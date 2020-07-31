Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Headphones v/s Earphones : Choose! Re-ignite your love of music! Confused to pick the right choice of headphone? Or wait! ...
1. Over ear headphones: JBL E65BT Head in the clouds! The one most commonly associated with headphones, the over-ear headp...
2. On ear headphones: boAt Rockerz 410 Music made comfortable! A variation on the over-ear headphones. The on-ear Headphon...
3. Bass Earphones : Sony MDR-XB510AS Life of the party In-ear headphones are miniature models of headphones designed to be...
4. Bluetooth earphones: boAt Rockerz 255r Hands free fun. Bluetooth headphones are fast becoming popular due to being wire...
5. Wireless earbuds: boAt airdopes 203 Wireless music. Re-imagined. As the name suggests these truly are the innovative ea...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Headphones vs earphones

28 views

Published on

Re-ignite your love of music!

Confused to pick the right choice of headphone? Or wait! Maybe it’s a snug pair of earphones you’re looking for? Whatever your choice, It is vital that you think over for a minute as to what you’re looking for in your choice of product & why it’s important to you. Try & envision how your perfect music accessory would fit into your daily routine. Once that's done, simply scroll down to explore our list below

Published in: Mobile
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Headphones vs earphones

  1. 1. Headphones v/s Earphones : Choose! Re-ignite your love of music! Confused to pick the right choice of headphone? Or wait! Maybe it’s a snug pair of earphones you’re looking for? Whatever your choice, It is vital that you think over for a minute as to what you’re looking for in your choice of product & why it’s important to you. Try & envision how your perfect music accessory would fit into your daily routine. Once that's done, simply scroll down to explore our list below.
  2. 2. 1. Over ear headphones: JBL E65BT Head in the clouds! The one most commonly associated with headphones, the over-ear headphones are right for you if you binge watch web series and love streaming movies on your smartphone or tablets. They are big enough to fit your entire ear with its big plush ear-pads and provide excellent noise- cancellation. It is also ideal when you are travelling in quite a noisy environment like trains and buses. Click here to Buy Now
  3. 3. 2. On ear headphones: boAt Rockerz 410 Music made comfortable! A variation on the over-ear headphones. The on-ear Headphones provide a comfy feel, great sound playback and are ergonomically designed. It has smaller ear cups and is portable enough for you to carry around anywhere. So if your schedule involves constantly being on the go, then on-ear headphones are the perfect choice for you. Click here to Buy Now
  4. 4. 3. Bass Earphones : Sony MDR-XB510AS Life of the party In-ear headphones are miniature models of headphones designed to be carried anywhere with relative ease. They provide a snug and comfortable fit inside the ear and offer an immersive sound experience. That’s not all! They also provide excellent noise cancellation features that allow you to tune out the noise and simply focus on the music. It is manufactured to suit the sporties and outdoor activity enthusiasts. Click here to Buy Now
  5. 5. 4. Bluetooth earphones: boAt Rockerz 255r Hands free fun. Bluetooth headphones are fast becoming popular due to being wireless & allowing one to escape the hassle of cords & tangled wires. They also provide superior bluetooth features that integrate with your smartphone. Not to mention they also feature some style quotient as trendy teenagers prefer to wear it just like an accessory. They are quite comfortable to carry anywhere and everywhere. A minor drawback of these earphones are that they tend to drain the battery of the smartphone or tablets they’re integrated with. But, thanks to the increased battery capacity of the new devices out there, it no longer is a major disadvantage. Click here to Buy Now
  6. 6. 5. Wireless earbuds: boAt airdopes 203 Wireless music. Re-imagined. As the name suggests these truly are the innovative earbuds that are the trending accessory the modern youth desires. Designed perfectly with great aesthetics, these earbuds are designed to be highly portable due to their ultra lightweight features. Are you a sportsman, gym freak or simply the outdoorsy type? You are? Great! These buds are manufactured just for you! All these truly wireless earbuds are bundled with protective cases to keep it secure. Click here to Buy Now Still on the fence about which to choose? Don’t worry! Just head over to our #Homeguru series on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiRWi20F6QE Original post @Vijay Sales — Online Electronics Shopping Store in India

×