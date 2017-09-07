Е. И. ЬЫКОВА, Л. В. ДАВИДЮК Е. С. СНИТКО. Е. Ф. РАЧКО ЯЗЫК ГСВ'ТА
з / >Г1ЛЕ Ph, ' l! Задумывались ли вы когда-нибудь пецц іСм, что такое учебник? Конечно, это книга. Но книга особенная. В ...
С О Д ЕРЖ А Н И Е | ВВЕДЕНИ Е § 1. Язык — важнейшее средство общения, познания, воздействия..................................
§ 36. Буквы а, о в корнях -кас- (-кос-), -лаг- {-лож -)........................................... ................141 § 3...
РУССКИМ язык ВВЕДЕНИЕ § 1 ЯЗЫК — ВАЖНЕЙШЕЕ СРЕДСТВО ОБЩЕНИЯ, ПОЗНАНИЯ, ВОЗДЕЙСТВИЯ • Язык и речь. • Русский язык в Интерне...
Введение Язык тесно связан с мышлением и служит инструмен­ том познания окружающего мира. Знания об окружающей действитель...
8 РУССКИЙ язык ПИШЕМ ГРАМОТНО вОЛейбОЛ футбол выдержки у тебя хватает. А без языка всё равно не обойдёшься. Ведь нельзя иг...
Введение 9 Портал ГРАМОТА.РУ в каком-то смысле можно признать генераль- ным представительством русско­ го языка в Интернет...
язык Перед вами громада — русский язык! Наслаждение глубокое зовёт вас, наслажденье погрузиться во всю неизмерность его и ...
J * ПОВТОРЕНИЕ ИЗУЧЕННОГО В НАЧАЛЬНОЙ ШКОЛЕ • Звуки речи. • Части речи. § 2. ЗВУКИ РЕЧИ (гласные и согласные). БУКВЫ. СЛОГ...
Повторение изученного в начальной школе 13 /Л Щ ^ ХОТИМ ЗНАТЬ БОЛЬШе ' Количество гласных и согласных в языках бывает разн...
10. I. Прочитайте стихотворение. Найдите в нём слова одного корня. Какое значение имеют эти слова для выражения основной м...
Повторение изученного в начальной школе 15 ЗАГЛЯНЕМ В СЛОВАРЬ Готы — племена восточных германцев. Летопись — запись истори...
16 язык 3. ЧАСТИ РЕЧИ. Имя существительное. Имя прилагательное. Глагол. Наиболее употребительные наречия 1 2 . 1. Прочитай...
1 4 . 1. Послушайте стихотворение, которое прочитает учитель. Опреде­ лите, что выражает заголовок: тему или основную мысл...
18__________________________________________________ язык II Озаглавьте текст, выбрав из данных названий то, которое на­ и...
Повторение изученного в начальной школе 19 1 7 . 1. Прочитайте стихотворение. Определите его основную мысль. И пусть бывае...
20 язык СИНТАКСИС. ПУНКТУАЦИЯ ▼ ------------------- -- Слова, сочетаясь друг с другом, об­ разуют словосочетания и предлож...
Синтаксис. Пунктуация 21 ПИШЕМ ГРАМОТНО 1 9 . 1 Спишите словосочетания. Определите в них главные и зависимые слова. Постав...
22 язык К 2 3 . 1 Замените словосочетания «прилагательное + существительное» X словосочетаниями «существительное +существи...
Синтаксис. Пунктуация 23 1 M L , у ^ *гп л > ір г л л гг.jA tfd jv tk m H п н с л т в ^ / 1 ^ * 1 1 )у и 1 4 » у 1 ||^ Г (...
24 язык Слова в предложении связаны грамматически, т.е. с по­ мощью окончаний и предлогов, а также по смыслу. Предложение ...
Синтаксис. Пунктуация 25 РАБОТАЕМ ВМЕСТЕ II. Объединитесь в группы по три человека и подготовьте вырази­ тельное чтение от...
26 язык і Турист едет в Москву? — Почему турист едет в Москву? 33. Переведите на украинский язык вопросительные предложени...
Синтаксис. Пунктуация 27 § 6. ГЛАВНЫЕ ЧЛЕНЫ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯ МАТЕРИАЛ ДЛЯ НАБЛЮДЕНИЯ И РАЗМЫШЛЕНИЯ Прочитайте и укажите главные...
2. Дядя Фёдор и Матроскин дома сидят. Дядя Фёдор кормушку для птиц мастерит. Кот хозяйством занимается. Шарик пришёл. Подн...
Синтаксис. Пунктуация 29 39. Прочитайте текст. Выпишите предложения, в которых подлежащее и сказуемое выражены именем суще...
зо язык 1. К ночи становится очень холодно и росисто. Темнеет. (И . Бу­ нин). 2. На море синее вечерний пал туман. (А Пушк...
43, . Прочитайте отрывок из стихотворения «Море и звёзды». Выпиши­ те выделенные слова вместе с теми, к которым они относя...
язык 4 5 . 1. Прочитайте отрывок из стихотворения «Сказка». Спишите его, вставляя пропущенные буквы. Найдите второстепенны...
Синтаксис. Пунктуация І. Как вы понимаете словосочетание «мёртвый язык»? Поясните зна­ чение прилагательного в этом словос...
34 язык 8. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯ С ОДНОРОДНЫМИ ЧЛЕНАМИ. Знаки препинания в предложениях с однородными членами МАТЕРИАЛ ДЛЯ НАБЛЮДЕНИ...
Синтаксис. Пунктуация 35 5 0 . 1. Послушайте текст. О чём он? Попытайтесь на слух опредепить однородные члены предложения,...
36 язык ^ Однородные члены предложения произносятся с инто- I нацией перечисления и допускают постановку союзов и, или, а,...
  6. 6. РУССКИМ язык ВВЕДЕНИЕ § 1 ЯЗЫК — ВАЖНЕЙШЕЕ СРЕДСТВО ОБЩЕНИЯ, ПОЗНАНИЯ, ВОЗДЕЙСТВИЯ • Язык и речь. • Русский язык в Интернете. (Т І чл ' у _•* ^ і •• t * МАТЕРИАЛ ДЛЯ НАБЛЮДЕНИЯ И РАЗМЫШЛЕНИЯ Рассмотрите рисунки и расскажите, для чего люди используют язык. Соотнесите рисунок с функцией языка, которую он отображает: а) обще­ ние б) познание, в) воздействие. Язык — основное средство общения людей. При помо­ щи языка люди общаются друг с другом, передают свои мысли, чувства, желания. Язык возник в глубокой древности. Его появление свя­ зано с тем, что людям необходимо было общаться друг с другом в процессе совместной деятельности. С тех пор ни один человеческий коллектив не обходился без языка. Язык — это то, что отличает человека от других живых сущ~ п в. В язь*ке — ключ ко многим тайнам человеческого разума и кульгуры.
