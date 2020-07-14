Successfully reported this slideshow.
Алергичен ринит – глобален здравен проблем Д-р Силвия Новакова – УМБАЛ “Св. Георги” Пловдив
Бяла книга за алергията Защо алергичните заболявания са глобален здравен проблем? • Трайно, глобално нарастване на честота...
 Алергията и алергичните заболявания представляват главен здравен проблем не само в индустриализираните “модерни” обществ...
Алергичен ринит – глобален здравен проблем  Най – честото алергично заболяване 30% от човешката популация е с алергичен ...
Алергичен ринит – глобален здравен проблем  Сериозно социално–икономическо бреме Нелекуваната алергия при работещи = 10%...
Алергичен ринит Определение: Заболяване на носа, чиито симптоми се проявяват след излагане на алергенно въздействие и са р...
Причини: Indoor алергени: - Микрокърлежи - Домашни любимци - Хлебарки - Плесени
Как живеем?  90% от времето - затворени помещения  Продължетелен престой на закрито – дълго действие на in door алергени...
Причини: Outdoor алергени: - Полени –тревен, житен, дървесен, плевели - Плесени
Замърсяване на околната среда “комплексни партикули”
РИСКОВИ ЗОНИ • НОС АЛЕРГИЧЕН РИНИТ • ОЧИ АЛЕРГИЧЕН КОНЮКТИВИТ  БЕЛИ ДРОБОВЕ АСТМА  КОЖА ЕКЗЕМА, УРТИКАРИЯ
Остра алергична реакция: сърбеж, кихане, ринорея, конюнктивит Сенсибилизация Хронична алергична реакция: конгестия, загуба...
Симптоми:
Алергичен ринит – значим здравен проблем. Рискове:  Влошено качеството на живот  Риск от бронхиална астма
Алергичен ринит – значим здравен проблем. Рискове:  Влошено качеството на живот
Slide 16 Влияние на АР върху качеството на живот Пациентите се чувстват притеснени първо от самите симптоми на заболяванет...
6,2 6,3 5,1 5,9 6,1 4,7 4,4 3,4 3,9 4,3 0 2 4 6 8 10 Physician-rated Patient-rated Bother in family life Bother in profess...
Mood disorders Continuous fatigue Demoly et al. Allergy. 2008;63:1008. Difficulty concentrating 59 55 64 41 32 31 0 20 40 ...
42 43 29 40 63 47 2018 13 21 2725 0 20 40 60 80 100 * P<0.001 vs controls. Léger et al. Arch Intern Med. 2006;166:1744. Di...
0 20 40 60 80 100 QoLscore * P≤0.0005 vs healthy controls. Bousquet et al. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 1994;94:182. Physical f...
Симптоми на сезонен алергичния ринит в Европа1 SAR = сезонен алергичен ринит 1. Canonica GW et al. Allergy. 2007;62(suppl ...
АЛЕРГИЧЕН РИНИТ КЛАСИФИКАЦИЯ (ARIA Guidelines) Интермитентен Симптоми • < 4 дни седмично • или < 4 седмици Персистиращ Сим...
 Тежестта и продължителността на алергичния са независими  Тежестта на алергичния ринит има много по – голямо въздействи...
Slide 26 Защо Алергичният ринит е значим здравен проблем АР е свързан с: • Умора и дневна сънливост • Влияние върху дневна...
Алергичен ринит – значим здравен проблем. Рискове:  Риск от бронхиална астма
Shaaban et al. Lancet. 2008;372:1049. Adjusted RR 3.35 2.36 1.20 1.00 86420 0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 Control ...
Епидемиологични връзки между алергичния ринит и астмата Алергичният ринит е рисков фактор за астма Алергичният ринит увели...
Епидемиологични връзки между алергичния ринит и астмата Много пациенти с астма имат алергичен ринит Адаптирано по Bousquet...
Slide 31 United Airway Diseases (UAD) Единен дихателен път GWC 1998Canonica G.W. ERS 2007
Slide 32 Носът е част от белите дробове, която може да се докосне с пръст. L. Lichtenstein 1982 Particular from Piero dell...
Астмата и Алергичният Ринит: две заболявания свързани посредством общата и за двете дихателна система • Много често протич...
