Chicago Crime Dataset Project Proposal

MACHINE LEARNING ON CHICAGO CRIME DATASET FINAL PROJECT PROPOSAL ADVANCE DATA SCIENCE & ARCHITECTURE Team9: - AashriTandon...
Introduction to data • The main idea behind this project is to perform geospatial analytics and machine learning on Chicag...
Columns ID Unique identifier for the record. Case Number Chicago Police Department RD Number (Records Division Number) Dat...
Problem Statement • Our goal is to create a web application that would give insights to its user about the crime scenario ...
Part1: Data Download & Preprocessing • Data Download – Write a python script that automatically downloads the data from th...
Part2: Geospatial Analysis • Setup ArcGIS account and integrate ArcPy which is aArcGIS Python site package that provides a...
Part3: Data Visualization • Exploratory data analysis will serve two purpose. Firstly, we will learn insights about the da...
Part 4: Machine Learning The machine learning engine in our application will have two parts: 1. Clustering:We will divide ...
System Architecture Docker S3 Azure ML Studio ArcGIS Rest API Web Application Data loading, pre-processing will happen in ...
Tools • Python – Data processing and Machine Learning. • Docker – For easy distribution and submission. • Java –Web applic...
Mockup
Thank You!
Our goal is to create a web application that would give insights to its user about the crime scenario and its various aspects in Chicago.
Our application will contain:
A search box/drop down list where user can select a district.
Geospatial analysis using ArcGIS maps and visualizations that are embedded into the web app which will be dynamically updated to show most interesting patterns or heat maps for that district.
Statistical analysis and visualizations on historical data to the user.
Prediction of the date when the next crime will happen and its probability.

