Aminullah assagaf aip3 ai pemasaran_23 maret 2021

Literatur
Tugas kelompok
RPS - Analisis Instrumen Pemasaran P1 : Lingkungan pemasaran, Pemasaran dan proses perencanaan, Target pasar, Instrumen at...
Market opportunities, Marketing research, Consumer behavior, Market segmentation
PELUANG PASAR  Market opportunity analysis atau analisis peluang pasar adalah sebuah analisis segmen pasar untuk menemuka...
Analisis Peluang Pemasaran
LINGKUNGAN PERUSAHAAN
Contoh peluang pasar
RISET PEMASARAN
P Q D S (1) PERMINTAAN, PENAWARAN DAN KESEIMBANGAN Titik kesimbangan
P Q D S (2) PERMINTAAN, PENAWARAN DAN KESEIMBANGAN Excess supply P1 P0 P2 Excess demand Q0 Kesimbangan D & S Q1 Q1 Q2 Q2 A...
P Q D1 S (3) PERMINTAAN, PENAWARAN DAN KESEIMBANGAN D2 D 3
P Q D S1 (4) PERMINTAAN, PENAWARAN DAN KESEIMBANGAN S3 S2
P Q D1 S1 (5) PERMINTAAN, PENAWARAN DAN KESEIMBANGAN S3 S2 D3 D2 A J I H G E F C B
Diagram Ishikawa : Identifikasi Penyebb Cacat X MANUSIA MESIN METODE LINGKUNGAN PENGUKURAN BAHAN CACAT X MANUSIA Shift Lat...
Target Laba (TL) • TL = (FC + T/(1-t)) : (P-VC) • Target Rp 10.000, tax 20% • Dik : FC Rp 50.000, VC Rp 100, P Rp 200 Maka...
Target Laba • TR : 625 x Rp 200 : Rp 125.000 • FC : 50.000 • VC : 62.500 x 100 : 62.500 • TC.................................
PERILAKU KONSUMEN
Harapan konsumen Dapat dilihat beberapa dimensi yang mewakili kualitas : 1. Performance produk atau service 2. Estetika (a...
SEGMENTASI PASAR
Demand Forecast Qd = f( X1, X2, X3, X4, X5…..Xn) Qd = prediksi permintaan X1…Xn: variabel independent yg mempengaruhi dema...
Peranan strategi manajemen produksi dan operasi • Dalam kenyataan, banyak perusahaan tidak dapat unggul pada ke 4 faktor t...
Forecasting permintaan akan produk dan jasa • Perencanaan sebagainsalah satu fungsi pengambilan keputusan manajemen produk...
FORECASTING DENGAN SISTEM PRODUKSI DAN OPERASI Output barang dan jasa Informasi tentang Demand dan produksi Penjadwalan ag...
Forecasting permintaan akan produk dan jasa Akurat Biaya peramalan Biaya operasi Total biaya Optimal Biaya (Rp)
• Metode kualitatif digunakan dengan menganalisa atau dengan memilih salah satu penelitian pasar yang sudah ada atau denga...
• Metode permalan quantitative-time series atau metode extrapolative  Membuat analisi dengan pola data waktu yang lalu, k...
• Metode peramalan dengan data time series, yaitu : 5. Model matematic, karena biayanya mahal maka perlu dilakukan analisi...
Forecasting What is forecasting ?  Forecasting is the art and science of predicting future events Importance of demand fo...
Forecasting mathods  The role of time (role ; peran, tugas) 1. Short-term forecasts 2. Intermediate-term forecasts 3. Lon...
Qualitative forecasting methods • How to improve qualitative forecasting • Standardize the process, mis karakter konsumen ...
Quantitative forecasting methods • Step in Modeling • Graph the relevant data (scatter diagram) • Select a general form of...
• Metode rata-rata (average) 1. Mean aretmetik, rata-rata sederhana dengan cara membagi jumlah semua nilai dengan anggota ...
