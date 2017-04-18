Методоб‘єднання вчителів зарубіжної літератури та російської мови Проблема над якою працює методоб’єднання: Технологія осо...
Наші досягнення Дуднік Н.О. – нагрудний знак “Відмінник освіти” (1991р), лауреат обласного конкурсу “Вчитель року” в номін...
Факультативне заняття “Слово про слова”
Переможці районної олімпіади з російської мови 2011-2012 н.р. 2 місце – Шпанчук Ю. (9-А клас) вчитель Кучер І.В. 3 місце –...
Переможці районної олімпіади з російської мови 2014- 2015 н.р. 2 місце – Козка Д. (8-А клас) вчитель Кучер І.В. 2 місце – ...
Переможці Всеукраїнського конкурсу з російської мови “Лукомор’є” 2012 рік Бронзовий сертифікат – Мусоленко В. (2-А клас) в...
“Творчі сходинки” педагогів Волині Волошенюк І.З. Методична розробка “Застосування елементів інтерактивних методів навчанн...
Кафедра зарубіжної літератури ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступенів №1 смт Маневичі імені Андрія Снітка
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Кафедра зарубіжної літератури ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступенів №1 смт Маневичі імені Андрія Снітка

33 views

Published on

Кафедра зарубіжної літератури ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступенів №1 смт Маневичі імені Андрія Снітка

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
33
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
9
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Кафедра зарубіжної літератури ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступенів №1 смт Маневичі імені Андрія Снітка

  1. 1. Методоб‘єднання вчителів зарубіжної літератури та російської мови Проблема над якою працює методоб’єднання: Технологія особистісно-орієнтованого навчання і виховання. Інтерактивні форми і методи навчання на уроках зарубіжної літератури та російської мови
  2. 2. Наші досягнення Дуднік Н.О. – нагрудний знак “Відмінник освіти” (1991р), лауреат обласного конкурсу “Вчитель року” в номінації “Заступник директора” (2004 р.), нагрудний знак “Василь Сухомлинський” (2008 р.), грамоти облуно, райво, райдержадміністрації. Яцкевич Н.А. - лауреат районного конкурсу “Вчитель року” в номінації “Російська мова” (2013 р.), лауреат конкурсу “Вчитель року “ в номінації “Зарубіжна література” (2004 р.), грамоти райво (2013 р.,2014р.). Волошенюк І.З. – фіналіст конкурсу “ Вчитель року” в номінації “Світова література” (2013р.), грамоти райво (2013р, 2014 р.). Кучер І. В. - лауреат конкурсу “Вчитель року” в номінації “Світова література” (2008 р.), лауреат конкурсу “Вчитель року” в номінації “Світова література” (2011 р.), грамоти райво (2008р., 2011р.) Островик Т. К. - грамоти райво (1996р., 2010р.), грамота облуно - 2007р.
  3. 3. Факультативне заняття “Слово про слова”
  4. 4. Переможці районної олімпіади з російської мови 2011-2012 н.р. 2 місце – Шпанчук Ю. (9-А клас) вчитель Кучер І.В. 3 місце – Дулюк О. (9-В клас) вчитель Яцкевич Н.А. 2 місце – Шукрута О. (11-Б клас) вчитель Волошенюк І.З. 3 місце – Кузьмик Ю. (10-А клас) вчитель Островик Т.К. 2012-2013 н.р. 1 місце – Антонова В. (8-А клас) вчитель Кучер І.В. 2 місце - Ольховик М. (9-Б клас) вчитель Яцкевич Н.А. 2 місце – Кузьмич Ю. (11-А клас) вчитель Островик Т.К. 2013- 2014 н.р. 2 місце- Кубах І.(8-Бклас) вчитель Дуднік Н,О. 3 місце – Рижко О. (8-Б клас) вчитель Дуднік Н.О. 2 місце – Антонова В.(9-Аклас) вчитель Кучер І.В. 3 місце – Демидюк В.(9-Б клас) вчитель Островик Т.К. 2 місце – Солобчук Т. (10-Б клас) вчитель Яцкевич Н.А. 2 місце – Ольховик М. (10-Б клас) вчитель Яцкевич Н.А. 2 місце – Шпанчук Ю. (11-А клас) вчитель Кучер І.В.
  5. 5. Переможці районної олімпіади з російської мови 2014- 2015 н.р. 2 місце – Козка Д. (8-А клас) вчитель Кучер І.В. 2 місце – Антонова В (10-А клас) вчитель Кучер І.В. 2 місце – Макарчук І. (11- Б клас) вчитель Яцкевич Н.А. 2015 -2016 н.р. 2 місце – Козка Д. (9-А клас) вчитель Кучер І.В. 2 місце – Кубах І. (10- клас) вчитель Дуднік Н.О. 2 місце – Антонова В. (11-А клас) вчитель Кучер І.В. 2016-2017 н.р. 1 місце – Козка Д. (10-А клас) вчитель Кучер І.В. 2 місце – Кубах І. (11-Б клас) вчитель Дуднік Н.О.
  6. 6. Переможці Всеукраїнського конкурсу з російської мови “Лукомор’є” 2012 рік Бронзовий сертифікат – Мусоленко В. (2-А клас) вчитель Яцкевич Н.А. Бронзовий сертифікат – Дерлюк А. (3-Б клас) вчитель Островик Т.К. Золотий сертифікат – Матвєічева М. (4-В клас) вчитель Волошенюк І.З. Бронзовий сертифікат – Вершкова А. (5 –Б клас) вчитель Кучер І.В. Бронзовий сертфікат – Дишко Н. (8-Б клас) вчитель Яцкевич Н.А. 2013 рік Дерлюк Ангеліна (4 Б клас) вчитель Островик Т.К.. Фролова Ольга (2-В клас) вчитель Чесак Т.С. Матвєічева Марина (5-В клас) вчитель Волошенюк І.З. Скрипка Юлія – (7-Б клас) вчитель Дуднік Н.О. 2014 рік Срібні номінанти конкурсу “Лукомор’є” Ленву Мирослава (3-В клас) вчитель Кравчук Л.Г. Фролова Ольга (3-В клас) вчитель Чесак Т.С. Матвєічева Марина (6-В клас) вчитель Волошенюк І.З. Участь у районному захисті наукових робіт МАН із зарубіжної літератури 3 місце – Козлов Максим (9-В клас) вчитель Яцкевич Н.А.
  7. 7. “Творчі сходинки” педагогів Волині Волошенюк І.З. Методична розробка “Застосування елементів інтерактивних методів навчання на уроках зарубіжної літератури” 2011 рік Кучер І.В. Методична розробка “Розвиток творчих здібностей учнів засобами інформаційних методик” 2011 рік Яцкевич Н.А. Методична розробка “Використання інтерактивних методів навчання під час вивчення оповідання Дж.Лондона “Жага до життя”” 2017 рік Островик Т.К. Методична розробка “Інтегрований урок” 2017 рік

×