  7. 7. Введение Язык тесно связан с мышлением и служит инструмен­ том познания окружающего мира. Знания об окружающей действительности, которые люди приобретают в процессе труда, закрепляются в языке — в словах, словосочетаниях и предложениях. Язык выполняет три основные функции: • общения; • познания; • воздействия. 1. . Прочитайте высказывание Александра Реформатского. Согласны ли вы с мнением учёного? Обоснуйте свою точку зрения. Без языка человеческое общение невозможно, а без общения не может быть и общества, а тем самым и человека. I, Выпишите из предложения родственные слова. Выделите в них общую часть. Вспомните, как называется обитая часть родственных слов. Х Л Т И ? Ш ЗНАТЬ BOJ------■! Александр Александрович Рефор­ матский (1900-1978) — известный рус­ ский лингвист, доктор филологических наук, про­ фессор, автор научных работ по транскрипции, графике, орфографии, морфологии и др. Его учебник «Введение в языкознание», написан­ ный живым, доступным языком, известен не толь­ ко профессионалам-филологам, но и широкому кругу читатепей. а ‘7 ^ Язык — система словесных знаков — средство или ору­ дие общения, а речь, или речевая деятельность,— сам про- I цесс общения. 2 . 1. Послушайте текст. О какой роли языка рассказывает учёный? Ты говоришь: «Покидаем мячик?» Твой приятель слышит и понимает: ты хочешь сыграть в волейбол. Слова — как ниточка между вами. Можно, конечно, позвать приятеля сыграть в волейбол и не рас­ крывая рта. Просто сделать вид, что подаёшь и отбиваешь мяч, а он уж поймёт. Только знаки, жесты, вслух не сказано ни слова —и всё равно это язык. И если ты написал другу записку, — это тоже язык. Спору нет, можно играть в футбол и за всё время не произнести ни слова. Но такой игрой в молчанку ты только и докажешь, что
  8. 8. 8 РУССКИЙ язык ПИШЕМ ГРАМОТНО вОЛейбОЛ футбол выдержки у тебя хватает. А без языка всё равно не обойдёшься. Ведь нельзя играть, не зная правил. Футбол пото­ му и футбол, что у него свои правила, а правила состоят из слов. Слова — это орудия: без них никакой игре не научишься, не со­ берёшь игроков в команду, а зрителей — на стадион. Мало того, без этих орудий никаких других не сделаешь. У тебя не было бы ни клюшки — забросить шайбу, ни молотка — забить гвоздь, ни ложки — поесть супу, если бы люди уже давным-давно не пользовались языком, не советовались, как и что сделать. Язык наш очень стар: он существует со времён пещерных людей. Но было время, когда все слова были новыми. Люди научились говорить, потому что они очень остро нужда­ лись в общении. Им был просто необходим хороший способ хра­ нить знания и передавать их друг другу. Когда люди изобрели слова, они почувствовали, насколько им стало легче и лучше жить. Словами они могли говорить о друзьях, которые были далеко от них, могли потолковать с друзьями о чём- то, что они делали когда-то сообща. При помощи слов они могли вместе вспоминать о прошлом и строить важные планы на буду­ щее. Слова помогали людям объединяться в большие племена. Благодаря словам люди могли обмениваться разными сведения­ ми, у них стало появляться много новых мыслей. (По Ф. Фолсому) і' Устно объясните, как вы понимаете выражение: «Слова —как ни­ точка между вами». ХОТИМ ЗНАТЬ БОЛЬШЕ! ГРАМОТА.РУ — универсальный интернет-проект, посвящённый русскому языку и адресованный всем, кто его знает, изучает или хочет выучить, а главное — любит. Если вы ещё не знакомы с этим порта­ лом*, то приглашаем вас в увлекательное путешествие по его страницам. Все службы портала бесплатны и общедоступны. СЛОВАРИ •Проверка слова •Какие бывают словари »Аудиословарь «Русский устный» »Словари в Сети БИБЛИОТЕКА >Читальный зап •Журналы >Исследования и монографии •Конкурсные публикации КЛАСС >Азбучные истины >Репетитор онлайн •Учебники •Олимпиады •Видео >Полезные ссылки J
  9. 9. Введение 9 Портал ГРАМОТА.РУ в каком-то смысле можно признать генераль- ным представительством русско­ го языка в Интернете. Во всяком случае, именно о нём прежде все­ го вспоминают, когда нужно сроч­ но получить квалифицированную орфографическую справку, озна­ комиться с различными филологическими нииобиями или просто выяс- ЗАГЛЯНЕМ В СЛОВАРЬ Портал — часть информаци­ онной компьютерной системы, где собраны обширные сведения по какой-либо тематике. Портал по русскому языку. нить свои уровень владения русским языком. 3 . 1. Запишите высказывание Льва Николаевича Толстого. О какой роли языка говорит русский писатель? Речь делает возможным для людей последних живущих поко­ лений знать всё то, что узнавали опытом и размышлением предше­ ствующие поколения и лучшие передовые люди современности. II. Какими словами, близкими по значению, можно заменить слово речь? 4 . 1. Прочитайте высказывание Панаса Мирного. Как вы думаете, поче­ му украинский писатель называет язык самым большим и самым дорогим богатством каждого народа? Найбільше і найдорожче добро в кожного народу — це його мова, ота жива схованка людського духу, його багата скарбниця, в яку народ складає і своє давне життя, і свої сподіванки, розум, досвід, почуття. РАБОТАЕМ ВМЕСТЕ II. Объединитесь в группы по 4 человека и переведите слова писателя на русский язык. 5 . 1. Прочитайте пословицы и поговорки народов Востока. Объясните, как вы их понимаете. • Лошадь узнают в езде, а человека — в общении. • Прожуй, прежде чем проглотить; послушай, прежде чем говорить. • Одно хорошее слово лучше тысячи слов ругани. IL Из первой пословицы выпишите слово, в котором звуков меньше, чем букв. III. Вспомните и запишите русские пословицы о языке, общении. гое 6 . Письменно составьте тематический словарь параграфа. Исполь­ зуя в качестве опорных записанные слова, подготовьте устное сообщение на тему: «Язык — важнейшее средство общения».
