Responsible tourism

2.
CONTENT
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
ABSTRACT
RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
RESEARCH FINDINGS- SURVEY
CONCLUSION
3.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
I wish to thank my research advisor, Mr. Ravinder Bassan
for his guidance, help and patience as I completed this project.
I truly appreciate their passion for research and motivation to
guide the students in the best possible ways, which cannot be
described in words. In addition, I would like to thank my
friends and family for their constant support in my educational
pursuits, especially my parents for their support and
confidence they have shown towards my professional
development. I could not have made it this far without each
one of you.
4.
ABSTRACT
The future of the hospitality industry depends on the quality of
its machinery and effect of humans on it i.e., Ergonomics.
Clients prefer, or demand that the companies they buy from
treat the environment responsibly. The purpose of this research
activity was to investigate the methods and techniques used in
hotels to save energy in order to achieve the goal of
sustainable development and Responsible Luxury. Reflecting
on the research findings, a suggestive profile of the ITC
Maurya Hotel, New Delhi is developed as it’s the first hotel in
the world to be certified as LEED Platinum in the EB(Existing
Building) program.
5.
RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
WHY ENERGY MANAGEMENT?
India is a developing nation. Its per capita energy
consumption is very low. To achieve economic growth we
need to and have to use more and more energy to increase the
pace of development.
We need to increase the manufacturing of good in quality and
volume.
It is estimated that Industrial energy use in developing
countries constitutes about 45-50% of the total commercial
energy consumption, much of this is converted from the
imported oil, the price of which has increased tremendously so
much so that most of developing countries spent more than 5-
% of their foreign exchange earnings.
6.
Not with standing these fiscal constraints, developing countries
need to expand its industrial base like us if it has to generate the
resources to improve the quality of life of its people. The
expansion of industrial base does require additional energy
inputs which become more and more difficult in the present
scenario.
Generation of power needs resources. Resources available on
earth are of Diminishing Nature. It is getting depleted very fast
with time as use is increasing exponentially. There are some
resources which are Renewable e.g. Solar Power, Wind Power
and Geothermal power. Technology is also being developed to
harness these Renewable Resources to generate Power.
Capital investment requirement is very high as compared to
normally available resources. It can be quoted here that with the
available technology, we could hardly generate 5% of total
power generation as on date.
7.
Hence, to restrict the use or increase the life of diminishing type
of resources.
Let us see the other aspect of life, whereas everybody can’t
understand all technical reasons or benefits of the whole world
until he himself realizes some benefit for his action or efforts. In
this competitive world, cost competitiveness is very essential for
survival of every individual.
To establish any work/motive or task, energy in one or other
form is an essential component. Thus the need to conserve energy,
particularly in industry and commerce is strongly felt as the energy
cost takes up substantial share in the overall cost structure of the
operation. Hence it calls MANAGEMENT OF ENERGY or in
other words MANAGEMENT OF RESOURCES or ENERGY
CONSERVATION.
It becomes clear from the above data and statement that Energy
needs to be Managed/Resources need to be managed irrespective
of a DEVELOPED NATION OR DEVELOPING NATION.
8.
RESEARCH FINDINGS
Major Energy Conservation measures implemented at
ITC Maurya (from past 5 yr’s):
1. Through water conservation, the hotel has reduced its intake
from 1.2 million liters a day 5 years ago to 0.5 million liters a
day.
2. The state of the art Membrane Bio Reactor based waste water
treatment plant treats the entire waste water from the hotel to
good quality usable water.
3. The hotel recycles and reuses directly or indirectly all the
solid waste it generates. Nothing is given to the municipality.
9.
4. The organic waste converter processes food waste to produce
good quality manure. Hotel has installed natural gas fired generators
for backup which minimizes pollution
5. The waste heat from the engine is recovered by heat recovery
from boilers for maximizing efficiency.
ZERO DISCHARGE PLAN
The treated waste water is recycled for usage in horticulture and
cooling towers.
The balance treated municipal water is now being given to the
municipal authorities for watering their parks.
Treated water is also being given to the neighbors for their
gardening and construction works.
10.
CONCLUSION
In any industry the three top operating expenses are often found
to be energy (both electrical and thermal), labor and materials.
If one were to relate the manageability of the cost or potential
cost savings in each of the above components, energy would
invariably emerge as a top ranker ,and thus energy
management function constitutes a strategic area for cost
reduction. Energy audit will help to understand more about the
ways energy and fuel are used in any industry, and help in
identifying the areas where waste can occur and where scope
for improvement exists.