Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Eos - Efficient Private Delegation of zkSNARK provers

Apr. 14, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
zkStudyClub: HyperPlonk (Binyi Chen, Benedikt Bünz)
zkStudyClub: HyperPlonk (Binyi Chen, Benedikt Bünz)
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Diapo FO.pdf
ThierryM5
Password Security and Use of John the Ripper Tool
Neranjan Viduranga
論文紹介：Multimodal Learning with Transformers: A Survey
Toru Tamaki
Cloud Computing Presentation by Harivansh Yadav.pptx
VijayYadav444028
Service Catalogue Seminar
Guilherme918537
AI.docx
koushikichakraborty2
Amazon_SNS.pptx
AbhishekGodse
5 Benefits of Technology Scouting
Olivier Beaujean
1 of 48 Ad

Eos - Efficient Private Delegation of zkSNARK provers

Apr. 14, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

Succinct zero knowledge proofs (i.e. zkSNARKs) are powerful cryptographic tools that enable a prover to convince a verifier that a given statement is true without revealing any additional information. Unfortunately, existing systems for generating zkSNARKs are expensive, which limits the applications in which these proofs can be used.

This new work (presented by co-author Pratyush Mishra) achieves security against malicious workers without relying on heavyweight cryptographic tools. We implement and evaluate our delegation protocols for a state-of-the-art zkSNARK in a variety of computational and bandwidth settings, and demonstrate that our protocols
are concretely efficient. When compared to local proving, using our protocols to delegate proof generation from a recent smartphone (a) reduces end-to-end latency by up to 26×, (b) lowers the delegator’s active computation time by up to 1447×, and (c) enables proving up to 256× larger instances

https://www.usenix.org/system/files/sec23fall-prepub-492-chiesa.pdf

Succinct zero knowledge proofs (i.e. zkSNARKs) are powerful cryptographic tools that enable a prover to convince a verifier that a given statement is true without revealing any additional information. Unfortunately, existing systems for generating zkSNARKs are expensive, which limits the applications in which these proofs can be used.

This new work (presented by co-author Pratyush Mishra) achieves security against malicious workers without relying on heavyweight cryptographic tools. We implement and evaluate our delegation protocols for a state-of-the-art zkSNARK in a variety of computational and bandwidth settings, and demonstrate that our protocols
are concretely efficient. When compared to local proving, using our protocols to delegate proof generation from a recent smartphone (a) reduces end-to-end latency by up to 26×, (b) lowers the delegator’s active computation time by up to 1447×, and (c) enables proving up to 256× larger instances