  10. 10. язык Перед вами громада — русский язык! Наслаждение глубокое зовёт вас, наслажденье погрузиться во всю неизмерность его и изловить чудные законы его. Николай Гоголь • Повторение изученного в начальной школе Синтаксис. Пунктуация Фонетика. Графика. Орфоэпия. Орфиграфия Лексикология. Фразеология Состав слова. Словообразование. Орфография Василий Поленов. Золотая осень (фрагмент)
  11. 11. J * ПОВТОРЕНИЕ ИЗУЧЕННОГО В НАЧАЛЬНОЙ ШКОЛЕ • Звуки речи. • Части речи. § 2. ЗВУКИ РЕЧИ (гласные и согласные). БУКВЫ. СЛОГ. УДАРЕНИЕ. ЗНАЧИМЫЕ ЧАСТИ СЛОВА 7 . 1. Послушайте текст. Ответьте на вопросы: как образуются звуки речи? Почему нельзя смешивать понятия «звук» и «буква»? На каком бы языке ни говорил человек, его речь состоит из зву­ ков. В образовании звуков речи участвуют губы, язык, голосовые связки. Если выдыхаемый воздух свободно проходит через по­ лость рта, то образуются гласные звуки. Если выдыхаемый воздух встречает препятствия (сомкнутые губы, прижатый к зубам язык и др.), то образуются согласные звуки. Звучащая речь на письме передаётся при помощи особых графи­ ческих знаков — букв. Звуки мы произносим и слышим, а буквы видим и пишем. Букву нельзя произнести, пропеть, проговорить, продекламировать, её невозможно и услышать. Буквы не бывают ни твёрдыми, ни мягкими, ни глухими, ни звонкими, ни ударны­ ми, ни безударными. (Из энциклопедии «Русский язык») ■1. Просмотрите текст. Выпишите выделенные в тексте слова, разде­ лив их на слоги. В каждом слове поставьте ударение. Назовите согласные звуки, которые есть в этих словах. !‘і Перескажите текст, дополнив его примерами. язык
  12. 12. Повторение изученного в начальной школе 13 /Л Щ ^ ХОТИМ ЗНАТЬ БОЛЬШе ' Количество гласных и согласных в языках бывает разным. " в современном русском и украинском языках гласных звуков 6. Согласных звуков в русском языке почти в 6 раз больше, чем гласных, а во французском — только в 1,25 раза. 8 .1 Прочитайте, выпишите выделенные слова. Поставьте в них ударение. Богатства русского языка неизмеримы. Для всего, что суще­ ствует в мире, в нашем языке есть точные слова и выражения. Нужны целые книги, чтобы рассказать обо всём великолепии, красоте, неслыханной щедрости нашего действительно волшебно­ го языка — точного, как алмазный резец. Среди великолепных качеств русского языка есть одно совер­ шенно удивительное и малозаметное. Оно состоит в том, что по своему звучанию он настолько разнообразен, что заключает в себе звучания почти всех языков мира. (По К. Паустовскому) II. Прочитайте текст выразительно. Послушайте, как звучат выделен­ ные в тексте слова. Назовите слова, произношение и написание которых не совпадает. Объясните их написание. III. Как вы понимаете значение слова ИШ Ш Ш ЗДі1 l i fflі'о ш Ї Д І р езец ? Проверьте своё мнение по толковому удивительное словарю. Сделайте звуко-буквенный анализ богатство • слов р езец , точные. 9 . 1. Спишите текст, вставляя пропущенные буквы. Объясните их правописание. Р-.дник р..дит речку, а р..ка льётся-т..чёт через всю нашу ма- тушку-землю, через всю Родину, кормит народ. Вы гл..дите, как это складно выходит: р..дник, Родина, народ. Все эти сл..ва как бы р..дня. (К. Паустовский) II. Отметьте слова, имеющие одинаковый корень. Скажите, как они называются. Согласны ли вы с автором, который говорит, что «все э т и слова как бы родня»? Обоснуйте своё мнение. Ill Разберите по составу слова родник, речка. ПИШЕМ ГРАМОТНО удивительное богатство
  13. 13. 10. I. Прочитайте стихотворение. Найдите в нём слова одного корня. Какое значение имеют эти слова для выражения основной мысли стихотворения? Узелок на память Никаких не допускай уступок, Даже в малом будь самим собой, Побеждает именно поступок, Зорко управляющий судьбой. Целеустремлён и беспокоен Каждый продолжающийся день, Разные слова, единый корень — поступь, наступление, ступень. Принимая веское решенье, С вечным риском сочетая труд, Помни: Настоящее движенье Люди поступательным зовут. (Я. Хмелевский) II. Вы уже знаете, что слова образуются разными способами: с по­ мощью суффиксов, префиксов, суффиксов и префиксов, сложения корней или основ. Укажите способы образования выделенных слов. III. Выпишите из стихотворения слова, соответствующие схемам: 14______________________________________________ язык Назовите слова, определение которых даётся ниже. Являются ли они однокоренными? 1. Весенний разлив реки. 2. Падающий с высоты бурный поток воды. 3. Место на реке, где поят скот. 4. Лёгкий бесцветный газ. 11. I. Спишите, вставляя пропущенные буквы. Столица нашей Родины — Киев. Это славный город, история которого овеяна легендами и начинается с глубокой древности. Киев — один из старейших городов Европы. Его возраст — око­ ло 1530 лет. Древние пл..мена готов* называли его «Дн..провым
  14. 14. Повторение изученного в начальной школе 15 ЗАГЛЯНЕМ В СЛОВАРЬ Готы — племена восточных германцев. Летопись — запись истори­ ческих событий по годам. городом*, греческие путешествен­ ники вел.,чали Сомбатом, арабы знали его как «Куябу», а наши пред- ки-славяне называли просто и ува­ жительно — Киевом. В летописи* говорится, что он «вся честь и сла­ ва, и величие, и глава всей русской З..М Л И ». Особенно вырос Киев в последние годы. Бывшие окраины ст..лицы и её пригороды благоустроились и обогатились новыми сооружениями, площадями и улицами. (По Е. Паламарчук) II. Запишите парами слова с пропущенными буквами и подобранные вами проверочные. Поставьте в них ударение и в се л и те корень. Михайловский Златоверхий монастырь Андреевский спуск Памятник Богдану Хмельницкому Национальный спортивный на Софийской площади комплекс «Олимпийский» Г Рассмотрите фотографии и расскажите, как выглядит столица Украины сегодня. Представьте, что вас пригласили на экскурсию в Киев. Какие достопримечательности вы хотели бы посмотреть, где побывать?
  15. 15. 16 язык 3. ЧАСТИ РЕЧИ. Имя существительное. Имя прилагательное. Глагол. Наиболее употребительные наречия 1 2 . 1. Прочитайте текст. О чём он? Укажите в первом предложении само­ стоятельные части речи. Определите, что они обозначают, на какие вопро­ сы отвечают. Слышал ли ты что-нибудь о ге- КЕТЭіЕі T l i m f f T O M ральдике, науке о гербах? Она заро- ; дилась в глубокой древности. Эмблема — условное или I Что люди стремились отразить на символическое изображение эмблеме* семьи, города, страны? Ко- . какого~либо понятия, идеи._^ нечно, самое главное для них. Они хо­ тели рассказать о своём роде, о могуществе и величии своей страны. Освоей мечте, честности и мужестве горожан, о роде их занятий. (По В. Молчанову) II. Выпишите предложения с однородными членами, выраженными существительными. Подчеркните их условными линиями. III. Расскажите, что вы знаете о гербах Украины и Киева. 1 3 . 1. Спишите текст. Удивительный мир сказок! В нём живут добрые волшебницы и злые ведьмы, животные обладают даром речи. Но сказка всегда таит в себе черты подлинной жизни. Герои сказок неодолимы в поисках счастья и справедливости. В сказке отразились народная мудрость и храбрость, человеколюбие и честность. (Из журнала) II. Выпишите существительные в три колонки соответственно скло­ нениям (I, II, III). В случае затруднения обращайтесь к схеме, данной ниже. J. Укажите спряжение выделенных глаголов. Обоснуйте своё мнение. Назовите прилагательные, использованные в тексте. Склонение имён существительных а к м. p. I -о j "* II ж. р. -ь III -я | А ср ■р■ * ѵ _ ......................
