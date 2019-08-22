Poliomyelitis 3 ankle and foot

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Poliomyelitis- Deformities around ankle & foot Presenter : Dr. Y. Shravan kumar, II Yr PG Moderator: Dr. M. Anil Reddy sir...
FOOT AND ANKLE • Most dependent parts of the body, subjected to significant stress, so are susceptible to deformities from...
Claw toes Cavovarus Equino valgus Equinus Equinovarus Calcaneus
TENDON TRANSFERS • When tendon transfers and arthrodesis are done simultaneously, arthrodesis should be done first. • Tran...
PARALYSIS OF SPECIFIC MUSCLES Common deformities of foot and ankle are described according to muscles involved. Tibialis a...
Tibialis anterior • Paralysis causes — loss of dorsiflexion , inversion — Equinus, Cavus, Planovalgus —Extensors of toe be...
Tibialis anterior
Tibialis anterior • Correction of Equinus contracture- passive stretching & serial casting —Sx: Posterior ankle capsulotom...
Anterior & posterior tibial muscles -results in equinovalgus valgus = eversion + abduction - shortening of Achilles tendon...
Anterior & posterior tibial muscles - if both tibialis muscles are paralysed and peroneal muscles are normal, 1)PL transfe...
Tibialis Posterior Origin: posterior surface of interosseous membrane & adjacent region of tibia & fibula. Insertion: Tube...
Tibialis Posterior
Tibialis Posterior Isolated paralysis is rare—> Hind foot & fore foot eversion Surgery: FDL tendon is transferred and atta...
Anterial Tibial, Toe Extensors & Peroneal muscles Severe equinovarus develops when posterior tibial & Gastrocnemius- Soleu...
Peroneal muscles Peroneus longus: Origin: Upper lateral surface of fibula, head of fibula, lateral tibial condyle. Inserti...
Peroneal muscles Peroneus brevis: Origin: lower 2/3rd of the lateral surface of the shaft of fibula. Insertion: lateral tu...
Peroneal muscles
Peroneal muscles Isolated paralysis of peroneal muscles is rare, if present hind foot varus deformity due to unopposed act...
Peroneal and Long toe extensors Causes less severe equinovarus deformity Surgery: -Transfer of anterior tibial tendon to b...
Gastrocnemius-Soleus Strong muscle group, lifts entire body weight Paralysis with unopposed dorsiflexors results in calcan...
Gastrocnemius-Soleus  Shortening of intrinsics and plantar fascia —>forefoot cavus  Long axis of tibia and calcaneus coi...
Gastrocnemius-Soleus Plantar fasciotomy+ intrinsic muscles release for forefoot cavus deformity. Anterior tibial muscle ca...
Gastrocnemius-Soleus 23 westin and Defiore tenodesis of Achilles tendon
FLAIL FOOT  When all muscles distal to knee are paralysed – equinus deformity results due to passive plantar flexion.  R...
DORSAL BUNION  Shaft of first meta tarsal is dorsiflexed, great toe is plantar flexed.  Results from muscle imbalance. ...
DORSAL BUNION  Two types of muscle imbalance cause bunion.  Most common- Dorsiflexion of first MT (10) Plantar flexion o...
DORSAL BUNION  Anterior tibial raises first cuneiform and base of first metatarsal, PL has opposite action  If PL is wea...
DORSAL BUNION SURGERY FOR DORSAL BUNION  Transfer of anterior tibial to third cuneiform Second and less common muscle imb...
BONY PROCEDURES (OSTEOTOMY AND ARTHRODESIS)  The no of joints that are controlled by paralysed muscles should be reduced ...
CALCANEAL OSTEOTOMY  For correction of hindfoot varus/ valgus in growing children.  For cavo varus, it can be combined w...
DILLWYN EVANS OSTEOTOMY  For talipes calcaneovalgus as an alternative to triple arthrodesis in children between 8-12 yrs....
DILLWYN EVANS OSTEOTOMY 32
SUBTALAR ARTHRODESIS  For correction of equino valgus deformity.  Deformity d/t paralysis of anterior and posterior tibi...
