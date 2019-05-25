Successfully reported this slideshow.
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 MS MATRIX STRATEGY 2019/05/25(土) You&I
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 ジコ、ショウカイ。 • H/N： You&I(読み：ユーアンドアイ) • SNS： @you_and_i • 出身： 生まれも育ちも名古屋市 • 年齢： 40歳代 • 本職： 商学部出身の職業プログラマ • ...
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 AGENDA 1. 概要 2. 内容まとめ 3. 所感 3
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 1. 概要 MS MATRIX STRATEGY 4
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 1. 概要 • MSマトリクスとは – 書籍「全員経営者マインドセット」で紹介されている、 マインドセット(M)/スキル(S)の二軸のマトリックス上に 組織内メンバーをプロットするフレームワーク。 5 サポー...
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 1. 概要 6
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 1. 概要 • 社員も経営者視点を持つとは – これが良く理解できないので、今回調べてみよう。とい うのが動機です。 – 軽く「”経営者視点” + 社員」で検索した限りでは、 2001年頃には既に使われていた...
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 1. 概要 • 余談1 – [Lifehacker] 10年前のサイトはGoogle検索に表 示されない – https://www.lifehacker.jp/2019/04/how- to-find-ol...
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 1. 概要 • 余談2 – 二軸マトリックスで分類するフレームワークは、手軽に 可視化できて便利です。 9
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 2. 内容まとめ MS MATRIX STRATEGY 10
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 2. 内容まとめ • 心の叫び – 社長 • 当事者意識を持って業務して – 中間管理職 • 間に挟まれてツラみ・・・ – 社員 • 言われた通りにやってれば良いんでしょwww 11
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 2. 内容まとめ • MSマトリクス – 著者の吉田行宏氏が命名した用語。 – アルファベット「MS MATRIX STRATEGY」でウェブ 検索しても、本書以外の情報は出てきません。 12
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 2. 内容まとめ • MSマトリクス：人材ゾーニング 13 MSSM100 A C B D
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 2. 内容まとめ • MSマトリクス：人材ゾーニング – MSSゾーン • 会社の経営者・経営幹部。 – M100ゾーン • 当事者意識100%。 – Aゾーン • 中間管理職相当。転職市場にはあまり流出しな...
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 2. 内容まとめ • MSマトリクス：縦軸＝マインドセット – 6つの要素で構成される 15 マインド セット 当事者 意識 覚悟 オーナー シップ 全体最 適 ミッション フィット バリュー 体現
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 2. 内容まとめ • MSマトリクス：縦軸＝マインドセット – 6つの要素で構成される 16 マインド セット 当事者 意識 覚悟 オーナー シップ 全体最 適 ミッション フィット バリュー 体現 自分の目...
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 2. 内容まとめ • MSマトリクス：縦軸＝マインドセット – レベルの目安(%) • 0～29 – 体現度は低く、組織にマイナスの影響を与える • 30～59 – 体現度は平均以下で、迷いやブレーキが見られ...
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 2. 内容まとめ • MSマトリクス：縦軸＝マインドセット – そもそもマインドセットとは • モチベーションとは異なり、時間によって上下に変動しない • 一度上がったマインドセットは、簡単に下がらない • ...
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 2. 内容まとめ • MSマトリクス：横軸＝スキル – 4つのスキルで構成される • テクニカルスキル – 業務遂行の専門知識や技術的能力 • 組織マネジメントスキル – 経営資源(ヒト・カネ・モノ)の管理運...
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 2. 内容まとめ • MSマトリクス：横軸＝スキル – レベルの目安 • SS – 4つのスキルの内、3つ以上を保有し、発揮する • S – 4つのスキルの内、2つ以上を保有し、発揮する • A – 業務スキ...
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 2. 内容まとめ • 弁証法会議 – 弁証法とは • アウフヘーベンする事ですね • 矛盾する諸要素を、対立と闘争の繰り返しの過程を通じ て発展的に統一すること。 – カレーライスが食べたい – うどんが食べ...
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 2. 内容まとめ • 弁証法会議 – 弁証法会議とは • ある提案(A案)に対して、対案(B案)をぶつける事で、元 の案をより良い案(C案)にブラッシュアップし、それを繰り返し ていく会議。 1. 居酒屋で愚...
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 3. 所感 MS MATRIX STRATEGY 23
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 3. 所感 • MSマトリクスについて – メンタルとスキルを組み合わせて可視化するのは面白 い。ただ、単なる可視化フレームワークなので、人材 ゾーニングで欲しい人材を育成・獲得する方法は考 えなくてはならな...
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 3. 所感 • MSマトリクスについて – 人材ゾーニングのCゾーンは、スキルは高いが協調性 がなく帰属意識が薄いので転職しやすいというのが一 番ためになった。常々疑問に思っていた某外資系ベン ダーの伝道師の...
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 3. 所感 • 結論として – 本書は経営者視点で語られている – そもそも経営層はスキルも高いというのもちょっと見当 違いな気がする – 経営層が社員へのビジョンの説明責任を果たしてい ないのを、別なもので...
わんくま同盟 名古屋勉強会 #48 3. 所感 • 概要では話しませんでしたが、昔マネジメントしな いリーダーの下で仕事していたときに、リーダーの上 司に文句を言った所、You&Iさんは優秀だから リーダーをうまく使いなさいよ。と言われたことが...
