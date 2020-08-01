Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! AZ-900: Security, privacy, complianc...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! AzureTalk Core Team 2
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Today’s Session Speaker Niraj Kumar ...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! AZ-900: Skills Measured • Cloud Conc...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Agenda 5 • Secure Network Connectivi...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Secure Network Connectivity
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Defense in Depth 7
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Shared Responsibility 8 Reference : ...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Firewall 9 • Application Rules...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Network Security Groups 11 • Multipl...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Application Security Groups 12 Refer...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Question 1 Which Azure services you ...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Question 1 Which Azure services you ...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Core Identity Services
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Authentication and Authorization 16 ...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Active Directory 17 • Cloud ba...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Multi-Factor Authentication 18...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Security Tools and Features
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Security Center 20 • Monitorin...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Key Vault 21 • Secrets managem...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Information Protection (AIP) 2...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Advanced Threat Protection 23 ...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Governance Methodologies
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Policy • Allows to create, ass...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) 26 ...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Resource Locks 27 • Delete: Read and...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Blueprints 28 Declarative way ...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Subscription Governance 29 • B...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Monitoring & Reporting
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Resource Tags 31 Reference : Microso...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Monitor 32 Collects data from ...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Service Health 33 Combination ...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Monitor Applications & Services 34 A...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Question 2 Which tool you can use to...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Question 2 Which tool you can use to...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Privacy, Compliance & Data Protectio...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Compliance Terms & Requirements 38 R...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Microsoft privacy statement 39 • Exp...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Trust Center 40 Information about • ...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Service Trust Portal 41 Companion fe...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Compliance Manager 42 • Workflow-bas...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Planning & Managing Costs
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Purchase Azure Products & Services 4...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Factors Affecting Costs 45 Factors a...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Pricing Calculator 46 https://...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Total Cost of Ownership Calculator 4...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Minimizing Costs 48 • Perform cost a...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Cost Management 49 • Reporting...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Question 3 Which tool you can use to...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Question 3 Which tool you can use to...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Break 52
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Demo 1. Create an Azure Policy & Imp...
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Q & A 54
azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! 55 https://bharatguru.in https://azu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Az 900 Session 3 Security, privacy, compliance, trust, pricing, SLA and Lifecycles

57 views

Published on

Az 900 Session 3 Security, privacy, compliance, trust, pricing, SLA and Lifecycles

https://youtube.com/azuretalk

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Az 900 Session 3 Security, privacy, compliance, trust, pricing, SLA and Lifecycles

