Women's Health

Jan. 10, 2023
Education

Women's Health

  1. 1. Dr.Aqsa Rabbani Speaker
  2. 2. PCOS Pregnant Patients Incontinence Menopause Osetoporosis
  3. 3. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age. Women with PCOS may have infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or excess male hormone (androgen) levels. The ovaries may develop numerous small collections of fluid (follicles) and fail to regularly release eggs. The exact cause of PCOS is unknown. Early diagnosis and treatment along with weight loss may reduce the risk of long-term complications such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
  4. 4. Symptoms • Signs and symptoms of PCOS often develop around the time of the first menstrual period during puberty. Sometimes PCOS develops later, for example, in response to substantial weight gain. • Signs and symptoms of PCOS vary. A diagnosis of PCOS is made when you experience at least two of these signs: • Irregular periods. Infrequent, irregular or prolonged menstrual cycles are the most common sign of PCOS. For example, you might have fewer than nine periods a year, more than 35 days between periods and abnormally heavy periods. • Excess androgen. Elevated levels of male hormones may result in physical signs, such as excess facial and body hair (hirsutism), and occasionally severe acne and male-pattern baldness. • Polycystic ovaries. Your ovaries might be enlarged and contain follicles that surround the eggs. As a result, the ovaries might fail to function regularly.
  5. 5. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Definintion: PCOS is a disorder of chronically abnormal ovarian function and hyperandrogenism (abnormally elevated androgen levels). It is also called the Stein- Leventhal syndrome. Causes: Gonadotropin secretion leads to insulin resistance and hyperinsulinemia as well as excessive androgen production. Complications: Include the development of diabetes, metabolic syndrome, increased cardiovascular risk factors (HTN, early markers of Atherosclerosis)
  6. 6. • Obstructive sleep, infertility, endometrial hyperplasia in 30% to 50% and increased risk of endometrial carcinoma. Treatment Lifestyle Changes Oral Contraceptives Metformin Thiazolidinediones Spironoleactone Clomiphene Weight loss of 5% to 10% can reduce insulin and androgen levels and restore regular menstrual cycles. Reduce androgen production and reduce risk of endometrial hyperplasia and cancer. Glucophage also improves ovulation leading to more cycle regularity. Minimum dose is 500mg three times daily. Improve ovulation and increase the pregnancy rate in women with PCOS. Decreases incidence of hirsutism by 40% to 88%. Dose is 50 to 100mg twice daily for 6 to 12 months Initial therapy of choice for infertility.
  7. 7. Diagnosis There's no test to definitively diagnose PCOS, including menstrual periods and weight changes. A physical exam will include checking for signs of excess hair growth, insulin resistance and acne. A pelvic exam. The doctor visually and manually inspects your reproductive organs for masses, growths or other abnormalities. Blood tests. Your blood may be analyzed to measure hormone levels. This testing can exclude possible causes of menstrual abnormalities or androgen excess that mimics PCOS. You might have additional blood testing to measure glucose tolerance and fasting cholesterol and triglyceride levels. An ultrasound. Your doctor checks the appearance of your ovaries and the thickness of the lining of your uterus. A wandlike device (transducer) is placed in your vagina (transvaginal ultrasound). The transducer emits sound waves that are translated into images on a computer screen.
  8. 8. Pelvic exam & Transvignal Ultrasound
  9. 9. Drugs use in Pregnant Patients Fetal development: Weeks 1 to 2, During the first days after fertilization , the zygote forms in the fallopian tube. Over the next few days, division of the zygote eventually results in the formation of the blastocyst, which travels through the tube into uterus. Weeks 3 to 8, during this time that the placenta becomes fully functional and organogenesis ocgens. Weeks 9 to 38 (fetal period), at the ninth week, the embryo is referred to as a fetus. https://www.nhs.uk/pregnancy/
  10. 10. Incontinence What happens normally? The brain and the bladder control urinary function. The bladder stores urine until you are ready to empty it. The muscles in the lower part of the pelvis hold the bladder in place. Normally, the smooth muscle of the bladder is relaxed. This holds the urine in the bladder. The neck (end) of the bladder is closed. The sphincter muscles are closed around the urethra. The urethra is the tube that carries urine out of the body. When the sphincter muscles keep the urethra closed, urine doesn't leak. Once you are ready to urinate, the brain sends a signal to the bladder. Then the bladder muscles contract. This forces the urine out through the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the body. The sphincters open up when the bladder contracts.