https://www.usenix.org/system/files/sec23fall-prepub-492-chiesa.pdf

Technology
Advertisement

Recommended

zkStudyClub: HyperPlonk (Binyi Chen, Benedikt Bünz)
Alex Pruden
168 views
41 slides
Caulk: zkStudyClub: Caulk - Lookup Arguments in Sublinear Time (A. Zapico)
Alex Pruden
86 views
114 slides
zkStudyClub: Zero-Knowledge Proofs Security, in Practice [JP Aumasson, Taurus]
Alex Pruden
250 views
37 slides
zkStudyClub: PLONKUP & Reinforced Concrete [Luke Pearson, Joshua Fitzgerald, ...
Alex Pruden
735 views
48 slides
zkStudy Club: Subquadratic SNARGs in the Random Oracle Model
Alex Pruden
124 views
48 slides
ZK Study Club: Sumcheck Arguments and Their Applications
Alex Pruden
130 views
44 slides
Ecfft zk studyclub 9.9
Alex Pruden
168 views
23 slides
Quarks zk study-club
Alex Pruden
128 views
20 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Diapo FO.pdf
ThierryM5
0 views
Password Security and Use of John the Ripper Tool
Neranjan Viduranga
5 views
論文紹介：Multimodal Learning with Transformers: A Survey
Toru Tamaki
0 views
Cloud Computing Presentation by Harivansh Yadav.pptx
VijayYadav444028
0 views
Service Catalogue Seminar
Guilherme918537
0 views
AI.docx
koushikichakraborty2
0 views
Amazon_SNS.pptx
AbhishekGodse
0 views
5 Benefits of Technology Scouting
Olivier Beaujean
0 views
How to Merchandise Products in Drugstores Using Planograms.pptx
Anoop Ashok
0 views
論文紹介：DramaQA: Character-Centered Video Story Understanding with Hierarchical QA
Toru Tamaki
0 views
Magnetic_Resonance_(MR)_spectroscopy-1.pptx
VanshikaGarg76
0 views
IDOSR JSR 8(2) 105-115.Design and Implementation of an Industrial Heat Detect...
PUBLISHERJOURNAL
0 views
論文紹介：Transformers in Action: Weakly Supervised Action Segmentation
Toru Tamaki
0 views
A study on practical uses of common Network protocols
Neranjan Viduranga
4 views
Logistics.pdf
MohdAfaqueIsrafil
0 views
Lecture_Oct26.pptx
SylrizcinMarieManzo3
0 views
AI in Manufacturing - John.pdf
John Chang
0 views
The hourly network outage - Booking.com.pdf
SiteReliabilityEngin
0 views
DnA Power BI for Business Analytics
GustavoNazaro
0 views
Crafting Product Strategy Blueprint for Success by Atlassian PM.pdf
Product School
0 views
Diapo FO.pdf
ThierryM5
0 views
25 slides
Password Security and Use of John the Ripper Tool
Neranjan Viduranga
5 views
27 slides
論文紹介：Multimodal Learning with Transformers: A Survey
Toru Tamaki
0 views
22 slides
Cloud Computing Presentation by Harivansh Yadav.pptx
VijayYadav444028
0 views
8 slides
Service Catalogue Seminar
Guilherme918537
0 views
45 slides
AI.docx
koushikichakraborty2
0 views
2 slides

Featured (20)

signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.1k views
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.2k views
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.2k views
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.1k views
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.5k views
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
780 views
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
25.9k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.2k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.7k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.8k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.7k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.1k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.2k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.2k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.1k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.5k views
17 slides
Advertisement

