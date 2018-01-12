U Forge appcenter - Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED FUJITSU Software UForge AppCenter 3.7 Introduction Fujitsu Limited January 2017 0
Hybrid IT Challenges Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED1
Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED Hybrid IT Challenges Networking Single Pane of Glass for Monitoring and Management % Applic...
Hybrid Cloud Application Delivery Challenges Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED Self Service + Automation Compute Network Stor...
Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED You cannot harness the full agility of hybrid IT without fully automated, self-service appl...
Product Overview Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED5
UForge AppCenter Value Proposition Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED Business Benefits IT Priority UForge Use Case UForge Res...
Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED Unique modeling techniques allow repeatable application delivery across hybrid IT. Any app ...
Unique Core Technology: Modeling Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED Model Repositories and Software Components  Repository of...
Features & Benefits Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED9
Application Templating & Collaboration Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED  Integrated suite of tools  Multi-OS (Linux, Windo...
Application Migration Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED  Linux & Windows  Live server scan, analysis & reporting  Simple l...
Core Services Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED Application Center Portal Machine Image Factory Workload Migration Template G...
Benefits Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED  30X – 50X faster application release cycles for increased agility  ‘Assemble on...
Use Cases Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED14
Use Case: Application Templating  Manual assembly and maintenance  Re-build from scratch for every cloud  Opaque softwa...
Use Case: Application Migration Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED Vs Manual or P2V tooling  Black box ‘lift and shift’ migr...
Use Case: Application Release Automation Copyright 2017 FUJITSU LIMITED Cloud and Datacenters Collaborative Workspace  Fr...
Cloud Tool Migration for Cloud Solution