  1. 1. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! AZ-900: Security, privacy, compliance, trust, pricing, SLA and Lifecycles 1 Session 3
  2. 2. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! AzureTalk Core Team 2
  3. 3. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Today’s Session Speaker Niraj Kumar AzureTalk Founder Enterprise Architect, MCT 3 Ram Murti Kumar, AzureTalk Core Team Member, Architect, MCT Vipin Jha AzureTalk Core Team Member, Consultant, MCT
  4. 4. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! AZ-900: Skills Measured • Cloud Concepts (15-20%) • Core Azure Services (30-35%) • Security, Privacy, Compliance, & Trust (25-30%) • Azure pricing Service Level Agreements & Lifecycles (20-25%) 4
  5. 5. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Agenda 5 • Secure Network Connectivity • Core Identity Services • Security Tools & Features • Azure Governance • Monitoring & Reporting • Privacy, Compliance & Data Protection Standards • Planning & Managing Azure costs
  6. 6. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Secure Network Connectivity
  7. 7. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Defense in Depth 7
  8. 8. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Shared Responsibility 8 Reference : Microsoft Docs
  9. 9. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Firewall 9 • Application Rules: Configure FQDNs that can be accessed from a subnet. • Network Rules: Source addresses, protocols, destination ports, and destination addresses
  10. 10. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) 10 Service Tiers • Basic • Standard Standard Protection Mitigate • Volumetric attacks • Protocol attacks • Resource (application) layer attacks
  11. 11. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Network Security Groups 11 • Multiple inbound/outbound rules based on Subscription limit • IP address or range, service tags, or application security group (ASG) • TCP, UDP, or Any • Port or range of ports
  12. 12. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Application Security Groups 12 Reference : Microsoft Docs
  13. 13. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Question 1 Which Azure services you can use to filter network traffic based on FQDN? a) Azure Firewall b) Network Security Group c) Application Security Group d) None 13 https://q.azureezy.com/1
  14. 14. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Question 1 Which Azure services you can use to filter network traffic based on FQDN? a) Azure Firewall b) Network Security Group c) Application Security Group d) None 14 https://q.azureezy.com/1
  15. 15. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Core Identity Services
  16. 16. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Authentication and Authorization 16 • Authentication: Process of establishing the identity of a person or service looking to access a resource • Authorization: Process of establishing what level of access an authenticated person or service has
  17. 17. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Active Directory 17 • Cloud based identity Provider • Controls access to azure Internal & External resources. • Provides Authentication & Authorization services to Azure Portal, O365 & other SaaS services • Single sign-on • Manage devices using Azure AD • Invite guest users from other Azure AD (B2B) or Public IDP (B2C)
  18. 18. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Multi-Factor Authentication 18 Reference : Microsoft Docs • Something you know • Something you • Something you are Comes as part of: • Azure AD Premium Licenses • Multi-factor authentication for Office 365 • Azure AD global administrators
  19. 19. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Security Tools and Features
  20. 20. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Security Center 20 • Monitoring service provides threat protection • Security recommendations based on your configurations, resources, and networks • Monitor security settings across on-premises & cloud workloads • Automatically apply required security Policies • Two tiers : Free & Standard
  21. 21. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Key Vault 21 • Secrets management • Key management • Certificate management • Store secrets backed by hardware security modules (HSMs)
  22. 22. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Information Protection (AIP) 22 • Classify & protect documents and emails by applying labels • Labels applied automatically (by administrator) • Manually (by users) • Combination of both (where users are guided by recommendations)
  23. 23. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Advanced Threat Protection 23 • Cloud-based security solution • Identifies, detects, investigate advanced threats, compromised identities, and malicious insider actions Components • ATP portal • ATP Sensor • Cloud service
  24. 24. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Governance Methodologies
  25. 25. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Policy • Allows to create, assign and, manage policies • Browse Policy Definitions • Create Initiative Definitions • Scope the Initiative Definition • View Policy evaluation results 25 Reference : Microsoft Docs
  26. 26. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) 26 Built-in roles • Owner • Contributor • Reader
  27. 27. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Resource Locks 27 • Delete: Read and modify a resource, but they can't delete the resource • ReadOnly: Read a resource, but they can't delete or update the resource.
  28. 28. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Blueprints 28 Declarative way to orchestrate deployment of various resource templates and other artifacts • Role assignments • Policy assignments • Azure Resource Manager templates • Resource groups
  29. 29. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Subscription Governance 29 • Billing • Access Control • Subscription Limits
  30. 30. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Monitoring & Reporting
  31. 31. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Resource Tags 31 Reference : Microsoft Docs
  32. 32. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Monitor 32 Collects data from • Application/ Guest OS/Azure resource/Azure subscription Diagnostic settings • Activity Logs • Metrics
  33. 33. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Service Health 33 Combination of three services • Azure status- informs service outages in Azure • Azure service health - personalized view of the health of the Azure services and regions you're using • Azure resource health- health of your individual cloud resources
  34. 34. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Monitor Applications & Services 34 Analyze • Application Insights • Azure Monitor for containers • Azure Monitor for VMs Respond • Alerts • Autoscale Visualize • Dashboards • Views • Power BI Integrate • Azure Monitor with other system
  35. 35. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Question 2 Which tool you can use to protect organization documents and email? a) Azure Information Protection b) Azure Advanced Threat Protection c) Azure Security center d) None 35 https://q.azureezy.com/2
  36. 36. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Question 2 Which tool you can use to protect organisation documents and email? a) Azure Information Protection b) Azure Advanced Threat Protection c) Azure Security center d) None 36 https://q.azureezy.com/2
  37. 37. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Privacy, Compliance & Data Protection Standards 37
  38. 38. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Compliance Terms & Requirements 38 Reference : Microsoft Docs
  39. 39. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Microsoft privacy statement 39 • Explains personal data Microsoft processes • How Microsoft processes it • For what purposes • microsoft.com/privacystatement
  40. 40. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Trust Center 40 Information about • Security, privacy, compliance offerings, policies, features, and practices across Microsoft cloud products • Recommended resources as curated list of the most applicable and resources for each topic. • key organizational roles, • Direct guidance and support microsoft.com/trustcenter
  41. 41. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Service Trust Portal 41 Companion feature to the Trust Center allows • Audit reports across Microsoft cloud services • Help you for Microsoft cloud service features to manage compliance with various regulations • Access trust documents protect your data servicetrust.microsoft.com
  42. 42. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Compliance Manager 42 • Workflow-based risk assessment dashboard within the Trust Portal • Track, assign, and verify your organization's regulatory compliance activities
  43. 43. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Planning & Managing Costs
  44. 44. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Purchase Azure Products & Services 44 Three main customer types • Enterprise • Web direct • Cloud Solution Provider
  45. 45. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Factors Affecting Costs 45 Factors affect Azure costs: Resource type, Services and location Usage meters tracking usage • Compute Hours • IP Address Hours • Data Transfer In / Out • Standard Managed Disk /Standard Managed Disk Operations • Standard IO-Disk/Standard IO-Block Blob Read/Standard IO-Block Blob Write/Standard IO-Block Blob Delete
  46. 46. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Pricing Calculator 46 https://azure.microsoft.com/en-gb/pricing/calculator/
  47. 47. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Total Cost of Ownership Calculator 47 https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/pricing/tco/calculator
  48. 48. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Minimizing Costs 48 • Perform cost analyses • Monitor usage with Azure Advisor • Use spending limits • Use Azure Reservations • Research available cost-saving offers • Apply tags to identify cost owners
  49. 49. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Azure Cost Management 49 • Reporting • Data enrichment • Budgets • Alerting • Recommendations • Price
  50. 50. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Question 3 Which tool you can use to estimate cost of Azure services? a) Azure Pricing Calculator b) Total Cost of Ownership Calculator (TCO) c) Azure Cost management d) None 50 https://q.azureezy.com/3
  51. 51. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Question 3 Which tool you can use to estimate cost of Azure services? a) Azure Pricing Calculator b) Total Cost of Ownership Calculator (TCO) c) Azure Cost management d) None 51 https://q.azureezy.com/3
  52. 52. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Break 52
  53. 53. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Demo 1. Create an Azure Policy & Implement resource tagging with policy 2. Manage access with RBAC 3. Use Azure Pricing Calculator for estimating cost 4. Use Azure TCO Calculator to compare cost with existing on-prem Infrastructure 5. Access Azure Preview features 6. Explore the Azure Advisor
  54. 54. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! Q & A 54
  55. 55. azureezy.com https://azureezy.com © 2020 AzureEzy and AzureTalk. All rights reserved! 55 https://bharatguru.in https://azureezy.com https://cloudeasy.in Thanks!https://azureezy.com/az-900 https://t.me/AzureTalk https://youtube.com/c/AzureTalk https://www.linkedin.com/in/nirajkum/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/vipinkumarjha/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/rammurti

×