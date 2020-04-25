Successfully reported this slideshow.
By - H.M.M.Caldera Cross Platform Framework for Social Media Content Analysis – Progress Review
An Overview of Social media analatics

This slide deck pretenses about some important concepts related to social media. Mainly this is an optimum presentation deck if you are presenting about main social concepts.

An Overview of Social media analatics

  1. 1. By - H.M.M.Caldera Cross Platform Framework for Social Media Content Analysis – Progress Review
  2. 2. Content • Introduction • Social Tie • Social Density • Kinship in social media • Cross Posting • Facebook Time Series analysis • YouTube Data API • Time series analysis of a cross posting
  3. 3. Social Interactions - Social Ties • Nature of social interactions • Social Ties • Nature of social ties • Interactive nature of social ties
  4. 4. Social Interactions – Social Density • Introduction to social density • Nature of social density • Retention and churn rate
  5. 5. Social Interactions – kinship • Introduction • Kinship in the context of social media • Effect of kinship based on the reactions • Open ended kinship and closed kinship
  6. 6. Cross posting • Introduction • Social Appearance • Nature of posting • Disadvantage • Solution to overcome the disadvantage
  7. 7. Influence clusters Outer Level interactors Interactors 1st Level Influencers Initial Post
  8. 8. Results and conclusion • 8.34% of social density was incremented (Central networks) • Strength enhancement of ties (Accuracy of the testing) • Strong ties 84.24% • weak ties was 78.56%.
  9. 9. Facebook time series analysis • Post time and the interactions • How the interactions are impacted for the post • Social density and social ties effect with the time
  10. 10. YouTube Data API • Extraction of YouTube data using Data API V3 • Current state of the extractions • Issues/Problems
  11. 11. Time series analysis of a cross posting • Posting with the time series analysis • Current users' nature • Same time • A different date • Optimize Cross posting time • Peak time of a profile
  12. 12. Examples YouTube YouTube Facebook
  13. 13. Thank you

