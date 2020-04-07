Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Team - Incognito, MDI Gurgaon Short-term 1 INFORM Customer Awareness & Education on the issue 2 EDUCATE Empowering vendors...
1 2 Short-term Strategies INFORM – Customer Awareness / Education EDUCATE – Vendors / Restaurant partners Why: Not aware o...
ENGAGE – Restaurant / Vendor Loyalty Program3 Long-term Strategies MPG Tag on the listing on app along with existing Hygie...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Swiggy Surge Case Competition

24 views

Published on

Online Vs Offline Differential Pricing

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Swiggy Surge Case Competition

  1. 1. Team - Incognito, MDI Gurgaon Short-term 1 INFORM Customer Awareness & Education on the issue 2 EDUCATE Empowering vendors with data for informed Decision-Making 3 ENGAGE Vendor Loyalty & engagement program Minimum Price Guarantee Long-term PROBLEM STATEMENT OUR APPROACH Differential Pricing: Online Pricing | Offline Pricing Offline Price Differentiation: Differential Pricing Online on the Swiggy’s platform as compared to the offline partner’s pricing Insights about the problem based on Primary Research Why do restaurant partners indulge in differential pricing? 1. Restaurant partner realizes potential in the online marketplace but does not want to let go of his profit share 2. Commissions ranging 18-20% charged by Swiggy, hence lower margins for the partner 3. The trade promotions offered further dent the margins of the partners 4. Maintain a foothold in offline market Challenges and Problems for Swiggy 1. Perceived as Swiggy’s activity by customers 2. Negative impact on the Brand Equity, customer loyalty decreases 3. Reduced repeat purchase due to lower offline pricing 4. The Self Serve model crucial for reduced Response Time allows partners to change prices on their own, hence difficult to track 5. Setting up a separate team to monitor will lead to High Overhead costs To inform customers about our commitment & dedication towards ensuring price parity, educating partners about the drawbacks of differential pricing and price sensitivity, & ensuring Minimum Price by engaging partners & incentivizing and assisting them in the long run
  2. 2. 1 2 Short-term Strategies INFORM – Customer Awareness / Education EDUCATE – Vendors / Restaurant partners Why: Not aware of implications/ outcomes Myopic view of short term profits Solution: Empowering vendors with information for better and informed Decision-Making Vendor changes prices on Swiggy Self-Serve application Vendor gets notification stating: 1. Potential loss of revenue/day 2. As customers are Restaurant loyal, therefore potential loss of CLV Implications: Fear based motivation for price parity Increased loyalty for partners Restaurant partner takes action based on insights from real time data Why: Negative brand image of Swiggy Consumers as they perceive Swiggy as the culprit behind charging higher prices Solution: Swiggy’s Price Promise Program How: Utilizing Swiggylytics platform for real time trend analysis based on other restaurants in the vicinity/ similar type of restaurants How: Customer notices price disparity Clicks on “Help” tab in Swiggy app Fills online web based form OR Attached picture of restaurant’s menu Customer gets difference + Rs 50 credits for next order We follow up with restaurant to make sure future orders have consistent pricing both online and in the restaurant Implications: Reduced vigilance bandwidth hence costs Customer awareness
  3. 3. ENGAGE – Restaurant / Vendor Loyalty Program3 Long-term Strategies MPG Tag on the listing on app along with existing Hygiene tag. Further it can be scaled to include additional schemes as well Issue Warning and Deny Change in Menu Why: Solution: How: Building Mutual Trust as there are no Long Term Partnership/Loyalty Programs for Vendors in place Restaurant Changes Prices & Attach Offline menu’s image as a Proof We use OCR to Scan, Extract & Match records with data in the database for changes Upload menu to Swiggy application What’s in it for Vendors Increased Customer Trust Increased Orders & Repeat Rate Preferred Listing & Rankings Reduced Commissions rate by 0.5-1% What’s in it for SWI GGY Edge Over Competition Enhanced Brand Equity Increased Profits due to increased revenue/vendor Restaurant changes prices on Swiggy Self-Serve application Further in long term SWIGGY can provide small & mid sized restaurants with POS application for online & offline orders for increased transparency and enhanced data collection leading to higher switching costs for vendors Launch in zones → highest offline disparity in 2-3 cities Analyze the results and then decide to scale up further

×