Eos - Efficient Private Delegation of zkSNARK provers

  1. 1. EPFL, UC Berkeley EOS: Efficient Private Delegation of zkSNARK provers Alessandro Chiesa Ryan Lehmkuhl MIT Aleo, UPenn Pratyush Mishra Yinuo Zhang UC Berkeley
  2. 2. 2 zkSNARKs Õ(log(F)) O(1) F function x public input w private witness Prover F function x public input Veri fi er Õ(F) I know w s.t. F(x, w) = 1 Zero Knowledge: V learns nothing about w except that F(x, w) = 1 Succinctness: V runs in time much less than |F| [ ] Mic94, Groth10, GGPR13, Groth16… …, GWC19, CHMMVW20, …
  3. 3. Many applications of zk! 3 • Anonymous credentials [DFKP16] • Prove existence of security vulnerability [DARPA Sieve, OBW22] • Coercion-resistant voting [MACI] • … Private transactions Private Smart Contracts Decentralized multiplayer games
  4. 4. Problem: Proving is really slow 4 Hashing 10kB with SHA2 takes 140 seconds with Groth16, but takes just a few milliseconds “natively”
  5. 5. Potential Solution: Outsource Proving! 5 x public input w private witness π zkSNARK proof
  6. 6. Potential Solution: Outsource Proving 6 x public input w private witness π zkSNARK proof DIZK [WZCPS, Usenix ’18] Problem: This leaks secrets to the workers!
  7. 7. Delegation protocol Goal: Outsource Proving with Privacy 7 π zkSNARK proof x public input w private witness Goal 1: E ffi ciency The delegator’s work should be much less than proving Goal 2: Privacy The delegator’s witness should be hidden from the worker Problem: Can’t achieve this without heavyweight tools like FHE
  8. 8. Delegation protocol 8 x public input w private witness Goal: Outsource Proving with Threshold Privacy
  9. 9. Delegation protocol 9 x public input w private witness Goal: Outsource Proving with Threshold Privacy
  10. 10. Delegation protocol 10 π zkSNARK proof x public input w private witness Goal 1: E ffi ciency Goal 2: Privacy The delegator’s work should be much less than proving The delegator’s witness should be hidden from the workers, as long as at least 1 worker is honest Goal: Outsource Proving with Threshold Privacy
  11. 11. This work: Delegation for zkSNARK Provers 11 We show to delegate zkSNARK proving for systems based on Polynomial IOPs We show how to construct delegation schemes for: 1. the KZG and inner-product-argument polynomial commitment schemes, 2. the Marlin [CHMMVW20] PIOP, 3. Generically any zkSNARK combining these components We implemented and evaluated our protocols. TL; DR: delegating from a mobile phone is 26x faster than computing locally!
  12. 12. Starting point: MPC
  13. 13. What is MPC? 13 x1 x2 x3 A way for multiple parties to compute a function over their joint inputs in a privacy-preserving manner F F(x1, x2, x3)
  14. 14. Simple MPC Construction 14 Model of Computation × + = x1 x2 x3 Arithmetic circuits over fi nite fi eld Circuit Execution 1. Share inputs with additive secret sharing m sn = [[m]]n si = [[m]]i s1 = [[m]]1 Share Σ m 2. Evaluate circuit gate by gate: : Just add local shares! Add(x, y) : Triple-based, HE-based, etc (All require interaction!) Mul(x, y) [SPDZ]
  15. 15. MPC to compute SNARK Prover? 15 Delegation protocol π zkSNARK proof x public input w private witness MPC for C 𝖲 𝖭 𝖠 𝖱 𝖪 MPC is slow! For example, • Multiplications require interaction • Preprocessing requires heavy cryptography • Malicious security requires at least 2x overhead Circuit for SNARK is large! For example, • Need to support fi eld ops, group ops, RO calls • Need to support large MSMs and FFTs
  16. 16. Ef fi cient Circuits for zkSNARK Provers
  17. 17. V(vk, 𝕩 ) P(pk, 𝕩 , 𝕨 ) PIOP. P ROVER PIOP. V ERIFIER p1 r1 … PC.COMMIT QUERY PC.OPEN pt rt PC.COMMIT cm1 cmt DECISION (π, [v]) PC.CHECK 17 Q Recap: PIOPs + PC Schemes → SNARK + Fiat—Shamir to get non-interactivity
