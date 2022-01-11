Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 11, 2022
Case Study done on ITC Maurya Hotel, New Delhi.

Responsible tourism

  1. 1. ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM:THE KEY TO SUCCESSFUL OPERATION PRESENTED BY:- ASHISH RAINA
  2. 2. CONTENT  ACKNOWLEDGEMENT  ABSTRACT  RESEARCH OBJECTIVES  RESEARCH FINDINGS- SURVEY  CONCLUSION
  3. 3. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT I wish to thank my research advisor, Mr. Ravinder Bassan for his guidance, help and patience as I completed this project. I truly appreciate their passion for research and motivation to guide the students in the best possible ways, which cannot be described in words. In addition, I would like to thank my friends and family for their constant support in my educational pursuits, especially my parents for their support and confidence they have shown towards my professional development. I could not have made it this far without each one of you.
  4. 4. ABSTRACT The future of the hospitality industry depends on the quality of its machinery and effect of humans on it i.e., Ergonomics. Clients prefer, or demand that the companies they buy from treat the environment responsibly. The purpose of this research activity was to investigate the methods and techniques used in hotels to save energy in order to achieve the goal of sustainable development and Responsible Luxury. Reflecting on the research findings, a suggestive profile of the ITC Maurya Hotel, New Delhi is developed as it’s the first hotel in the world to be certified as LEED Platinum in the EB(Existing Building) program.
  5. 5. RESEARCH OBJECTIVES WHY ENERGY MANAGEMENT?  India is a developing nation. Its per capita energy consumption is very low. To achieve economic growth we need to and have to use more and more energy to increase the pace of development.  We need to increase the manufacturing of good in quality and volume.  It is estimated that Industrial energy use in developing countries constitutes about 45-50% of the total commercial energy consumption, much of this is converted from the imported oil, the price of which has increased tremendously so much so that most of developing countries spent more than 5- % of their foreign exchange earnings.
  6. 6. Not with standing these fiscal constraints, developing countries need to expand its industrial base like us if it has to generate the resources to improve the quality of life of its people. The expansion of industrial base does require additional energy inputs which become more and more difficult in the present scenario. Generation of power needs resources. Resources available on earth are of Diminishing Nature. It is getting depleted very fast with time as use is increasing exponentially. There are some resources which are Renewable e.g. Solar Power, Wind Power and Geothermal power. Technology is also being developed to harness these Renewable Resources to generate Power.  Capital investment requirement is very high as compared to normally available resources. It can be quoted here that with the available technology, we could hardly generate 5% of total power generation as on date.
  7. 7. Hence, to restrict the use or increase the life of diminishing type of resources.  Let us see the other aspect of life, whereas everybody can’t understand all technical reasons or benefits of the whole world until he himself realizes some benefit for his action or efforts. In this competitive world, cost competitiveness is very essential for survival of every individual. To establish any work/motive or task, energy in one or other form is an essential component. Thus the need to conserve energy, particularly in industry and commerce is strongly felt as the energy cost takes up substantial share in the overall cost structure of the operation. Hence it calls MANAGEMENT OF ENERGY or in other words MANAGEMENT OF RESOURCES or ENERGY CONSERVATION. It becomes clear from the above data and statement that Energy needs to be Managed/Resources need to be managed irrespective of a DEVELOPED NATION OR DEVELOPING NATION.
  8. 8. RESEARCH FINDINGS Major Energy Conservation measures implemented at ITC Maurya (from past 5 yr’s): 1. Through water conservation, the hotel has reduced its intake from 1.2 million liters a day 5 years ago to 0.5 million liters a day. 2. The state of the art Membrane Bio Reactor based waste water treatment plant treats the entire waste water from the hotel to good quality usable water. 3. The hotel recycles and reuses directly or indirectly all the solid waste it generates. Nothing is given to the municipality.
  9. 9. 4. The organic waste converter processes food waste to produce good quality manure. Hotel has installed natural gas fired generators for backup which minimizes pollution 5. The waste heat from the engine is recovered by heat recovery from boilers for maximizing efficiency. ZERO DISCHARGE PLAN The treated waste water is recycled for usage in horticulture and cooling towers.  The balance treated municipal water is now being given to the municipal authorities for watering their parks. Treated water is also being given to the neighbors for their gardening and construction works.
  10. 10. CONCLUSION In any industry the three top operating expenses are often found to be energy (both electrical and thermal), labor and materials. If one were to relate the manageability of the cost or potential cost savings in each of the above components, energy would invariably emerge as a top ranker ,and thus energy management function constitutes a strategic area for cost reduction. Energy audit will help to understand more about the ways energy and fuel are used in any industry, and help in identifying the areas where waste can occur and where scope for improvement exists.