3. Median, nilai yanmg berada ditengah kelompok pada saat semua nilai disusun dalam urutan yang semakin besar. - Hukum 1 :...
5. Midrange, adalah mean aritmetik dari observasi terkecil dan observasi terbesar dalam satu kelompok data. Perumusannya s...
Penelitian dan pengembangan produk atau RD  RD sangat menentukan keberhasilan perusahaan, yaitu memungkinkan perusahaan s...
Penelitian dan pengembangan produk atau RD  Kegiatan RD yaitu melkukan penelitian untuk : 1. Mencari hubungan variable 2....
5. Penelitian dan pengembangan produk atau RD Pengenalan Pertumbuhan Kejenuhan (kedewasaan) Penurunan RD Q Time TP1 TP2 PR...
• Untuk memperbaiki proses produksi dan jasa perlu ditentukan urutan-urutan pekerjaan, jangka waktu yang diperlukan dan ja...
PRODUKTIFITAS INPUT PROSES TRANSPORMASI OUTPUT PRODUKTIF = Output / Input IPTEK Value Added
AIRBUS – A380
AIRBUS - A380
Airbus A380
R & D
  1_URL: https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=EFBaeOsAAAAJ&hl=en&oi=ao 2_gen.lib.rus.ec: http://libgen.rs/search.php?req=principles+of+managerial+finance&open= 0&res=25&view=simple&phrase=1&column=title 3_Slideshare: https://www2.slideshare.net/search/slideshow?searchfrom=header&q=am inullah+assagaf+&ud=any&ft=all&lang=**&sort= 4_Youtube_ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC26u-Ys3fjKlcJAACrsnAeQ/videos ANALISIS DAN INTRUMEN PEMASARAN P3_23 Maret 2021 Dosen: Prof. Dr. Dr. H. Aminullah Assagaf, SE., MS., MM., M.Ak
  2. 2. Literatur
  3. 3. Tugas kelompok
  4. 4. RPS - Analisis Instrumen Pemasaran P1 : Lingkungan pemasaran, Pemasaran dan proses perencanaan, Target pasar, Instrumen atau tools pemasaran P2-3 : Peluang pasar, Riset pemasaran , Perilaku konsumen , Segmentasi pasar P4-5 : Produk dan pengadaannya, Distribusi/saluran pemasaran, Retailing, wholesaling, logistic, Promosi dan periklanan, Strategi penetapan harga P6-7: Implementasi pemasaran, Pemasaran internasional, Peluang pasar internasional UTS P8: Formulasi strategi pemasaran multinasional, Competitive analysis , Economic environment P9-10 : Pemasaran global, Elemen budaya pasar dunia, Karakteristik pasar regional, Perencanaan pemasaran global P11 : Pemasaran jasa, E-Marketing, Sistem informasi pemasaran P12 : Kasus pemasaran di Indonesia, Tren, peluang dan masa depan perusahaan menghadapi persaingan global P13-14 : Berbagai kasus pemasaran yang komprehensif
  5. 5. Market opportunities, Marketing research, Consumer behavior, Market segmentation
  6. 6. PELUANG PASAR  Market opportunity analysis atau analisis peluang pasar adalah sebuah analisis segmen pasar untuk menemukan potensi terbaik berdasarkan pertimbangan permintaan dan persaingan. ... Tujuannya adalah untuk mengidentifikasi peluang pasar yang dapat dieksploitasi perusahaan secara menguntungka.  Analisis peluang pasar adalah suatu keadaan yang real/nyata yang harus dihadapi oleh setiap kalangan organisasi dimana mereka hidup di bawah tekanan perubahan.  Perubahan yang disebabkan oleh berkembangnya kemajuan dalam berbagai macam asepek kehidupan sudah berimplikasi pada semakin bermacamnya ragam kebutuhan dan tuntutan hidup setiap perorangan.  Setiap organisasi hidup di bawah pengaruh perkembangan budaya yang dicapai oleh masyarakat di sekitarnya serta faktor-faktor eksternal lainnya; seperti kondisi ekonomi, situasi politik, keyakinan dan nilai serta norma yang dianut masyarakat.  Dengan adanya situasi dan kondisi yang terjadi di luar organisasi tersebut ada yang bisa dikontrol oleh perusahaan dan yang tidak bisa dikontrol oleh perusahaan.
