Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
我是無辜的？ 經文：撒母耳記上廿二～廿四章 新血輪進擊之列陣 ～以歷史鑑誡新血輪
大衛對掃羅說：你為何聽信人的讒言， 說大衛想要害你呢？ 今日你親眼看見在洞中， 耶和華將你交在我手裡；有人叫我殺你， 我卻愛惜你，說：我不敢伸手害我的主， 因為他是耶和華的受膏者。 我父啊，看看你外袍的衣襟在我手中。 我割下你的衣襟，沒有殺你；...
願耶和華在你我中間判斷是非， 在你身上為我伸冤， 我卻不親手加害於你。 古人有句俗語說：惡事出於惡人。 我卻不親手加害於你。 以色列王出來要尋找誰呢？追趕誰呢？ 不過追趕一條死狗，一個虼蚤就是了。 願耶和華在你我中間施行審判， 斷定是非，並且鑒...
無辜？ 無邪？ 無罪？ 重要的特質：客觀
一. 我是無辜的？我不得罪神 「隨後大衛心中自責，因為割下掃羅的衣襟；對跟隨 他的人說：我的主乃是耶和華的受膏者，我在耶和華 面前萬不敢伸手害他，因他是耶和華的受膏者。」 （廿四章5-6節） ※108年課綱 ※我的動機客觀嗎？
二. 我是無辜的？我不加害人 「願耶和華在你我中間判斷是非，在你身上為 我伸冤，我卻不親手加害於你。」 （廿四章12節） ※半澤直樹 ※我的行為客觀嗎？
三. 我是無辜的？我真的很渺小 「以色列王出來要尋找誰呢？追趕誰呢？ 不過追趕一條死狗，一個虼蚤就是了。 願耶和華在你我中間施行審判，斷定是非， 並且鑒察，為我伸冤，救我脫離你的手。」 （廿四章14-15節） ※黎明號的遠航 ※我的生命客觀嗎？
基督徒做什麼事情最像神？ 四個神學家的探討 創造 饒恕 接待 傳福音
結語 擺陣、列陣、上陣、達陣 雖然 我一點也不無辜 但是 我要自由傳福音
20201018李耕心牧師─我是無辜的？
20201018李耕心牧師─我是無辜的？
20201018李耕心牧師─我是無辜的？
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

20201018李耕心牧師─我是無辜的？

9 views

Published on

20201018李耕心牧師─我是無辜的？

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

20201018李耕心牧師─我是無辜的？

  1. 1. 我是無辜的？ 經文：撒母耳記上廿二～廿四章 新血輪進擊之列陣 ～以歷史鑑誡新血輪
  2. 2. 大衛對掃羅說：你為何聽信人的讒言， 說大衛想要害你呢？ 今日你親眼看見在洞中， 耶和華將你交在我手裡；有人叫我殺你， 我卻愛惜你，說：我不敢伸手害我的主， 因為他是耶和華的受膏者。 我父啊，看看你外袍的衣襟在我手中。 我割下你的衣襟，沒有殺你； 你由此可以知道我沒有惡意叛逆你。 你雖然獵取我的命，我卻沒有得罪你。
  3. 3. 願耶和華在你我中間判斷是非， 在你身上為我伸冤， 我卻不親手加害於你。 古人有句俗語說：惡事出於惡人。 我卻不親手加害於你。 以色列王出來要尋找誰呢？追趕誰呢？ 不過追趕一條死狗，一個虼蚤就是了。 願耶和華在你我中間施行審判， 斷定是非，並且鑒察，為我伸冤， 救我脫離你的手。
  4. 4. 無辜？ 無邪？ 無罪？ 重要的特質：客觀
  5. 5. 一. 我是無辜的？我不得罪神 「隨後大衛心中自責，因為割下掃羅的衣襟；對跟隨 他的人說：我的主乃是耶和華的受膏者，我在耶和華 面前萬不敢伸手害他，因他是耶和華的受膏者。」 （廿四章5-6節） ※108年課綱 ※我的動機客觀嗎？
  6. 6. 二. 我是無辜的？我不加害人 「願耶和華在你我中間判斷是非，在你身上為 我伸冤，我卻不親手加害於你。」 （廿四章12節） ※半澤直樹 ※我的行為客觀嗎？
  7. 7. 三. 我是無辜的？我真的很渺小 「以色列王出來要尋找誰呢？追趕誰呢？ 不過追趕一條死狗，一個虼蚤就是了。 願耶和華在你我中間施行審判，斷定是非， 並且鑒察，為我伸冤，救我脫離你的手。」 （廿四章14-15節） ※黎明號的遠航 ※我的生命客觀嗎？
  8. 8. 基督徒做什麼事情最像神？ 四個神學家的探討 創造 饒恕 接待 傳福音
  9. 9. 結語 擺陣、列陣、上陣、達陣 雖然 我一點也不無辜 但是 我要自由傳福音

×