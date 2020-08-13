Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SHOW YOUR HIDDEN TALENT WITH EMONITION BY ARIJITA BOSE
ABOUT EMONITION Think you have the next possible mega Talent building up inside you? Wondering who to show that raw, spont...
CONTENT Express your voice in the form of a story. We believe you do! All you need is a bit of courage to amplify your tal...
STORYTELLING Storytelling describes the social and cultural activity of sharing stories, sometimes with improvisation, the...
STORYTELLING SESSIONS We provide the following services in the field of storytelling. • Storytelling session for children ...
THANK YOU For more information on prices, schedules and our modular approach feel free contact us! Call us: 8013009009 Web...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

E monition slideshare_1

19 views

Published on

eMonition - The Performer's Place

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

E monition slideshare_1

  1. 1. SHOW YOUR HIDDEN TALENT WITH EMONITION BY ARIJITA BOSE
  2. 2. ABOUT EMONITION Think you have the next possible mega Talent building up inside you? Wondering who to show that raw, spontaneous cult of expression? We present to you a platform purely dedicated to real talent, performing excellence and finding the next creative genius, in you.
  3. 3. CONTENT Express your voice in the form of a story. We believe you do! All you need is a bit of courage to amplify your talent. • Storytelling • Poetry reciting • Drama • Motivational Speaking • Beatbox & Rap
  4. 4. STORYTELLING Storytelling describes the social and cultural activity of sharing stories, sometimes with improvisation, theatrics or embellishment. Every culture has its own stories or narratives, which are shared as a means of entertainment, education, cultural preservation or instilling moral values. Apply Now!
  5. 5. STORYTELLING SESSIONS We provide the following services in the field of storytelling. • Storytelling session for children (toddlers to age 12) • Storytelling session for adults (18+ onwards) • Storytelling session for senior citizens (60+ onwards)
  6. 6. THANK YOU For more information on prices, schedules and our modular approach feel free contact us! Call us: 8013009009 Website: https://emonition.in/ Email: ceo@emonition.in

×