  11. 11. Urinary incontinence is not a disease. It is a symptom of many conditions. Causes may differ for men and women. But it is not hereditary. And it is not just a normal part of aging. These are the four types of urinary incontinence: Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) With SUI, weak pelvic muscles let urine escape. It is one of the most common types of urinary incontinence. It is common in older women. It is less common in men. SUI happens when the pelvic floor muscles have stretched. Physical activity puts pressure on the bladder. Then the bladder leaks. Leaking my happen with exercise, walking, bending, lifting, or even sneezing and coughing. It can be a few drops of urine to a tablespoon or more. SUI can be mild, moderate or severe.
  12. 12. Overactive Bladder (OAB) OAB is another common type of urinary incontinence. It is also called "urgency" incontinence. OAB affects more than 30% of men and 40% of women in the U.S. It affects people's lives. They may restrict activities. They may fear they will suddenly have to urinate when they aren't near a bathroom. They may not even be able to get a good night's sleep. Some people have both SUI and OAB and this is known as mixed incontinence. With OAB, your brain tells your bladder to empty - even when it isn't full. Or the bladder muscles are too active. They contract (squeeze) to pass urine before your bladder is full. This causes the urge (need) to urinate. The main symptom of OAB is the sudden urge to urinate. You can't control or ignore this "gotta go" feeling. Another symptom is having to urinate many times during the day and night. OAB is more likely in men with prostate problems and in women after menopause. It is caused by many things. Even diet can affect OAB. There are a number of treatments. They include life style changes, drugs that relax the bladder muscle, or surgery. Some people have both SUI and OAB.
  13. 13. Mixed Incontinence (SUI and OAB) • Some people leak urine with activity (SUI) and often feel the urge to urinate (OAB). This is mixed incontinence. The person has both SUI and OAB. Overflow Incontinence • With overflow incontinence, the body makes more urine than the bladder can hold or the bladder is full and cannot empty thereby causing it to leak urine. In addition, there may be something blocking the flow or the bladder muscle may not contract (squeeze) as it should. • One symptom is frequent urinating of a small amount. Another symptom is a constant drip, called "dribbling." • This type of urinary incontinences is rare in women. It is more common in men who have prostate problems or have had prostate surgery.
  14. 14. Menopause is the time that marks the end of your menstrual cycles. It's diagnosed after you've gone 12 months without a menstrual period. Menopause can happen in your 40s or 50s. Menopause is a natural biological process. But the physical symptoms, such as hot flashes, and emotional symptoms of menopause may disrupt your sleep, lower your energy or affect emotional health. There are many effective treatments available, from lifestyle adjustments to hormone therapy Menopause
  15. 15. Treatment • Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and estrogen (estradiol), because your FSH levels increase and estradiol levels decrease as menopause occurs • Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), because an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) can cause symptoms similar to those of menopause • Hormone therapy • Non-Hormonal Therapy • Lifestyle changes • Herbal therapies/phytoestrogens
  16. 16. Osteoporosis • Osteoporosis causes bones to become weak and brittle — so brittle that a fall or even mild stresses such as bending over or coughing can cause a fracture. Osteoporosis-related fractures most commonly occur in the hip, wrist or spine. • Bone is living tissue that is constantly being broken down and replaced. Osteoporosis occurs when the creation of new bone doesn't keep up with the loss of old bone. • Osteoporosis affects men and women of all races. But white and Asian women, especially older women who are past menopause, are at highest risk. Medications, healthy diet and weight-bearing exercise can help prevent bone loss or strengthen already weak bones.
  17. 17. Treatment
  18. 18. Thank you For Listening......