  16. 16. 1 4 . 1. Послушайте стихотворение, которое прочитает учитель. Опреде­ лите, что выражает заголовок: тему или основную мысль. Приключения зелёного Как-то раз с большого клёна Оторвался лист зелёный И пустился вместе с ветром Путешествовать по свету, Закружилась голова У зелёного листа. Ветер нёс его и нёс, Бросил только на мосту. В тот же миг весёлый пёс — Шмыг к зелёному листу! Лапой хвать зелёный лист! — Дескать, поиграем... «Не хочу!» — зелёный лист головой качает. Ветер вмиг с листом зелёным Над землёй взметнулся снова, Но листок-шалун устал И ко мне в тетрадь упал. Я пишу в саду под клёном Стих о том листе зелёном. (Ю. Карасёва) II. Выпишите выделенные сочетания слов. Поставьте вопрос от главного слова к зависимому. Определите какой частью речи выражено главное слово и зависимое. III. Просмотрите текст. Выделите окончания прилагательного зе­ лёный и укажите падежи, в которых оно используется в тексте. Обоснуйте правильность определения падежа выделенного прилагательного. 1 5 . 1. Прочитайте текст, мысленно вставляя пропущенные буквы. Подбе­ рите к существительным с пропущенными буквами проверочные слова. Лучшие наши м..стера пения- в л..су — др..зды, в п..лях — жа­ воронки, в роще — сол..вьи. Певчий дрозд первый начинает петь в весеннем л..су. Ясным голосом выводит он гимн в..сне. Жаворонок — певец утра, в..сны, солнца, радости. Сол..вей на­ чинает петь с вечера и поёт всю ночь. Нет в мире голоса богаче и прекрасней, гибче, чем голос этой нашей маленькой серой птички. (П оВ.Бианки) II. Спишите текст, вставляя пропущенные буквы. Повторение изученного в начальной школе 17 ПИШЕМ ГРАМОТНО листа путешествовать приключение •
  17. 17. 18__________________________________________________ язык II Озаглавьте текст, выбрав из данных названий то, которое на­ иболее точно раскрывает его тему: «Птицы поют в лесу», «Мастера пения», «Наши лучшие певцы». 1 6 . Прочитайте стихотворение вначале молча, а затем вслух. Какое на­ строение передаёт поэт? Какие звуки и слова (части речи) помогают в этом автору? Ночь ЛАГЛИНЕМ В СЛОВАРЬ Усталый день склонился к ночи, Затихла шумная волна, Погасло солнце, и над миром _„ * Внимать — слушать, Плывет задумчиво луна. прислушиваться. Долина тихая внимает* Журчанью мирного ручья. И тёмный лес, склоняясь, дремлет Под звуки песни соловья. Внимая песням, с берегами Ласкаясь, шепчется река, И тихо слышится над нею Весёлый шелест тростника. (С. Есенин) Выпишите глаголы. Определите их время и число, а в прошедшем времени — род. (I. Образуйте от выделенных глаголов форму второго лица един­ ственного числа. Скажите, почему в одном случае в окончании пишется -ишь, а в другом — ешь. При затруднении обращайтесь к таблице «Спря­ жение глаголов». Спряжение глаголов ед. ч. 1 мн. ч. ед. ч. II мн. ч. 1■-у, -ю -ем, -ём 21 >1 -им 2 . -ешь, -ёшь -ете,-ёте 2 . -ишь -ите 3 . -ет, -ёт -ут, -ют 3 . -ит -ат, -ят р WоpS-*' Заполните в тетради волшебный ква­ драт, вписав слова кора, рука, араб, У узор в клетки так, чтобы эти слова в каждом ряду читались слева направо и сверху вниз. а
  18. 18. Повторение изученного в начальной школе 19 1 7 . 1. Прочитайте стихотворение. Определите его основную мысль. И пусть бывает в жизни нелегко, И не всегда судьба тебе послушна, — Живи красиво, вольно, широко, Люби людей — светло и простодушно. Ищи свою дорогу с малых лет, Уверенно вперёд иди сквозь годы, Оставь на этой лучшей из планет Свой яркий след, СРОИживые всхэды. (С. Островок) II. Выпишите из стихотворения наречия — слова которые отвечают на вопросы как? когда? куда? III. Выразительно прочитайте предложения с однородными члена­ ми, соблюдая интонацию перечисления. Объясните расстановку знаков препинания при однородных членах. 18. I. Прочитайте текст молча. Спишите его вставляя, где необходи­ мо, пропущенные буквы. Мнение о ч..ловеке склады а ет.-'.'Я не только по внешнему виду, но и по его речи. Пр..изнёс он слово н..правильно, ударе­ ние неверно поставил, употребил грубое слово, и сразу думает..ся: «Не очень-то он культурен». Речь часто рас..называет о человеке лаже больше, чем его лицо. Сл..дите за своей речью. Старайтесь говорить просто и правильно. Не забывайте о волшебной силе слов: «Спасибо», «Пожалуйста», «Извините», «Благодарю», «Будьте лобры». (Из журнала) II. Перескажите текст, отвечая на вопросы: • По каким признакам складывается мнение о человеке? • О каком человеке говорят: «Не очень-то он культурен»? • Почему нужно следить за своей речью? • О волшебной силе каких слов не следует забывать? III. Объясните правописание выделенных глаголов. Назовите наре­ чия, использованные в тексте. IV. Озаглавьте текст, выбрав из данных заголовок, который подходит по смыслу («Речь», «Волшебная сила слов», «Говорите просто и правильно»).
  19. 19. 20 язык СИНТАКСИС. ПУНКТУАЦИЯ ▼ ------------------- -- Слова, сочетаясь друг с другом, об­ разуют словосочетания и предложе­ ния. С помощью предложений люди выражают свои мысли. Каждый язык имеет свои правила построения словосочетаний и предложений. Образуя предло­ жения, говорящие используют особые способы их интонаци­ онного оформления. В письменной речи особенности интона­ ции передаются знаками препинания. В разделе «Синтаксис. Пунктуация» изучаются правила построения словосочетаний и предложений, а также правила употребления знаков препинания. § 4 СЛОВОСОЧЕТАНИЕ МАТЕРИАЛ ДЛЯ НАБЛЮДЕНИЯ И РАЗМЫШЛЕНИЯ Проанализируйте данные словосочетания. Найдите в них главное слово и зависимое. От главного к зависимому поставьте вопрос. Подумайте, как грамматически осуществляется связь главного и зависимого слов. Осенний день, приморский бульвар, посетить музей, готовиться к уроку, беседовать с другом, высоко лететь, громко говорить. Словосочетание — это объединение двух или несколь­ ких слов на основе подчинения одного слова другим. Всловосочетании всегда есть главное слоі о изависимое. От главного слова к зависимому можно поставить вопрос: какое? что? как? раннее утро писать письмо Г ~ к весело играть Связь главного и зависимого слов осуществляется не только по смыслу, но и грамматически — с помощью окон­ чания или с помощью окончания и предлога.
