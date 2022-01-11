What is industrial metaverse

Industrial Metaverse Definition Industrial Metaverse is a new ecology of deep integration between new information and communication technologies and real economy represented by the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and digital twin, whose ultimate goal is to promote the efficient development of real industry and build a new manufacturing and service system covering the whole industrial chain and the whole value chain. The industrial metaverse, a precise reconstruction and re-creation of social and physical attributes in the real world by the digital world, is the materialization of artificial intelligence in the real world, moreover, it is an important part of the real world and real economy. As an interface for the introduction of digital capabilities into the real world and the real economy, the industrial metaverse will be a new generation of discovery tools, efficiency tools, and innovation tools for realizing the transformation and upgrading of enterprises' hard technologies. Of course, the beautiful vision proposed by the industrial metaverse needs to be integrated into applications and scenarios by way of integration and innovation.