian merendam sisanya untuk pencucian tembaga, besi, seng, nikel dan aluminium dengan asam sulfat dan hidrogen peroksida dalam 85°C. Laju pelindian lebih tinggi dari 95%, dan sisa-sisa padatan dapat memulihkan emas dan perak melalui perantaraan ammonium sulfat, tembaga sulfat dan amonia. Sementara itu, Zhang menggunakan asam sulfat dan hidrogen peroksida sebagai reagen pelindian tembaga, dan kemudian menggunakan elektrolisis ( metode elektrodialisis) untuk daur ulang tembaga dari cairan pelindian, dimana laju recovery tembaga adalah 88,07%. Marscelo mengadopsi pemisahan crushing-electrostatic – magnetic untuk mengisolasi material yang non- konduktor dan bersifat magnetik dari PCB dan komponen elektronik lainnya; pengayaan logam nonmagnetik dilarutkan masing-masing dengan asam sulfat dan akua regia; kemudian dengan metode elektrolit untuk mendaur ulang tembaga dari cairan terlarut, pemulihan elektrolitik tembaga bisa mencapai lebih dari 98%, kemurnian tembaga bisa mencapai 99,5%. Secara umum, metode pelindian asam memiliki waktu reaksi yang sangat singkat, efisiensi tinggi (99%) tetapi korosi asam sulfat lebih kuat sehingga mengedepankan persyaratan yang lebih tinggi untuk reaktor; sebagai akibat dari adanya ketidakmurnian pada saat bersamaan, membuat tindak lanjut dari setiap proses pemisahan ion logam menjadi rumit. Berbagai macam metode pelindian asam dapat dilihat pada tabel 3.1 di bawah ini. Tabel 3.1 perbandingan Metode Pelindian Asam No. Penulis Agen Pelindian Teknologi Kunci Hasil 1. Zhang H2SO4 -HNO3 - H2O-NaOH, H2SO4 - HNO3 -H2O-NOX Pretreatment asam, Lix84I sebagai agen ekstraksi dan asam sulfat sebagai agen ekstraksi Lebih dari 99,9% tembaga
  14. 14. 14 2. Andrea Asam Nitrit Menggunakan asam nitrat sebagai agen pre-processing Daur ulang yaitu logam dasar timah, timah dan tembaga 3. Chi Asam Sulfur dan Hidrogen Peroksida Metode mekanik dan fisik memilah logam bukan magnetik, dan kemudian direndam dengan asam sulfat dan hidrogen peroksida dalam 85°C Laju pelindian lebih tinggi dari 95% 4. Zhang Asam Sulfur dan Hidrogen Peroksida Menggunakan metode elektrolisis (elektrodialisis)- daur ulang larutan pelindian tembaga Pemulihan tembaga adalah 88,07% 5. Marcelo Asam Sulfur dan aqua regia Crushing-pemisahan elektrostatik-pemisahan magnetic Pemulihan elektrolit tembaga dapat mencapai 98%, kemurnian tembaga bisa mencapai 99,5% 2. Metode Pelindian Amonia-Garam Amonium Dalam sistem garam amonia - amonium, tembaga ada dalam bentuk kompleks amonia tembaga. Tembaga ammonia kompleks dan molekul oksigen dilarutkan dalam larutan sebagai oksidan untuk mencapai separasi komponen tembaga dan logam lainnya. Dengan adanya oksidan, garam amonia atau amonium dapat bereaksi dengan tembaga untuk membentuk ion kompleks tembaga ammonia tembaga kompleks untuk melarutkan logam tembaga. Persamaan reaksi kimia utama amonia – garam ammonium yaitu;
  15. 15. 15 Menurut persamaan di atas, nilai pH dari sistem pelindian mempengaruhi kesetimbangan reaksi, dan berubah sehingga mempengaruhi laju pelindian tembaga. Oleh karena itu, amonia tunggal atau amonium klorida tidak dapat mencukupi untuk pencucian tembaga dari limbah PCB. Karena larutan ion kompleks tembaga amonia yang dihasilkan tidak mungkin digunakan langsung dalam electroplating, ekstraksi dan ekstraksi balik digunakan untuk mengubah ke dalam larutan tembaga sulfat murni. Kelebihan metode pelindian amonia adalah selektivitasnya yang baik dan laju pelindian yang tinggi. Namun, karena volatil dari larutan ammonia, impermeabilitas alat pelindi harus dicatat dan total nitrogen dalam air limbah mungkin lebih tinggi. Berbagai proses pelindian amonia – garam amonium dibandingkan dalam tabel 3.2. Tabel 3.2 Perbandingan Metode Pelindian dengan Amonia-Garam Amonium No. Penulis Agen Pelindi Teknologi Kunci Hasil 1. Zhang Amonia dan Amonium sulfat Amonia dan amonium sulfat sebagai reagen pencucian, pencucian tembaga dalam kondisi percobaan dengan memompa ke udara Tingkat pencucian tembaga dapat mencapai 96,3% 2. Li Amonia- Amonium Klorida-Hidrogen Peroksida Menggunakan agen ekstraksi N910 untuk pemisahan ekstraksi tembaga dan sulfat digunakan agen ekstraksi, Agen ekstraksi dan cairan pelindian dapat didaur ulang 3. Wang Amonia/amonium sistem ammonia/garam amonium Amonium untuk proses pelindian tembaga mengikuti unreacted shrinking core model yang tidak membuat lapisan produk padatan, reaksi pelindian