  7. 7. Analisis Peluang Pemasaran
  8. 8. LINGKUNGAN PERUSAHAAN
  9. 9. Contoh peluang pasar
  10. 10. RISET PEMASARAN
  11. 11. P Q D S (1) PERMINTAAN, PENAWARAN DAN KESEIMBANGAN Titik kesimbangan
  12. 12. P Q D S (2) PERMINTAAN, PENAWARAN DAN KESEIMBANGAN Excess supply P1 P0 P2 Excess demand Q0 Kesimbangan D & S Q1 Q1 Q2 Q2 A E F C B
  13. 13. P Q D1 S (3) PERMINTAAN, PENAWARAN DAN KESEIMBANGAN D2 D 3
  14. 14. P Q D S1 (4) PERMINTAAN, PENAWARAN DAN KESEIMBANGAN S3 S2
  15. 15. P Q D1 S1 (5) PERMINTAAN, PENAWARAN DAN KESEIMBANGAN S3 S2 D3 D2 A J I H G E F C B
  16. 16. Diagram Ishikawa : Identifikasi Penyebb Cacat X MANUSIA MESIN METODE LINGKUNGAN PENGUKURAN BAHAN CACAT X MANUSIA Shift Latihan Pengawsan Metode A Metode B Metode C Mesin A Mesin B Mesin C Pemasok Bhn penolng Bhn baku Ukuran C Ukuran B Ukuran A Kelembaban Cuaca Suhu
  17. 17. Target Laba (TL) • TL = (FC + T/(1-t)) : (P-VC) • Target Rp 10.000, tax 20% • Dik : FC Rp 50.000, VC Rp 100, P Rp 200 Maka : TL = (50.000 + 10.000/0,80) : (200-100) TL = (50.000 + 12.500) : 100 TL = 62.500 : 100 TL = 625 unit
  18. 18. Target Laba • TR : 625 x Rp 200 : Rp 125.000 • FC : 50.000 • VC : 62.500 x 100 : 62.500 • TC..................................... : 112.500 • Laba sebelum tax : 12.500 • Tax 20 %........................... : 2.500 • Laba bersih (Target )........ : 10.000
  19. 19. PERILAKU KONSUMEN
  20. 20. Harapan konsumen Dapat dilihat beberapa dimensi yang mewakili kualitas : 1. Performance produk atau service 2. Estetika (aesthetic), tingkat keindahan penampilan 3. Kemampuan service (serviceability), mudah dirawat dan diperbaiki 4. Fitur (features), membedakan dengan produk lain yg sejenis 5. Keandalan (reliability), bekerja sesuai spesifikasinya 6. Keawetan (durability) 7. Kualitas kesesuaian (quality of conformance) 8. Kesesuaian dalam penggunaan (fitness of use)
  21. 21. SEGMENTASI PASAR
  22. 22. Demand Forecast Qd = f( X1, X2, X3, X4, X5…..Xn) Qd = prediksi permintaan X1…Xn: variabel independent yg mempengaruhi demand
  23. 23. Peranan strategi manajemen produksi dan operasi • Dalam kenyataan, banyak perusahaan tidak dapat unggul pada ke 4 faktor tsb diatas (cost, quality, delivery, flexibility) sehingga perusahaan harus menetapkan sasaran spesifik yang dituangkan dalam kerangka strategi operasi sbb : 1. Misi operasi sesuai dengan penetapan sasaran spesifik perusahaan, dengan menekankan pada salah salu atau beberapa dari ke faktor tsb 2. Distinctive competence (distictive, khusus, tersendiri), berkononsentrasi pada kemampuan operasi yang terbaik yang dimiliki, karena tidak mungkin melakukan hal terbaik pada semua hal dan pada waktu yang sama. 3. Operation objective, ditunjukkan dengan cara kuantitatif sehingga dapat diukur tingkat keberhasilannya 4. Operation policies, yaitu bagimana tujuan operasi dapat dicapai melalui kebijakan operasi yang meliputi mutu, proses, kapasitas, pengelolaan inventory dan SDM
