An Innovative & Creative Problem Solver Approach to Selling in the Medical Device Space

Jan. 17, 2022
Business

Are you currently in sales, or involved in a business that depends on strong sales results? What about the extremely competitive world of medical device sales? What are some of the top challenges your customers face and how do you approach understanding what’s most important to them?

Join Steve Goldstein, Sales Success Coach, Motivational Speaker and Medical Device Sales Leader from Gold Selling LLC., to discover critical strategies and approaches you can take to engage your customers, achieve greater sales success, and become both an indispensable resource and a trusted partner.

By the end of this webinar, you will feel galvanized after learning:

• How health care workers are most challenged and where they need the most help
• Best practices for engaging your customers and making yourself stand out
• Simple strategies to become more memorable to your customer, thus maximizing your sales success

Who is Steve Goldstein and what are his credentials?

• Former VP, Sales for $15 Billion Medical Supply Company
• Coached over 2000 sales reps worldwide
• Toastmasters Champion
• Dale Carnegie Sales Coach/Human Relations Award Winner
• National Speakers Association Academy Graduate

An Innovative & Creative Problem Solver Approach to Selling in the Medical Device Space

  1. 1. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 5 What was your childhood dream job?
  2. 2. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 6 Your Current Job… Something You Love? (Passion) Something You Excel At? (Skill) Something that helps others (Value) Why was it your dream? What did you love about it?
  3. 3. Who are the End users of the Med Devices You sell? How has their world changed? @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 7
  4. 4. Common Healthcare Challenges @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 8 • Overworked and exhausted Staff • Shortage of key clinical roles: Nursing, Respiratory Therapists • Backorders due to Supply Chain challenges • Financial Challenges • Patient Safety and Quality Suffering
  5. 5. The Sales Pitch: What approach do you take? How are YOU adapting???? Customer Centric! We heard it but what is your approach? @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 9
  6. 6. We are Talking Too Much! @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 10 Let’s Stop Pitching & Just Keep it Simple!
  7. 7. What my Customers are Saying…. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 11 “I’VE NEVER BEEN THIS EXHAUSTED IN MY LIFE” “WE HAVE AN AWFUL SHORTAGE-WE ARE BEGGING PEOPLE” “WE ARE SEEING A LOT OF PEOPLE DIE-MORE THAN EVER” Nurse-to-patient Ratio Ideal: 1 Nurse….6 patients Now: 1 Nurse….10-15 patients RT-to-patient Ratio Ideal: 1 RT….6-10 Vents Now: 1 RT….25-30 Vents
  8. 8. “Be Ready with 2 Great Open-Ended Questions 2 Get Your Customer Emotional!” Definition: Questions that require more than one word answers. Opposite of a closed-ended question (Ex: Yes or No) Examples of Open-ended questions: Source: yourdictionary.com “HOW DOES THIS MAKE YOU FEEL?” “WHAT IS THE IMPACT ON YOUR BUSINESS?” @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 12 “Boss Example”
  9. 9. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 13 Getting your Customer Emotional? Robert Plutchik's 8 Core Emotions & Wheel of Emotions Theory JOY TRUST ANTICIPATION SURPRISE SADNESS FEAR ANGER DISGUST
  10. 10. Why would the customer even consider BUYING FROM YOU? There has to be a REASON & they have to get EMOTIONAL about it! Ex: • Upset about Pricing • Disappointing Service @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 14
  11. 11. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 15 “STAND OUT ON LINKEDIN AS A VALUABLE RESOURCE” “The world’s largest professional network on the internet” Source: https://www.linkedin.com/help/linkedin/answer/111663/what-is-linkedin-and-how-can-i-use-it-?lang=en
  12. 12. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 16 How do YOU use LinkedIn? How are YOU Standing Out? • How do you use it? (Connecting to build your network) • What is your messaging when you try to connect? • What are you posting/How often are you posting? • What is the goal of your post? • What content/value are you bringing to your target audience/champions? • What Interests do they have and how are you relating to them? (Influencers, Companies, Groups, Schools) Real Life Example: (Selling Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices) • Children’s Hospital Decision-maker not responding to communications • Took sincere interest in her initiatives, interests, posts • Shared content and thought-provoking comments (Groups) • Earned appt. to learn how I can bring value and Business Review
  13. 13. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 17 Life Lessons: Why are you on this Webinar?
  14. 14. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 18 Poll Question #1 1)Which of the following do you find to be the most frightening? A.Spiders B.Airplane Turbulence C.Selling D.Scary Movies
  15. 15. a reason or argument offered in disagreeme nt, opposition, refusal, or disapproval. Source: dictionary.com @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 19
  16. 16. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 20 “COMBAT YOUR OBJECTIONS… IN ADVANCE”
  17. 17. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 21
  18. 18. COMBAT OBJECTIONS IN ADVANCE TO HELP YOUR CUSTOMERS FEEL MORE… RECEPTIVE & COMFORTABLE! @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 22
  19. 19. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 23 Why is your Glove White? I Like Green! Your Glove is irritating my Hands! Your Glove does not fit my Hands! CHALLENGE: Write down the TOP 3 OBJECTIONS You May Hear… How would you Combat them in Advance?
  20. 20. WELCOME TO OUR HOME… We hope OUR HOME may become YOUR HOME! @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 24
  21. 21. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 25 WHO IS YOUR CUSTOMER? WHERE ARE THEY FROM?
  22. 22. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 26 A DIFFERENT COUNTRY!
  23. 23. WHAT IS A CHAMELEON? @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 27 WHY DO I CHANGE COLORS?
  24. 24. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 28 Poll Question #2 2) What are the primary elements of personal communication by %? (Source: Albert Mehrabian’s Rule of Personal Communication) A. Spoken Words (55%) Voice/Tone (38%), Body Language (7%) B. Spoken Words (38%) Voice/Tone (7%), Body Language (55%) C. Spoken Words (7%) Voice/Tone (38%), Body Language (55%) D. Spoken Words (7%) Voice/Tone (55%), Body Language (38%)
  25. 25. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 29 Dr. Albert Mehrabian’s 7-38-55% Rule
  26. 26. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 30 “BE ADAPTABLE TO CONNECT WITH YOUR AUDIENCE!” LISTEN AND READ BODY LANGUAGE! !d
  27. 27. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 31
  28. 28. @2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 32 What about Body Language and EQ?
  29. 29. © 2021 Gold Selling Success, LLC 33 Q & A By Steve Goldstein goldsellingsuccess@gmail.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/stevergoldstein/ 847-840-8012

