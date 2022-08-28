Successfully reported this slideshow.
Room 2 - 7 - Lã Mạnh Hà - Agile + DevOps = A great combination

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Room 2 - 7 - Lã Mạnh Hà - Agile + DevOps = A great combination

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Technology

Lã Mạnh Hà - Agile + DevOps = A great combination

Lã Mạnh Hà - Agile + DevOps = A great combination

Technology

Room 2 - 7 - Lã Mạnh Hà - Agile + DevOps = A great combination

  1. 1. AGILE + DEVOPS A GREAT COMBINATION 1
  2. 2. 2 2 TABLE OF CONTENT Relationship of Agile & DevOps? 1 Is Agile DevOps A Great Combination? 2 Free Discussion 3
  3. 3. 3 01. Definition: AGILE & DEVOPS
  4. 4. © Copyright FPT Software – Level of Confidentiality 4
  5. 5. © Copyright FPT Software – Level of Confidentiality 5
  6. 6. WHY? 6 should we combine Agile & DevOps as a successful process…
  7. 7. 7 02. Great Combination: AGILE + DEVOPS
  8. 8. © Copyright FPT Software – Level of Confidentiality 8 AGILE DEVOPS People Process Technology ü Product management team ü Developers ü Operation teams ü Focus on software flow: ideation – code completion ü Delivery & Maintenance ü Agile adds structure to planned work for developers — DevOps incorporates unplanned work common to operations teams ü Iterative development & small batches ü Test & delivery automation How Agile & DevOps work together?
  9. 9. AGILE DEVOPS Best Practices
  10. 10. © Copyright FPT Software 10 TEAM’S WORKFLOW IMPROVEMENT ü Broader understanding of all development aspects; ü All team members join full lifecycle of software delivery; ü Team members are equipped with full knowledge ü Build-and-run product-centric teams solve the problem of the Agile development-to-operations hand-off.
  11. 11. © Copyright FPT Software – Level of Confidentiality 11 DEVOPS ADOPTION IN SPRINTS ü Invite ops/infrastructure/support personnel to planning sessions. ü Discuss product functionality and operability features. ü Include them in the upcoming sprint. ü Involve the DevOps team in sprint backlog planning and daily meeting, as well as sprint review and scrum and plan alignment.
  12. 12. © Copyright FPT Software – Level of Confidentiality 12 AUTOMATION WORKFLOW ü Automate all source code scanning process; ü Build artifacts in a repository, automate the release out the door…
  13. 13. © Copyright FPT Software – Level of Confidentiality 13 IMPLEMENT SERVICE BACKLOG UNDER DEVOPS ü Scalability of the software. ü Deployment capability. ü Service monitoring. ü Logging. ü Setting alerting. ü Software testing. ü Security and compliance aspects. ü Operational performance.
  14. 14. © Copyright FPT Software – Level of Confidentiality 14 LEVERAGING THE RIGHT TOOLS Applies to your software development process configuration management tools to create and replicate infrastructure using the Infrastructure as a Code (IaC) concept needed for DevOps.
  15. 15. © Copyright FPT Software – Level of Confidentiality 15 INCLUDE QUALITY ASSURANCE IN EACH PHASE Testing assumes a vital position when combining the two. Besides functional testing applied in Agile, DevOps approach requires performance and load testing of the software. Hence, constant testing is equally as important as continuous development.
  16. 16. © Copyright FPT Software – Level of Confidentiality 16 MEASURING AND ANALYSIS ü Percentage of release date adherences. ü Percentage increase in release numbers. ü Time taken for release to production. ü Defects attributable to platform/support requirements. ü Percentage of NFRs met.
  17. 17. © Copyright FPT Software – Level of Confidentiality 17 CONTACT US:
  18. 18. CONTACT US FPT Cau Giay Building, Duy Tan Street, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi City, Vietnam Tel.: +84 (24) 3 768 9048 Fax: +84 (24) 3 768 9049 18