  24. 24. Forecasting permintaan akan produk dan jasa • Perencanaan sebagainsalah satu fungsi pengambilan keputusan manajemen produksi dan operasi, membutuhkan peramalan tentang permintaan (demand) produk barang atau jasa yang dihasilkan • Peramalan poenting artinya karena dengan p-eramalan yang tepat-guna diharapkan meningkatkan efisiensi produksi. • Metode peramalan : 1. Metode qualitative atau metode judgmental 2. Metode quantitative time series atau metode axtrapolative 3. Metode quantitative causal atau metode explanatory • Peramalan untuk inventory jangka pendek atau jumlah item yg besar digunakan metode time series • Peramalan jangka panjang seperti untuk fasilirtas, metode kualitative atau metode causal • Peramalan jangka panjang untuk perencanaan total, dan penetapan anggaran, digunakan metode time series atau metode causal
  25. 25. FORECASTING DENGAN SISTEM PRODUKSI DAN OPERASI Output barang dan jasa Informasi tentang Demand dan produksi Penjadwalan aggregate operasi Perencanaan produksi, proses, peralatan, kapasitas Pengawasan peoduksi, inventory, tenaga kerja, SDM Peramalan demand dan operasi
  26. 26. Forecasting permintaan akan produk dan jasa Akurat Biaya peramalan Biaya operasi Total biaya Optimal Biaya (Rp)
  27. 27. • Metode kualitatif digunakan dengan menganalisa atau dengan memilih salah satu penelitian pasar yang sudah ada atau dengan cara pendekatan sistematik, yaitu : 1. Metode Delphi, yaitu permalan dengan menggunakan panel yang terdiri dari para ahli baik dari luar maupun dari dalam perusahaan. Masing-masing ahli memberi jawaban atas pertanyaan dari kordinator, dan tanpa identitas untuk menghindari pengaruh latar belakang ybs. 2. Metode nominal group, metode kualitatif sama dengan metode Delphi hanya berbeda para pakar diberi kesempatan berdiskusi 3. Market survey, mengajukan pertanyaan kepada pelanggan dan jawaban tsb sebagai ramalan permintaan pasar 4. Analisis historical analogy and life cycle, yaitu metode kualitatif dimana penelitian pasar dilengkapi dengan data kinerja produksi sebelumnya, sehingga ramalan permintaan dilakukan dengan membandingkan, mempelajari dan menganalisis kurva dan siklus kehidupan produksi tsb Forecasting permintaan akan produk dan jasa
  28. 28. • Metode permalan quantitative-time series atau metode extrapolative  Membuat analisi dengan pola data waktu yang lalu, kemudian diproyeksi menjadi ramalan dimasa yang akan datang • Metode peramalan dengan data time series, yaitu : 1. Metode simple moving average At = (D1+D2+….+Dn)/ N Ramalan demand tahun berikutnya sama dengan rata-rata demand sebelumnya 2. Metode waighted moving average, memasukkan bobot pada data periodik tsb 3. Metode exponential smoothing, diasumsikan bahwa angka rata-rata yang baru dapat diperoleh dari angka rata-rata yang lama dan data demand yang terbaru 4. Metode advanced time series, menggunakan nilai ά yang digunakan untuk menetapkan nilai error sebuah permalan, semakin besar error maka semakin besar ά Forecasting permintaan akan produk dan jasa
