Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

379421-professional-development-document.ppt

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Chartwell-International-School_Updated-presentation-2.pptx
Chartwell-International-School_Updated-presentation-2.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
1 of 28
1 of 28

379421-professional-development-document.ppt

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Download to read offline

Education

Cambridge professional-development

Cambridge professional-development

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
Free
The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment Eckhart Tolle
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
Free
How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond Belle Liang PhD
Free
Do Hard Things: Why We Get Resilience Wrong and the Surprising Science of Real Toughness Steve Magness
Free
Super Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
Free
Power Up Power Down: How to Reclaim Control and Make Every Situation a Win/Win Gail Rudolph
Free
Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential Tiago Forte
Free
Breaking Through Your Own Glass Ceiling: Consistent, Authentic Confidence Linda González
Free
The 12-Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Unlock Your Best Life Colin O'Brady
Free
Radical Abundance: Mastering the Psychology of Money Rebecca Ray
Free
Life's Messy, Live Happy: Things Don't Have to Be Perfect for You to Be Content Cy Wakeman
Free
The unBalanced Life: 10 Principles for a More Balanced Life Pierre Quinn
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
Free
The Four Keys to Sustainable Success Patricia Grabarek PhD
Free
Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast, and Keep Hammering Cameron Hanes
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
Free
Radical Confidence: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life Lisa Bilyeu
Free

379421-professional-development-document.ppt

  1. 1. Cambridge Professional Development Summer SONG Yang Professional Development Manager, East Asia Cambridge Schools conference Hong Kong May 2017
  2. 2. “Every teacher needs to improve, not because they are not good enough, but because they can be even better.” Dylan Wiliam, Emeritus Professor of Educational Assessment, IOE, UCL
  3. 3. Presenter’s Name Job Title Date Space for subtitle 20pt The plan for this session… Get set! Know your teachers and know your learners? Get ready! Developing with Cambridge Opportunities we provide to your teachers. Various range of Cambridge PD Program/activities to support PD in your school. Go! Exchange Whole school PD system - PDQ
  4. 4. What Cambridge teachers have prepared our learners? – view from HEI Know your learners
  5. 5. Know your learners
  6. 6. • Having in-depth knowledge of their subject • Presenting reasoned explanations, understanding implications and communicating them logically and clearly • Making good judgements, recommendations and decisions • Thinking logically and present ordered and coherent arguments Cambridge teachers have done well to prepare their students in... Know your learners
  7. 7. Thinking logically and presenting ordered and coherent arguments Solid subject knowledge for further development in university Making good judgments, recommendations and decisions Presenting reasoned explanations, understanding implications and communicating them logically and clearly Compared to other qualifications, Cambridge students stand out at… Know your learners
  8. 8. If our teachers can prepare students more in… • Apply their knowledge and understanding to new and familiar situations • Have strong essay writing skills • Think critically • Actively engaged in group discussion/work Know your learners
  9. 9. School has given us clear and strict rules of evaluation. I have been very well managed, but don’t feel well developed. Evaluation is good, but I found one thing made me not so comfortable. If I couldn’t do well in the evaluation, I will not receive a satisfactory bonus. Our evaluation system is clear and fair. But we have to input too much details, and contribute too much time in evaluation meetings. We had many individual training sessions. As a new teacher, I hope a system can include this together and let me know where I am. Know your teachers A good PD system aims to improvement rather than holding teachers to account. Systems work much better when they motivate. The process is manageable and supports teaching rather than becoming a burden that hinders it. Program works better than individual activities. PD systems your teachers may not like like… Cambridge says…
  10. 10. Model of Teacher Evaluation System and a sample of evaluation form Know your teachers
  11. 11. What PD opportunities Cambridge provide to teachers? Developing with Cambridge
  12. 12. Various Form of PD Program and Events Over 80 f2f subject training events every year in East Asia. Enrichment Training in pedagogy. Subject Network – Subject Café in East Asia. Demo class, Lab Safety experience sharing, exchange opinions Casual atmosphere and build up subject network. Developing with Cambridge
  13. 13. Supporting individual teachers with their subject specific classroom practice Supporting schools to transform learning Developing with Cambridge
  14. 14. Localized Professional Development Activities Luhe International Academy, Beijing, Periodical 6, Apr 2016, Fang Ling Cambridge Chemistry Café, Apr 2017 at Qingdao Malvern College Know your teachers
  15. 15. Accreditation of Cambridge Trainer Selection event Online induction course Shadowing and reflection Observation Accredited Cambridge trainer CPD CPD CPD CPD CPD Developing with Cambridge
  16. 16. Developing with Cambridge First Trainer Recruitment Workshop in China, March - April, 2017
  17. 17. Join us www.cie.org.uk/teaching-and-learning www.cie.org.uk/trainerrecruitment Developing with Cambridge
  18. 18. Group activity What barriers and challenges have you faced in developing a teacher development programme in your school? Please list two. Use the flipchart paper to capture barriers and challenges your table identifies. An opportunity to discuss and share what is effective professional development. Get Ready!
  19. 19.  is integrated into the everyday life of the school and the teacher  builds on teachers’ prior knowledge and experience  offers opportunities for reflection and learning from experience  encourages and supports innovation, collaboration and peer learning  helps practitioners to develop their own thinking through critical engagement with the ideas of others  supported by quality facilitators, mentoring and engaged leadership. Effective professional development
  20. 20. Cambridge PDQs - essentials What are the areas of focus? Teaching & Learning Educational Leadership Teaching Bilingual Learners Teaching with Digital Technologies What is the qualification and assessment structure?
  21. 21. Cambridge PDQs - essentials Who are the qualifications for? Practising teachers and education leaders Who designs and teaches the Cambridge PDQ programme? Cambridge schools or training providers can apply to become a Cambridge Professional Development Centre We train and accredit a Programme Leader from each centre who  designs the programme using the Cambridge PDQ framework  runs the programme to meet the needs, priorities and local context of the school, within our guidelines and quality assurance procedures
  22. 22. What are the requirements to be a programme leader? A Programme Leader for the Cambridge PDQs must have a nationally recognised teaching qualification (e.g. PGCE or DipEd) or a Delta qualification (Diploma in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) a minimum of five years’ teaching experience a minimum of two years in a position of responsibility for teacher development evidence of competence in their chosen specialism
  23. 23. www.cie.org.uk/pdq PDQ information
  24. 24. Next steps… 1. Needs and capacity analysis 2. Decide on your PD strategy and adoption model 3. Include all stakeholders 4. Identify key personnel 5. Agree outcomes and measurement model To register your interest in becoming a Cambridge PDQ Centre http://www.cie.org.uk/cambridge- professional-development/professional- development-qualifications/centres/
  25. 25. Who to Contact? For centres in East Asia: Summer Song Professional Development Manager, East Asia Cambridge International Examinations Song.s@cie.org.uk For centres in the rest of the world: Esther Chesterman Education Manager, Cambridge Professional Development Programmes Cambridge International Examinations Chesterman.e@cie.org.uk
  26. 26. PDQ in our schools Beverley Ross, Deputy Principal of ULink Guangzhou College, Guangzhou, China (Beverley is to put a bio here. Summer to introduce.)
  27. 27. Thank you Contact us on: info@cie.org.uk