  20. 20. Синтаксис. Пунктуация 21 ПИШЕМ ГРАМОТНО 1 9 . 1 Спишите словосочетания. Определите в них главные и зависимые слова. Поставьте вопрос от главного слова к зависимому. Вставьте пропу­ щенные буквы. Радостное настроение, подв..днос цар­ ство, решать задачу, громко петь, быстро идти, готовиться к празднику, разбудить вкусно сына, поз..но встать, родители друга, поздно б..лизна снега, вкусно поесть. II. Сколько звуков и сколько букв в словах петь и встать? 20. Переведите словосочетания на украинский язык. Всегда ли они похожи по строению на русские словосочетания? В чём и как проявляются отличия в составе русских и украинских словосочетаний? терять время быстро бежать ждать отца забывать о неудачах мечтать о путешествии прислушиваться к разговору укорять друга благодарить родителей беспокоиться о сыне говорить на украинском языке сообщить дедушке радоваться успехам 2 1 .! Прочитайте стихотворение Д~а -іи Родари в переводе Самуила Маршака. Выпишите те словосочетание в которых главными являются выделенные слова. У каждого дела Мимо столярной Запех особый: Идёшь мастерской — В булочной пахнет Стр жксю пахнет Тестом и сдобой, И свежей доской. Пахнет маляр Рыбой и морем Скипидаром и краской. Пахнет моряк. Пахнет стекольщик Только безделье Оконной замазкой. Не пахнет никак. II. В словах замазка и мастерская выделите корень. 22. Прочитайте стихотворение Сергея Есеьина. Спишите его, встав­ ляя пропущенные буквы. Выпишите три словосочетания с главным сло­ вом — именем существительным, три с главным словом — глаголом. Определите, с помощью каких средств выражается связь главного слова с зависимым. Я снова здесь, в семье р..дной, Мой край, задумчивый и нежный! Кудрявый сумрак за г..рой Рукою машет б..лоснежной. С..дины пасмурного дня Плывут всклокоченные мимо, И грусть вечерняя меня В..лнует непреодолимо.
  21. 21. 22 язык К 2 3 . 1 Замените словосочетания «прилагательное + существительное» X словосочетаниями «существительное +существительное». Солнечный луч — луч солнца. Морской берег, степная растительность, лисья шкурка, орли­ ный клюв, мамина сумка, собачья будка, горное ущелье, цветоч­ ные семена. II. Составьте предложения с любыми двумя словосочетаниями. Запишите их. 24. Продолжите ряды словосочетаний. Подумайте, когда в этих и по­ добных словосочетаниях употребляется предлог из, а когда — с. Ехать из Киева — ехать в Киев, ехать из Харькова — ехать в Харьков, приехать из Крыма — ехать в К ры м,... Ехать с Кавказа — ехать на Кавказ, ехать с острова Сахалин — приехать на остров Сахалин, ... 25. Составьте предложения с данными словосочетаниями. Запишите их. Определите, с помощью чего связаны слова в этих словосочетаниях. Надеть пальто, одеть куклу, оплатить проезд, уплатить за по­ купку, выйти из кинотеатра, готовиться к уроку, приехать из города. г‘- Укажите, какой частью речи выражены в словосочетаниях главные и зависимые слова. 26. I , Прочитайте текст. Перескажите его. Заглянем в букварь Сохранился ли в вашей домашней библиотеке букварь, по которому вы учились читать? Едва ли эта книга сто­ ит на полке в отличном состоянии. Са­ мые нужные книги обычно изнашиваются, зачитываются до дыр. Так и древнерусских азбук до нашего времени дошло очень мало. Самые древние относятся к XI веку. От XIII века сохранились че­ тыре азбуки. Они содержатся в берестяных грамотах, написанных мальчиком по имени Онфим. Самая полная азбука находится в «Букваре» Ивана Фёдорова, напечатанном во Львове в 1574 году. Это был первый печатный русский учебник. (Е. Бабаева) ПИШЕМ ГРАМОТНО русскиі
  22. 22. Синтаксис. Пунктуация 23 1 M L , у ^ *гп л > ір г л л гг.jA tfd jv tk m H п н с л т в ^ / 1 ^ * 1 1 )у и 1 4 » у 1 ||^ Г (А ГЛ4ГПИ * ІІ ф <!/ д ж ГС f л м а 3 ' с & Л М П * п *„ Т ^ *Т + V 10 tf Ї Ш 1(1<Г м ь »£ а н >•> ~ . О A W ТМ і 3 Л л. ѵ . Л Страница «Букваря» Ивана Фёдорова Памятник Ивану Фёдорову вс Львове ) Выпишите выделенные словосоне^ания. Разберите их по следу­ ющей схеме: 1) главное слово, зависимое слово; 2) средство связи слов. Поставьте вопрос от главного слова к зависимому § 5. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ МАТЕРИАЛ ДЛЯ НАБЛЮДЕНИЯ И РАЗМЫШЛЕНИЯ Прочитайте текст вслух. Сколько в нём предложений? Подумайте, связаны ли грамматически слова внутри каждого предложения. Выражает ли каждая часть предложения вполне ясную отдельную мысль? Произносится ли каж­ дая часть с интонацией завершённости? Как интонационно оформляется раздельность каждой части предложения? ПИШЕМ ГРАМОТНО лазурный клочок К утру дождь прошёл. Никита вы­ глянул в окно и ахнул. От снега не оста­ лось и следа. Широкий двор был по­ крыт синими, рябившими под ветром лужами. Разбухшие лиловые ветви то­ полей трепались весело и бойко. С юга между разорванных туч по­ явился и со страшной быстротой летел на усадьбу ослепительный лазурный клочок неба. (А. Толстой)
  23. 23. 24 язык Слова в предложении связаны грамматически, т.е. с по­ мощью окончаний и предлогов, а также по смыслу. Предложение имеет грамматическую основу, которая состоит из главных членов. Предложение характеризуется интонацией завершён­ ности, которая на письме передаётся точкой, вопроситель­ ным или восклицательным знаком. 27. I Прочитайте слова. Что нужно сделать, чтобы составить из них пред­ ложения? Составьте и запишите предложения. 1. Я, наша, любить, река. 2. Лучи, солнечный, играть, река, по­ верхность, на. 3. На, небо, выглянуть, звёзды, золотые. 4. За, эта, равнина, простираться, лес, густой. II. Определите, к каким частям речи относятся слова, входящие во второе предложение. Любое предложение говорится (или пишется) с опре­ делённой целью. В зависимости от цели, которую ставит перед собой автор речи, различают повествовательные, вопросительные и побудительные предложения. Повествовательное предложение сообщает о каком-либо событии (Дети играют во дворе), вопросительное — содер­ жит вопрос о чём- или о ком-либо (Ученик принёс книгу?), а побудительное предложение выражает просьбу, приказа­ ние или требование говорящего (Принеси книгу). В том случае, если предложения выражают сильное чувство, они становятся восклицательными (Летом я буду отдыхать на море! Ты уже уходишь?! Выйди из класса!). 2 8 . 1. Прочитайте отрывок из сказки Виталия Бианки «Хвосты». Опреде­ лите тип предложений по цели высказывания. Объясните знаки препинания в конце предложений. Обоснуйте своё суждение. — Ты хозяин над всеми зверями, ты всё можешь сделать. Сде­ лай мне хвост. — А зачем тебе хвост? — спрашивает Человек. — А затем мне хвост, — говорит Муха, — зачем он у всех зве­ рей — для красоты... Человек ей и говорит: — Ну ладно! Лети ты, Муха, в лес, хозяин ;| на реку, в поле. Если найдёшь там зве­ ря, птицу или гада, у которого хвост для красоты только приве­ шен, можешь его хвост себе взять. Я разрешаю. Обрадовалась Муха и вылетела в окошко. ПИШЕМ ГРАМОТНО