  29. 29. • Metode peramalan dengan data time series, yaitu : 5. Model matematic, karena biayanya mahal maka perlu dilakukan analisis trade off antara biaya dan akurasi 6. Metode Bob-Jenkins, menggunakan 60 periode data masa lalu, dengan asumsi pola data masa lalu stabil • Metode permalan causal atau metode explanatory 1. Analisis regresi a. Model single variable regresi b. Metode multiple regresi 2. Metode peramalan ekonometrika, menggunakan regresi dan dikaitkan dengan teori 3. Metode permalan simulasi • Peramalan dengan menggunakan program komputer atau computerizes forecasting – Berbagai macam program yang banyak digunakan dalam komputerisasi forecasting Forecasting permintaan akan produk dan jasa
  30. 30. Forecasting What is forecasting ?  Forecasting is the art and science of predicting future events Importance of demand forecasting Facility and Capacity planning Production scheduling Transportation logistics Personnel Hiring (menggaji) Personnel scheduling Material planning Demand forecating
  31. 31. Forecasting mathods  The role of time (role ; peran, tugas) 1. Short-term forecasts 2. Intermediate-term forecasts 3. Long-term forecasts  Quantitative versus qualitative methods  Quantitative forecasting methods, menggunakan mathematical models, menggunakan data time series atau data cross section  Qualitative forecasting methods, merupakan judgment seseorang karena keahlian, pengalaman dan kemampuuan sesorang. Ini biasa juga disebut sebagai subjective forecasting methods Demand Forecasting
  32. 32. Qualitative forecasting methods • How to improve qualitative forecasting • Standardize the process, mis karakter konsumen membeli produk setiap 3 bulan • Monitor forecasts, evaluasi hasil yang dicapai • Create incentives for accuracy, memberikan bonus bila mencapai sasaran ferecasting • Gunakan beberapa metode, dan membandingkan hasilnya, al : . Matode rata-rata, antara beberapa pandangan individu . Konsensus, diantara beberapa orang Forecasting
  33. 33. Quantitative forecasting methods • Step in Modeling • Graph the relevant data (scatter diagram) • Select a general form of the function • Estimate the parameters of the function • Evaluate the quality of the model • Select and implement the best model • Metode rata-rata Mean, mean tertimbang, median, mode, midrange, dan midhinge • Linear trend (fungsi dari waktu) Y = a + bX • Model regresi Y = f(Xi) Y = b0 +b1X1 + b2X2 + b3X3 + ……… + bnXn Forecasting
  34. 34. • Metode rata-rata (average) 1. Mean aretmetik, rata-rata sederhana dengan cara membagi jumlah semua nilai dengan anggota - Rata-rata populasi (μ) = ∑X/N - Rata-rata sampel (xbar) = ∑X/n Contoh : - Xrata-rata = (89+51+65+75+67+73)/6 = 70 2. Mean aritmetik tertimbang, tiap nilai dibobotkan menurut tingkatannya. Rata-rata dihitung dengan perkalian antara nilai dengan bobot, kemudian jumlahnya dibagi dengan jumlah bobot - Rata-rata (μw) = ∑xw / ∑w X = 2, 4, 3, 1, 4 w (bobot dari X) = 3, 4, 3, 2, 4 - Rata-rata (μw) = 2(3)+4(4)+3(3)+1(2)+4(4) / (3+4+3+2+4) = 49/16 = 3.06 Forecasting
  35. 35. 3. Median, nilai yanmg berada ditengah kelompok pada saat semua nilai disusun dalam urutan yang semakin besar. - Hukum 1 : jika sampel berukuran ganjil, maka posisi median diwakili nilai numerik pada titik posisi (n+1)/2 dari observasi berurutan - Hukum2 : jika sampel bewrukuran genap, maka posisi median berada diantara dua nilaiervasi dalam susunan berurutan. Nilai mediannya adalah mean aritmetik dari dua nilai numerik yang terdekat dengan observasi tengah tersebut Contoh : 51, 65, 67, 73, 75,89 Median : (67+73)/2 = 70 4. Mode, nilai yang paling sering terjadi dalam suatu koleksi nilai atau data - Contoh 1 : 89, 51, 65, 75, 67, 73 (tidak ada nilai mode karena semua data hanya memiliki frekuensi yang sama atau tidak melebihi yang lain - Contoh 2 : suhu udara dikota B ; - 40 -20 -10 -10 00 00 00 Mode = 00 Forecasting