  16. 16. 16 dikontrol oleh difusi 5. Koyama Amonia-garam ammonium yang mengandung ion kompleks amonia Cu(l) dan Cu (ll). Pelindian, purifikasi- elektrolisis Efisiensi pencucian saat ini deposisi tembaga mendekati 100% 3. Metode Pelindian Klorida Zhu menyelidiki hasil pemulihan tembaga dari l limbah PCB dalam larutan CuSO4 - NaCl - H2SO4 dengan dan tanpa elektro oksidasi: dengan kondisi tidak ada listrik, tembaga pada PCB dioksidasi menjadi Cu2+ yang dikombinasikan dengan larutan Cl- membentuk kompleks tembaga klorida CuCl2 - . KemudianCuCl2 - dioksidasi menjadi CuSO4 oleh O2. Laju pelindian bisa mencapai 100%, dan CuSO4 .5H2O diperoleh setelah kristalisasi penguapan. Tetapi karena keterbatasan oksigen terlarut dalam air, seluruh proses membutuhkan 5,5 jam; melalui penguatan oksidasi elektro, mekanisme reaksi adalahnya adalah: Dengan Cu2+ , O2 dan ClO sebagai agen pengoksidasi, metode ini meningkatkan batas kelarutan rendah oksigen terlarut dalam proses sebelumnya dan mempersingkat durasi reaksi dari 5,5 jam menjadi 3,5 jam. Fe3+ dari Fe2(SO4)3 membentuk FeCl3 memiliki oksidasi yang kuat, biasanya digunakan sebagai oksidan dari proses pelindian. Fe2(SO4)3 terlepas dari FeCl3 tidak hanya mudah didapat, tetapi juga dapat menyediakan Cl- dan bentuk kompleks dengan logam sehingga mempercepat pelarutan logam. Larutan FeCl3 yang diasamkan banyak digunakan untuk perlakuan dan daur ulang logam. Cakir menggunakan larutan FeCl3, CuCl2 sebagai efek etsa kimia pada tembaga dan berkebalikan dengan hasilnya. Hal itu menunjukkan bahwa laju etsa kimia tinggi dengan FeCl3
  17. 17. 17 sebagai agen etsa. Alasannya adalah dengan menggunakan besi klorida sebagai oksidan, reaksi kimia terjadi sebagai berikut: Jadi reaksinya memiliki dua etsa FeCl3 dan CuCl2, ketika tembaga klorida sebagai oksidator, hanya ada satu agen etsa CuCl2. Berbagai metode pencucian klorida dibandingkan pada tabel 3.3 No. Penulis Agen Pelindi Teknogi Kunci Hasil 1. Zhu CuSO4—NaCl— H2SO4 Oksidasi elektro Laju pelindian 100% 2. Kim gas klorin diproduksi dengan elektrolisis larutan asam klorida Pelindian tembaga pada PCB dalam larutan asam klorida oleh gas klor yang dihasilkan oleh elektrolisis Proses pelindian tembaga dibagi menjadi tiga tahap 3. Yu NaCl—HCl—CuCl2 CuCl2 sebagai agen pengoksidasi, tembaga dalam tembaga aneka teroksidasi menjadi Cu+ , Cu+ dan Cl- digabungkan menjadi kompleks tembaga klorida, dan kemudian tembaga didaur ulang melalui pengendapan elektro Energi aktivasi yang tampak dari reaksi pelindian menunjukkan bahwa proses pelindian garam tembaga klorida adalah tipikal proses control difusi 4. Masao Tembaga klorida – asam klorida Pengaruh konsentrasi antioksidan CuCl2 dan zat pengompleks Cl- pada laju disolusi tembaga lebih signifikan Efek konsentrasi antioksidan CuCl2 dan agen pengompleks Cl- pada laju pelarutan
  18. 18. 18 tembaga lebih signifikan 5. Herreros CuSO4—NaCl— HCl Cu2+ adalah reagen yang paling penting dalam proses pelarutan Sifat pelarutan tembaga dalam system Cl2/Cl- 6. Cakir FeCl3 FeCl3 sebagai agen etsa, reaksi memiliki dua etsa yaitu FeCl3 dan CuCl2 FeCl3 sebagai agen etsa,laju etsa kimia tinggi. 4. Reaksi Redoks Sendiri untuk Memperkaya Tembaga dengan Elemen yang Ada Dalam Material Mentah Menurut Yao yang melakukan penelitian tentang pelindian Pb dan Sn dengan oksidan, Cu berkurang pada permukaan saja yang membuat pemisahan tembaga dan timbel dan timah. Selanjutnya dengan pemisahan flotasi serat substrat fase terak, produk tembaga murni dari konten tembaga lebih dari 99,7% diperoleh. Elemen utama dalam limbah PCB adalah tembaga, timah, timbel dan logam lainnya. Agen pengoksidasi A-1 dapat melangsungkan reaksi sebagai berikut: Cu+[O] → Cu……………………………..(15) Ketika Cu2+ dalam larutan mencapai jumlah tertentu, reaksi berikut dapat secara otomatis terjadi: Pb(Sn)+Cu2+ → Cu + Pb2+ +Sn2+ …………………………. (16) Untuk mengontrol jumlah oksidan A - 1 dalam larutan, hasil akhir dari reaksi adalah: timbal dan timah larut; tembaga tereduksi, retensi, dan dipisahkan dengan timah, timbal. [Pb2+ ] [Sn2+ ] diperoleh dengan pergeseran reaksi dapat dengan mudah menghasilkan presipitasi dan residu PbCl2 atau SnSO4 dalam tembaga dalam larutan asam. Karena itu,reagen A – 3 ditambahkan dalam material untuk membuat transformasi presipitasi, kemudian presipitasi larut dalam larutan asam encer pada 70-80°C dan pemisahan lebih lanjut dari tembaga, yang membuat tembaga dimurnikan. Dengan analisis pengukuran, indikator yang terkait memenuhi persyaratan industri kelas satu. Proses teknologinya sederhana, operasi mudah, biaya rendah dan efisiensi ekonomi yang tinggi.