Slide 34 ЕСТЕСТВЕН ХОД НА АЛЕРГИЯТА AСТМА РЕМОДЕЛИРАНЕ ЗАГУБА НА БЕЛОДРОБНА ФУНКЦИЯ Хиперреактивност Вирусни инфекции Гени...
Алергичен ринит/АР/ глобален здравен проблем. Факти:  АР – най – честото алергично заболяване: трима от всеки десет  АР ...
Алергичен ринит/АР/ – факти:  АР не е просто кихане, сърбеж и запушен нос  АР сериозно влошава качеството на живот  АР ...
Алергичен ринит/АР/ – факти:  АР често остава нелекуван - 10% никога не са ходили при лакар  Пациентите чакат твърде дъл...
Алергичен ринит/АР/ – факти:  Разполагаме с ефективни методи за диагноза – 15 минути  Разполагаме с ефективни методи за ...
Алергичен ринит - глобален здравен проблем - презентация на доктор Силвия Новакова, УМБАЛ Св. Георги, Пловдив

  1. 1. Алергичен ринит – глобален здравен проблем Д-р Силвия Новакова – УМБАЛ “Св. Георги” Пловдив
  2. 2. Бяла книга за алергията Защо алергичните заболявания са глобален здравен проблем? • Трайно, глобално нарастване на честотата на алергичните заболявания • До 40% от световната популация е засегната от едно или повече алергични заболявания • Увеличаване на честотата сред детското население • Увеличена полисенсибилизация и полиорганно засягане /очи, нос, кожа, б. дроб/ – повишен икономически ресурс • Прогностично алергиите ще се увеличават поради промяна на климата и промяна в температурата, вкл. и поради замърсяване на околната среда
  3. 3.  Алергията и алергичните заболявания представляват главен здравен проблем не само в индустриализираните “модерни” общества, но и в целия свят  Епидемично нараства заболяемостта през последните няколко десетилетия -10% – 30%;  150 милиона алергични в Европа До 2015 – 50% от населението на Европа  Сериозно социално–икономическо бреме.
  4. 4. Алергичен ринит – глобален здравен проблем  Най – честото алергично заболяване 30% от човешката популация е с алергичен ринит Около 500 милиона в света страдат от него Данни за България – 18% (2000 г.) Епидемиология:  1-15% деца 6-7 г.  1,5-40% деца 13-14 г. ISAAC report  Връх на заболяемост – 20-40 годишни – най – работоспособна възраст
  5. 5. Алергичен ринит – глобален здравен проблем  Сериозно социално–икономическо бреме Нелекуваната алергия при работещи = 10% намалена производителност 60 дни със симптоми = загуба 34 часа работно време за година за работник = 1000€ Астма + Ринит = 100 милиона пропуснати работни и учебни дни Eurostat
  6. 6. Алергичен ринит Определение: Заболяване на носа, чиито симптоми се проявяват след излагане на алергенно въздействие и са резултат на IgE медиирано възпаление на носната лигавица
  7. 7. Причини: Indoor алергени: - Микрокърлежи - Домашни любимци - Хлебарки - Плесени
  8. 8. Как живеем?  90% от времето - затворени помещения  Продължетелен престой на закрито – дълго действие на in door алергените /акари, хлебарки, домашни любимци и плесен/  Подходящ за развитие на акари микроклимат – постоянна температура и допълнително овлажняване
  9. 9. Причини: Outdoor алергени: - Полени –тревен, житен, дървесен, плевели - Плесени
  10. 10. Замърсяване на околната среда “комплексни партикули”
  11. 11. РИСКОВИ ЗОНИ • НОС АЛЕРГИЧЕН РИНИТ • ОЧИ АЛЕРГИЧЕН КОНЮКТИВИТ  БЕЛИ ДРОБОВЕ АСТМА  КОЖА ЕКЗЕМА, УРТИКАРИЯ
  12. 12. Остра алергична реакция: сърбеж, кихане, ринорея, конюнктивит Сенсибилизация Хронична алергична реакция: конгестия, загуба на обоняние, хипер- реактивност Алергенна атака Патогенитични механизми на алергичната реакция при алергичен ринит
  13. 13. Симптоми:
  14. 14. Алергичен ринит – значим здравен проблем. Рискове:  Влошено качеството на живот  Риск от бронхиална астма
  15. 15. Алергичен ринит – значим здравен проблем. Рискове:  Влошено качеството на живот
  16. 16. Slide 16 Влияние на АР върху качеството на живот Пациентите се чувстват притеснени първо от самите симптоми на заболяването; - кихане, - ринорея, - сърбеж, - назална обструкция. Дискомфорт от неназални симптоми : - жажда поради нарушена механика на дишане, - трудна концентрация, - главоболие. Практически проблеми: - носенето на кърпи и салфетки, както и духането на носа.
