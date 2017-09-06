гражданский бюджет 2017 год уточненный

ГРАЖДАНСКИЙ БЮДЖЕТ НА 2017-2019 ГОДЫ
Уважаемые посетители сайта! Вашему вниманию представлен гражданский бюджет на 2017─ 2019 годы, который содержит информацию...
Законодательная база бюджетного процесса  Бюджет района – это централизованный денежный фонд, предназначенный для финансо...
СХЕМА БЮДЖЕТНОГО ПРОЦЕССА Планирование Исполнение Уполномоченный орган Отдел экономики и бюджетного планирования Отдел фин...
Процесс разработки местного бюджета Проект прогноза бюджетных параметров (на 3-летний период), не позднее 25 апреля текуще...
Планирование районного бюджета
Индикаторы Программы развития территории Баянаульского района на 2017-2021 годы Наименование ключевых индикаторов Факт 201...
Районный бюджет на 2017-2019 годы 4627,9 8974,0 4359,9 4434,1
Поступления районного бюджета Налоговые поступления Неналоговые поступления, поступления от продажи основного капитала Пог...
Структура поступлений районного бюджета на 2017-2019 годы, млн.тенге Наименование 2016 год (уточненный бюджет) 2017 год 20...
Расходы районного бюджета Наименование 2016 год 2017 год 2018 год 2019 год 1 2 3 4 5 РАСХОДЫ - всего 4553,1 8972,1 4359,8 ...
Основные направления расходования средств районного бюджета в 2017 году 5,3% 2,0% 1,7%5,5% 41,8% 43,7 социальная сфера жил...
Социальные сферы финарсируемые из районного бюджета 28 школ из них 4 НШ, 3 ОШ, 21 СОШ 28 школ из них 4 НШ, 3 ОШ, 21 СОШ 16...
Расходы на образование Наименование 2017 год РАСХОДЫ – всего, в том числе 3287,3 Поддержка организаций дошкольного воспита...
Социальная помощь, реализуемая за счет средств бюджета района в 2017 году Государственная адресная социальная помощь – 0,9...
Реализация мер по оказанию социальной поддержки специалистов по выплате подъемного пособия Наименование 2016 год 2017 год ...
Бюджетные кредиты для реализации мер социальной поддержки специалистов Наименование 2016 год 2017 год 2018 год 2019 год 1 ...
Расходы на реализацию мероприятий в сфере культуры, спорта и информационного пространства Наименование 2016 год 2017 год 2...
Целевые трансферты и кредиты из республиканского и областного бюджетов на 2017 год, млн. тенге Наименование 2017 год (утве...
Расходы бюджета на обеспечение жилищно- коммунальной и транспортной инфраструктурой млн .тенге 135,4 493,6 2166,5 47,5 49,8
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

