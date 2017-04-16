Veneers and Laminates
Before picture
Impressions
Tooth preparation
Laser gum contouring
Immediate temporary veneers given
Permanent veneers
After picture
Before and after photos
Case 2
Upper 2 teeth laminates
Case 3
Client is not happy with the present smile
Upper and lower veneers fixed
After picture with his new look
Case 4
Before picture
Lower gum contouring and upper laminates
