Portfolio ravi siddhartha_v2.1

Skills Graphic Softwares AutoCAD Sketchup Chief Architect Adobe Suite - Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign MS Office - Word,...
URBAN DESIGN Research, Site Analysis and Urban Design Intervention of a Public Space in Zurich, Switzerland. Dissection of...
URBAN DESIGN Density and Public Space Study, Calgary Public Space Study of Poppy Plaza (Fall 2020): Analyzed the urban mor...
Policies and Zoning Policy Documents and booklets: Written several documents relating Planning, Zoning and Transportation ...
PLANNING Montgomery Redevelopment Plan, Calgary 3D Model Physical Model Community Engagement Montgomery Community Planning...
PLANNING Transforming Ordinary Streets into Extraordinary Places Main Street Design & Open Space Planning Urban Revitaliza...
Public Realm Improvement Proposal: Proposed public realm improvement for an inner city neighbourhood. PLANNING Main Street...
Public Realm Improvement Proposal: Proposed public realm improvement for an inner city neighbourhood in discussion with th...
Created Policies and recommendations based on these design interventions
Land Economics Land Use Concepts Forms of Development Westbrook Mall & Shaganappi Area redevelopment Plans (Calgary, Winte...
Land Economics Land Use Concepts Forms of Development Zoning Plan: Prepared Zoning plan for the community design exercise....
Shaganappi & Westbrook Mall, Calgary PLANNING Business Improvement Areas Programming of Space Westbrook Mall & Shaganappi ...
River Side Site Development, Calgary River Side Development (Calgary, Fall 2019): Proposed a River Side design interventio...
39 Residential Units, Habitat for Humanity, Calgary Prepared site plan, master plan and conceptual designs and drawings fo...
Framework Plan and Sections for Midﬁeld, Calgary PLANNING Provided graphic design and drawings support for framework plan,...
REAL ESTATE PROJECT Proposed a Multi-Family units with Town Homes at grade level, 2 & 3 bedroom on 3rd to 5th floor and to...
REAL ESTATE PROJECT Proposed a Mixed-Use Development for an established inner city neighbourhood with a restaurant at grad...
ARCHITECTURAL PRACTICE Experience in architectural designing and project management of pharmaceutical manufacturing plants...
Automobile 3S dealerships Architectural design and project management for Automobile sector as per Corporate Identities, d...
Architectural design and consultancy for educational projects including multiple K-12 schools. DESIGNED 4 SCHOOLS + 1 SITE...
Contemporary House Design with Pool Recent architectural design of a home for a client. ARCHITECTURAL PRACTICE DESIGNED SE...
Architectural consultancy for design of independent homes across India and parts of Asia, including oﬀering design service...
Integrate Urban Planning and Architecture Understand Land economics, land-use and built-forms Visualize Planning Policies ...
Thank You I WELCOME ENQUIRIES ABOUT ANY SPECIFIC PROJECT AND WILL BE HAPPY TO SHARE ITS DETAILS
Urban Design, Urban Planning and Architectural Practice Portfolio of Ravi Siddhartha

Published in: Design
  1. 1. Portfolio Planning & Architecture Ravi Siddhartha
  2. 2. Skills Graphic Softwares AutoCAD Sketchup Chief Architect Adobe Suite - Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign MS Office - Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Projects Lumion Website Development and Social Media Marketing Wordpress Facebook Ads Manager Google Adwords LinkedIn Marketing Solutions Professional Architecture Planning Project Management Education B.Arch. - 1995 - 2000 (India) M.Plan. - 2018 - 2020 (Canada) Professional Associations Professional Architect (India) - COA & IIA Provisional Member APPI & CIP (Canada) Experience Architectural Practice in India - 16 years Urban Design & Planning in Canada - 2 Years
  3. 3. URBAN DESIGN Research, Site Analysis and Urban Design Intervention of a Public Space in Zurich, Switzerland. Dissection of a City and Public Realm Study (Zurich, Spring 2019): Analyzed the urban morphology and public realm using Jan Gehl’s and Kevin Lynch’s methods as well as proposed design interventions on improving a public space based on critical evaluation of the use of the space. Urban Morphology & Placemaking
  4. 4. URBAN DESIGN Research, Site Analysis and Urban Design Intervention of a Public Space in Zurich, Switzerland. Dissection of a City and Public Realm Study (Zurich, Spring 2019): Analyzed the urban morphology and public realm using Jan Gehl’s and Kevin Lynch’s methods as well as proposed design interventions on improving a public space based on critical evaluation of the use of the space. Urban Morphology & Placemaking
  5. 5. URBAN DESIGN Research, Site Analysis and Urban Design Intervention of a Public Space in Zurich, Switzerland. Dissection of a City and Public Realm Study (Zurich, Spring 2019): Analyzed the urban morphology and public realm using Jan Gehl’s and Kevin Lynch’s methods as well as proposed design interventions on improving a public space based on critical evaluation of the use of the space. Urban Morphology & Placemaking
  6. 6. URBAN DESIGN Density and Public Space Study, Calgary Public Space Study of Poppy Plaza (Fall 2020): Analyzed the urban morphology and public realm using Jan Gehl’s and Kevin Lynch’s methods for Poppy Plaza in Calgary. This study gave valuable insights into why Poppy Plaza despite its location and architectural design is not functioning as intended.
