Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
宣教與我 徒十九 1-20
AD 53-56年保羅在他第 三次宣教旅途時，在以 弗所住了三年多，其間 發生了幾件重要的事 (徒19:1-41)
1. 在推喇奴的學房保羅講 論真道，叫亞細亞全省 的人 ，無論是猶太人， 或是希臘人，都聽見主 的福音。
2. 信主的人願意把過去 所使用的邪書通通燒 掉，這些書的價值超過 五萬塊錢。
3. 以弗所人聚集在當地最有名 的露天劇場，全城幾乎起了 暴動。這是因為保羅所傳的 福音使以弗所城的亞底米女 神威容失色(徒19:27)，銀 匠底米丟發現發財的生意受 影響，因而聚眾鬧事。
一、要傳的全備 信 的清楚 1-7
福音是什麼？ ＊是好消息，就是基督照聖經所 說，為我們的罪死了而且埋葬了； 又照聖經所說，第三天復活了。 林前 15.3-4 ＊是耶穌基督，道成肉身，從死裡 復活，顯明為神的兒子。
＊是神的大能，要救一切相信的人 羅1.16 ＊是神的義，因信耶穌基督加給一 切相信的人，並沒有分別。 羅3.22 ＊是神的恩典，因耶穌基督成為救
神在尋找人，以完成衪 的工作，聖靈只能透過 明白十架真理和基督復 活的人，將此信息傳開
人只能將別人提升到他自己 的層次，當亞波羅只知道約 翰的洗禮時（十八24-25）， 他在以弗所的工作也僅止於 此，當他得著更真實的亮光 與經歷，他就能在哥林多澆 灌（林前三6）。
二、要帶著權柄 無所懼 怕 8-18
神國 救恩使我們得以進入神國， 福音關乎神對世人的心意， 是神豐富的作為，不能輕易 被簡化，也不能被縮減為只 是個人的救恩。
勿擅稱主名 ～主名不是符咒 主樂意我們「奉衪的名」，但 卻不許人「假藉衪的名」 我們必須「認識主名」、「相 信主名」，才能「奉靠主名」
＊每一個行在物質範圍內的 神蹟，都低於屬靈範圍內的 神蹪。 最大的得勝不在病得醫治， 而在人心悔改得稱神的兒女 ，並繼續不斷被帶入生命的 更高層次中。
三、要分別為聖 活出見證 19-20
徹底、公開對付罪 價值五萬銀幣的邪術書被燒 掉，相當於五萬人一天的工 資。信徒徹底、公開對付罪， 主的道大大興旺，而且得勝。
行事為人與蒙召之恩相稱 基督徒的好行為是顯明自 己信仰的真實，使別人由 我見耶穌。
向別人、向自己 傳福音 我是攻克己身叫身服我， 恐怕我傳福音給別人，自 己反被棄絕了。 林前九27
宣教與我 一、要傳的全備信的清楚 1-7 二、要帶著權柄無所懼怕 8-18 三、要分別為聖活出見證 19-20
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我

19 views

Published on

20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

20200809王良玉院長─宣教與我

  1. 1. 宣教與我 徒十九 1-20
  2. 2. AD 53-56年保羅在他第 三次宣教旅途時，在以 弗所住了三年多，其間 發生了幾件重要的事 (徒19:1-41)
  3. 3. 1. 在推喇奴的學房保羅講 論真道，叫亞細亞全省 的人 ，無論是猶太人， 或是希臘人，都聽見主 的福音。
  4. 4. 2. 信主的人願意把過去 所使用的邪書通通燒 掉，這些書的價值超過 五萬塊錢。
  5. 5. 3. 以弗所人聚集在當地最有名 的露天劇場，全城幾乎起了 暴動。這是因為保羅所傳的 福音使以弗所城的亞底米女 神威容失色(徒19:27)，銀 匠底米丟發現發財的生意受 影響，因而聚眾鬧事。
  6. 6. 一、要傳的全備 信 的清楚 1-7
  7. 7. 福音是什麼？ ＊是好消息，就是基督照聖經所 說，為我們的罪死了而且埋葬了； 又照聖經所說，第三天復活了。 林前 15.3-4 ＊是耶穌基督，道成肉身，從死裡 復活，顯明為神的兒子。
  8. 8. ＊是神的大能，要救一切相信的人 羅1.16 ＊是神的義，因信耶穌基督加給一 切相信的人，並沒有分別。 羅3.22 ＊是神的恩典，因耶穌基督成為救
  9. 9. 神在尋找人，以完成衪 的工作，聖靈只能透過 明白十架真理和基督復 活的人，將此信息傳開
  10. 10. 人只能將別人提升到他自己 的層次，當亞波羅只知道約 翰的洗禮時（十八24-25）， 他在以弗所的工作也僅止於 此，當他得著更真實的亮光 與經歷，他就能在哥林多澆 灌（林前三6）。
  11. 11. 二、要帶著權柄 無所懼 怕 8-18
  12. 12. 神國 救恩使我們得以進入神國， 福音關乎神對世人的心意， 是神豐富的作為，不能輕易 被簡化，也不能被縮減為只 是個人的救恩。
  13. 13. 勿擅稱主名 ～主名不是符咒 主樂意我們「奉衪的名」，但 卻不許人「假藉衪的名」 我們必須「認識主名」、「相 信主名」，才能「奉靠主名」
  14. 14. ＊每一個行在物質範圍內的 神蹟，都低於屬靈範圍內的 神蹪。 最大的得勝不在病得醫治， 而在人心悔改得稱神的兒女 ，並繼續不斷被帶入生命的 更高層次中。
  15. 15. 三、要分別為聖 活出見證 19-20
  16. 16. 徹底、公開對付罪 價值五萬銀幣的邪術書被燒 掉，相當於五萬人一天的工 資。信徒徹底、公開對付罪， 主的道大大興旺，而且得勝。
  17. 17. 行事為人與蒙召之恩相稱 基督徒的好行為是顯明自 己信仰的真實，使別人由 我見耶穌。
  18. 18. 向別人、向自己 傳福音 我是攻克己身叫身服我， 恐怕我傳福音給別人，自 己反被棄絕了。 林前九27
  19. 19. 宣教與我 一、要傳的全備信的清楚 1-7 二、要帶著權柄無所懼怕 8-18 三、要分別為聖活出見證 19-20

×