  24. 24. Синтаксис. Пунктуация 25 РАБОТАЕМ ВМЕСТЕ II. Объединитесь в группы по три человека и подготовьте вырази­ тельное чтение отрывка в ролях. 29. Прочитайте шутливое стихотворение Льва Квитко. Выпишите побуди­ тельные предложения. Значком пометьте в них то слово, которое вы выде­ ляете более высоким тоном при произнесении. Мама сказала: «Ты мне услужи: Вымой тарелки, Сестру уложи. Дрова наколоть Не забудь, мой сынок, Поймай петуха И запри на замок». Сестрёнка, тарелки Петух и дрова... У Лемеле только Одна голова! Схватил он сестрёнку И запер в сарай. Сказал он сестрёнке: «Ты здесь поиграй!» Дрова он усердно Помыл кипятком, Четыре тарелки Разбил холотком. Но долго пришлось С петухом воевать: Ему не хотелось Ложиться в кровать. ПИШЕМ ГРАМОТНО кровать Интонация побудительных предложений разнообраз­ на. Она зависит от того, что выражает это предложение — просьбу, приказ, призыв. 30. Прочитайте данные побудительные предложения два раза. При пер- • вом прочтении выразите просьбу, при втором — иастойчивое требование. 1. Попробуйте найти! 2. Отправлгйся яа мной! 3. Найди мою книгу! 31. Преобразуйте повествовательные предложения в вопросительные согласно образцу. Чем, по-вашему, отличается интонация вопросительных предложений от интонации повествовательных? > б р « Турист едет в М о скву. — Турист едет в М оскву? 1. Мимо каменных заборос едет за город турист. 2. Слышат ров­ ный гул моторов и ремней протяжный свист. 3. Надпись чёткую у входа переводчик перевёл. (С. Марш ак) 32. Преобразуйте данные в упр. 31 повествовательные предложения в вопросительные с помощью вопросительных слов по образцу (с. 26). С одинаковой ли интонацией произносятся вопросительные предложения с вопросительными словами и без них?
  25. 25. 26 язык і Турист едет в Москву? — Почему турист едет в Москву? 33. Переведите на украинский язык вопросительные предложения со вспомогательным словом ли. Какое украинское вспомогательное слово соответствует русскому? подобається тобі грати на вулиці? 1. Хочешь ли ты сегодня пойти в кино? 2. Смотрел ли ты новый фильм? 3. Знаешь ли ты об открытии кинофестиваля «Молодость» ? 3 4 . 1. Прочитайте отрывок из стихотворения Александра Пушкина. Спи­ шите текст, найдите восклицательные предложения. В чём отличие воскли­ цательных предложений от невосклицательных? Мороз и солнце; день чудесный! Ещё ты дремлешь, друг прелестный, — Пора, красавица, проснись: Открой сомкнуты негой взоры Навстречу северной Авроры, Звездою севера явись! II. Одинаковое ли количество звуков и букв в словах прелесть, явись? Объясните своё мнение. 35. iiji і Прочитайте стихотворение. Подумайте, почему солдат оказался важнее короля. В чём смысл этого стихотворения? (С. Маршак) Определите тип предложений по цели высказывания (повество­ вательные, побудительные, вопросительные). Какие из них являются восклицательными? г* Нравится ли тебе играть на улице? — Чи Сказка про короля и солдата Солдат заспорил с королём: Кто старше, кто важней? Король сказал: — Давай — Скажи, приятель, кто из нас, По-твоему, важней? — Ну что ж, — ответил пойдём свинопас, — И спросим у людей! Вот вышли под вечер вдвоём С парадного крыльца Солдат под ручку с королём Из летнего дворца. Идёт навстречу свинопас, Пасёт своих свиней. Скажу я, кто важней из вас: Из вас двоих важнее тот, Кто без другого проживёт! Ты проживёшь без королей? — Солдат сказал: — Изволь! — А ты без гвардии своей? — О, нет! — сказал король. Выпишите из текста вопросительные предложения.
  26. 26. Синтаксис. Пунктуация 27 § 6. ГЛАВНЫЕ ЧЛЕНЫ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯ МАТЕРИАЛ ДЛЯ НАБЛЮДЕНИЯ И РАЗМЫШЛЕНИЯ Прочитайте и укажите главные члены предложения. Какой частью речи они выражены? Последний день перед Рождеством прошёл. Зимняя, ясная ночь наступила. Глянули звёзды. Месяц величаво поднялся на небо посветить добрым людям и всему миру. (Н . Гоголь) ^ Подлежащее и сказуемое — главные члены предложе­ ния. Они составляют грам «ттнческую основу предложения. Подлежащее — главны» член предложения, который снизан со сказуемым и отвечает на вопросы именительно­ го падежа кто? что? Сказуемое — это главный член предложения, который связан с подлежащим и отвечает на вопросы что делает? какой / каков (предмет, человек)2 что такое предмет? кто такой? 3 6 . 1. Спишите, вставляя пропущенные букькі. Подчеркните подлежащие и сказуемые. Устно скажите, чем выражено подлежащее. ' ■а в ц Солнце ярко блеетело на небе. Сквозь в..лнистые туманы Пробирается луна. На печальные поляны Льёт печально свет она. По д..роге зимней, скучной Тройка борзая* бежит. Колокольчик однозвучный Утомительно гремит. (А. Пуш кин) Выпишите выделенные слова разберите их по составу. 3 7 . 1, Спишите данные отрывки, подчеркните главные члены предложе­ ния. Поставьте вопросы от подлежащих к выделенным сказуемым. 1. В доме жили дядя Федор и кот. А Шарик всё в будке сидел. Он в дом только пообедать приходил или так, в гости. ЗАГЛЯНЕІЛ В СЛОВАРЬ Борзая — быстрая.
  27. 27. 2. Дядя Фёдор и Матроскин дома сидят. Дядя Фёдор кормушку для птиц мастерит. Кот хозяйством занимается. Шарик пришёл. Поднял он свою сумку и зверька на стол вы­ тряхнул. Зверь маленький, пушистый. Глаза грустные. (Э. Успенский) II. Вы узнали главных героев этих отрывков? Читали ли вы замеча­ тельную повесть-сказку Эдуарда Успенского «Дядя Фёдор, пёс и кот»? Что вы ещё знаете о мальчике дяде Фёдоре и его верных друзьях? 38. I. Прочитайте стихотворение Игоря Северянина. Выпишите ска­ зуемые из каждого предложения. На какие вопросы они отвечают? Чем выражены? В парке плакала девочка В парке плакала девочка: «Посмотрите-ка, папочка, У хорошенькой ласточки переломлена лапочка,— Я возьму птицу бедную и в платочек укутаю...» И отец призадумался, потрясённый минутою, И простил все грядущие и капризы, и шалости Милой, маленькой дочери, зарыдавшей от жалости. II.Как вы думаете, почему папа простил все дочкины капризы? Если подлежащее и сказуемое выражены именем суще­ ствительным в именительном падеже, то между ними ста­ вится тире. Например: Спорт — путь к здоровью.