SUBTALAR ARTHRODESIS GRICE AND GREEN ARTHRODESIS: Extra articular subtalar fusion. To restore height of medial longitudina...
Grice & Green Arthrodesis Curvilinear incision on lateral aspect of foot over subtalar joint Soft tissue dissection Subtal...
Grice & Green Arthrodesis 36
Dennyson & Fullford Arthrodesis Oblique incision over sinus tarsi, sinus tarsi exposed With calcaneum in corrected positio...
Dennyson & Fullford Arthrodesis
Triple Arthrodesis - Most effective stabilising procedure in foot - Fusion of 1) Sub-talar joint 2) Calcaneo-Cuboid joint ...
Triple Arthrodesis Triple arthrodesis is performed to 1. Obtain stable & static realignment of foot 2. Remove deforming fo...
Triple Arthrodesis - Reserved for severe deformity in children above 12 yrs - Technique depends on type of deformity - In ...
Triple Arthrodesis Steps: 1. Oblique incision over sinus tarsi 2. Soft tissue dissection 3. Capsules of all 3 joints incis...
Triple arthrodesis
Labrinudi Arthrodesis - For correction of isolated fixed equinus deformity in children > 10yrs - Inactive dorsiflexors & p...
Ankle Arthrodesis - For flail foot or recurrence of deformity after triple arthrodesis - Compression arthrodesis is for ol...
Pantalar Arthrodesis Fusion of tibiotalar , talonavicular, subtalar, calcaneo cuboid joints Indicated for flail feet with ...
Tendon transfer techniques
Talipes Equinovarus Equinus deformity of ankle Inversion of heel & at mid tarsal joints Adduction & supination of fore foo...
Talipes Equino valgus - d/t weak anterior & posterior tibial with strong PL, PB & triceps is strong but contracted - Trice...
Talipes Equino valgus Paralysis of posterior tibial alone—> planovalgus Surgery: Transfer of PL, FDL, FHL or EHL Paralysis...
Talipes Equino valgus Surgery for equino valgus: - In children 4- 10yrs— Extra articular subtalar arthrodesis + achilles t...
Talipes Calcaneus - d/t Gastrocnemius-Soleus paralysis with active dorsiflexors - Calcaneotibial angle - intersection of a...
Calcaneotibial angle 53
REFERENCES • Turek’s orthopaedics, 7th edition • Campbell’s operative orthopaedics, 13th & 11th edition • Internet 54
Thank you 55
  1. 1. Poliomyelitis- Deformities around ankle & foot Presenter : Dr. Y. Shravan kumar, II Yr PG Moderator: Dr. M. Anil Reddy sir Chair Person: Dr. Koner Rao sir Professor: Dr. J.Mothilal sir Dept of Orthopaedic Surgery, PIMS
  2. 2. FOOT AND ANKLE • Most dependent parts of the body, subjected to significant stress, so are susceptible to deformities from paralysis. • Most common deformities are Claw toes, CavoVarus, Dorsal Bunion, Talipes Equinus, Talipes Equinovarus, Talipes Cavovarus, Talipes Equinovalgus, Talipes calcaneus. • Ambulation requires stable plantigrade foot with even weight distribution between heel & forefoot and no fixed deformity. 2
  3. 3. Claw toes Cavovarus Equino valgus Equinus Equinovarus Calcaneus
  4. 4. TENDON TRANSFERS • When tendon transfers and arthrodesis are done simultaneously, arthrodesis should be done first. • Transfer of a tendon is preferred to its excision. • In severe paralysis requiring arthrodesis, some weakness of dorsi & plantar flexors is present hence evertors and invertors are transferred to midline of foot anteriorly/ posteriorly into calcaneum & TA. • When a muscle is discarded, 7-10 cms of tendon should be excised to prevent scarring. 4
  5. 5. PARALYSIS OF SPECIFIC MUSCLES Common deformities of foot and ankle are described according to muscles involved. Tibialis anterior: Origin: upper ½ or 2/3 of lateral surface of shaft of tibia and adjacent interosseus membrane. Insertion: medial cuneiform & base of 1st metatarsal. Action: Dorsiflexion & inversion Nerve supply: Deep peroneal nerve (L5). Arterial supply: Anterior tibial artery. Antagonists: Tibialis Posterior, Gastrocnemius-Soleus, Peroneus longus 5
