Top 5 ISP License Consultants in India

Jan. 23, 2022
Business

Looking for the Best ISP Consultants in India? Get Reliable and Affordable ISP License Registration Consultancy Services with List of Top 5 ISP License Consultants in India

#isplicense #vnolicense #ispconsultants #ispconsultant #ispindia #getlicense #india #delhi #consultants

Top 5 ISP License Consultants in India

  1. 1. Top 5 ISP License Consultants in India Looking for the Best ISP Consultants in India? Get Reliable and Affordable ISP License Registration Consultancy Services with List of Top 5 ISP License Consultants in India
  2. 2. What is ISP license? • The Government of India has allowed Private Sector’s Company to apply for Internet Service Provider (ISP) License to start their own ISP Business. This license is commonly known as Unified License (UL). Private Sector Company’s can apply for ISP license for different areas under Unified License. • It is mandatory for Company to have UL ISP for providing ISP services for a certain area. Validity for this license is 20 years.
  3. 3. Why do you need an ISP license? • Issuing Authority – Department of Telecommunication Delhi. • This license is needed for running Internet services or Data services in India. • You can provide internet services like Leased Line/Broadband /VOIP /IP TV etc.
  4. 4. How to Apply for an ISP License? • To apply an ISP license in India, you need a registered company under the Companies Act, 2013. Registration SEVA can also help you in getting the Company registered. Company can be a Private Limited Company or Public Limited Company. It is mandatory that in MOA it should mention Internet Service Provider (ISP) as a service.
  5. 5. Categories of ISP License • Select the category in which you want to apply for the UL ISP License, opt between A, B or C category. The three different categories of VNO ISP license in India are bifurcated by Dot. • Country is divided into 24 Service Areas consisting of 20 Telecom Circle Service and 4 Metro Service Areas for Category "B" 322 Secondary Switching Areas for Category "C" UL ISP license is cheapest for class C.
  6. 6. ISP license - 3 Categories • Category A – All India Level - (National Area). This license is for Pan India operations. • Category B – State Level (Telecom Circle /Metro circle) - Class B license is issued for a total of 20 major states or any of the following Metro Cities – Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.
  7. 7. ISP license - 3 Categories • Category C – SSA (Secondary Switching Area) - This license is for only a particular secondary switching area. A secondary switching area is a government defined territory which could comprise of several small villages, towns or even districts. A class C license holder will have access to any 1 particular SSA only, unless he applies for multiple authorizations under one unified License.
  8. 8. ISP Consultant Benefits • ISP consultancy ensure that all parameters are fulfilled for successful approval of license. • ISP consultancy saves time and effort, avoiding any issue which can be raised by the department due to incomplete submission or information, non-compliance, incomplete documents etc.
  9. 9. Infinity Consultants • Infinity Consultants offer Reliable and Affordable ISP/ VNO/ ACCESS/ DOT OSP/ IP One Services in India. Infinity Consultants provide best time-bound professional services. • Address: 1/5599, Street Number 14, Balbir Nagar Extension, Shahdara, Delhi, 110032 • Phone: 9999312191 • Website: https://infinityconsultants.in
  10. 10. OM Wireless Solutions • Om Wireless Solutions LLP, Delhi is Top Service Provider of ISP License Consultant - ISP Internet Consultant Service, ISP Consultant. • Address: 145/1B Jammu Street Closed, Maujpur, Delhi-110053, Delhi, 110053 • Phone: 9582001684 • Website: https://www.omwirelesssolutions.co.in
  11. 11. Muft Internet Consultants • Muft Internet - Start your own WISP business, apply for an ISP license, get WiFi hotspot software, sell or buy bandwidth - Muft Internet network of ISP consultants can help you. • Address: 4th Floor, A Federation House, 24/30 Anandlilal, Opp Metro Cinemas, 6, Sitaram Podar Marg, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400002 • Website: https://muftinternet.com
  12. 12. Registrationwala Consultants • Registrationwala Consultants provide services for UL VNO License, IP1 License, ISP License, RNI Registration and lot more. • Address: KD-137 Ground Floor, Pitam Pura, New Delhi, Delhi 110034 • Phone: 8882580580 • Website: https://www.registrationwala.com
  13. 13. OSP Consultants India • Osp Consultants India - India's leading ISP Consultant offers professional time bound ISP License services in Delhi NCR. • Address: E – 1070 Ground Floor, Saraswati Vihar, Pitam Pura, New Delhi, Delhi 110034 • Phone: 9810602899 • Website: https://ospconsultants.com
  14. 14. Choose the Right ISP Consultant! • Don’t fall into Free Consultation Trap. Don’t trust blindly. • Find out if they have an office. Visit their office, meet in person before making a decision. Make sure, their business is legitimate! • Find out if the ISP consultancy business is registered company. If not registered, walk away, period. • Avoid, random, work from home, smooth talking, self proclaimed honest ISP consultants selling licenses for lowest prices!
  15. 15. Thank You! Presentation & Marketing by Digital Marketing Services India https://digitalmarketingservicesindia.in/ How to get an ISP License in India? QsAns – Ask Questions or Give Answers https://qsans.com/question/how-to-get-an-isp- license-in-india/ #isp #license #registration #consultants #india

