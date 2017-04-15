Another test

U.S. Mobile Gaming Trends: 2016 March 2017 Joseph Kim, Chief Product Officer, SEGA NetworksV1.0
OUTLINE Section Slides Outline 1 – 2 Who We Are 3 Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 – 8 Market Overview 9 – 22 Strategy 23...
OUTLINE Section Slides RPG 41 – 46 Simulation 47 – 52 Other 53 – 58 Action 59 – 64 Sports 65 – 70 Racing 71 – 76 Shooting ...
WHO WE ARE Joseph Kim is the Chief Product Officer at SEGA Networks. Joseph has worked in the mobile gaming industry since...
THANKS SEGA Networks • SEGA Networks alumni Ryan Lubinski and Filip Vrnak for creating the original versions of this marke...
METHODOLOGY • All revenue and download data used in this report was pulled from Sensor Tower estimates. • Revenue figures ...
Executive Summary 6
Executive Summary 1. Data Source – This report utilizes download and revenue estimate data from from Sensor Tower. 2. Cont...
Market Overview 8
0 $100M $200M $300M $400M $500M $600M $700M Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Strategy Casino Puzzle RPG Sim...
Revenue and Downloads by Month during Jan ’16 – Dec ’16 (US Only) • Monthly downloads increased by 44%, from 80M in Nov ’1...
Revenue Share by Genre During Jan ’16 – Dec ’16 • In July ‘16 Pokemon GO launched immediately gaining almost 16% of the ma...
0 500000000 1E+09 1.5E+09 2E+09 2.5E+09 3E+09 3.5E+09 iOS Google 2016 Revenue Revenue by Platform (US, 2016) • According t...
iOS Revenue by Device (iOS Only - US, 2016) • In 2016, iPad generated roughly $2.2B in revenue (within our scope of qualif...
Revenue by Release Year: 2014 - 2016 • Overall: 2016 Release Year revenue accounted for 14% of 2016 full year revenue comp...
Top 10 2016 Releases 15 Rank Game Revenue Downloads Release Date 1 Clash Royale $277.1M 19.1M 2/16 2 Pokemon GO $270.2M 42...
2016 Revenue Share by Publisher (US only) • MZ pushed to first place with contribution from Mobile Strike (launched in lat...
2016 Revenue by Publisher – Top 10 (US only) Rank Publisher Revenue 1 MZ $917.5M 2 Supercell $809.2M 3 King $623.4M 4 Play...
- 50,000,000 100,000,000 150,000,000 200,000,000 250,000,000 300,000,000 350,000,000 400,000,000 450,000,000 Jan Feb Mar A...
12% 28% 31% 28% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 2016 Revenue 26% 37% 24% 13% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80...
0 $5M $10M $15M $20M $25M $30M $35M $40M $45M 1 26 51 76 101 126 151 176 201 Average Monthly Revenue During Jan ’16 – Dec ...
Strategy Genre 21 Back to Table of Contents
0 50000000 100000000 150000000 200000000 250000000 0 50000000 100000000 150000000 200000000 250000000 Jan Feb Mar Apr May ...
23 Genre Revenue Jan ’16 – Dec ’16 Titles Matching Selection Criteria by Quarter Genre Dashboard – Strategy (2 / 5) 0 $50M...
0 $422.8M $614.4M $212.0M $527.9M $355.6M 0 $200M $400M $600M $800M 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2016RevbyReleaseYearSub-...
$431.3M $96.5M $277.1M $399.0M $414.2M $518.5M - 200,000,000 400,000,000 600,000,000 47 Other Titles Clash of Kings Clash ...
Clash Royale Lords Mobile King of Avalon War and Order Transformers: Earth Wars Publisher Supercell IGG.com FunPlus Uqsoft...
Casino Genre 27 Back to Table of Contents
- 20,000,000 40,000,000 60,000,000 80,000,000 100,000,000 120,000,000 - 20,000,000 40,000,000 60,000,000 80,000,000 100,00...
29 Genre Revenue Jan ’16 – Dec ’16 Titles Matching Selection Criteria by Quarter Genre Dashboard – Casino (2 / 5) 0 $20M $...
2016RevbyReleaseYear $146.3M $363.1M $256.9M $166.3M $152.0M $34.2M 0 $100M $200M $300M $400M 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 201...
$6.3M $18.1M $62.8M $92.7M $956.7M 0 $500M $1,000M Other Bingo Poker Integrated Slots $639.2M $78.2M $78.4M $98.0M $117.9M...