гражданский бюджет 2017 год уточненный

20 views

Published on

ГРАЖДАНСКИЙ БЮДЖЕТ НА 2017-2019 ГОДЫ

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

гражданский бюджет 2017 год уточненный

  1. 1. ГРАЖДАНСКИЙ БЮДЖЕТ НА 2017-2019 ГОДЫ
  2. 2. Уважаемые посетители сайта! Вашему вниманию представлен гражданский бюджет на 2017─ 2019 годы, который содержит информацию об основных показателях районного бюджета, параметрах его формирования и направлениях расходования бюджетных средств. Данный документ включает следующие разделы: - законодательная база бюджетного процесса; - схема бюджетного процесса; - планирование районного бюджета. Гражданский бюджет разработан в соответствии с Методикой по составлению и размещению гражданского бюджета, утвержденной совместным приказом Министра финансов Республики Казахстан от 30 апреля 2015 года № 292 и Министра национальной экономики Республики Казахстан от 28 апреля 2015 года № 366.
  3. 3. Законодательная база бюджетного процесса  Бюджет района – это централизованный денежный фонд, предназначенный для финансового обеспечения задач и функций государственных органов района, подведомственных им учреждений и реализации государственной политики, направленной на достижение конкретных результатов.  Бюджет района ежегодно разрабатывается на 3-х летний период в соответствии с Правилами разработки проектов местных бюджетов, утвержденными приказом Министра финансов Республики Казахстан от 31 октября 2014 года № 470.  Уточнением районного бюджета является изменение параметров бюджета путем внесения изменений и дополнений в решение маслихата районного бюджета в случаях, предусмотренных Бюджетным кодексом РК.  Бюджет района на 2017-2019 годы сформирован в соответствии с Бюджетным и Налоговым кодексами РК, Прогнозом социально-экономического развития Баянаульского района на 2017-2021 годы и утвержден на сессии районного маслихата от 21 декабря 2016 года № 65/12 (с внесенным изменением от 24 апреля 2017 года № 89/15).
  4. 4. СХЕМА БЮДЖЕТНОГО ПРОЦЕССА Планирование Исполнение Уполномоченный орган Отдел экономики и бюджетного планирования Отдел финансов Разработка прогноза бюджетных параметров Составление сводного плана финансирования Рассмотрение бюджетной комиссией района бюджетных программ и бюджетных заявок администраторов бюджетных программ Внесение изменений в сводный план финансирования Формирование проекта бюджета района на плановый период Внесение изменений и дополнений в бюджет района Формирование годового отчета по исполнению бюджета района Утверждение бюджета района решением районного маслихата Утверждение годового отчета по исполнению бюджета района решением районного маслихата
  5. 5. Процесс разработки местного бюджета Проект прогноза бюджетных параметров (на 3-летний период), не позднее 25 апреля текущего финансового года Составление и рассмотрение бюджетных заявок и проектов бюджетных программ администраторов местных бюджетных программ, до 30 мая текущего финансового года Рассмотрение и определение проекта бюджета района на плановый период, не позднее 1 октября текущего финансового года Предоставление проекта бюджета района на рассмотрение акимата, не позднее 15 октября текущего финансового года Представление проекта решения маслихата о местном бюджете на предстоящий период, не позднее 1 ноября текущего финансового года Принятие постановления о реализации решения маслихата о бюджете района, в двухнедельный срок после утверждения областного бюджета Утверждение Бюджетных программ государственных органов, до 30 декабря
  6. 6. Планирование районного бюджета
  7. 7. Индикаторы Программы развития территории Баянаульского района на 2017-2021 годы Наименование ключевых индикаторов Факт 2016 год План 2017 год План 2018 год План 2019 год План 2020 год План 2021 год 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 ИФО выпуска продукции обрабатывающей промышленности , % 100,0 101,0 103,0 103,0 104,0 104,0 Индекс физического объема инвестиций в основной капитал сельского хозяйства, % 150,0 110,0 110,0 110,0 110,0 110,0 Охват детей (3-6) дошкольным воспитанием и обучением, % 100,0 100,0 100,0 100,0 100,0 100,0 Снижение младенческой смертности на 1000 детей, родившихся живыми, % 8,60 8,55 8,50 8,45 8,40 8,35 Общая площадь введенных в эксплуатацию жилых зданий, квадратных метров 1500 1550 1600 1650 1700 1750 Доля автомобильных дорог районного значения, находящихся в хорошем и удовлетворительном состоянии, % 94,0 94,0 94,1 94,2 94,3 94,3 Повышение уровня удовлетворенности качеством оказания государственных услуг оказываемых местными исполнительными органами, % 99,9 100,0 100,0 100,0 100,0 100,0
