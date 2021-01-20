Successfully reported this slideshow.
Job Readiness ANUSHKA AGARWAL The Sparks Foundation Talent Acquisition Intern
Being Job Ready means preparing yourself for the perfect job that fits your skills and interests. It means getting yoursel...
How to become job ready? Know Yourself • Recognize your skills, interests and passion. • Keep practicing and learning. • T...
Build Yourself Up Enhance soft skills. Connect with friends and professors. Get an internship or part-time job. Take part ...
Creating a Nice Resume • Keep it Short and Simple. • Use only PDF format. • Use Reverse Chronological Order. • Quantify. •...
The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing. Thank You! 6
