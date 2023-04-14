Eos - Efficient Private Delegation of zkSNARK provers

Succinct zero knowledge proofs (i.e. zkSNARKs) are powerful cryptographic tools that enable a prover to convince a verifier that a given statement is true without revealing any additional information. Unfortunately, existing systems for generating zkSNARKs are expensive, which limits the applications in which these proofs can be used.



This new work (presented by co-author Pratyush Mishra) achieves security against malicious workers without relying on heavyweight cryptographic tools. We implement and evaluate our delegation protocols for a state-of-the-art zkSNARK in a variety of computational and bandwidth settings, and demonstrate that our protocols

are concretely efficient. When compared to local proving, using our protocols to delegate proof generation from a recent smartphone (a) reduces end-to-end latency by up to 26×, (b) lowers the delegator’s active computation time by up to 1447×, and (c) enables proving up to 256× larger instances



https://www.usenix.org/system/files/sec23fall-prepub-492-chiesa.pdf