379421-professional-development-document.ppt

Cambridge Professional
Development
Summer SONG Yang
Professional Development
Manager, East Asia
Cambridge Schools conference
Hong Kong
May 2017
“Every teacher needs to improve, not because
they are not good enough, but because they
can be even better.”
Dylan Wiliam,
Emeritus Professor of Educational Assessment, IOE, UCL
The plan for this session…
Get set!
Know your teachers and know your learners?
Get ready! Developing with Cambridge
Opportunities we provide to your teachers.
Various range of Cambridge PD Program/activities to support PD in your
school.
Go!
Exchange
Whole school PD system - PDQ
What Cambridge teachers have prepared our
learners? – view from HEI
Know your learners
• Having in-depth knowledge of their subject
• Presenting reasoned explanations, understanding
implications and communicating them logically and clearly
• Making good judgements, recommendations and decisions
• Thinking logically and present ordered and coherent
arguments
Cambridge teachers have done well to prepare
their students in...
Know your learners
Thinking logically and presenting ordered and coherent
arguments
Solid subject knowledge for further development in university
Making good judgments, recommendations and decisions
Presenting reasoned explanations, understanding implications
and communicating them logically and clearly
Compared to other qualifications, Cambridge students
stand out at…
Know your learners
If our teachers can prepare students more in…
• Apply their knowledge and understanding to new and familiar
situations
• Have strong essay writing skills
• Think critically
• Actively engaged in group discussion/work
Know your learners
9.
School has given us
clear and strict
rules of evaluation.
I have been very
well managed, but
don’t feel well
developed.
Evaluation is good,
but I found one thing
made me not so
comfortable. If I
couldn’t do well in
the evaluation, I will
not receive a
satisfactory bonus.
Our evaluation
system is clear and
fair. But we have to
input too much
details, and
contribute too much
time in evaluation
meetings.
We had many
individual training
sessions. As a new
teacher, I hope a
system can include
this together and let
me know where I
am.
Know your teachers
A good PD system
aims to
improvement
rather than holding
teachers to
account.
Systems work much
better when they
motivate.
The process is
manageable and
supports teaching
rather than
becoming a burden
that hinders it.
Program works
better than
individual activities.
PD systems your teachers may not like like…
Cambridge says…
Model of Teacher
Evaluation System
and a sample of
evaluation form
Know your teachers
What PD opportunities Cambridge provide to
teachers?
Developing with Cambridge
Various Form of PD Program and Events
Over 80 f2f subject training events every year in East Asia.
Enrichment Training in pedagogy.
Subject Network – Subject Café in East Asia.
Demo class, Lab Safety experience sharing, exchange opinions
Casual atmosphere and build up subject network.
Developing with Cambridge
13.
Supporting
individual
teachers with
their subject
specific
classroom
practice
Supporting
schools to
transform
learning
Developing with Cambridge
Localized Professional
Development Activities
Luhe International Academy, Beijing,
Periodical 6, Apr 2016, Fang Ling
Cambridge Chemistry Café, Apr
2017 at Qingdao Malvern College
Know your teachers
15.
Accreditation of Cambridge Trainer
Selection
event
Online
induction
course
Shadowing
and
reflection
Observation
Accredited
Cambridge
trainer
CPD
CPD
CPD
CPD
CPD
Developing with Cambridge
16.
Developing with Cambridge
First Trainer Recruitment Workshop in China,
March - April, 2017
Join us
www.cie.org.uk/teaching-and-learning
www.cie.org.uk/trainerrecruitment
Developing with Cambridge
Group activity
What barriers and challenges have you faced in developing a
teacher development programme in your school? Please list
two.
Use the flipchart paper to capture barriers and challenges your
table identifies.
An opportunity to discuss and share what is effective
professional development.
Get Ready!
is integrated into the everyday life of the school and the
teacher
builds on teachers’ prior knowledge and experience
offers opportunities for reflection and learning from experience
encourages and supports innovation, collaboration and peer
learning
helps practitioners to develop their own thinking through
critical engagement with the ideas of others
supported by quality facilitators, mentoring and engaged
leadership.
Effective professional development
20.
What are the areas of focus?
Teaching & Learning
Educational Leadership
Teaching Bilingual Learners
Teaching with Digital Technologies
What is the qualification and assessment structure?
21.
Who are the qualifications for?
Practising teachers and education leaders
Who designs and teaches the Cambridge PDQ programme?
Cambridge schools or training providers can apply to become
a Cambridge Professional Development Centre
We train and accredit a Programme Leader from each centre who
designs the programme using the Cambridge PDQ framework
runs the programme to meet the needs, priorities and local context of
the school, within our guidelines and quality assurance procedures
22.
What are the requirements to be a programme leader?
A Programme Leader for the Cambridge PDQs must have
a nationally recognised teaching qualification (e.g. PGCE or DipEd) or a
Delta qualification (Diploma in Teaching English to Speakers of Other
Languages)
a minimum of five years’ teaching experience
a minimum of two years in a position of responsibility for teacher
development
evidence of competence in their chosen specialism
Next steps…
1. Needs and capacity analysis
2. Decide on your PD strategy
and adoption model
3. Include all stakeholders
4. Identify key personnel
5. Agree outcomes and
measurement model
To register your interest in becoming a
Cambridge PDQ Centre
http://www.cie.org.uk/cambridge-
professional-development/professional-
development-qualifications/centres/
Who to Contact?
For centres in East Asia:
Summer Song
Professional Development Manager, East Asia
Cambridge International Examinations
Song.s@cie.org.uk
For centres in the rest of the world:
Esther Chesterman
Education Manager, Cambridge Professional Development Programmes
Cambridge International Examinations
Chesterman.e@cie.org.uk
PDQ in our schools
Beverley Ross,
Deputy Principal of ULink Guangzhou
College, Guangzhou, China