  6. 6. Tibialis anterior • Paralysis causes — loss of dorsiflexion , inversion — Equinus, Cavus, Planovalgus —Extensors of toe become overactive resulting in hyperextension of proximal phalanges, depression of MT heads — Cavovarus results from unopposed activity of PL & posterior tibial muscle. 6
  7. 7. Tibialis anterior
  8. 8. Tibialis anterior • Correction of Equinus contracture- passive stretching & serial casting —Sx: Posterior ankle capsulotomy + Achilles tendon lengthening + Anterior transfer of PL tendon to base of 2nd MT ( OR) EDL can be recessed to dorsum of midfoot. • Correction of claw toe deformity— Transfer of long toe extensors to necks of metatarsals. • Correction of cavovarus deformity— PL transferred to base of 2nd MT + EHL transferred to neck of 1st MT 8
  9. 9. Anterior & posterior tibial muscles -results in equinovalgus valgus = eversion + abduction - shortening of Achilles tendon & peroneal muscles—>fixed deformity. - deformity is similar to congenital vertical talus on standing lateral radiograph. - serial casting before surgery to stretch Achilles tendon & to avoid weakening of gastro-soleus. 9
  10. 10. Anterior & posterior tibial muscles - if both tibialis muscles are paralysed and peroneal muscles are normal, 1)PL transferred to base of 2nd metatarsal (to replace anterior tibialis) 2)One of the long toe flexors replaces posterior tibialis -Peroneus brevis is sutured to distal stump of PL tendon. 10
  11. 11. Tibialis Posterior Origin: posterior surface of interosseous membrane & adjacent region of tibia & fibula. Insertion: Tuberosity of navicular,medial cuneiform. Action: Inversion and plantar flexion Nerve supply: Tibial nerve (L4,L5). Arterial supply: Posterior tibial artery. Antagonists: peroneus longus and brevis 11
  12. 12. Tibialis Posterior
  13. 13. Tibialis Posterior Isolated paralysis is rare—> Hind foot & fore foot eversion Surgery: FDL tendon is transferred and attached to navicular For 3-6 yrs old — conjoined EDL & peronius tertius tendons through transverse tunnel in talar neck & tendon sutured back onto itself. For severe valgus 1) PL transferred to medial side of talar neck 2)PB transferred to lateral side of talar neck 13
  14. 14. Anterial Tibial, Toe Extensors & Peroneal muscles Severe equinovarus develops when posterior tibial & Gastrocnemius- Soleus are unopposed. Posterior tibialis muscle increases forefoot Equinus & Cavus deformity. Further Equinovarus results from contracture of Gastrocnemius-Soleus. Management: 1) Stretching by serial casting 2) Lengthening of Achilles tendon 3) Radical soft tissue release of forefoot cavus deformity 4) Anterior transfer of Posterior tibialis to base of 3rd MT/middle cuneiform & anterior transfer of long toe flexors. 14
  15. 15. Peroneal muscles Peroneus longus: Origin: Upper lateral surface of fibula, head of fibula, lateral tibial condyle. Insertion: Under surface of lateral sides of distal end of medial cuneiform & base of 1st MT Action: Eversion & plantar flexion Nerve supply: Superficial peroneal nerve (L5,S1) 15
  16. 16. Peroneal muscles Peroneus brevis: Origin: lower 2/3rd of the lateral surface of the shaft of fibula. Insertion: lateral tubercle at the base of 5th metatarsal Action: Eversion of foot Nerve supply: Superficial Peroneal Nerve (L5,S1) 16
  17. 17. Peroneal muscles
  18. 18. Peroneal muscles Isolated paralysis of peroneal muscles is rare, if present hind foot varus deformity due to unopposed activity of tibialis posterior. Calcaneus becomes inverted, fore foot adducted, varus is increased during gait by action of invertors. Unopposed tibialis anterior —>dorsal bunion. Management: 1) Anterior tibialis transferred to base of 2nd MT 2) Isolated transfer —>overactivity of EHL —> hyperextension of hallux —> painful callus under 1st metatarsal head. 3) In chidren <5yrs, lengthening of EHL tendon. 4) >5yrs – transfer of EHL to neck of 1st metatarsal. 18
