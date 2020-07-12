Ppt on digital transformation by anuradha

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Role of Digitization in HR

Published in: Technology
  1. 1. What is digital transformation? Digital transformation is the process of using digital technologies to create new — or modify existing — business processes, culture, and customer experiences to meet changing business and market requirements. This reimagining of business in the digital age is digital transformation.
  2. 2. What is Digital Transformation in HR? HR digital transformation is the transformation in the way HR functions, using data to guide all areas of HR: payroll, benefits, performance management, learning and development, rewards and recognition, and hiring.
  3. 3. Benefits of Digital HR >Creating the workforce of the future. >Ensure better employee experience. >Manage the workforce. >Human resources add values. >Increases efficiency and ability to meet evolving business needs.
  4. 4. Process of Digitalization in HR > Identification of goals and priorities > Identification of key figures > Establishment of project specification > Choice of the right provider > Cloud based or on premise > Centralized or self service > Integrated or Specialized
  5. 5. Why undertake Digital Transformation in HR?
  6. 6. HR’s Role in Business-Wide Digital Transformation As HR takes responsibility for its own digital transformation, it is also expected to take the lead in enabling the transformation of the rest of the organization. While IT takes care of the digital aspect, HR’s role is more oriented to the aspect – helping change the mindset and helping create the culture.
  7. 7. Software used in Digital HR > Benefits Administrative Software > Talent Management Software > Payroll Software > 360 degree feedback Software > Performance Appraisal Software > Compensation Management Software
  8. 8. Successful story of digital transformation While outsiders may see few opportunities for a sandwich franchise to adopt technological innovations, Subway’s CIO Carman Wenkoff is far ahead of the curve. Wenkoff plans to completely overhaul the layout of future stores and introduce self- service kiosks to speed up sandwich ordering. According to reporting by CIO, Subway is bolstering its workforce with over 150 technology professionals to improve the company’s mobile app.
  9. 9. Closing Thoughts What we as an HR professional can do is prepare our organization and our team to remain engaged in this process, and adopt technology at its peak, optimally. For that, we need to be prepared yourself. Stay aware, stay current, and ensure that we know what our competitors are doing in the same area.
  10. 10. Closing Thoughts Keep an eye on the pulse of the organization and what it is saying/doing. This will allow us to initiate, complete, and keep moving forward with our vital digital transformation project.