  17. 17. 6,2 6,3 5,1 5,9 6,1 4,7 4,4 3,4 3,9 4,3 0 2 4 6 8 10 Physician-rated Patient-rated Bother in family life Bother in professional life Bother in social life Severityofhandicap Bother (general) Severity of handicap based on a scale from 1-10 (1 = no bother and 10 = very troublesome). Demoly et al. Allergy. 2008;63:1008. Bother in leisure activities Симптомите на Алергичния Ринит притесняват пациентите
  18. 18. Mood disorders Continuous fatigue Demoly et al. Allergy. 2008;63:1008. Difficulty concentrating 59 55 64 41 32 31 0 20 40 60 80 100 Physician-rated Patient-rated Patientswithcomplaint(%) Алергичният Ринит понижава настроението
  19. 19. 42 43 29 40 63 47 2018 13 21 2725 0 20 40 60 80 100 * P<0.001 vs controls. Léger et al. Arch Intern Med. 2006;166:1744. Difficulty falling asleep Nocturnal awakening Early awakening Non-restorative sleep Lack of sleep Subjectswithcomplaint(%) Snoring Controls (n=502) AR patients (n=591) * * * * * * Влияние на Алергичния Ринит върху съня
  20. 20. 0 20 40 60 80 100 QoLscore * P≤0.0005 vs healthy controls. Bousquet et al. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 1994;94:182. Physical function Energy/ fatigue General health Role limitations (physical) Role limitations (emotional) Mental health PainSocial function Control (n=116) PAR (n=111) * * * * * * * * Алергичният Ринит понижава качеството на живот
  21. 21. Симптоми на сезонен алергичния ринит в Европа1 SAR = сезонен алергичен ринит 1. Canonica GW et al. Allergy. 2007;62(suppl 85):17–25. Най-често съобщаваните симптоми при пациентите със сезонен алергичен ринит (при >60% от пациентите) са назална конгестия, кихане, сълзене на очите, сърбеж и зачервяване на очите, и сърбеж в носа (n=1,032) 20% 13% 25% 19% 27% 17% 30% 17% 25% 69% 61% 64% 31% 74% 57% 68% 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% Пациенти,%
  22. 22. АЛЕРГИЧЕН РИНИТ КЛАСИФИКАЦИЯ (ARIA Guidelines) Интермитентен Симптоми • < 4 дни седмично • или < 4 седмици Персистиращ Симптоми • > 4 дни седмично и • и > 4 седмици Лек • Нормален сън • Нормални ежедневни дейности, спорт и свободно време • Нормална работа и училище • Без симптоми, създаващи дискомфорт Умерено тежък/тежък Едно или повече от следните • Нарушен сън • Нарушени дневни активности, спорт, свободно време • Ограничения при работа и в учебния процес • Симптоми, създаващи дискомфорт При нелекувани пациенти Bousquet et al. Allergy. 2002;57:841.
  23. 23.  Тежестта и продължителността на алергичния са независими  Тежестта на алергичния ринит има много по – голямо въздействие върху качеството на живот от продължителността J Allergy Clin Immunol 2012;130:1049-62 .
