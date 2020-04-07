Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dangers of Smoking for Health Made by : Name : Annisa Eka Putri Class : 3SA08 NPM : 10617828
What is Cigarettes? Cigarettes are cylinders of paper measuring between 70 and 120 mm long (vary by country) with a diamet...
History of Cigarettes Humans in the world who smoke for the first time are Indians in America, for ritual purposes such as...
Data of Smokers in Indonesia Indonesia ranks number one in the world for the number of male smokers over the age of 15 yea...
Reasons why Teens Smoke 1. Parents and family factors One finding about adolescent smokers is that young children from unh...
Dangers of smoking Health Of the approximately 4000 kinds of chemicals present in cigarettes, at least 200 of them are dec...
Dangers of smoking The economy If someone is addicted to smoking then he will find a way to get the cigarette. With the pr...
Source : https://prezi.com/p/ut0k_g2m3kic/ppt-rokok/