  8. 8. Районный бюджет на 2017-2019 годы 4627,9 8974,0 4359,9 4434,1
  9. 9. Поступления районного бюджета Налоговые поступления Неналоговые поступления, поступления от продажи основного капитала Погашение кредитов, поступления от продажи финансовых активов Свободные остатки бюджетных средств Целевые трансферты и бюджетные кредиты Субвенция из областного бюджета РАЙОННЫЙ БЮДЖЕТ
  10. 10. Структура поступлений районного бюджета на 2017-2019 годы, млн.тенге Наименование 2016 год (уточненный бюджет) 2017 год 2018 год 2019 год 1 2 3 4 5 ПОСТУПЛЕНИЯ - всего 4627,9 8974,0 4359,9 4434,1 в том числе: Налоговые поступления 1171,6 1183,2 1267,3 1330,6 Неналоговые поступления, поступления от продажи основного капитала 11,8 9,9 13,0 13,1 Поступления трансфертов и кредитов, из них: 3444,5 7780,9 3079,6 3090,4 субвенция из областного бюджета 1841,7 3028,1 3079,6 3090,4 целевые трансферты 1602,8 4752,8 - - Свободные остатки бюджетных средств 3,3 76,4 - - Погашение бюджетных кредитов, поступления от продажи финансовых активов 20,0 22,0 21,4 21,4
  11. 11. Расходы районного бюджета Наименование 2016 год 2017 год 2018 год 2019 год 1 2 3 4 5 РАСХОДЫ - всего 4553,1 8972,1 4359,8 4434,1 в том числе: Образование 2809,1 3307,5 3065,6 3109,4 Социальная защита и обеспечение 181,2 229,1 209,2 218,8 Культура, спорт, информационное пространство 348,4 387,2 341,3 346,7 Оборона, государственные услуги 436,8 476,7 429,1 438,5 Сельское, лесное, водное хозяйство и др. 256,0 170,0 173,2 176,0 Жилищно-коммунальное хозяйство 344,2 3751,5 - - Транспорт и коммуникации 80,1 493,6 47,4 49,8 Промышленность, архитектурная, градостроительная и строительная 22,4 25,8 11,2 11,3 Прочие 74,9 130,7 82,8 83,6 млн.тенге
  12. 12. Основные направления расходования средств районного бюджета в 2017 году 5,3% 2,0% 1,7%5,5% 41,8% 43,7 социальная сфера жилищно-коммунальное хозяйство сельское, лесное, водное хозяйство государственные услуги транспорт и коммуникации прочие
  13. 13. Социальные сферы финарсируемые из районного бюджета 28 школ из них 4 НШ, 3 ОШ, 21 СОШ 28 школ из них 4 НШ, 3 ОШ, 21 СОШ 16 мини-центров16 мини-центров 7 детских сада, 2 музыкальные школы 7 детских сада, 2 музыкальные школы 37 библиотек37 библиотек 14 домов культуры14 домов культуры 8 клубов8 клубов Объекты социальной сферы Объекты социальной сферы
  14. 14. Расходы на образование Наименование 2017 год РАСХОДЫ – всего, в том числе 3287,3 Поддержка организаций дошкольного воспитания и обучения 544,4 Дополнительное образование для детей 100,4 Общеобразовательное обучение 2301,7 Организация бесплатного подвоза учащихся до школы и обратно в аульной местности 70,2 Приобретение и доставка учебников, учебно-методических комплексов для государственных учреждений образования района (города областного значения) 37,6 Проведение школьных олимпиад, внешкольных мероприятий и конкурсов районного (городского) масштаба 5,1 Ежемесячные выплаты денежных средств опекунам (попечителям) на содержание ребенка-сироты (детей-сирот), и ребенка (детей), оставшегося без попечения родителей 10,6 Дополнительное образование для детей и юношества по спорту 81,6 Выплата единовременных денежных средств казахстанским гражданам, усыновившим (удочерившим) ребенка (детей)-сироту и ребенка (детей), оставшегося без попечения родителей 0,5 На содержание ребенка (детей), переданного патронатным воспитателям 1,4 Капитальные расходы подведомственных государственных учреждений и организаций 133,8 млн.тенге
  15. 15. Социальная помощь, реализуемая за счет средств бюджета района в 2017 году Государственная адресная социальная помощь – 0,9 млн.тенге Прогноз численности получателей - 18 человек Прожиточный минимум – 20945 тенге Черта бедности – 8378 тенге ( 40% от ПМ) Среднедушевой доход – 2877 тенге Доплата до черты бедности - 5027 тенге Продолжительность выплаты – 12 месяцев Государственные пособия на детей до 18 лет — 8,7 млн.тенге Получателей, семей – 138 в них детей - 303 Средний размер пособия - 2384 тенге Продолжительность выплаты - 12 месяцев Оказание жилищной помощи — 3,1 млн.тенге Получателей, семей – 65. Обеспечение нуждающихся инвалидов обязательными гигиеническими средствами (53 чел.) и предоставление услуг специалистами жестового языка (13 чел.), индивидуальными помощниками (39 помощников) в соответствии с индивидуальной программой реабилитации инвалида — 25,2 млн. тенге. Материальное обеспечение детей- инвалидов, воспитывающихся и обучающихся на дому (14 получателей по 6 МРП ежеквартально) – 0,8 млн. тенге
