814.36 NAMA PROVINSI / KABUPATEN / KOTA JUMLAH N A M A / J U M L A H 1.364,73 1 Gerokgak - 14 KAB. BULELENG 19 1299 1 Sumb...
12 Banjar Tegeha 13 Banjar 14 Dencarik 16 Tigawasa 15 Temukus 17 Kaliasem 5 Sukasada 1 14 2 Wanagiri 1 Pancasari 3 Ambenga...
1 Tambakan 2 Pakisan 3 Bontihing 5 Tunjung 4 Tajun 6 Depeha 7 Tamblang 9 Bila 8 Bulian 10 Bengkala 11 Kubutambahan 13 Meng...
Buleleng

BULELENG

  1. 1. 814.36 NAMA PROVINSI / KABUPATEN / KOTA JUMLAH N A M A / J U M L A H 1.364,73 1 Gerokgak - 14 KAB. BULELENG 19 1299 1 Sumberklampok 2 Pejarakan 4 Pemuteran 3 Sumberkima 5 Banyupoh 6 Penyambangan 8 Sanggalangit 7 Musi 9 Gerokgak 10 Patas 11 Pengulon 12 Tinga-tinga 13 Celukanbawang 14 Tukadsumaga 2 Seririt 1 20 2 Ularan 1 Unggahan 3 Ringdikit 4 Rangdu 6 Gunungsari 5 Mayong 7 Munduk Bestala 8 Bestala 10 Joanyar 9 Kalianget 11 Tangguwisia 12 Sulanyah 14 Petemon 13 Bubunan 1 Seririt 15 Pengastulan 17 Pangkungparuk 16 Lokapaksa 18 Banjarasem 19 Kalisada 3 Busung biu - 15 20 Umeanyar 1 Sepang 2 Tista 4 Pucaksari 3 Bongancina 5 Telaga 6 Titab 8 Tinggarsari 7 Subuk 9 Kedis 10 Kekeran 11 Busungbiu 12 Pelapuan 13 Bengkel 14 Umejero 4 Banjar - 17 15 Sepang Kelod 1 Banyuseri 2 Tirtasari 4 Banyuatis 3 Kayuputih 5 Gesing 6 Munduk 8 Pedawa 7 Gobleg 9 Cempaga 10 Sidetapa 11 Tampekan LUAS WIL JMLH PDDKKAB KOTA KECAMATAN KELURAHAN D E S A
  2. 2. 12 Banjar Tegeha 13 Banjar 14 Dencarik 16 Tigawasa 15 Temukus 17 Kaliasem 5 Sukasada 1 14 2 Wanagiri 1 Pancasari 3 Ambengan 4 Gitgit 6 Silangjana 5 Pegayaman 7 Pegadungan 8 Padangbulia 1 Sukasada 9 Sambangan 10 Panji 11 Panji Anom 13 Selat 12 Tegallinggah 14 Kayu Putih 6 Buleleng 17 12 2 Anturan 1 Kalibukbuk 3 Tukadmungga 4 Pemaron 1 Banyuasari 5 Baktiseraga 2 Banjar Tegal 3 Kendran 5 Kampung Singaraja 4 Paket Agung 6 Liligundi 7 Beratan 7 Naga Sepaha 6 Sarimekar 8 Petandakan 9 Alasangker 11 Jinengdalem 10 Poh Bengong 8 Banyuning 9 Penarukan 11 Astina 10 Kampung Kajanan 12 Banjar Jawa 13 Kaliuntu 15 Kampung Bugis 14 Kampung Anyar 16 Banjar Bali 12 Penglatan 7 Sawan - 14 17 Kampung Baru 1 Lemukih 2 Galungan 4 Bebetin 3 Sekumpul 5 Sudaji 6 Sawan 8 Suwug 7 Menyali 9 Jagaraga 10 Sinabun 12 Sangsit 11 Kerobokan 13 Bungkulan 14 Giri Emas - 138 Kubutambahan
  3. 3. 1 Tambakan 2 Pakisan 3 Bontihing 5 Tunjung 4 Tajun 6 Depeha 7 Tamblang 9 Bila 8 Bulian 10 Bengkala 11 Kubutambahan 13 Mengening 9 Tejakula 12 Bukti - 10 1 Sembiran 2 Pacung 3 Julah 4 Madenan 5 Bondalem 7 Les 6 Tejakula 8 Penuktukan 9 Sambirenteng 10 Tembok