  28. 28. Синтаксис. Пунктуация 29 39. Прочитайте текст. Выпишите предложения, в которых подлежащее и сказуемое выражены именем существительным в именительном падеже. Объясните постановку тире. Арктика — северная полярная область земного шара. Название связано с созвездием Большой Медведицы. По-гречески «арктос» — медведица. В отличие от Арктики, Антарктика — южная полярная область. Греческое слово «анти* означает «против». (И. Бабкова) I В русском языке существуют предложения с одним главным членом. В них нгт к не может быть подлежаще­ го и сказуемого, но главный член этих предложений по форме похож либо на подлежащее (Ночь. Тишина. Ран­ няя зима), либо на сказуемое (Нам не повезло. Вечереет. В дверь постучали). Такие предложения называются - односоставными. 40. Поясните значение данных послосиц и поговорок. Какими предложе­ ниями — двусоставными или односоставными — они оформлены? Посло­ вицы и поговорки спишите. 1. Без труда не вытащишь и рыбки из пруда. 2. Солныш­ ко в мешок не поймаешь. 3. Чужим умом умён не будешь. 4. Цыплят по осени считают. 5. За один раз дерево не срубишь. 6. После боя кулаками не машут. 7. Век живи — век учись. 4 1 . Прочитайте предложения. Найдите и спишите односостав­ ные предложения. Подчеркните главные члены. Определите, чем они выражены. ПИШЕМ ГРАМОТНО цыплята
  29. 29. зо язык 1. К ночи становится очень холодно и росисто. Темнеет. (И . Бу­ нин). 2. На море синее вечерний пал туман. (А Пушкин). 3. В по­ исках слов нельзя пренебрегать ничем. Никогда не знаешь, где найдёшь настоящее слово. (К. Паустовский). 4. Сугробы намело выше окон. (JI. Толстой). 5. Мне довелось написать много разных книг. (К. Паустовский). 6. Всё вокруг полно поэзии. Ищите её. (К. Паустовский). 7. Вот он ушёл, а я всё слышу его голос, шаги. (А Чехов). 8. Свет луны таинственный и длинный. Плачут вербы, шепчут тополя. (С. Есенин). 9. Славная осень. Морозные ночи. Ти­ хие, ясные дни. (Н .Некрасов). 7. ВТОРОСТЕПЕННЫЕ ЧЛЕНЫ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯ МАТЕРИАЛ ДЛЯ НАБЛЮДЕНИЯ И РАЗМЫШЛЕНИЯ Прочитайте предложение. Спишите его. Найдите главные члены. А как называются другие слова, которые есть в предложении? Поставьте к ним вопросы и подчеркните условными линиями. Роняет лес багряный свой убор. (А Пушкин). В предложении, кроме главных членов, т.е. его грам­ матической основы, бывают второсі неї иые чле і. Они поясняют главные или другие члены предложения. Второстепенные члены — дополнение, определение, обстоятельство. Предложения, в которых есть второстепенные члены, называются распространёнными. Например: Hji_ улице ярко светит солнце. Стояла тёплая поздняя осень. Неожиданно пошёл сильный дождь. 4 2 .1. Прочитайте текст молча. Спишите, вставляя пропущенные буквы. Подчеркните все второстепенные члены. В детстве я очень любил уж..нать со взрослыми. И моя с..стрёнка Лёля тоже любила такие уж..ны. На стол ставилась разнообразная еда. И эта сторона дела нас с Лёлей в особенности прельщала. Взрослые всякий раз рассказывали интересные факты из своей жизни. Первые разы мы вели себя за ст..лом тихо. (По М. Зощенко) Выделенные слова разберите по составу. ПИШЕМ ГРАМОТНО рассказ рассказывать
  30. 30. 43, . Прочитайте отрывок из стихотворения «Море и звёзды». Выпиши­ те выделенные слова вместе с теми, к которым они относятся. От главного слова к зависимому поставьте вопрос. На море ночное мы оба глядели. Под нами скала обривалася бездной; Вдали затихавшие волны белели, А с неба отсталые тучѵи летели, И ночь красотой одевалася звездной. Любуясь раздольем движенья двойного, Мечта позабыла мертвящую сушу, И с моря ночного и с неба ночного, Как будто из дальнего края родного, Целебною силою веяло в душу. (А. Фет) Синтаксис. Пунктуация_______________________________________________________________________ 31 , Все выделенные слова являются дополнениями. Подумайте, на какие вопросы они отвечают. Какими частями речи они выражены? ^ Дополнение — второстепенный член предложения, ко­ торый обозначает предмет и отвечает на вопросы косвен­ ных падежей. Дополнения обычно выражаются именем существи­ тельным или местоимением в косвенном падеже. Напри­ мер: Мама любит музыку. Друг подарил мне альбом. 44. Прочитайте текст о Перуне. Спишите его, вставляя пропущенные бук­ вы. Подчеркните подлежащие, сказуемые и дополнения. Верховным божеством наших предков был Перун, бог грома и молнии. Перун обитает на небе и повелевает небесным ..гнём. Оружие Перуна — камень или каменные стрелы. Он мечет их с неба на землю. От этого образуется гр..за. Из дней недели Перуну был посвящён четверг, из ж..вотных его символ — конь, а из деревьев — дуб. (Е. Левкиевская) ^ Определение — второстепенный член предложения, который обозначает признак предмета и отвечает на вопросы какой? чей? Обычно определения выражаются именами прилага­ тельными. Например: Большие деревья росли возле дере^ венского домика. В старом парке гуляли люди.
