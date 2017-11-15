Barak Obama

Barack Obama Javier Otero Rodríguez
Biography ● Barack Obama was born in August 4, 1961. He is an American politician who served as the 44th president of the ...
Why I admire him? ● I admire him because he is a good person and he is a good example to follow. He is a good father. Many...
Páginas utilizadas https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barack_Obama https://www.google.es/search?q=barack+obama&dcr=0&source=lnm...
  1. 1. Barack Obama Javier Otero Rodríguez
  2. 2. Biography ● Barack Obama was born in August 4, 1961. He is an American politician who served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. He is the first African American to have served as president.
  3. 3. Why I admire him? ● I admire him because he is a good person and he is a good example to follow. He is a good father. Many people around the world like him because he is an important person.
  4. 4. Páginas utilizadas https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barack_Obama https://www.google.es/search?q=barack+obama&dcr=0&source=lnms&tbm=isch& sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiJ7umewcDXAhWE7xQKHXhcBLkQ_AUICigB&biw=1920&b ih=930#imgrc=_