  24. 24. Slide 26 Защо Алергичният ринит е значим здравен проблем АР е свързан с: • Умора и дневна сънливост • Влияние върху дневната активност • Намалена работоспособност • Нарушени когнитивни функции • • Намалена концентрация • Нарушение на съня • Нарушено качество на живот 1 Stuck BA et al JACI 2004,113 2. Stuck BA et al JACI 2004,113 3 Bousque J et al JACI 2006; 117 4.Tanner LA et al Am.J Manag. Care 1999.Suppl4 5. Blanc PD et al J Clin Epidemiol. 2001,54 6. Wilken JA et al Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2002,89 7. Mashal PS atal Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 2002,84 8. Vuurman E at al Ann Allergy 1993; 71
  25. 25. Алергичен ринит – значим здравен проблем. Рискове:  Риск от бронхиална астма
  26. 26. Shaaban et al. Lancet. 2008;372:1049. Adjusted RR 3.35 2.36 1.20 1.00 86420 0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 Control Atopy, no rhinitis Non-allergic rhinitis Allergic rhinitis Follow-up time (years) Cumulativeincidenceofasthma(%) Number at risk Control 3163 3158 3153 3064 2967 Atopy, no rhinitis 704 701 698 669 642 Non-allergic rhinitis 1377 1396 1358 1268 1199 Allergic rhinitis 1217 1208 1194 1093 1038 Алергичният Ринит предхожда Астмата
  27. 27. Епидемиологични връзки между алергичния ринит и астмата Алергичният ринит е рисков фактор за астма Алергичният ринит увеличава риска от развитие на астма около 3 пъти 23-годишно проследяване на студенти първи курс, на които е направен тест за алергии; данните са базирани на 738 души (69% мъже) със средна възраст 40 години Адаптирано по Settipane RJ et al. Allergy Proc. 1994;15:21–25. 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 % of Пациенти, които развиват астма 10.5 С алергичен ринит (n=162) 3.6 Без алергичен ринит (n=528) P<0.002
  28. 28. Епидемиологични връзки между алергичния ринит и астмата Много пациенти с астма имат алергичен ринит Адаптирано по Bousquet J et al. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2001;108(suppl 5):S147–S334; Sibbald B, Rink E. Thorax. 1991;46:895–901; Leynaert B et al. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 1999;104:301–304; Brydon MJ. Asthma J. 1996:29–32. До 80% от всички пациенти с астма имат алергичен ринит Всички астматични пациенти До 50% от всички пациентите с ринит имат астма
  29. 29. Slide 31 United Airway Diseases (UAD) Единен дихателен път GWC 1998Canonica G.W. ERS 2007
  30. 30. Slide 32 Носът е част от белите дробове, която може да се докосне с пръст. L. Lichtenstein 1982 Particular from Piero della Francesca
  31. 31. Астмата и Алергичният Ринит: две заболявания свързани посредством общата и за двете дихателна система • Много често протичат едновременно • Включват едни и същи тъкани • Общи възпалителни процеси –Общи клетки на възпалението –Общи възпалителни медиатори Adapted from Phillip G et al Curr Med Res Opin 2004;20:1549–1558.
  32. 32. Slide 34 ЕСТЕСТВЕН ХОД НА АЛЕРГИЯТА AСТМА РЕМОДЕЛИРАНЕ ЗАГУБА НА БЕЛОДРОБНА ФУНКЦИЯ Хиперреактивност Вирусни инфекции Гени Околна среда Aтопия РИНИТИ Време Canonica G.W. ERS 2007
  33. 33. Алергичен ринит/АР/ глобален здравен проблем. Факти:  АР – най – честото алергично заболяване: трима от всеки десет  АР е сериозно финансово бреме за болния, семейството му, здравната система и обществото като цяло: огромни директни и индиректни разходи
  34. 34. Алергичен ринит/АР/ – факти:  АР не е просто кихане, сърбеж и запушен нос  АР сериозно влошава качеството на живот  АР трикратно повишава риска от бронхиална астма
  35. 35. Алергичен ринит/АР/ – факти:  АР често остава нелекуван - 10% никога не са ходили при лакар  Пациентите чакат твърде дълго – 2/3 отиват при лекар, когато симптомите станат непоносими
  36. 36. Алергичен ринит/АР/ – факти:  Разполагаме с ефективни методи за диагноза – 15 минути  Разполагаме с ефективни методи за лечение на всички симптоми на алергичния ринит  Разполагаме с ефективни методи за лечение на целия дихателен път  Разполагаме с ефективни методи за лечение на алергия