  36. 36. 5. Midrange, adalah mean aritmetik dari observasi terkecil dan observasi terbesar dalam satu kelompok data. Perumusannya sbb : Midrange = (X terkecil + X terbesar )/2 Contoh : 51, 65, 67, 73, 75, 89 Midrange = (51+89)/2 = 70 6. Midhinge, mean aritmetik dari kuartal pertama dan kuwartal keempat dalam satu kelompok data, yaitu : Misalnya ; Midhinga = (Q1 + Q2)/2 Q1 = nilai pada posisi 1(n+1)/4 Q2= nilai pada posisi 2(n+1)/4 Q3= nilai pada posisi 3(n+1)/4 Contoh : 51, 65, 67, 73, 75, 89 Q1 = 1(n+1)/4 = 1(6+1)/4 = 1,75 observai dengan urutan ke 2 (bulatkan keatas) = 65 Q3 = 3(n+1)/4 = 3(6+1)/4= 5,25 observasi pada urutan ke 5 (bulatkan kabawah) = 75 Midhinge = (Q1+Q2)/2 = (65+75)/2 = 70 Forecasting
  37. 37. Penelitian dan pengembangan produk atau RD  RD sangat menentukan keberhasilan perusahaan, yaitu memungkinkan perusahaan selalu menjadi yang pertama memperkenalkan produk baru, metode atau proses produk , dll sehingga perusahaan berpeluang mengembangkan usaha lebih dahulu dan memperoleh laba.  RD ada 3 macam, yaitu : 1. Penelitian produk, meliputi perbaikan produk yang sudah ada atau menciptakan produk baru 2. Penelitian proses, meliputi usaha-usaha perbaikan terhadap proses produksi yang dilaksanakan atau membuat proses baru, terutama dalam rangka menekan biaya, memelihara posisi persainagn dan tingkat laba 3. Penelitian service manajemen, meliputi dukungan kepada manajemen dalam rangka kemudahan mengambil keputusan, terutama terkait dengan perkembangan perusahaan, orhanisasi internal dan eksternal, dll. Mis, penggunaan PERT dan CPM (Chapter 15) dalam penciptaan ide dalam proses produksi atau pelaksanaan kegiatan operasional perusahaan
  38. 38. Penelitian dan pengembangan produk atau RD  Kegiatan RD yaitu melkukan penelitian untuk : 1. Mencari hubungan variable 2. Memperbaiki produk dan jasa 3. Menemukan penggunaan baru 4. Mengemabangkan berbagai produk dan jasa baru 5. Mengurangi biaya melalui perbaikan produksi dan jasa 6. Mengembangkan pengujian dan spesifikasi bagi operasi bahan yang dibeli 7. Menganalisa produk dan jasa pesaing 8. Menemukan penggunaan yang menguntungkan dari produk samping atau sisa bahan proses produksi
  39. 39. 5. Penelitian dan pengembangan produk atau RD Pengenalan Pertumbuhan Kejenuhan (kedewasaan) Penurunan RD Q Time TP1 TP2 PRODUCT LIFE CYCLE (PLC)
  40. 40. • Untuk memperbaiki proses produksi dan jasa perlu ditentukan urutan-urutan pekerjaan, jangka waktu yang diperlukan dan jalur kritis, sehingga diperoleh suatu proses produksi dan layanan yang optimal. Penelitian dan pengembangan produk atau RD
  41. 41. PRODUKTIFITAS INPUT PROSES TRANSPORMASI OUTPUT PRODUKTIF = Output / Input IPTEK Value Added
  42. 42. AIRBUS – A380
  43. 43. AIRBUS - A380
  44. 44. Airbus A380
  45. 45. R & D

