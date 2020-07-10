Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
*
*The Checklist that Businessmen Need to Keep Ready for EOFY When there is an end of the financial year in Australia, the b...
* Before you come to the end of the financial year, make sure to organize all the payments that you receive and the paymen...
* The checklist to be done in the EOFY includes investing in some valuable assets that you need in the next year before th...
* By organizing the expenses, receipts, and expenditures list, it will help you in claiming the tax deduction. You probabl...
* Accounts NextGen – Tax Accountants Melbourne Level 19, 180 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia (03) 9015 8540...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The checklist that businessmen need to keep ready for eofy

39 views

Published on

When there is an end of the financial year in Australia, the business individuals already face busy times. So, it’s better to be ready with the checklist that helps to determine the business tax returns policy and give you instant relief from the debt management burden.

However, it is essential to know what things you need to focus upon and what not may create trouble for the business entrepreneurs. Here we will provide you with the checklist that you need to focus upon and follow for the EOFY in 2020.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The checklist that businessmen need to keep ready for eofy

  1. 1. *
  2. 2. *The Checklist that Businessmen Need to Keep Ready for EOFY When there is an end of the financial year in Australia, the business individuals already face busy times. So, it’s better to be ready with the checklist that helps to determine the business tax returns policy and give you instant relief from the debt management burden. However, it is essential to know what things you need to focus upon and what not may create trouble for the business entrepreneurs. Here we will provide you with the checklist that you need to focus upon and follow for the EOFY in 2020.
  3. 3. * Before you come to the end of the financial year, make sure to organize all the payments that you receive and the payment receipt that you receive from the goods and services that you sell. It will help you evaluate the business tax return payments and how much you need to deduct the payments.
  4. 4. * The checklist to be done in the EOFY includes investing in some valuable assets that you need in the next year before the EOFY. It will help to save the tax. So, it’s better to accelerate your investment before the EOFY ends. * The audit would be great if you haven’t opted for a cloud inventory software management program. The audit will help to ensure that what assets you have in practice are in the files. The reason for opting for an audit is that a manual spreadsheet is prone to errors and doesn’t give you an overall idea about the products and their tax and another cost. It’s better to have an automated cloud-based management system that saves your time and effort on the audit.
  5. 5. * By organizing the expenses, receipts, and expenditures list, it will help you in claiming the tax deduction. You probably have already claimed for the business tax return deduction for the expenses you made at the end of the financial year or the business’s daily deals. Still, it’s better to create a checklist for a tax deduction. Another option that you can follow is to go straight to the Australian Taxation Office tax deduction page and make sure to go through the details given in the category. Here, you can maximize the tax deduction permissible that helps to reduce the tax.
  6. 6. * Accounts NextGen – Tax Accountants Melbourne Level 19, 180 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia (03) 9015 8540 info@accountsnextgen@gmail.com www.accountsnextgen.com.au

×