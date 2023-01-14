The opportunistic mechanism is one of the most interesting inventions of mobile ad-hoc networks

(MANET) Communication techniques that are allowed to communicate the Internet of Things (IoT)

devices to each other. The opportunistic MANET is a particular kind of sparsely, unconnected

MANET that uses occasional interaction possibilities between nodes for information transmission.

The author investigates opportunistic MANET for next- generation Android IoT networking,

wherein the mobile devices randomly travel around a planar area autonomously. Importantly,

opportunistic routing became an effective approach to get better performance although connections

have been broken. Each device that tries to start that is nearer to its target to join in transmitting

the packets has been made possible by the opportunistic MANET. Although there are several

communication barriers throughout this particular framework. The author of this manuscript

introduced the opportunistic MANET network to communicate among IoT devices on the Internet.

The purpose of this study is to highlight the opportunities to transfer information among IoT nodes

using a peer-to-peer platform without a central controller in a disconnected MANET network.