Willy Wonka Slots POP! Slots Hot Shot Slots Hot Vegas Slots Deluxe Slots Publisher Zynga PlayStudios Scientific Games Inte...
Puzzle Genre 33 Back to Table of Contents
0 20000000 40000000 60000000 80000000 100000000 0 20000000 40000000 60000000 80000000 100000000 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Ju...
35 Genre Revenue Jan ’16 – Dec ’16 Titles Matching Selection Criteria by Quarter Genre Dashboard – Puzzle (2 / 5) 0 $20M $...
2016RevbyReleaseYear $4.8M $280.9M $95.1M $392.8M $227.2M $42.7M 0 $100M $200M $300M $400M 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 S...
$573.1M $78.2M $78.4M $98.0M $117.9M $124.8M - 200,000,000 400,000,000 600,000,000 48 Other Titles Cookie Jam Toy Blast Ca...
Farm Heroes Super Saga Genies & Gems Wizard of Oz: Magic Match Disney Emoji Blitz Mahjong Treasure Quest Publisher King Ja...
RPG Genre 39 Back to Table of Contents
0 10000000 20000000 30000000 40000000 50000000 60000000 0 10000000 20000000 30000000 40000000 50000000 60000000 Jan Feb Ma...
41 Genre Revenue Jan ’16 – Dec ’16 Titles Matching Selection Criteria by Quarter Genre Dashboard – RPG (2 / 5) 0 $10M $20M...
2016RevbyReleaseYear $10.9M $27.7M $43.9M $157.6M $280.6M $40.9M 0 $100M $200M $300M 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Sub-gen...
$12.9M $13.5M $24.5M $41.7M $48.7M $74.9M $83.0M $319.9M 0 $100M $200M $300M $400M Text Auto Gen ARPG Puzzle Tactics Activ...
Star Trek Timelines BLEACH Brave Souls 阴阳师-网易和风 匠心巨制 HIT – Heroes of Incredible Tales Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Bla...
Simulation Genre 45 Back to Table of Contents
0 5000000 10000000 15000000 20000000 25000000 30000000 35000000 40000000 45000000 50000000 0 5000000 10000000 15000000 200...
47 Genre Revenue Jan ’16 – Dec ’16 Titles Matching Selection Criteria by Quarter Genre Dashboard – Simulation (2 / 5) 0 $5...
2016RevbyReleaseYear $88.1M $97.6M $89.5M $100.3M $45.6M $53.5M 0 $50M $100M 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Sub-genreRevenu...
$3.8M $8.0M $19.8M $24.8M $54.9M $57.3M $85.9M $100.2M $119.9M 0 $50M $100M Idle Avatar General Sim Pet Creative SB Manage...
MARVEL Avengers Academy Disney Magic Kingdoms Kendall and Kylie World Chef Gordon Ramsay DASH Publisher Jam City Gameloft ...
Other Genre 51 Back to Table of Contents
0 10000000 20000000 30000000 40000000 50000000 60000000 70000000 80000000 90000000 0 10000000 20000000 30000000 40000000 5...
53 Genre Revenue Jan ’16 – Dec ’16 Titles Matching Selection Criteria by Quarter Genre Dashboard – Other (2 / 5) 0 $10M $2...
2016RevbyReleaseYear $7.8M $6.6M $11.3M $20.0M 0 $276.2M 0 $100M $200M 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Sub-genreRevenue2016 ...
$3.3M $7.1M $7.8M $33.4M $270.3M 0 $100M $200M Other Quiz Dice Card Location $17.2M $6.6M $7.8M $8.9M $11.1M $270.3M - 100...
Pokemon GO Wheel of Fortune Free Play Gin Rummy Plus Shuffle Cats Publisher Niantic, Inc. Scopely Peak Games King Grossing...
Action Genre 57 Back to Table of Contents
0 5000000 10000000 15000000 20000000 25000000 30000000 35000000 0 5000000 10000000 15000000 20000000 25000000 30000000 350...
59 Genre Revenue Jan ’16 – Dec ’16 Titles Matching Selection Criteria by Quarter Genre Dashboard – Action (2 / 5) 0 $5M $1...
2016RevbyReleaseYear 0 $9.1M $22.0M $118.4M $16.0M $21.3M 0 $50M $100M $150M 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Sub-genreRevenu...