  31. 31. язык 4 5 . 1. Прочитайте отрывок из стихотворения «Сказка». Спишите его, вставляя пропущенные буквы. Найдите второстепенные члены предложе­ ния, обозначающие признаки предмета и отвечающие на вопросы какой? чей? Подчеркните их волнистой линией. И снилось мне, что мы, как в сказке, Над дикими синим лукоморьем Шли вдоль пустынных берегов В глухом б..ру, среди п..сков. Узорами ложились тени На тёплый розовый п..сок, И синий небосклон над бором Был чист и радос..но-высок. Мне снилось северное море, Лесов пустынные края... Мне снилась даль, Мне снилась сказка. Мне снилась молодость м..я. (И. Бунин) II. Разберите по составу слово пустынных. Объясните написание в нём нн. 4 6 . 1. Прочитайте текст. Найдите определения, выраженные именами прилагательными. Выпишите определения вместе с определяемыми словами. Откуда мы, в сущности, знаем, как люди изобретали письменность? Как мы читаем давно позабытые знаки древних мёртвых языков? Ответ такой: надо быть Шерлоком Холмсом. Мно­ гие проницательные люди добрались по следам до глубокой древ­ ности. Зачастую им приходилось расшифровывать текст, совсем как современный специалист расшифровывает секретные донесе­ ния. Один из них — Жан-Франсуа Шампольон. Он раскрыл секрет древней египетской письменности. (По Ф. Фолсому) ПИШЕМ ГРАМОТНО письменность секрет
  32. 32. Синтаксис. Пунктуация І. Как вы понимаете словосочетание «мёртвый язык»? Поясните зна­ чение прилагательного в этом словосочетании. .41, Выделенные слова разберите по составу. 4 7 . Прочитайте отрывок из поэмы А. Пушкина «Медный всадник». Укажи­ те, от какого слова зависит и на какой вопрос отвечает каждое из выделен­ ных слов. Подумайте, какими членами предложения — главными или второ­ степенными — являются выделенное слова. На берегу пустынных волн Стоял он, дум великих полн, И вдаль глядел. Пред ним широко Река неслася; бедный чёлн По ней стремился одиноко. По мшистым, топким берегам Чернели избы здесь и там. И лес, неведомый лучам В тумане спрятанного солнца, Кругом молчал. Обсто — второстепенный член предложения, который отвечает на вопросы где? куда? откуда? когда? как? Обстоятельства обозначают время, цель, место, способ действия. Обычно обстоятельства выражаются наречиями или именем существительным в косвенном падеже. Например: На диване дремал кот. Громко стучали капли дождя. Утром я встал рано. 48. I. Выразительно прочитайте стихотворение. Выпишите обсто­ ятельства, распределяя их в соответствии с вопросами, на которые они отвечают {где? откуда? как?). Ветер принёс издалёка Плакали зимние бури, Песни весенней намёк. Реяли звёздные сны. Где-то светло и глубоко Робко, темно и глубоко Неба открылся клочок. Плавали струны мои. В этой бездонной лазури, Ветер принёс издалёка В сумерках близкой весны Звучные песни твои. (А. Блок) II. Выпишите из текста слова, в которых все согласные звуки являют­ ся звонкими. 2 Е. И. Быкова
  33. 33. 34 язык 8. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯ С ОДНОРОДНЫМИ ЧЛЕНАМИ. Знаки препинания в предложениях с однородными членами МАТЕРИАЛ ДЛЯ НАБЛЮДЕНИЯ И РАЗМЫШЛЕНИЯ Прочитайте предложения. Поставьте вопросы к выделенным словам. Вспомните, какие члены предложения относятся к одному и тому же слову и отвечают на один итот же вопрос. Определите, какой частью речи являют­ ся выделенные слова. Сверьте свой ответ с правилом. ІІИШ Ы Ѵ І I К A M и I п и товарищ ЗАГ ’іНЕтѵі В СЛОЗАРЬ Порыв — душевный подъём, сопровождающийся стрем­ лением сделать что-нибудь. 1. Какое богатство мудрости и добра рассыпано по книгам всех на­ родов и времён! 2. Книга пробужда­ ет и воспитывает в человеке самые высокие порывы*, самые плени­ тельные мечты. 3. В книге ищи не буквы, а мысли. 4. Книга не только ваш лучший друг, но и верный това­ рищ, спутник. t Однородные члены предложения — это слова, которые относятся к одному и тому же слову, отвечают на один и тот же вопрос, выступают в роли одного и того же члена предложения и, как правило, выражаются словами одной и той же части речи (Солнце и воздух полезны для здоровья человека). 4 9 . 1. Спишите текст. Поставьте вопросы к словам, обозначенным услов­ ными линиями. Дама сдавала в багаж диван, чемо­ дан, саквояж, картину, корзину, кар­ тонку и маленькую собачонку. ПИШЕМ ГРАМОТНО багаж Уложен багаж: диван, чемодан, саквояж, картина, корзина, картонка и маленькая собачонка. (С. Маршак) II. Сопоставьте данные предложения. Чем они отличаются друг от друга, что между ними общего? Докажите, что слова, обозначенные услов­ ными линиями, являются однородными членами предложения. II. Выпишите из текста словосочетания «глагол + существительное» Обозначьте главное слово.
  34. 34. Синтаксис. Пунктуация 35 5 0 . 1. Послушайте текст. О чём он? Попытайтесь на слух опредепить однородные члены предложения, употреблённые в тексте. Чуду этому радуются и удивляются в течение многих лет. Чудо это не зани­ мает много места. Его можно класть на стол, носить в школьном портфеле. Не­ велико оно, но в нём может поместить­ ся весь мир, солнце с планетами и звёздами. Чудо это расскажет тебе обо всём: о чём думали, как жили люди тысячи лет назад. Это чудо не радио, не телевизор. Но если ты научился понимать его, то услышишь и музыку, и гром, и пение птиц, и голоса людей. Нет на свете чуда большего, чем хорошая, умная книга. (JT. Кассиль) II. Просмотрите текст. Обратите внимание на то, как соединены од­ нородные члены предложения. Объяснить расстановку знаков препинания при однородных членах предложения. При затруднении обратитесь к пра­ вилу, данному на с. 36. III. Выпишите выделенные слова и переведите их на украинский язык. Сопоставьте произношение и написание этих слов в русском и украинском языках. IV. Рассмотрите памятники книгам, установленные в городах России и Украины. Какой книге хотели бы установить памятник вы? Расскажите, как он мог бы выглядеть. ПИШЕМ ГРАМОТНО в течение (дня] в течении (реки) Санкт-Петербург. Памятник «Размышление о Маленьком принце» Музей-усадьба «Остафьево». Памятник Н. Карамзину и его труду ^История' государства Российского» Полтава. Памятник «Гр&нит науки»
  35. 35. 36 язык ^ Однородные члены предложения произносятся с инто- I нацией перечисления и допускают постановку союзов и, или, а, но, то и др. В предложениях с однородными членамк, соединённы­ ми только с помощью интонации, интонации и союзов а, но, повторяющихся союзов и, или, ставится запятая (Цве ты радуют душу, согревают сердце, украшают жизнь). Запитая не ставится, если союзы и, или не повторяются (Милые и нежные васильки растут в поле). 5 1 . 1. Прочитайте текст. Выпишите предложения с однородными членами. В древние времена тексты писались без пробелов. Чтение таких текстов было медленным, трудным. Чтобы облегчить его, нужно было прежде всего отметить границы предложений. Так появилась точка — первый и основной знак текста, а вместе с ней и пробел. Однако пробела и точки для руководства чтением оказалось недостаточно. Поэтому на основе точки возникали другие знаки. Эти знаки принято называть знака­ ми препинания, или пунктуационными знаками (от латинского на­ звания «пунктум» — точка). (Из «Энциклопедического словаря юного филолога») . Составьте вопросы к тексту, запишите их в форме плана. ill. Перескажите текст, используя план и выписанные предложения с однородными членами. Дополните текст, включив информацию и о других знаках препинания, известных вам. ХОТИМ ЗНАТЬ БОЛЬШЕ! ~ Пунктуация — это система расстановки знаков препинании в предложении и тексте. Все пунктуационные правила делятся на четыре группы: знаки препинания в конце предложения; знаки препи- , нания внутри простого предложения; знаки препинания между частями сложного предложения; знаки препинания в предложениях с прямой ре- ' чью и при диалоге. 52. > I Прочитайте текст молча, а затем вслух, правильно произносите предложения с однородными членами. Дизайнер. Люди этой сравнительно новой профессии создают облик автомобилей и холодильников, радиоприёмников и теле­ визоров, микроскопов, молотков, телефонов, разной мебели, ком­ пьютеров, летающих аппаратов. ПИШЕМ ГРАМОТНО точка

×