  19. 19. 19 BAB 4 KESIMPULAN Limbah PCB adalah limbah berbahaya, tetapi pada saat yang sama merupakan sumber daya yang kaya untuk berbagai jenis material karena mengandung beragam logam berharga yang bisa didaur ulang dan di-recovery. Daur ulang dengan hidrometalurgi mudah diterapkan dan sederhana dalam pengoperasiaanya. Namun, terdapat masalah yang tidak bisa dihindari atau diabaikan yang berkaitan dengan pembuangan larutan pelindi dan serta polutan karena teknik ini tidak melibatkan daur ulang fraksi nonlogam (non-metallic fraction/ NMF). Proses ini terutama merusak struktur NMF dan kemudian mengemisikannya yang berarti tidak hanya membuang bagian berguna dari NMF tetapi juga mengubahnya menjadi polutan. Banyak penelitian berfokus pada daur ulang tembaga dari limbah yang mengandung tembaga dengan asam nitrat dan agen pengompleks lainnya sebagai reagen pelindian, di sisi lain, daur ulang tembaga dari limbah PCB jarang dilaporkan yang dapat digunakan untuk referensi lebih lanjut. Tren penelitian ini menggunakan lingkungan reagen yang ramah sebagai zat pelindian, memilih larutan pelindian yang tepat pada suhu dan tekanan tertentu dan mengoptimalkan prosedur pemisahan selanjutnya. Daur ulang limbah gas dan limbah lindi yang dihasilkan di proses hidrometalurgi juga dapat mengurangi biaya kimia dan memenuhi lingkungan yang semakin menuntut untuk diproteksi.
  20. 20. 20 DAFTAR PUSTAKA (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-D/Climate-Change/Pages/Global-E-waste- Monitor-2017.aspx Awasthi, A. K., Zlamparet, G. I., Zeng, X., & Li, J. (2017). Evaluating waste printed circuit boards recycling: Opportunities and challenges, a mini review. Waste Management & Research, 35(4), 346–356. doi: 10.1177/0734242x16682607 Chen, Z., Yang, M., Shi, Q., Kuang, X., Qi, H. J., & Wang, T. (2019). Recycling Waste Circuit Board Efficiently and Environmentally Friendly through Small-Molecule Assisted Dissolution. Scientific Reports, 9(1). doi: 10.1038/s41598-019-54045-w Flandinet L, Tedjar F, Ghetta V, Fouletier J (2012) Metals recovering from waste printed circuit boards (WPCBs) using molten salts. J Hazard Mater 213–214:485–490 Gu Y, Wu Y, Xu M, Mu X, Zuo T (2016) Waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) Khaliq, A., Rhamdhani, M., Brooks, G., & Masood, S. (2014). Metal Extraction Processes for Electronic Waste and Existing Industrial Routes: A Review and Australian Perspective. Resources, 3(1), 152–179. doi: 10.3390/resources3010152 Ning, C., Lin, C. S. K., Hui, D. C. W., & Mckay, G. (2017). Waste Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Recycling Techniques. Topics in Current Chemistry Collections Chemistry and Chemical Technologies in Waste Valorization, 21–56. doi: 10.1007/978-3-319-90653-9_2 Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) Market Size: Forecast Report for 2020 & beyond. (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.beroeinc.com/category-intelligence/printed-circuit-boards-market/ Recycling for a sustainable resource supply in the electronics industry in China. J Clean Prod 127:331–338 Xu, Y., Li, J., & Liu, L. (2016). Current Status and Future Perspective of Recycling Copper by Hydrometallurgy from Waste Printed Circuit Boards. Procedia Environmental Sciences, 31, 162– 170. doi: 10.1016/j.proenv.2016.02.022