  7. 7. Policies and Zoning Policy Documents and booklets: Written several documents relating Planning, Zoning and Transportation for community plans and neighbourhood redevelopment plans as part of research and academic exercises.
  8. 8. PLANNING Montgomery Redevelopment Plan, Calgary 3D Model Physical Model Community Engagement Montgomery Community Planning (Calgary, Winter 2020): Proposed conceptual design and policy interventions to augment the existing ARP, based on the site analysis, socioeconomic factors, environmental assessment and on community requirements via community engagement exercises with the support of FCC and Urban Alliance.
  9. 9. PLANNING Transforming Ordinary Streets into Extraordinary Places Main Street Design & Open Space Planning Urban Revitalization Existing Street View Responding to the Community’s needs
  10. 10. Public Realm Improvement Proposal: Proposed public realm improvement for an inner city neighbourhood. PLANNING Main Street Design & Open Space Planning Three Dimensional Urban Planning Click to Play
  11. 11. Public Realm Improvement Proposal: Proposed public realm improvement for an inner city neighbourhood in discussion with the community association, the city of Calgary and the University of Calgary. PLANNING Main Street Design & Open Space Planning Click to Play
  12. 12. Created Policies and recommendations based on these design interventions
  13. 13. Land Economics Land Use Concepts Forms of Development Westbrook Mall & Shaganappi Area redevelopment Plans (Calgary, Winter 2019): Prepared Designs, Drawings and Policies for Area Redevelopment Plans based on site analysis, historic significance, socioeconomic factors, environmental assessments, planning policies, TOD and future growth projections.
  14. 14. Land Economics Land Use Concepts Forms of Development Zoning Plan: Prepared Zoning plan for the community design exercise. This plan and design is done as a part of a three member team consisting of Jolene, Azadeh and myself. PLANNING
  15. 15. Shaganappi & Westbrook Mall, Calgary PLANNING Business Improvement Areas Programming of Space Westbrook Mall & Shaganappi Area redevelopment Plans (Calgary, Winter 2019): Prepared Designs, Drawings and Policies for Area Redevelopment Plans based on site analysis, historic significance, socioeconomic factors, environmental assessments, planning policies, TOD and future growth projections.
  16. 16. River Side Site Development, Calgary River Side Development (Calgary, Fall 2019): Proposed a River Side design intervention near the 12th Street bridge in Calgary based on site analysis, user and urban study while connecting it with the existing river bike path system. A coﬀee store with bike rental and public washrooms are proposed. PLANNING Topography, Morphology & Placemaking
  17. 17. 39 Residential Units, Habitat for Humanity, Calgary Prepared site plan, master plan and conceptual designs and drawings for 39 Units residential development layout for Habitat for Humanity. The design required understanding of the architectural footprint, local land-use zoning and bylaws, parking requirements and other planning and architectural principles. PLANNING Aﬀordable Housing Site and Master Planning
  18. 18. Framework Plan and Sections for Midﬁeld, Calgary PLANNING Provided graphic design and drawings support for framework plan, outline plan and road sections for Situated, a planning firm based in Calgary.
  19. 19. REAL ESTATE PROJECT Proposed a Multi-Family units with Town Homes at grade level, 2 & 3 bedroom on 3rd to 5th floor and top floor with Penthouse. A predevelopment preliminary design feasibility that required conceptual design, basic pro forma, 3D perspectives and much more. Click to Play
  20. 20. REAL ESTATE PROJECT Proposed a Mixed-Use Development for an established inner city neighbourhood with a restaurant at grade level and town homes with condos at upper level.Infill Industry
  21. 21. ARCHITECTURAL PRACTICE Experience in architectural designing and project management of pharmaceutical manufacturing plants as per International regulatory / USFDA norms. Pharmaceutical and Industrial Projects DESIGNED & MANAGED 15 GREENFIELD / BROWNFIELD INDUSTRIAL PROJECTS ACROSS INDIA
  22. 22. Automobile 3S dealerships Architectural design and project management for Automobile sector as per Corporate Identities, designed several facilities including showrooms, service centres and 3S facilities. ARCHITECTURAL PRACTICE DESIGNED & MANAGED 10 GREENFIELD AUTOMOBILE PROJECTS
  23. 23. Architectural design and consultancy for educational projects including multiple K-12 schools. DESIGNED 4 SCHOOLS + 1 SITE MASTER PLAN FOR A TECH. INSTITUTE ARCHITECTURAL PRACTICE
  24. 24. Contemporary House Design with Pool Recent architectural design of a home for a client. ARCHITECTURAL PRACTICE DESIGNED SEVERAL RESIDENTIAL PROJECTS Click to Play
  25. 25. Architectural consultancy for design of independent homes across India and parts of Asia, including oﬀering design services online and remotely. ARCHITECTURAL PRACTICE CO-FOUNDED AN ONLINE ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN SERVICES PORTAL WWW.HOUZONE.COM
  26. 26. Integrate Urban Planning and Architecture Understand Land economics, land-use and built-forms Visualize Planning Policies Prepare Preliminary design feasibility for development proposals Conduct Demographic and site analysis and project trends Propose Design interventions for Open and built environment including Public Realm Projects Work In a multi-disciplinary team WITH MY SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE, I’M ABLE TO:
  27. 27. Thank You I WELCOME ENQUIRIES ABOUT ANY SPECIFIC PROJECT AND WILL BE HAPPY TO SHARE ITS DETAILS

