Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Quarks zk study-club
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
58 views
May. 14, 2021

Quarks zk study-club

Talk accompanying zkStudyClub 5/13/21 about QUARKs, or quadruply-efficient zkSNARKs

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×