  18. 18. What operations does SNARK prover perform? 18 P(pk, 𝕩 , 𝕨 ) PIOP. P ROVER p1 r1 … PC.COMMIT QUERY PC.OPEN pt rt PC.COMMIT cm1 cmt (π 𝖯 𝖢 , [v]) Q ρ ρ PIOP over requires arithmetic. Hence, circuit should natively support operations. 𝔽 r 𝔽 r 𝔽 r Popular PC schemes require EC ops, which involve ops for . 𝔽 q 𝔽 q ≠ 𝔽 r Even if we instantiate RO with MPC/ SNARK-friendly hashes, this still require tons of multiplications
  19. 19. 19 Problem 1: Multiple kinds of operations Problem 2: Lots of operations
  20. 20. Solution: generalize circuit! 20 Model of Computation ρ + 𝔽 × 𝔾 x1 x2 x3 New gates for addition, -(scalar) multiplication, RO calls 𝔾𝔾 Circuit Execution Key insight: additive sharing is linear! 2. Evaluate circuit gate by gate: , : as before Add 𝔽 (x, y) Mul 𝔽 (x, y) [Smart-Alaoui 2019] [Ozdemir-Boneh 2022] : locally add shares of Add 𝔾 (X, Y) X, Y : scalar-multiply by share of Mul 𝔾 (x, Y) Y x (assumes is public) Y : coming up! ρ(x) M ∈ 𝔾 Sn ∈ 𝔾 Si ∈ 𝔾 S1 ∈ 𝔾 Share Σ M
  21. 21. 21 Problem 1: Multiple kinds of operations Problem 2: Lots of operations!
  22. 22. Ef fi cient Circuits for PIOP Provers 22 Evaluate over subgroup p Divide by vanishing poly p Multiply by public scalar p Multiply two polynomials Require only addition gates Local computation ~ as ef fi cient as plaintext prover ⟹ PIOP.PROVER Interpolate polynomial Add two polynomials FFT (linear) IFFT (linear) Pointwise mul (depth-1)
  23. 23. Ef fi cient Circuits for PC Schemes 23 1. Parse as 2. Let the coe ffi cients of be 3. Output (like standard KZG!) KZG.Commit( 𝗌 𝗋 𝗌 , [[p]]) : 𝗌 𝗋 𝗌 {G, βG, …, βd G} [[p]] (a0, a1, …, ad−1) [[cm]] := d−1 ∑ i=0 ai ⋅ βi G 1. Compute share of witness poly 2. Output KZG.Open( 𝗌 𝗋 𝗌 , [[p]], z) : [[w(X)]] := [[p(X)]] − [[p(z)]] X − z [[π]] := KZG.Commit( 𝗌 𝗋 𝗌 , [[w]]) Complexity is same as standard KZG + no interaction! Similar techniques in [KZGM21, OB22]
  24. 24. Delegation protocol Progress so far 24 π zkSNARK proof x public input w private witness MPC for C 𝖲 𝖭 𝖠 𝖱 𝖪 MPC is slow! For example, • Multiplications require interaction • Preprocessing requires heavy cryptography • Malicious security requires at least 2x overhead Designed e ffi cient ! But so far only as e ffi cient as prior work [KZGM21, OB22] Can we do better? C 𝖲 𝖭 𝖠 𝖱 𝖪
  25. 25. Tailored MPC for zkSNARK Provers
  26. 26. How to Improve MPC? 26 Opportunity 1: Asymmetric Threat Model Opportunity 2: Error-resilient nature of C 𝖲 𝖭 𝖠 𝖱 𝖪 Delegation protocol Delegator is always honest! If SNARK prover has a non-trivial deviation from honest algorithm, soundness guarantees of zkSNARK will ensure the proof is invalid Can we use this to get cheaper security against malicious workers?
  27. 27. Taking advantage of asymmetric threat model
  28. 28. Protocols for multiplication gates 28 [[x]]B, [[y]]B [[x]]A, [[y]]A [[z]]B = [[xy]]B [[z]]A = [[xy]]A Example 1: Protocols with Preprocessing Offline 𝗉 𝗋 𝖾 𝗉 𝗋 𝗈 𝖼 B 𝗉 𝗋 𝖾 𝗉 𝗋 𝗈 𝖼 A Online 𝗉 𝗋 𝖾 𝗉 𝗋 𝗈 𝖼 B 𝗉 𝗋 𝖾 𝗉 𝗋 𝗈 𝖼 A [[x]]A, [[y]]A [[x]]B, [[y]]B Preprocessing protocol Online protocol Can require heavy crypto!
  29. 29. Protocols for multiplication gates 29 [[x]]B, [[y]]B [[x]]A, [[y]]A [[z]]B = [[xy]]B [[z]]A = [[xy]]A Example 1: Protocols with Preprocessing Offline 𝗉 𝗋 𝖾 𝗉 𝗋 𝗈 𝖼 B 𝗉 𝗋 𝖾 𝗉 𝗋 𝗈 𝖼 A Online 𝗉 𝗋 𝖾 𝗉 𝗋 𝗈 𝖼 B 𝗉 𝗋 𝖾 𝗉 𝗋 𝗈 𝖼 A [[x]]A, [[y]]A [[x]]B, [[y]]B Online protocol Usually just secret sharing!
  30. 30. Protocols for multiplication gates 30 [[x]]B, [[y]]B [[x]]A, [[y]]A [[z]]B = [[xy]]B [[z]]A = [[xy]]A Example 2: Delegator performs multiplication Online [[x]]B, [[y]]B [[x]]A, [[y]]A
  31. 31. Protocols for multiplication gates 31 [[z]]B = [[xy]]B [[z]]A = [[xy]]A Example 2: Delegator performs multiplication Online y = [[y]]A + [[y]]B x = [[x]]A + [[x]]B z = xy [[x]]B, [[y]]B [[x]]A, [[y]]A