  19. 19. Peroneal and Long toe extensors Causes less severe equinovarus deformity Surgery: -Transfer of anterior tibial tendon to base of 3rd metatarsal/middle cuneiform. 19
  20. 20. Gastrocnemius-Soleus Strong muscle group, lifts entire body weight Paralysis with unopposed dorsiflexors results in calcaneal deformity Adequate tension in Achilles tendon is required for normal function of long toe flexors & extensors & intrinsic muscles Weak Gastrocnemius-Soleus—posterior tibial, peroneal muscles & long toe flexors can’t plantar flex hindfoot but can depress metatarsal heads—> Equinus 20
  21. 21. Gastrocnemius-Soleus  Shortening of intrinsics and plantar fascia —>forefoot cavus  Long axis of tibia and calcaneus coincide  Surgical correction is indicated to prevent development of calcaneal deformity and to restore hind foot plantar flexion.  Surgery: Tendon transfer posteriorly to supplement/ substitute gastro-soleus. *if power is fair- posterior transfer of 2 or 3 muscles is sufficient *if completely paralysed- all available muscles transferred. 21
  22. 22. Gastrocnemius-Soleus Plantar fasciotomy+ intrinsic muscles release for forefoot cavus deformity. Anterior tibial muscle can be transferred posteriorly( DRENNAN TECHNIQUE). In more severe deformity, transfer of toe extensors to metatarsal heads and fusion of interphalangeal joints to prevent claw toe deformity. If invertors and evertors are balanced- pure calcaneo cavus If gastro soleus power is fair- transfer of PB and posterior tibial muscles to heel. For calcaneo valgus- both Peroneals transferred to heel. For cavovarus - posterior tibial and FHL are transferred. westin and defiore recommended tenodesis of Achilles tendon to fibula for paralytic calcaneovalgus deformity. 22
  23. 23. Gastrocnemius-Soleus 23 westin and Defiore tenodesis of Achilles tendon
  24. 24. FLAIL FOOT  When all muscles distal to knee are paralysed – equinus deformity results due to passive plantar flexion.  Residual intrinsic muscle activity- forefoot equinus /cavo equinus deformity.  Surgery: Radical plantar release + Plantar neurectomy Midfoot wedge resection for forefoot equinus. 24
  25. 25. DORSAL BUNION  Shaft of first meta tarsal is dorsiflexed, great toe is plantar flexed.  Results from muscle imbalance.  Deformity becomes more on weight bearing.  MTP joint is flexed, first MT head is displaced upwards, first cuneiform tilted upwards.  Exostosis forms on dorsum of metatarsal head.  Flexion of great toe –>subluxation of MTP joints –> plantar part of joint capsule and FHB gets contracted. 25
  26. 26. DORSAL BUNION  Two types of muscle imbalance cause bunion.  Most common- Dorsiflexion of first MT (10) Plantar flexion of great toe(20) 2) Plantar flexion of great toe(10) Dorsiflexion of first MT (20)  Most common muscle imbalance is between anterior tibial and peroneus longus. 26
  27. 27. DORSAL BUNION  Anterior tibial raises first cuneiform and base of first metatarsal, PL has opposite action  If PL is weak/ parlysed/ transferred – first MT dorsi flexed by anterior tibialis.  Great toe becomes actively plantar flexed.  Dorsal bunions result after ill advised tendon transfer.  If anterior tibial is paralysed, then PL tendon/ PL+ PB should be transferred to third cuneiform rather than to insertion of anterior tibial or PB transferred to insertion of anterior tibial.  If PL tendon is transferred, proximal end of distal segment should be fixed to the bone.  If triceps surae is weak/ paralysed- PL transferred to calcaneum, anterior tibial to midline of foot. 27
