Hinman LNG Early Stage Assessment VaughanA Jones |The Hinman Group www.hinmanlng.com/847-868-6026 “Minimizing Risks” “Prov...
Early Stage Initiative Assessment Hinman’s Role: ”Minimizing Risks, Providing Options”  Guide technology and demand selec...
Small Scale LNG – Moving Forward
EARLY STAGE SMALL SCALE INFRASTRUCTURE LNG SITE DEVELOPMENT Issues in Gas-to-Power Generation and Regional Grid Networks ...
Small/Medium Scale vs Pipeline Build-OutsAddress Gas-to-Power/RegionalGrids Small/Medium Scale LNG  Ancillary to Large Sc...
Our UltimateCustomers
Small/Medium Scale Demand  Small Scale is ideal for remote regions, but East Asian countries are seeing the benefits of S...
Beneficiaries ofYour Efforts
Small/Medium Scale LNG  Small Scale can be ancillary units to Large Scale Build-outs, eliminates the need for pipeline bu...
Can’t we monetize our Flare Gas
Integrating Small/Medium Scale LNG with Gas Flaring Reduction  Extensive work on Gas Flaring has been done by Mike Farina...
Distribution of LNG to Local Power Generation
TheTake-Away for Small Scale LNG vs Large Scale Viable for Regional and Districts  Distribution network can be developed ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hinman small scale_developers_april_15

51 views

Published on

Revised Presentation for Small Scale LNG Developers and Builders.

Published in: Economy & Finance
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
51
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Hinman small scale_developers_april_15

  1. 1. Hinman LNG Early Stage Assessment VaughanA Jones |The Hinman Group www.hinmanlng.com/847-868-6026 “Minimizing Risks” “Providing Options”
  2. 2. Early Stage Initiative Assessment Hinman’s Role: ”Minimizing Risks, Providing Options”  Guide technology and demand selection – which projects and locations are likely to be most suitable for Small/Medium Scale? Gas-to-Power Generation/Regional Grids/Mini Grids  Gauge developable potential – How many kilowatts of Power Generation plant could be built on the site, given the technology, terrain, land cover, transmission access, and plausible environmental and other constraints? Is the demand there for a developing local economy? Can Small Scale LNG be integrated with Gas Flare Reductions in a region?  Support permitting and community acceptance – preliminary plant designs can support the appropriate analyses to advance permitting and promote community acceptance.  Support financial models and early-stage financing – Such information feeds the financial models that attract investors and lenders and help determine whether a project is feasible.  Escalation of Project - Depending on ‘Scope’-Early Stage AssessmentTime Frame-90/180 Days
  3. 3. Small Scale LNG – Moving Forward
  4. 4. EARLY STAGE SMALL SCALE INFRASTRUCTURE LNG SITE DEVELOPMENT Issues in Gas-to-Power Generation and Regional Grid Networks  Site Location Evaluation and Review with Estimates for Demolition, Remediation and Build-Out Costs  Assessment of Project Parameters and Hurdles-Between 90/180 Days depending on ‘scope’-to Escalate the Early Stage-decision-making process  Early Stage Estimates of Front-End Engineering & DesignCosts ofTanks, Piping,Cooling Equipment  LNG/CNG Local Site Permitting Support (Legal, Regulatory and Environmental) –Large Scale permitting handled by primary developers  Safety Protocols Developed for LNG Receiving / Storage /Transport  Develop and Market to segments that build Baseload-High Horsepower, Mining, Municipal, Manufacturing, Urban sectors reflecting Demand for reliable Power Generation
  5. 5. Small/Medium Scale vs Pipeline Build-OutsAddress Gas-to-Power/RegionalGrids Small/Medium Scale LNG  Ancillary to Large Scale-provides local distribution of LNG products  Locations 25 to 100km from Large Scale Import terminal are viable  Remote Districts can be serviced byTT and ISO containers.  Investments are <1-5% of a Large Scale plant  Power Generation made available to local districts for economic growth and improved community and municipal services  Standardization of units improves efficiencies and safety NG Pipelines  Are viable for large urban regions  Large Investment and Build-out can be problematic for regional areas  Time lines are much longer for remote or isolated regions or not viable  Delays can be extensive due to bureaucratic agenda.  Only large commercial customers can access the NG
  6. 6. Our UltimateCustomers
  7. 7. Small/Medium Scale Demand  Small Scale is ideal for remote regions, but East Asian countries are seeing the benefits of Small/Medium Scale to local districts.China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia are leading the Small Scale LNG segment  Small Scale can use the refinery model-Large Scale ProcessingUnits-supplying, strategically placed locations (x km) for LNG, virtual p/l (T/T) for local distribution to Small Scale and/or Modular LNG units, which can also fill Regional Grid needs  With Small/Medium Scale, Power Generation and Regional Grids can be upgraded to address increased demand (i.e. the mining industry, light manufacturing, and communities)  The World Bank has provided the statistical metrics outlining where the growth areas for Small/Medium Scale can grow economies-e.g. Central Asia, Central Europe, East Asia  Small/Medium Scale is not a ‘pure engineering play’. Substantial buy-in is needed from local community and district leaders.They have to see the benefits in a tangible way. If not, these stakeholders can be problematic.
  8. 8. Beneficiaries ofYour Efforts
  9. 9. Small/Medium Scale LNG  Small Scale can be ancillary units to Large Scale Build-outs, eliminates the need for pipeline build-outs into remote regions.This works well for Eurasian,Africa, Asia  Small Scale allows for flexibility in sizing for various markets and regions, with lower CAPEX and OPEX expenditures-approx. <1%-5%, depending on needs  Unlike Large Scale, Small Scale allows for standardization in units, which improves commissioning schedules, training, and safety  Host governments can have tangible results to show their citizens-improved services, expansion of local & regional grids, and tangible economic growth  Small Scale allows for lower energy costs for remote or isolated entities, such as Power Generation, RegionalGrids, Mining, High Horse Power transportation  Paris Climate Accord-48 countries have signed the agreement committing to lowering emissions on the climate. LNG can address their needs and meet their climate goals
  10. 10. Can’t we monetize our Flare Gas
  11. 11. Integrating Small/Medium Scale LNG with Gas Flaring Reduction  Extensive work on Gas Flaring has been done by Mike Farina of GE and is a great resource for infrastructure leaders, developers and builders of Small Scale LNG  Gas Flaring is a major component in the release of hydrocarbons into the atmosphere adding to global warming and climate change.  Russia,West Africa, Iran, Mexico,Asia and the Caspian Sea areas continue wrestling with Gas Flaring issues. Investing the time and attention can yield results for all Stakeholders in the Upstream and Downstream process  Monetizing this loss resource is an opportunity for host countries wrestling with the issues, of a product, that once is harnessed, can yield values from $3.00mmbtu to $6.oommbtu (very rough estimates) to a market place, provide a Power Generation source for local regions, without investing in Large Scale LNG  From a commercial standpoint-harnessingGas Flaring points to several wins: Reduced Flaring & CO2 /Enhanced Regional Econ Dev/New Markets for Clean NG
  12. 12. Distribution of LNG to Local Power Generation
  13. 13. TheTake-Away for Small Scale LNG vs Large Scale Viable for Regional and Districts  Distribution network can be developed  Local and Regional needs can be met  Faster Comissioning  Lower CAPEX  Lower OPEX  Standardization eases maintenance and training Large Scale  Made for major import facilities  Designed for large utility networks  CAPEX for buildout of plant and pipeline network-approx. $5.0bill  Pipelines not viable in remote regions or districts  Harder to finance with limited off-takers

×