  16. 16. Реализация мер по оказанию социальной поддержки специалистов по выплате подъемного пособия Наименование 2016 год 2017 год 2018 год 2019 год 1 2 3 4 5 Всего, человек 67 85 85 85 в том числе: Образование 45 60 60 60 Здравоохранение 14 14 14 14 Социальная помощьи социальное обеспечение 0 0 0 0 Культура 3 3 3 3 Спорт 4 4 4 4 Ветеринария 1 4 4 4 Всего, тыс.тенге, в том числе: 9947,5 13548,0 14446,6 15458,1 Образование 6681,1 9576,7 10197,7 10911,7 Здравоохранение 2078,6 2224,0 2379,4 2546,0 Социальная помощьи социальное обеспечение 0 0 0 0 Культура 445,4 476,5 509,9 545,6 Спорт 593,9 635,4 679,8 727,4 Ветеринария 148,5 635,4 679,8 727,4
  17. 17. Бюджетные кредиты для реализации мер социальной поддержки специалистов Наименование 2016 год 2017 год 2018 год 2019 год 1 2 3 4 5 Всего, человек 9 23 36 29 в том числе: Образование 3 17 23 18 Здравоохранение 5 3 4 5 Культура 1 1 3 0 Спорт - 2 1 1 Ветеринария - - 5 5 Всего, тыс.тенге 28310,2 78280,0 131112,0 113013,0 в том числе: Образование 9475,0 57859,0 83766 70146 Здравоохранение 15653,7 10210,5 14568 19485 Культура 3181,5 3403,5 10926 0 Спорт - 6807 3642 3897 Ветеринария - - 18210 19485
  18. 18. Расходы на реализацию мероприятий в сфере культуры, спорта и информационного пространства Наименование 2016 год 2017 год 2018 год 2019 год 1 2 3 4 5 Расходы на культуру, спорт и информационное пространство, всего 320,7 304,3 309,7 314,7 из них: Проведение спортивных соревнований на районном уровне 2,3 2,3 2,5 2,6 Подготовка и участие членов сборных команд района по различным видам спорта на областных спортивных соревнованиях 1,0 1,0 1,1 1,1 Реализация физкультурно-оздоровительных и спортивных мероприятий на местном уровне - - - Поддержка культурно - досуговой работы из них субсидирование 14 домов культуры и 8 сельских клубов 215,6 188,3 204,2 207,8 на капитальные затраты - - - - Строительство домов культуры - - - - Библиотеки (функционирование 37 библиотек) 88,1 91,8 95,6 96,7 Услуги по проведению государственной информационной политики 8,1 12,0 - - Реализация мероприятий в сфере молодежной политики 5,6 8,9 6,3 6,5 млн. тенге
  19. 19. Целевые трансферты и кредиты из республиканского и областного бюджетов на 2017 год, млн. тенге Наименование 2017 год (утвержденн ый бюджет) ВСЕГО целевых трансфертов и кредитов, млн.тенге из них: 4752,8 - на расходы капитального характера в сфере образования 198,9 - на обеспечение организаций образования спортинвентарем 8,4 - на социальную поддержку специалистов социальной сферы на селе (кредиты) 78,3 - на обеспечение защищенного доступа общеобразовательных школ к сети Интернет 1,7 - на возмещение стоимости сельскохозяйственных животных, больных бруцеллезом, направляемых на санитарный убой 4,5 -на строительство и реконструкцию объектов дошкольного воспитания и обучения 216,8 -на развитие систем водоснабжения и водоотведения в сельских населенных пунктах, развитие коммунального хозяйства 2454,0 - на проведение мероприятий по благоустройству и освещению населенных пунктов 1257,3 - на реализацию мероприятий в рамках Программы развития продуктивной занятости и массового предпринимательства 30,8 - на внедрение обусловленной денежной помощи по проекту «Өрлеу» 7,4 - на средний ремонт автомобильных дорог районного значения и улиц населенных пунктов 411,6 - на реализацию Плана мероприятий по обеспечению прав и улучшению качества жизни инвалидов 11,6 - на доплату учителям, прошедшим стажировку по языковым курсам и на доплату учителям за замещение на период обучения основного сотрудника 2,0 - на текущий ремонт объектов образования 53,5 - на разработку градостроительного проекта с. Баянаул 15,0 - на открытие шахматных кружков в общеобразовательных школах 1,0
  20. 20. Расходы бюджета на обеспечение жилищно- коммунальной и транспортной инфраструктурой млн .тенге 135,4 493,6 2166,5 47,5 49,8

×