  28. 28. DORSAL BUNION SURGERY FOR DORSAL BUNION  Transfer of anterior tibial to third cuneiform Second and less common muscle imbalance: Paralysis of all muscles of foot except triceps surae and long toe flexors.  Action of long toe flexors—> plantar flexion of great toe—> head of 1st MT displaced upwards.  Surgery: Transfer of FHL to neck of 1st MT + plantar closing wedge osteotomy of 1st MT 28
  29. 29. BONY PROCEDURES (OSTEOTOMY AND ARTHRODESIS)  The no of joints that are controlled by paralysed muscles should be reduced by arthrodesis.  Stabilizing procedures for ankle and foot are of 5 types 1. Calcaneal osteotomy 2. Extra articular subtalar arthrodesis 3. Ankle arthrodesis 4. Triple arthrodesis 5. Bone blocks to limit motion at ankle joint. 29
  30. 30. CALCANEAL OSTEOTOMY  For correction of hindfoot varus/ valgus in growing children.  For cavo varus, it can be combined with release of intrisic muscles and plantar fascia.  For calcaneovarus, it is combined with posterior displacement calcaneal osteotomy.  Fixed valgus deformity requires medial displacement osteotomy. 30
  31. 31. DILLWYN EVANS OSTEOTOMY  For talipes calcaneovalgus as an alternative to triple arthrodesis in children between 8-12 yrs.  Reverse of the original technique used in clubfoot  Lengthens calcaneus by transverse osteotomy and insertion of bone graft to open a wedge and lengthen lateral border of foot. 31
  32. 32. DILLWYN EVANS OSTEOTOMY 32
  33. 33. SUBTALAR ARTHRODESIS  For correction of equino valgus deformity.  Deformity d/t paralysis of anterior and posterior tibial —>unapposed action of peroneals (valgus) and gastro soleus (equinus).  Calcaneus is everted, displaced laterally and posteriorly.  Two techniques for sub talar arthrodesis. 1) Grice and Green 2) Dennyson and Fulford 33
  34. 34. SUBTALAR ARTHRODESIS GRICE AND GREEN ARTHRODESIS: Extra articular subtalar fusion. To restore height of medial longitudinal arch in children between 3-8 yrs. Done when valgus deformity is localized to subtalar joint and calcaneus can be manipulated into normal position. Contraindicated when forefoot is not mobile enough to be made plantigrade. Complictions: varus deformity and increased ankle joint valgus due to over correction. DENNYSON AND FULFORD ARTHRODESIS: Screw is inserted across subtalar joint for internal fixation and an iliac graft is placed in sinus tarsi. 34
  35. 35. Grice & Green Arthrodesis Curvilinear incision on lateral aspect of foot over subtalar joint Soft tissue dissection Subtalar joint reached Foot is inverted to position calcaneus beneath talus Graft beds prepared by removing thin layer of cortical bone from inferior surface of talus & superior surface of calcaneus Bone graft harvested & shaped Grafts placed in sinus tarsi, with foot in over corrected position Long leg cast applied with knee flexion, ankle in maximum dorsiflexion, foot in corrected position 35
  36. 36. Grice & Green Arthrodesis 36
  37. 37. Dennyson & Fullford Arthrodesis Oblique incision over sinus tarsi, sinus tarsi exposed With calcaneum in corrected position, bone awl is passed through neck of talus across sinus tarsi, upper surface of calcaneus, inferolateral surface of calcaneus Mini fragment cancellous screw is passed across subtalar joint from neck of talus into calcaneus Sinus tarsi filled with iliac crest bone graft 37
  38. 38. Dennyson & Fullford Arthrodesis
  39. 39. Triple Arthrodesis - Most effective stabilising procedure in foot - Fusion of 1) Sub-talar joint 2) Calcaneo-Cuboid joint 3) Talo- Navicular joint - Allows only movement at ankle - Indicated when most of the weakness & deformity are at sub-talar & mid tarsal joints 39
  40. 40. Triple Arthrodesis Triple arthrodesis is performed to 1. Obtain stable & static realignment of foot 2. Remove deforming forces 3. Arrest progression of deformity 4. Eliminate pain 5. Eliminate use of short leg brace 6. Obtain a more normal looking foot 40