$2.8M $8.1M $8.1M $16.0M $18.3M $131.4M 0 $50M $100M $150M .io General Action Runner MOBA Platformer Fighting $36.2M $7.7M...
Super Mario RUN Hungry Shark World Disney Crossy Road Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Publisher Nintendo Ubisoft Disney Moonton ...
Sports Genre 63 Back to Table of Contents
0 5000000 10000000 15000000 20000000 25000000 0 5000000 10000000 15000000 20000000 25000000 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Au...
65 Genre Revenue Jan ’16 – Dec ’16 Titles Matching Selection Criteria by Quarter Genre Dashboard – Sports (2 / 5) 0 $5M $1...
2016RevbyReleaseYear 0 0 $54.0M $74.1M $4.7M $27.2M 0 $20M $40M $60M $80M 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Sub-genreRevenue20...
0 $161.7M 0 $50M $100M $150M $200M Sim Action $20.6M $3.9M $10.1M $13.0M $43.2M $71.0M - 20,000,00040,000,00060,000,00080,...
Tap Sports Baseball 2016 NBA LIVE Mobile Basketball FIFA Mobile Soccer NBA 2K17 Archery King Publisher Glu Games EA EA 2K ...
Racing Genre 69 Back to Table of Contents
0 2000000 4000000 6000000 8000000 10000000 12000000 0 2000000 4000000 6000000 8000000 10000000 12000000 Jan Feb Mar Apr Ma...
71 Genre Revenue Jan ’16 – Dec ’16 Titles Matching Selection Criteria by Quarter Genre Dashboard – Racing (2 / 5) 0 $1M $2...
2016RevbyReleaseYear 0 $8.4M $25.3M 0 $5.5M $18.2M 0 $5M $10M $15M $20M $25M $30M 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Sub-genreR...
$6.2M $13.3M $16.5M $21.3M 0 $5M $10M $15M $20M $25M General Battle Track Timer $13.3M $4.0M $5.5M $7.0M $11.8M $15.7M - 5...
CSR Racing 2 MMX Hill Dash Hill Climb Racing 2 Pro Series Drag Racing Publisher Zynga Hutch Fingersoft Autonoma Grossing R...
Shooting Genre 75 Back to Table of Contents
0 1000000 2000000 3000000 4000000 5000000 6000000 0 1000000 2000000 3000000 4000000 5000000 6000000 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Ju...
77 Genre Revenue Jan ’16 – Dec ’16 Titles Matching Selection Criteria by Quarter Genre Dashboard – Shooting (2 / 5) 0 $1M ...
2016RevbyReleaseYear 0 0 $11.5M $6.9M $18.4M $4.2M 0 $5M $10M $15M $20M 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Sub-genreRevenue2016...
$17.8M $23.2M 0 $5M $10M $15M $20M $25M FPS Sniper $2.1M $4.2M $4.8M $5.0M $11.5M $13.4M - 5,000,000 10,000,000 15,000,000...
Zombie Frontier 3 Publisher Feelingtouch Inc. Grossing Rank 12/16 #174 Release Date 1/8/16 Secondary Genre FPS License Bra...
Appendix 81 Back to Table of Contents
Genres and Sub-genres (Ordered by Market Size) Strategy Casino Puzzle RPG Simulation Other Action Sports Racing Shooting M...
Classifying Genres - Strategy Secondary Genre Description March-Battle PVP based game in which players send armies to batt...
Classifying Genres - Casino Secondary Genre Description Slots Gambling game that focus primarily on slots machines only Ex...
Classifying Genres - Puzzle Secondary Genre Description Match-3 Game primarily involving matching 3 or more of the same ty...
Classifying Genres - RPG Secondary Genre Description Turn-based Battle RPG game where the core gameplay focuses on turn-ba...
Classifying Genres - Simulation Secondary Genre Description Farming Farming-based simulation titles Examples: Hay Day, Far...
Classifying Genres - Other Secondary Genre Description Location-based Game where core gameplay involves real world locatio...
Classifying Genres - Action Secondary Genre Description Fighting A game where the player controls a character to fight aga...
Classifying Genres - Sports Secondary Genre Description Action Sports games where the player directly controls characters ...
Classifying Genres - Racing Secondary Genre Description Timer Racing Racing games based on quick button presses or taps Ex...
Classifying Genres - Shooting Secondary Genre Description Sniper Shooting game where the core gameplay focuses on precisio...
