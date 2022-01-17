Are you currently in sales, or involved in a business that depends on strong sales results? What about the extremely competitive world of medical device sales? What are some of the top challenges your customers face and how do you approach understanding what’s most important to them?



Join Steve Goldstein, Sales Success Coach, Motivational Speaker and Medical Device Sales Leader from Gold Selling LLC., to discover critical strategies and approaches you can take to engage your customers, achieve greater sales success, and become both an indispensable resource and a trusted partner.



By the end of this webinar, you will feel galvanized after learning:



• How health care workers are most challenged and where they need the most help

• Best practices for engaging your customers and making yourself stand out

• Simple strategies to become more memorable to your customer, thus maximizing your sales success



Who is Steve Goldstein and what are his credentials?



• Former VP, Sales for $15 Billion Medical Supply Company

• Coached over 2000 sales reps worldwide

• Toastmasters Champion

• Dale Carnegie Sales Coach/Human Relations Award Winner

• National Speakers Association Academy Graduate