How to Live a Better Story 3

Living a Better Story
Best Day Ever! 1. 2. 3. I am a Child of God! God is on my Side! Expect Surprises!
The next day Jesus decided to leave for Galilee. Finding Philip, he said to him, “Follow me.” Philip, like Andrew and Pete...
“Nazareth! Can anything good come from there?” Nathanael asked. “Come and see,” said Philip. When Jesus saw Nathanael appr...
Jesus answered, “I saw you while you were still under the fig tree before Philip called you.” Then Nathanael declared, “Ra...
Jesus said, “You believe because I told you I saw you under the fig tree. You will see greater things than that.” He then ...
Anatomy of a Cynic A cynic knows the cost of everything and the value of nothing.
Anatomy of a Cynic A cynic smells the fragrance of fresh flowers and then looks for a casket.
Anatomy of a Cynic Personal History Personal Arrogance Personal Habits
Overcoming Cynicism A Companion – Trusted Friend “Philip found Nathanael…”
Overcoming Cynicism A Dream – The Promise, Messiah “We have found the one Moses wrote about in the Law…”
Overcoming Cynicism “Life is not an easy matter…. You cannot live through it without falling into frustration and cynicism...
Overcoming Cynicism A Challenge – Interested? “Come and see”
2018 Challenge Come and See!
Presented on 01.21.18 at Mt Pleasant UMC, www.mympumc.net

  1. 1. Living a Better Story
  15. 15. 2018 Challenge Come and See!