  32. 32. Protocols for multiplication gates 32 [[z]]B = [[xy]]B [[z]]A = [[xy]]A Example 2: Delegator performs multiplication Online y = [[y]]A + [[y]]B x = [[x]]A + [[x]]B z = xy [[z]]B [[z]]A [[x]]B, [[y]]B [[x]]A, [[y]]A
  33. 33. Protocols for RO gates 33 Delegator performs RO call [[x]]B [[x]]A
  34. 34. Protocols for RO gates 34 Delegator performs RO call x = [[x]]A + [[x]]B z = ρ(x)
  35. 35. Protocols for RO gates 35 Delegator performs RO call z z x = [[x]]A + [[x]]B z = ρ(x) No hashes in MPC!
  36. 36. Taking advantage of the threat model
  37. 37. Malicious security 37 MPC generally has high overhead for malicious security For example, SPDZ uses algebraic MACs, which doubles the amount of communication and computation. This is re fl ected in the protocol of [OB22], which incurs at least a 2x overhead compared to local proving. Can we do better?
  38. 38. Intuition: GMW Compiler 38 ZKP for correct computation of each message x1 x2 x3 F(x1, x2, x3) Semi-honest Secure + Privacy (but not correctness) against malicious Adv x1 x2 x3 F(x1, x2, x3) Malicious Secure: Privacy and correctness against malicious Adv Expensive!
  39. 39. Idea: The computation is itself a ZKP! 39 Delegation MPC 𝖵 𝖾 𝗋 𝗂 𝖿 𝗒 ( 𝗏 𝗄 , x, π) ? = 1 Privacy: Guaranteed by base semi-honest protocol. Correctness: If adversary deviates in non-trivially, then end proof will fail to verify
  40. 40. Selective Failure Attacks 40 Delegation MPC 𝖵 𝖾 𝗋 𝗂 𝖿 𝗒 ( 𝗏 𝗄 , x, π) ? = 1 This idea as is does not work! Malicious worker can malleate its messages in a way so that the fi nal proof fails only sometimes. This can leak information about witness!
  41. 41. Our Approach: Consistency Checkers 41 Delegation MPC 𝖵 𝖾 𝗋 𝗂 𝖿 𝗒 ( 𝗏 𝗄 , x, π) ? = 1 Introduce additional cheap checks that enforce that workers are using the provided witness, and not a malleated one 𝖢 𝗁 𝖾 𝖼 𝗄 ( 𝗏 𝗄 , x, π′ ￼ ) ? = 1
  42. 42. Our Approach: Consistency Checkers 42 Delegation MPC 𝖵 𝖾 𝗋 𝗂 𝖿 𝗒 ( 𝗏 𝗄 , x, π) ? = 1 Consistency checker for Marlin: additional query to witness polynomial + linear amount of delegator work Introduce additional cheap checks that enforce that workers are using the provided witness, and not a malleated one 𝖢 𝗁 𝖾 𝖼 𝗄 ( 𝗏 𝗄 , x, π′ ￼ ) ? = 1
  43. 43. Our Overall: Consistency Checkers 43 Delegation MPC 𝖵 𝖾 𝗋 𝗂 𝖿 𝗒 ( 𝗏 𝗄 , x, π) ? = 1 Consistency checker for Marlin: additional query to witness polynomial + linear amount of delegator work Introduce additional cheap checks that enforce that workers are using the provided witness, and not a malleated one 𝖢 𝗁 𝖾 𝖼 𝗄 ( 𝗏 𝗄 , x, π′ ￼ ) ? = 1
  44. 44. 44 But does all of this result in concrete performance improvements?
  45. 45. Tons more optimizations! 45 Crypto: • No heavyweight malicious security techniques • Avoiding MPC for witness-independent part of zkSNARK • Multiplication triple generation at delegator • Novel security-ef fi ciency trade-offs Systems: • Better parallelization for high-core machines • Eager memory reclamation in AHP prover
  46. 46. Implementation 46 We implemented our protocols in a Rust library in the arkworks ecosystem. Our library constructs delegation protocols for any PIOP-based SNARKs given circuits for the PIOP prover and PC scheme. Additionally, we implement circuits for the 1. KZG polynomial commitment scheme, and 2. Marlin [CHMMVW20] PIOP This gives us a delegation protocol for the Marlin zkSNARK.
  47. 47. Evaluation 47 Speedup Increase in Provable R1CS Size Speedup over [OB22] Laptop w/ gigabit internet 9x 256x 6x Laptop w/ standard home internet 6x 256x — Phone w/ standard home internet 26x 256x —
  48. 48. Thank You! 48 Code coming soon to an arkworks repository near you! Paper: www.usenix.org/conference/usenixsecurity23/presentation/chiesa (Also coming soon to ePrint)

×