Editor's Notes

  • Get ready, Get set, Go!

    School is not just a place for teachers to work, but also a place for teachers to learn.
    How to create a sustainable and relevant Professional development programme in your school.
    290 schools in East Asia who are teaching Cambridge curriculum now. We have seen many of the 290 schools are implementing excellent whole school PD program to train and develop their teachers with support from Cambridge International Exams.
  • Cambridge understands the challenges schools and teachers have in implementing an international curriculum. Teachers may need not only curriculum and content support but also support in developing their teaching strategies to enable them have a positive impact on their learners outcomes.
  • Even better if…

    Quotes from Rebekah Westphal, former Director of International Admissions – Cambridge learners should be better prepared in applying knowledge in practice, and work collaboratively with others in university.
  • From Developing with Cambridge

    Some systems emphasise evaluation with the intention of holding teachers to account rather than improvement.

    Some also link performance to salary changes. There is a danger that they can unintentionally create a climate of fear and resistance among teachers and inhibit creativity and honesty. Teachers might be less willing to be self-critical if their pay is linked too much to performance. Systems work much better when they motivate.

    The process is manageable and supports teaching rather than becoming a burden that hinders it.

  • Hand out the evaluation model.

    The following diagram illustrates a typical annual review cycle. This might be completed immediately after the final review at the end of a school year, or at the start of a new school year. The teacher needs to reflect on their evaluation report.

    This will identify strengths and areas needing improvement, and a few priority objectives for the year ahead. Objectives should be focused and achievable, and need to be discussed and agreed with managers. You will also need to identify any professional development support that is
    needed. Remember that having too many objectives makes it difficult to focus on achieving them.
  • The Cambridge PDQ sits within our enrichment section. They are at the core of our PD offer. Why?...
  • Use a way that your teachers like to adapt. Share EA Schools good PD practice.

    E.g. in China, demo classes, subject networking, Course mapping, Book Review - 101 Answers to New Teachers and mentors at Guanghua Edu Group, Drama Class to improve bilingual awareness, etc.

    We also recruit trainers worldwide.
  • Selection event – We will send feedback by email about what went well and areas for development, based not only on the showcases but also on their performance throughout the day.
    Online induction course – if successful, sent a login for the online induction course (modules: About CIE: Theories of adult learning: Delivering training: your role with Cambridge), notify us by email once you have completed this.
    Shadowing and reflection – we will arrange for you to shadow an experienced trainer and reflect (either face to face or online)
    Observation – if possible the first training that you deliver you will be observed.
    Accreditation cycle – trainers will be observed at least once every three years depending on how often and where they train.
    CPD: CPD for trainers – online community, conferences (normally free – expectation that they participate)

    Any trainers who are already in the system are being quality assured. Done for a first year, works well, welcome feedback on what we can improve, always reflecting!
  • Recruit trainer worldwide.
  • Really a chance for us to move about the room and capture their thoughts.

    Pass the challenge to the next table. Encourage delegates to contribute good ideas and summarize at the end.
  • Further research we have drawn on in designing The Cambridge PD programme is here.
  • Online Programme leader induction course……………211USD , diploma 379

    Entries certificate…………………………………………………245USD
    Diploma………………………………………………………………490USD

×