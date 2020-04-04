Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sosiaalipsykologia onyksilöiden ja ryhmien välistä vuorovaikutusta tutkiva käyttäytymistiede  Tutkitaan tieteellisesti si...
Mihin sosiaalipsykologiaa tarvitaan? Sosiaalipsykologista tietoa tarvitaan, kun halutaan ymmärtää ja ennakoida mm. yksilön...
 =Sosiaalipsykologian analyysitasot ”Sosiaalipsykologisen katseen” kohdistuminen eri tasoille vaikuttaa sosiaalisten tila...
 Miettikää, miten ”sosiaalipsykologisen katseen” kohdistuminen eri tasoille vaikuttaa sosiaalisten tilanteiden ymmärtämis...
LÄKSY 1)ATED.com-sivustolla on nigerialaisen kirjailijan Chimamanda Ngozi Adichien hieno puhe yhden tarinan vaarallisuudes...
Ps7 tb mita sosiaalipsykologia on

mita sosiaalipsykologia on

Ps7 tb mita sosiaalipsykologia on

  1. 1. Sosiaalipsykologia onyksilöiden ja ryhmien välistä vuorovaikutusta tutkiva käyttäytymistiede  Tutkitaan tieteellisesti sitä, miten toisten todellinen ja kuviteltu tai oletettu läsnäolo vaikuttavat yksilöiden ajatuksiin, tunteisiin ja käyttäytymiseen. (Gordon Allport 1935)  Sosiaalipsykologia on yhteiskuntatiede, jonka tutkimusten avulla pyritään löytämään sosiaalisessa vuorovaikutuksessa ja sosiaalisissa suhteissa ilmenevää säännönmukaisuutta.  SOSIAALISET KOGNITIOT!!!
  2. 2. Mihin sosiaalipsykologiaa tarvitaan? Sosiaalipsykologista tietoa tarvitaan, kun halutaan ymmärtää ja ennakoida mm. yksilön toimintaa ryhmässä vuorovaikutustilanteita ryhmien sisäistä toimintaa ryhmien välistä toimintaa ryhmien ohjaamista kulttuuritason vaikutuksia asenteiden muodostumista vaikuttamista 4.4.2020 Anne Rongas 2006 2
  3. 3.  =Sosiaalipsykologian analyysitasot ”Sosiaalipsykologisen katseen” kohdistuminen eri tasoille vaikuttaa sosiaalisten tilanteiden ymmärtämiseen.  YKSILÖN SISÄINEN TASO  YKSILÖIDEN VÄLINEN TASO  RYHMIEN VÄLINEN TASO  YHTEISKUNNALLINEN TASO
  4. 4.  Miettikää, miten ”sosiaalipsykologisen katseen” kohdistuminen eri tasoille vaikuttaa sosiaalisten tilanteiden ymmärtämiseen.  Voitte myös miettiä, mitä tasoja teillä itsellänne on tapana käyttää, kun selitätte sosiaalisia tapahtumia ihan arkisissa tilanteissa tai maailman tapahtumia miettiessänne.
  5. 5. LÄKSY 1)ATED.com-sivustolla on nigerialaisen kirjailijan Chimamanda Ngozi Adichien hieno puhe yhden tarinan vaarallisuudesta (The danger of a single story) suomeksi tekstitettynä. Puhe kertoo hauskalla ja koskettavalla tavalla sosiaalisista identiteeteistä ja niihin liittyvistä stereotypioista. KATSO ENSIN TUOVIDEO! (n.20 min.) LINKKI LÖYTYY KAPPALEEN 1.2 TEKSTIN ALAPUOLELTA 2) LUE SITTEN KAPPALE 1.1 (ALLEVIIVAA MYÖS!) 3) TEE TEHTÄVÄT: 2,3,4,51.2 kappaleen lopussa oleva linkki TED- sivustolle ja katso