  41. 41. Triple Arthrodesis - Reserved for severe deformity in children above 12 yrs - Technique depends on type of deformity - In talipes Equino-valgus, medial wedge with portion of talar head and neck is excised - In talipes Equino-varus, lateral subtalar wedge is resected - In talipes calcaneo-cavus, wedge is removed from subtalar joint 41
  42. 42. Triple Arthrodesis Steps: 1. Oblique incision over sinus tarsi 2. Soft tissue dissection 3. Capsules of all 3 joints incised circumferentially 4. Appropriate bone wedges removed 5. Bone graft placed around talonavicular joint & in sinus tarsi 6. Correction maintained with steinmann pins or k-wires Complications : 1. Most common- psuedarthrosis of talonavicular joint 2. Degenerative arthritis 3. Osteonecrosis 42
  43. 43. Triple arthrodesis
  44. 44. Labrinudi Arthrodesis - For correction of isolated fixed equinus deformity in children > 10yrs - Inactive dorsiflexors & peroneals with active triceps surae cause foot drop deformity - Wedge of bone is removed from plantar distal part of talus, so that talus remains in complete equinus & remainder of foot is repositioned to desired degree of plantar flexion Complications include 1. Ankle instability 2. Residual varus/ valgus 3. Psuedarthrosis of talonavicular joint 44
  45. 45. Ankle Arthrodesis - For flail foot or recurrence of deformity after triple arthrodesis - Compression arthrodesis is for older children & adolescents - Subcutaneous plantar fasciotomy & lengthening of Achilles tendon is done followed by ankle arthrodesis 45
  46. 46. Pantalar Arthrodesis Fusion of tibiotalar , talonavicular, subtalar, calcaneo cuboid joints Indicated for flail feet with quadriceps paralysis Ankle fused in 5 to 10 degrees of plantar flexion Done in 2 stages- first in foot, 2nd in ankle Complications include psuedarthrosis, plantar callosities, excessive heel equinus 46
  47. 47. Tendon transfer techniques
  48. 48. Talipes Equinovarus Equinus deformity of ankle Inversion of heel & at mid tarsal joints Adduction & supination of fore foot d/t weakness of peroneals & normal posterior tibial Surgery: Anterior transfer of posterior tibial tendon to middle cuneiform OR tendon can be split with lateral half transferred to cuboid 48
  49. 49. Talipes Equino valgus - d/t weak anterior & posterior tibial with strong PL, PB & triceps is strong but contracted - Triceps pulls foot into equinus, peroneals into valgus Surgery: Subtalar arthrodesis & anterior transfer of PL, PB. Paralysis of anterior tibial alone—> moderate valgus, more during dorsiflexion, disappear in plantar flexion Surgery: Transfer of PL to 1st cuneiform, transfer of EDL OR Jones procedure 49
  50. 50. Talipes Equino valgus Paralysis of posterior tibial alone—> planovalgus Surgery: Transfer of PL, FDL, FHL or EHL Paralysis of both—> extreme deformity similar to rocker bottom flat foot Surgery: Transfer of PL to base of 2nd MT to replace ant tibial + Transfer of one of the long toe flexors to replace post tibial 50
  51. 51. Talipes Equino valgus Surgery for equino valgus: - In children 4- 10yrs— Extra articular subtalar arthrodesis + achilles tendon lengthening - In skeletally mature— Triple arthrodesis + achilles tendon lengthening 51
  52. 52. Talipes Calcaneus - d/t Gastrocnemius-Soleus paralysis with active dorsiflexors - Calcaneotibial angle - intersection of axis of tibia & line along plantar aspect of calcaneus - Normal is 70-800 , in equinus > 800 , in calcaneus< 700 Surgery: Plantar fasciotomy & Triple Arthrodesis followed 6 weeks later by transfer of PL & PB & post tibial to calcaneus 52
  53. 53. Calcaneotibial angle 53
  54. 54. REFERENCES • Turek’s orthopaedics, 7th edition • Campbell’s operative orthopaedics, 13th & 11th edition • Internet 54
  55. 55. Thank you 55

